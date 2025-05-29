Recommended reading

Ellen van Dijk injured in criterium crash, race cancelled

Ellen van Dijk (Lidl-Trek) prior to the 2025 Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ellen van Dijk (Lidl-Trek) has suffered injuries after being involved in a crash at a non-UCI criterium held on May 29 in Lekkerkerk, the Netherlands. 

The former world champion joined a high-quality field for the popular one-day, multi-race Ronde van Lekkerkerk, but a crash during the criterium caused Van Dijk to go down near the end of the race.

