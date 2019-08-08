Van Dijk takes fourth women's TT title
Klein takes silver for Germany, Brand joins van Dijk on podium
Women's time trial: Alkmaar - Alkmaar
Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) won her fourth consecutive European time trial title in Alkmaar, dominating on the 22.4km course, despite some recent back problems. Van Dijk set a time of 28:07, beating Lisa Klein of Germany by 30 seconds. Compatriot Lucinda Brand was third at 52 seconds.
32-year-old Van Dijk has won every time trial title since the creation of the European road race championships in 2016 and seemed in control on the course that raced through the flat country roads out and back of Allkmaar despite some cross wind.
Klein has taken two bronze and silver in recent years but again failed to better van Dijk. It is the second European title for the Netherlands after they won the new mixed team time trial event on Wednesday. With the individual time trial coming just 24 hours later, van Dijk was not part of the mixed team time trial line-up, saving herself for the individual time trial.
"If you look at he results, it perhaps seemed easy, just a case of getting to the start and grabbing gold. But the preparation was difficult due to back problems,” van Dijk explained.
“That is why this title is so special. It could have gone bad or it could have gone well. Fortunately it went well. This is also a boost for the world championships."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands)
|28:07:00
|2
|Lisa Klein (Germany)
|0:00:30
|3
|Lucinda Brand (Netherlands)
|0:00:52
|4
|Vita Heine (Norway)
|0:00:54
|5
|Anna Kiesenhofer (Austria)
|0:01:03
|6
|Mieke Kröger (Germany)
|0:01:07
|7
|Hayley Simmonds (Great Britain)
|0:01:14
|8
|Pernille Mathiesen (Denmark)
|0:01:15
|9
|Alice Barnes (Great Britain)
|10
|Kelly Murphy (Ireland)
|0:01:27
|11
|Vittoria Bussi (Italy)
|0:01:40
|12
|Anna Turvey (Ireland)
|0:01:53
|13
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Israel)
|0:01:55
|14
|Séverine Eraud (France)
|0:01:58
|15
|Valeriya Kononenko (Ukraine)
|0:02:16
|16
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
|0:02:28
|17
|Ann-sophie Duyck (Belgium)
|0:02:31
|18
|Yelyzaveta Oshurkova (Russia)
|0:02:48
|19
|Julie Van De Velde (Belgium)
|0:02:52
|20
|Anastasiia Pliaskina (Russia)
|0:03:03
|21
|Mia Radotic (Croatia)
|0:03:09
|22
|Liisi Rist (Estonia)
|0:03:11
|23
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Denmark)
|0:03:14
|24
|Gloria Rodríguez (Spain)
|0:03:15
|25
|Katazyna Sosna (Lithuania)
|0:03:27
|26
|Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukraine)
|0:03:33
|27
|Tereza Korvasova (Czech Republic)
|0:03:36
|28
|Lourdes Oyarbide (Spain)
|0:04:02
|29
|Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
|0:04:23
|30
|Tatiana Jaseková (Slovakia)
|0:04:53
|31
|Daniela Reis (Portugal)
|0:05:05
