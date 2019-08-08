Image 1 of 13 European champion Ellen van Dijk speeds to victory (Image credit: Arne Mill) Image 2 of 13 Lisa Klein (Germany) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 13 Lucinda Brand (Netherlands) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 13 Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) fought the cross winds (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 13 Vittoria Bussi (Italy) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 13 Allice Barnes (Great Britain) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 13 The European elite women's TT podium (l-r): Lisa Klein (Germany), Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) and Lucinda Brand (Netherlands) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 13 Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) celebrates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 13 Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) on the 2019 podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 13 Ellen van Dijk listens to the Netherlands national anthem (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 13 The elite women's TT podium (l-r): Lisa Klein (Germany), Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) and Lucinda Brand (Netherlands) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 13 Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) speeds over a bridge (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 13 Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) on her way to a fourth European TT title (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) won her fourth consecutive European time trial title in Alkmaar, dominating on the 22.4km course, despite some recent back problems. Van Dijk set a time of 28:07, beating Lisa Klein of Germany by 30 seconds. Compatriot Lucinda Brand was third at 52 seconds.

32-year-old Van Dijk has won every time trial title since the creation of the European road race championships in 2016 and seemed in control on the course that raced through the flat country roads out and back of Allkmaar despite some cross wind.

Klein has taken two bronze and silver in recent years but again failed to better van Dijk. It is the second European title for the Netherlands after they won the new mixed team time trial event on Wednesday. With the individual time trial coming just 24 hours later, van Dijk was not part of the mixed team time trial line-up, saving herself for the individual time trial.

"If you look at he results, it perhaps seemed easy, just a case of getting to the start and grabbing gold. But the preparation was difficult due to back problems,” van Dijk explained.

“That is why this title is so special. It could have gone bad or it could have gone well. Fortunately it went well. This is also a boost for the world championships."

Results