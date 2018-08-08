Image 1 of 27 Ellen van Dijk with her third European champion's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 27 Ellen van Dijk won by two seconds (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 27 (L-R) Anna van der Breggen, Ellen van Djik and Trixi Worrack (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 27 Ellen van Dijk took her third straight Euopean title (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 27 Ellen van Dijk atop the podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 27 The Dutch were dominant in the time trial (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 27 Trixi Worrack happy to be on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 27 Anna van der Breggen took silver (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 27 Line Marie Gulliksen (Norway) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 27 Lourdes Oyarbide (Spain) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 27 Audrey Cordon-Ragot (France) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 27 Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 27 Anna van der Breggen came close to victory (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 27 Ellen van Dijk completes her ride (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 27 Tatiana Jasekova (Slovakia) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 27 Lija Laizane (Latvia) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 27 Omer Shapira (Israel) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 27 Rikke Lonne (Denmark) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 27 Trxixi Worrack on her way to bronze (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 27 Olena Pavlukhina (Azerbaijan) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 27 Jarmila Machacva (Czech Republic) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 27 Rotem Gafinovitz (Israel) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 27 Nicole Hanselmann (Switzerland) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 27 Kelly Murphy (Ireland) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 27 Ana Maria Covrig (Romania) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 27 Ellen van Dijk sprints to the line (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 27 Ellen van Dijk rides to victory in the European time trial championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) edged out compatriot Anna van der Breggen to take a narrow win in the UEC Road Championships Women's time trial. The margin of victory was just two seconds at the line with early leader Trixi Worrack (Germany) settling for third and a bronze medal. Over the 30km course Van Dijk clocked a time of 41:39 with Van der Breggen coming home in 41:41. No other rider finished within a minute of the gold medal ride.

Van Dijk made light work of the rolling 30km course around Glasgow, setting off last and cutting through the field. Van der Breggen also looked strong early on and caught several riders on her way to the silver medal. It was clear from the early stages and the two Dutch women were in a race of their own as they smashed through the early time check. Only Audrey Cordon Ragot (France) came within touching distance at the first time check, but by the 16.15km check point the Dutch dominance was completely set in motion.





"I’m happy. So far, I won the nationals and then this one. The next goal is the World Championships. It’s all going well but it’s super close and the challenges are high."





Worrack was among the early starters and rolled down the ramp in rainy conditions, but the German rider paced her effort superbly. She may have lost time consistently to the leading Dutch pair throughout the course but she moved from sixth at the first time check to third by the 16.15km mark.

Meanwhile, Van der Breggen was beginning to mount a comeback. The rain had eased for a spell but in the final kilometres it fell once more. At the third check at 24.23km Van der Breggen had cut Van Dijk's lead from 17 seconds to just one and as the defending champion rounded the final wet corner the race was wide open.

Van Dijk had to come around a fading Brennauer inside the final 300m and briefly used the German's slipstream as she approached the line, before coming through to take her third title.

