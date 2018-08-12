Image 1 of 53 Matteo Trentin (Italy) wins the men's road race at the 2018 European Championships in Glasgow (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 53 The wet roads left little time to admire the views (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 53 There were four short but steeps climbs on the Glasgow circuit (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 53 The Italian squadra controlled the race (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 53 Nico Denz of Germany sparked the decisive selection of 10 riders (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 53 This was the break of the race after 200km of racing in the rain (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 53 Davide Cimolai was in the break with Trentin and did a huge ride to help his Italian teammate (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 53 Matteo Trentin opens his arms after a perfect ride by the Italian team (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 53 Oh yes! Matteo Trentin wins (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 53 Mathieu van der Poel, Matteo Trentin and Wout van Aert show off their European Championship medals (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 53 The 2018 European Championships podium (l-r): Mathieu van der Poel, Matteo Trentin, Wout van Aert (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 53 Matteo Trentin (Italy) enjoys the moment he is crowned European Champion (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 53 Matteo Trentin begins to celebrate (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 53 Matteo Trentin celebrates as van der Poel and van Aert realise they've been beaten (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 53 Matteo Trentin cannot believe he has won (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 53 Matteo Trentin celebrates with the other Italian riders (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 53 The breakaway of Matteo Trentin (Italy), Wout Van Aert (Belgium), Matthieu van der Poel (Netherlands), Davide Cimolai (Italy), Jesus Herrada (Spain) and Xandro Meurisse (Belgium). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 53 Greg Van Avermaet (Belgium) racing during the European Championships (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 53 The Italian team racing during the European Championships (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 53 Elia Viviani (Italy) during the European Championships (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 53 Matteo Trentin (Italy) during the European Championships (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 53 Matteo Trentin (Italy) during the European Championships (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 53 The breakaway of Matteo Trentin (Italy), Wout Van Aert (Belgium), Matthieu van der Poel (Netherlands), Davide Cimolai (Italy), Jesus Herrada (Spain) and Xandro Meurisse (Belgium). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 53 The breakaway of Matteo Trentin (Italy), Wout Van Aert (Belgium), Matthieu van der Poel (Netherlands), Davide Cimolai (Italy), Jesus Herrada (Spain) and Xandro Meurisse (Belgium). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 53 Wout Van Aert (Belgium) finished third at the European Championships (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 53 Matteo Trentin (Italy) at the start line of the European Championships (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 53 Matteo Trentin (Italy) wins the men's road race at the 2018 European Championships in Glasgow (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 53 Matteo Trentin (Italy) wins the men's road race at the 2018 European Championships in Glasgow (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 53 Matteo Trentin (Italy) wins the men's road race at the 2018 European Championships in Glasgow (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 53 Matteo Trentin (Italy) wins the men's road race at the 2018 European Championships in Glasgow (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 53 Matteo Trentin (Italy) wins the men's road race at the 2018 European Championships in Glasgow (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 53 Matteo Trentin (Italy) wins the men's road race at the 2018 European Championships in Glasgow (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 53 Robert-Jon McCarthy (Ireland) was in the break of the day (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 53 The 14.4km circuit was in the city centre of Glasgow (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 53 Christophe Laporte and Bryan Coquard of France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 53 The Belgian team rode together (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 53 John Degenkolb in German colours (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 53 Peter Sagan eats some solid food (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 53 The peloton heads through the finish area (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 53 Sonny Colbrelli of Italy suffers in the rain (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 53 Wout van Aert stayed well protected early in the race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 53 Greg van Avermaet in Belgian colours (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 53 The Great Britain team waves to the crowd (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 53 Mathieu van der Poel was ready for a day in the rain (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 53 The 230km race covered a city centre circuit in a wet Glasgow (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 46 of 53 The twisting 14.4km circuit included some short but steep climbs (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 47 of 53 The weather was more suited to Scottish fishermen than cyclists (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 48 of 53 There were seven riders in the break of the day (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 49 of 53 Italy and France lead the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 50 of 53 2017 European champion Alexander Kristoff (Norway) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 51 of 53 Elia Viviani (Italy) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 52 of 53 The German team waves at sign on (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 53 of 53 Peter Sagan raced the European Championships in his rainbow jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Matteo Trentin claimed the European Road Championship title for Italy on a rainy course in Glasgow. He won the sprint of a six-man group, topping Wout Van Aert (Belgium) and Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands).

"It's incredible to have won after everything I've been through recently," said Trentin after the race. "We rode perfectly as a team and I have to thank everyone who has supported me during my problems and injuries. Nothing went right for eight months and so I want to thank everyone who was there for me. This is a great day!"

They had been part of a ten-rider strong group which got away with about 55km to go. A crash on the wet roads with just under ten km left took out several of the riders, leaving only a high-powered group of Trentin, Van Aert, van der Poel, Davide Cimolai (Italy), Jesus Herrada (Spain) and Xandro Meurisse (Belgium).

"When the right move formed, I spoke to Cimolai and then he attacked to make the others show their hand," Trentin explained. "I saw [Maurits] Lammertik go into the barriers but we avoided him. Then we eased slightly but it all worked out perfectly.

"The crash simplified things. Then in the sprint, I asked Cimolai to lead me out and he did. He did a spectacular job, as did all the Italian team."

How it unfolded

Rain was the theme of the day in Glasgow, ranging from heavy to light to none and then back again. The race was 16 laps of the city course, for a total of 230 kilometres. Shortly after the start, a break group set off with Matthias Krizek (Austria), Roland Thalmann (Switzerland), Josef Cerny (Czech Republic), Polychronis Tzortzakis (Greece), Krists Neilands (Lithuania), Mikhel Räim (Estonia) and Robert-Jon McCarthy (Ireland). Räim soon dropped, leaving six.

They built up a lead of up to just over five minutes, with the peloton content to let them go on the long day and uncomfortable weather. Making the race even more challenging, there was no race radio and all tactical decisions had to be made by the riders out on the road.

As the race hit the halfway mark, the field, led by Belgium, France and Italy, finally picked up the pace and got serious.

As the rain stopped, the wind picked up, and a number of favourites could be found at the back of the field, or struggling to catch up. Defending champion Alexander Kristoff (Norway) was at one point in a chase group with Peter Sagan (Slovakia). The World Champion was obviously not in best form all day, and with 86km left, he finally abandoned.

Shortly thereafter and with the gap down to 30 seconds, Belgium made its move. It was a spirited but short-lived attack. With 55km to go a group of about 60 riders was together. Once again Belgium charged up the climb, with Xandro Meurisse taking a lead.

Nico Denz (Germany) was the first to move up to the Belgian, and soon a high-powered group of 11 formed: Xandro Meurisse (Bel), Wout van Aert (Bel), Mathieu van der Poel (Ned), Maurits Lammertink (Ned), Davide Cimolai (Ita), Matteo Trentin (Ita), Emils Liepins (Let), Nico Denz (Ger), Michael Albasini (Sui) and Pierre Luc Périchon (Fra).

They had 1:20 with 42km to go and it appeared that the peloton decided to let them, as they slowed their pace. But the teams at the head of the field – Belgium, Italy, France and the Netherlands – all had riders in that lead group.

They head into the final 29km and the penultimate lap with 2:57 over the field – proving the race was basically over. Liepins was dropped along the way. The rain started up again with less than 20 km left to go. The ten took to the bell lap still together, and with only 14km to go, they started eying one another. The field was back at 2:35.

Things changed again with 9.5km to go, as Lammertink slid out on a corner. He tried to save himself, but hit the barriers and took others down with him. That left only Herrada, Van der Poel, Van Aert, Cimolai and Trentin in the front.

Cimolai was the first to jump with 7km to go.Van Aert led the group up to the Italian. The five then rode together, with Denz, Lammertink and Perichon within shouting distance. Meurisse was the only one able to catch the lead group.

Even with 500m the group stayed together, with everyone apparently setting everything on the sprint. Van Aert was the first to go but was unable to follow Trentin, who immediately set off. The Italian claimed the title ahead off Van Aert and Van der Poel.

Full Results