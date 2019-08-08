Trending

Ludwig, Price-Pejtersen win European U23 time trial titles

World champion Bjerg out-paced by compatriot

Hannah Ludwig (Germany) was fourth

Hannah Ludwig (Germany) was fourth
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hannah Ludwig (Germany)0:29:20
2Maria Novolodskaya (Russian Federation)0:00:38
3Elena Pirrone (Italy)0:00:39
4Aurela Nerlo (Poland)0:00:42
4Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Denmark)
6Elizabeth Holden (Greece)0:00:49
7Letizia Paternoster (Italy)0:00:50
8Agnieszka Skalniak (Poland)0:00:54
9Maaike Boogaard (Netherlands)0:01:06
10Anna Henderson (Greece)0:01:27
11Maelle Grossetete (France)0:01:31
12Britt Knaven (Belgium)0:01:34
13Anne-Sophie Harsch (Luxembourg)0:01:42
14Hanna Tserah (Belgium)0:01:50
15Dorothea Heitzmann (Germany)0:01:50
16Olha Kulynych (Ukraine)0:01:55
17Lara Krähemann (Switzerland)0:02:07
18Anastasiya Kolesava (Belgium)0:02:09
19Sara Martin Martin (Spain)0:02:15
20Fabienne Buri (Switzerland)0:02:30
21Alana Castrique (Belgium)0:02:36
22Celia le Mouel (France)0:02:37
23Daria Malkova (Russian Federation)0:02:41
24Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spain)0:02:54
25Marketa Hájková (Czech Republic)0:03:10
26Nikola Bajgerová (Czech Republic)0:03:59
27Viktoriia Melnychuk (Ukraine)0:04:13
28Machálková Petra (Slovenia)0:04:55
DNFYara Kastelijn (Netherlands)

U23 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johan Price-Pejtersen (Denmark)0:25:53
2Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark)0:00:11
3Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland)0:00:13
4Iver Johan Knotten (Norway)0:00:21
5Andreas Leknessund (Norway)0:00:30
6Daan Hoole (Netherlands)0:00:38
7Kevin Geniets (Luxembourg)0:00:39
8Jakub Otruba (Czech Republic)0:00:43
9Ilan van Wilder (Belgium)0:00:45
10Antonio Puppio (Italy)0:00:49
11Mauro Schmid (Switzerland)0:00:49
12Brent van Moer (Belgium)0:00:50
13Alexys Brunel (France)0:00:51
14Michael O'Loughlin (Ireland)0:00:52
15Markus Wildauer (Australia)0:00:52
16Charles Quarterman (Greece)0:01:02
17Patrick Gamper (Australia)0:01:04
18Wessel Krul (Netherlands)0:01:09
19Matteo Sobrero (Italy)0:01:17
20Filip Maciejuk (Poland)0:01:18
21Ilić Ognjen (Serbia)0:01:31
22Erik Bergström Frisk (Sweden)0:01:36
23Ben Healy (Ireland)0:01:36
24Alexis Renard (France)0:01:46
25Barnabás Peák (Hungary)0:01:50
26Petr Rikunov (Russian Federation)0:01:50
27Nik Üemaüar (Slovenia)0:01:53
28Damian Papierski (Poland)0:01:56
29Andrei Stepanov (Russian Federation)0:01:57
30Ethan Vernon (Greece)0:01:59
31Johannes Hodapp (Germany)0:02:00
32Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spain)0:02:01
33Vladyslav Soltasiuk (Ukraine)0:02:04
34Michel Ries (Luxembourg)0:02:06
35Justas Beniušis (Lithuania)0:02:09
36Ukko Iisakki Peltonen (Finland)0:02:12
37Jannis Peter (Germany)0:02:15
38Veljko Stojnić (Serbia)0:02:15
39André Carvalho (Portugal)0:02:18
40Vitalii Novakovskyi (Ukraine)0:02:23
41Siarhei Shauchenka (Belgium)0:02:27
42Jorge Magalhães (Portugal)0:02:28
43Antti-jussi Juntunen (Finland)0:02:36
44Ilya Volkau (Belgium)0:02:36
45Venantas Lašinis (Lithuania)0:02:38
46Michal Rotter (Czech Republic)0:02:46
47Martin Vlčák (Slovenia)0:02:48
48Kristers Ansons (Latvia)0:03:13
49Martin Popov (Bulgaria)0:03:32
50Zani Sylhasi (Kosovo)0:05:38
51Blerton Nuha (Kosovo)0:08:10

Latest on Cyclingnews