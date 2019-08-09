Trending

Pluimers wins junior women's road race title at European Championships

One-two for the Netherlands as Van Rooijen takes second, France's Nenadovic third

Ilse Pluimers of Netherlands / Celebration / during the 25th UEC Road European Championships 2019 - Junior Women’s Road Race

Ilse Pluimers of Netherlands / Celebration / during the 25th UEC Road European Championships 2019 - Junior Women’s Road Race
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Podium / Shirin Van Rooijen of Netherlands Silver Medal / Ilse Pluimers of Netherlands Gold Medal / Kristina Nenadovic of France Bronze Medal / Celebration / during the 25th UEC Road European Championships 2019 - Junior Women’s Road Race

Podium / Shirin Van Rooijen of Netherlands Silver Medal / Ilse Pluimers of Netherlands Gold Medal / Kristina Nenadovic of France Bronze Medal / Celebration / during the 25th UEC Road European Championships 2019 - Junior Women’s Road Race
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ilse Pluimers (Ned)1:44:14
2Sofie Van Rooijen (Ned)0:00:05
3Kristina Nenadovic (Fra)
4Akvile Gedraitytė (Ltu)
5Julie De Wilde (Bel)
6Jade Lenaers (Bel)
7Valeria Golayeva (Rus)0:00:06
8Shirin Van Anrooij (Ned)
9Iuliia Galimullina (Rus)
10Sofia Collinelli (Ita)
11Marie Morgane Le Deunff (Fra)
12Julia Borgström (Swe)
13Anne Dorthe Ysland (Nor)
14Natalie Irene Midtsveen (Nor)
15Silke Smulders (Ned)
16Ysoline Corbineau (Fra)
17Maeva Squiban (Fra)
18Nika Jančič (Slo)0:00:07
19Judith Krahl (Ger)
20Leonie Bos (Ned)0:00:08
21Noëlle Buri (Swi)
22Léa Curinier (Fra)0:00:09
23Anastasia Pecherskikh (Rus)
24Glorija Van Mechelen (Bel)
25Mette Egtoft Jensen (Den)0:00:10
26Naia Amondarain Gaztañaga (Spa)
27Amandine Fouquenet (Fra)0:00:12
28Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita)0:01:19
29Mariia Miliaeva (Rus)
30Kristel Sandra Soonik (Est)
31Kätlin Kukk (Est)
32Radka Paulechová (Svk)
33Kristýna Burlová (Cze)
34Julia Kowalska (Pol)
35Noemi Rüegg (Swi)0:01:20
36Sofiia Shevchenko (Ukr)
37Nora Jenčušová (Svk)
38Maeve Gallagher (Irl)
39Katrijn De Clercq (Bel)
40Solomiia Lukachuk (Ukr)
41Marie Loschnigg (Aut)
42Nikola Wielowska (Pol)
43Mélissa Rouiller (Swi)
44Dominika Wlodarczyk (Pol)
45Viktoriia Parkhomiuk (Ukr)
46Ana Ahačič (Slo)
47Natalia Krzeslak (Pol)
48Nele Van Assche (Bel)0:01:21
49Anna-Helene Zdun (Ger)
50Giorgia Catarzi (Ita)
51Anastasiya Pirahova (Blr)0:01:22
52Tuva Byberg (Nor)0:01:26
53Wilma Olausson (Swe)
54Femke Gerritse (Ned)0:01:29
55Idoia Eraso Lasa (Spa)0:01:30
56Taisia Churenkova (Rus)0:01:37
57Lara Crestanello (Ita)0:01:38
58Nofar Maoz (Isr)0:01:50
59Mille Troelsen (Den)
60Gali Wallach (Isr)
61Matilde Vitillo (Ita)0:01:52
62Irati Puigdefabregas Ariz (Spa)0:02:09
63Nina Berton (Lux)0:02:12
64Aigul Gareeva (Rus)0:03:37
65Yana Lynnyk (Ukr)
66Valeriia Kaliuha (Ukr)0:05:07
67Lina Svarinska (Lat)0:05:08
68Lara Stehli (Swi)0:05:50
69Dorka Jordán (Hun)
70Eva Anguela Yaguez (Spa)
71Annika Liehner (Swi)0:05:51
72Aidi Gerde Tuisk (Est)0:10:16
73Ayan Khankishiyeva (Aze)
74Zuzanna Olejniczak (Pol)0:10:51
75Hannah Streicher (Aut)0:11:50
76Maria-Ecaterina Stancu (Rom)0:12:47
77Simona Záhorcová (Svk)
78Metka Mikuz (Slo)0:12:48
79Paulina Patinskaitė (Ltu)
80Tereza Obořilová (Cze)
81Gabija Rukaitė (Ltu)
82Tjaša Sušnik (Slo)0:12:49

