European Championships: Dainese wins U23 men's road race
Larsen and Arm round out the podium
U23 Men road race: Alkmaar -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country)
|Result
|1
|Alberto Dainese (Ita)
|3:08:53
|2
|Niklas Larsen (Den)
|3
|Rait Ärm (Est)
|4
|Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol)
|5
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned)
|6
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel)
|7
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi)
|8
|Robin Froidevaux (Swi)
|3:08:54
|9
|Michele Gazzoli (Ita)
|10
|Matthew Walls (GBr)
|11
|Žiga Jerman (Slo)
|12
|Emil Lindgren (Swe)
|13
|Marten Kooistra (Ned)
|14
|Gregorio Ferri (Ita)
|15
|Søren Wærenskjold (Nor)
|16
|André Carvalho (Por)
|17
|Jens Reynders (Bel)
|18
|Niklas Märkl (Ger)
|19
|Erlend Blikra (Nor)
|20
|Michael O'Loughlin (Irl)
|21
|Marijn Van den Berg (Ned)
|22
|Colin Heiderscheid (Lux)
|23
|Daan Van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned)
|24
|Adam Karl (Hun)
|25
|Ben Healy (Irl)
|3:08:55
|26
|Martin Pluto (Lat)
|27
|Petr Kelemen (Cze)
|28
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel)
|29
|Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita)
|3:08:56
|30
|Johan Jacobs (Swi)
|31
|Brent Van Moer (Bel)
|32
|Ethan Vernon (GBr)
|33
|Erik Bergström Frisk (Swe)
|34
|Filip Maciejuk (Pol)
|3:08:57
|35
|Andreas Nielsen (Den)
|36
|Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor)
|37
|Mario Spengler (Swi)
|38
|Stan Dewulf (Bel)
|3:09:02
|39
|Fred Wright (GBr)
|3:09:52
|40
|Damian Papierski (Pol)
|3:10:24
|41
|Daan Hoole (Ned)
|3:11:10
|42
|Alexander Konychev (Ita)
|3:11:15
|43
|Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor)
|3:13:41
|44
|Iver Johan Knotten (Nor)
|45
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den)
|3:13:42
|46
|Mathias Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den)
|47
|Antonio Puppio (Ita)
|3:16:07
|48
|Markus Pajur (Est)
|3:16:57
|49
|Conn McDunphy (Irl)
|50
|Mateusz Kostanski (Pol)
|51
|Jakub Murias (Pol)
|52
|Patrick Gamper (Aut)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
WNT-Rotor sign European points race champion Confalonieri for 2020Italian to race Classics and act as lead-out rider for team's sprinters
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy