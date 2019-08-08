Ludwig, Price-Pejtersen win European U23 time trial titles
World champion Bjerg out-paced by compatriot
U23 time trials: Alkmaar - Alkmaar
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hannah Ludwig (Germany)
|0:29:20
|2
|Maria Novolodskaya (Russian Federation)
|0:00:38
|3
|Elena Pirrone (Italy)
|0:00:39
|4
|Aurela Nerlo (Poland)
|0:00:42
|4
|Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Denmark)
|6
|Elizabeth Holden (Greece)
|0:00:49
|7
|Letizia Paternoster (Italy)
|0:00:50
|8
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Poland)
|0:00:54
|9
|Maaike Boogaard (Netherlands)
|0:01:06
|10
|Anna Henderson (Greece)
|0:01:27
|11
|Maelle Grossetete (France)
|0:01:31
|12
|Britt Knaven (Belgium)
|0:01:34
|13
|Anne-Sophie Harsch (Luxembourg)
|0:01:42
|14
|Hanna Tserah (Belgium)
|0:01:50
|15
|Dorothea Heitzmann (Germany)
|0:01:50
|16
|Olha Kulynych (Ukraine)
|0:01:55
|17
|Lara Krähemann (Switzerland)
|0:02:07
|18
|Anastasiya Kolesava (Belgium)
|0:02:09
|19
|Sara Martin Martin (Spain)
|0:02:15
|20
|Fabienne Buri (Switzerland)
|0:02:30
|21
|Alana Castrique (Belgium)
|0:02:36
|22
|Celia le Mouel (France)
|0:02:37
|23
|Daria Malkova (Russian Federation)
|0:02:41
|24
|Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spain)
|0:02:54
|25
|Marketa Hájková (Czech Republic)
|0:03:10
|26
|Nikola Bajgerová (Czech Republic)
|0:03:59
|27
|Viktoriia Melnychuk (Ukraine)
|0:04:13
|28
|Machálková Petra (Slovenia)
|0:04:55
|DNF
|Yara Kastelijn (Netherlands)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johan Price-Pejtersen (Denmark)
|0:25:53
|2
|Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark)
|0:00:11
|3
|Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland)
|0:00:13
|4
|Iver Johan Knotten (Norway)
|0:00:21
|5
|Andreas Leknessund (Norway)
|0:00:30
|6
|Daan Hoole (Netherlands)
|0:00:38
|7
|Kevin Geniets (Luxembourg)
|0:00:39
|8
|Jakub Otruba (Czech Republic)
|0:00:43
|9
|Ilan van Wilder (Belgium)
|0:00:45
|10
|Antonio Puppio (Italy)
|0:00:49
|11
|Mauro Schmid (Switzerland)
|0:00:49
|12
|Brent van Moer (Belgium)
|0:00:50
|13
|Alexys Brunel (France)
|0:00:51
|14
|Michael O'Loughlin (Ireland)
|0:00:52
|15
|Markus Wildauer (Australia)
|0:00:52
|16
|Charles Quarterman (Greece)
|0:01:02
|17
|Patrick Gamper (Australia)
|0:01:04
|18
|Wessel Krul (Netherlands)
|0:01:09
|19
|Matteo Sobrero (Italy)
|0:01:17
|20
|Filip Maciejuk (Poland)
|0:01:18
|21
|Ilić Ognjen (Serbia)
|0:01:31
|22
|Erik Bergström Frisk (Sweden)
|0:01:36
|23
|Ben Healy (Ireland)
|0:01:36
|24
|Alexis Renard (France)
|0:01:46
|25
|Barnabás Peák (Hungary)
|0:01:50
|26
|Petr Rikunov (Russian Federation)
|0:01:50
|27
|Nik Üemaüar (Slovenia)
|0:01:53
|28
|Damian Papierski (Poland)
|0:01:56
|29
|Andrei Stepanov (Russian Federation)
|0:01:57
|30
|Ethan Vernon (Greece)
|0:01:59
|31
|Johannes Hodapp (Germany)
|0:02:00
|32
|Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spain)
|0:02:01
|33
|Vladyslav Soltasiuk (Ukraine)
|0:02:04
|34
|Michel Ries (Luxembourg)
|0:02:06
|35
|Justas Beniušis (Lithuania)
|0:02:09
|36
|Ukko Iisakki Peltonen (Finland)
|0:02:12
|37
|Jannis Peter (Germany)
|0:02:15
|38
|Veljko Stojnić (Serbia)
|0:02:15
|39
|André Carvalho (Portugal)
|0:02:18
|40
|Vitalii Novakovskyi (Ukraine)
|0:02:23
|41
|Siarhei Shauchenka (Belgium)
|0:02:27
|42
|Jorge Magalhães (Portugal)
|0:02:28
|43
|Antti-jussi Juntunen (Finland)
|0:02:36
|44
|Ilya Volkau (Belgium)
|0:02:36
|45
|Venantas Lašinis (Lithuania)
|0:02:38
|46
|Michal Rotter (Czech Republic)
|0:02:46
|47
|Martin Vlčák (Slovenia)
|0:02:48
|48
|Kristers Ansons (Latvia)
|0:03:13
|49
|Martin Popov (Bulgaria)
|0:03:32
|50
|Zani Sylhasi (Kosovo)
|0:05:38
|51
|Blerton Nuha (Kosovo)
|0:08:10
