European Championships: Dainese wins U23 men's road race

Larsen and Arm round out the podium

Alberto Dainese pulls on the European champion's jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Results

#Rider Name (Country)Result
1Alberto Dainese (Ita)3:08:53
2Niklas Larsen (Den)
3Rait Ärm (Est)
4Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol)
5Nils Eekhoff (Ned)
6Gerben Thijssen (Bel)
7Stefan Bissegger (Swi)
8Robin Froidevaux (Swi)3:08:54
9Michele Gazzoli (Ita)
10Matthew Walls (GBr)
11Žiga Jerman (Slo)
12Emil Lindgren (Swe)
13Marten Kooistra (Ned)
14Gregorio Ferri (Ita)
15Søren Wærenskjold (Nor)
16André Carvalho (Por)
17Jens Reynders (Bel)
18Niklas Märkl (Ger)
19Erlend Blikra (Nor)
20Michael O'Loughlin (Irl)
21Marijn Van den Berg (Ned)
22Colin Heiderscheid (Lux)
23Daan Van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned)
24Adam Karl (Hun)
25Ben Healy (Irl)3:08:55
26Martin Pluto (Lat)
27Petr Kelemen (Cze)
28Sébastien Grignard (Bel)
29Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita)3:08:56
30Johan Jacobs (Swi)
31Brent Van Moer (Bel)
32Ethan Vernon (GBr)
33Erik Bergström Frisk (Swe)
34Filip Maciejuk (Pol)3:08:57
35Andreas Nielsen (Den)
36Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor)
37Mario Spengler (Swi)
38Stan Dewulf (Bel)3:09:02
39Fred Wright (GBr)3:09:52
40Damian Papierski (Pol)3:10:24
41Daan Hoole (Ned)3:11:10
42Alexander Konychev (Ita)3:11:15
43Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor)3:13:41
44Iver Johan Knotten (Nor)
45Mikkel Bjerg (Den)3:13:42
46Mathias Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den)
47Antonio Puppio (Ita)3:16:07
48Markus Pajur (Est)3:16:57
49Conn McDunphy (Irl)
50Mateusz Kostanski (Pol)
51Jakub Murias (Pol)
52Patrick Gamper (Aut)

