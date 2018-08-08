Ellen van Dijk wins European Championships women's time trial
Anna van der Breggen second, Trixi Worrack third
Elite Women Time Trial: Glasgow -
Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) edged out compatriot Anna van der Breggen to take a narrow win in the UEC Road Championships Women's time trial. The margin of victory was just two seconds at the line with early leader Trixi Worrack (Germany) settling for third and a bronze medal. Over the 30km course Van Dijk clocked a time of 41:39 with Van der Breggen coming home in 41:41. No other rider finished within a minute of the gold medal ride.
Van Dijk made light work of the rolling 30km course around Glasgow, setting off last and cutting through the field. Van der Breggen also looked strong early on and caught several riders on her way to the silver medal. It was clear from the early stages and the two Dutch women were in a race of their own as they smashed through the early time check. Only Audrey Cordon Ragot (France) came within touching distance at the first time check, but by the 16.15km check point the Dutch dominance was completely set in motion.
"I’m happy. So far, I won the nationals and then this one. The next goal is the World Championships. It’s all going well but it’s super close and the challenges are high."
Worrack was among the early starters and rolled down the ramp in rainy conditions, but the German rider paced her effort superbly. She may have lost time consistently to the leading Dutch pair throughout the course but she moved from sixth at the first time check to third by the 16.15km mark.
Meanwhile, Van der Breggen was beginning to mount a comeback. The rain had eased for a spell but in the final kilometres it fell once more. At the third check at 24.23km Van der Breggen had cut Van Dijk's lead from 17 seconds to just one and as the defending champion rounded the final wet corner the race was wide open.
Van Dijk had to come around a fading Brennauer inside the final 300m and briefly used the German's slipstream as she approached the line, before coming through to take her third title.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands)
|0:41:39
|2
|Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands)
|0:00:02
|3
|Trixi Worrack (Germany)
|0:01:09
|4
|Audrey Cordon-Ragot (France)
|0:01:56
|5
|Pernille Mathiesen (Denmark)
|0:02:09
|6
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy)
|0:02:12
|7
|Eugenia Bujak (Slovenia)
|0:02:21
|8
|Hayley Simmonds (Great Britain)
|0:02:28
|9
|Ann-Sophy Duyck (Belgium)
|0:02:29
|10
|Lotta Lepisto (Finland)
|0:02:39
|11
|Martina Ritter (Austria)
|0:02:44
|12
|Juliette Labous (France)
|0:02:59
|13
|Rikke Lonne (Denmark)
|0:03:00
|14
|Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
|0:03:01
|15
|Nicole Hanselmann (Switzerland)
|0:03:29
|16
|Anna Plichta (Poland)
|0:03:35
|17
|Kelly Murphy (Ireland)
|18
|Eileen Burns (Ireland)
|0:03:38
|19
|Valeviya Kononenko (Ukraine)
|0:03:39
|20
|Marta Cavalli (Italy)
|0:03:43
|21
|Olga Shekel (Ita)
|0:03:59
|22
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland)
|0:04:25
|23
|Omer Shapira (Israel)
|0:04:32
|24
|Lourdes Oyarbide (Spain)
|0:04:34
|25
|Anastasiia Pliaskina (Russia)
|0:04:37
|26
|Ana Maria Covrig (Romania)
|0:05:07
|27
|Magarita Syradoeva (Russia)
|0:05:12
|28
|Daiva Ragazinskiene (Lithuania)
|0:05:15
|29
|Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
|0:05:35
|30
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Israel)
|0:05:39
|31
|Lija Laizane (Latvia)
|0:06:20
|32
|Tatiana Jasekova (Slovakia)
|0:07:20
|33
|Line Marie Gulliksen (Norway)
|0:09:32
|DNF
|Olena Pavlukhina (Azerbaijan)
