Pluimers wins junior women's road race title at European Championships
One-two for the Netherlands as Van Rooijen takes second, France's Nenadovic third
Junior Women road race: Alkmaar -
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ilse Pluimers (Ned)
|1:44:14
|2
|Sofie Van Rooijen (Ned)
|0:00:05
|3
|Kristina Nenadovic (Fra)
|4
|Akvile Gedraitytė (Ltu)
|5
|Julie De Wilde (Bel)
|6
|Jade Lenaers (Bel)
|7
|Valeria Golayeva (Rus)
|0:00:06
|8
|Shirin Van Anrooij (Ned)
|9
|Iuliia Galimullina (Rus)
|10
|Sofia Collinelli (Ita)
|11
|Marie Morgane Le Deunff (Fra)
|12
|Julia Borgström (Swe)
|13
|Anne Dorthe Ysland (Nor)
|14
|Natalie Irene Midtsveen (Nor)
|15
|Silke Smulders (Ned)
|16
|Ysoline Corbineau (Fra)
|17
|Maeva Squiban (Fra)
|18
|Nika Jančič (Slo)
|0:00:07
|19
|Judith Krahl (Ger)
|20
|Leonie Bos (Ned)
|0:00:08
|21
|Noëlle Buri (Swi)
|22
|Léa Curinier (Fra)
|0:00:09
|23
|Anastasia Pecherskikh (Rus)
|24
|Glorija Van Mechelen (Bel)
|25
|Mette Egtoft Jensen (Den)
|0:00:10
|26
|Naia Amondarain Gaztañaga (Spa)
|27
|Amandine Fouquenet (Fra)
|0:00:12
|28
|Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita)
|0:01:19
|29
|Mariia Miliaeva (Rus)
|30
|Kristel Sandra Soonik (Est)
|31
|Kätlin Kukk (Est)
|32
|Radka Paulechová (Svk)
|33
|Kristýna Burlová (Cze)
|34
|Julia Kowalska (Pol)
|35
|Noemi Rüegg (Swi)
|0:01:20
|36
|Sofiia Shevchenko (Ukr)
|37
|Nora Jenčušová (Svk)
|38
|Maeve Gallagher (Irl)
|39
|Katrijn De Clercq (Bel)
|40
|Solomiia Lukachuk (Ukr)
|41
|Marie Loschnigg (Aut)
|42
|Nikola Wielowska (Pol)
|43
|Mélissa Rouiller (Swi)
|44
|Dominika Wlodarczyk (Pol)
|45
|Viktoriia Parkhomiuk (Ukr)
|46
|Ana Ahačič (Slo)
|47
|Natalia Krzeslak (Pol)
|48
|Nele Van Assche (Bel)
|0:01:21
|49
|Anna-Helene Zdun (Ger)
|50
|Giorgia Catarzi (Ita)
|51
|Anastasiya Pirahova (Blr)
|0:01:22
|52
|Tuva Byberg (Nor)
|0:01:26
|53
|Wilma Olausson (Swe)
|54
|Femke Gerritse (Ned)
|0:01:29
|55
|Idoia Eraso Lasa (Spa)
|0:01:30
|56
|Taisia Churenkova (Rus)
|0:01:37
|57
|Lara Crestanello (Ita)
|0:01:38
|58
|Nofar Maoz (Isr)
|0:01:50
|59
|Mille Troelsen (Den)
|60
|Gali Wallach (Isr)
|61
|Matilde Vitillo (Ita)
|0:01:52
|62
|Irati Puigdefabregas Ariz (Spa)
|0:02:09
|63
|Nina Berton (Lux)
|0:02:12
|64
|Aigul Gareeva (Rus)
|0:03:37
|65
|Yana Lynnyk (Ukr)
|66
|Valeriia Kaliuha (Ukr)
|0:05:07
|67
|Lina Svarinska (Lat)
|0:05:08
|68
|Lara Stehli (Swi)
|0:05:50
|69
|Dorka Jordán (Hun)
|70
|Eva Anguela Yaguez (Spa)
|71
|Annika Liehner (Swi)
|0:05:51
|72
|Aidi Gerde Tuisk (Est)
|0:10:16
|73
|Ayan Khankishiyeva (Aze)
|74
|Zuzanna Olejniczak (Pol)
|0:10:51
|75
|Hannah Streicher (Aut)
|0:11:50
|76
|Maria-Ecaterina Stancu (Rom)
|0:12:47
|77
|Simona Záhorcová (Svk)
|78
|Metka Mikuz (Slo)
|0:12:48
|79
|Paulina Patinskaitė (Ltu)
|80
|Tereza Obořilová (Cze)
|81
|Gabija Rukaitė (Ltu)
|82
|Tjaša Sušnik (Slo)
|0:12:49
