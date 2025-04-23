'I blew up a little bit' - Elisa Longo Borghini lands podium at Flèche Wallonne and gains confidence for Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Italian Champion holds off Niewiadoma-Phinney for third place on Mur de Huy final ascent to finish

For Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ), the month of April has been a series of ups and downs. With a solo win at Dwars door Vlaanderen, she ‘took revenge’ for being caught within sight of the finish in Milan-San Remo, then she crashed out of the Tour of Flanders and had to skip Paris-Roubaix Femmes because of a concussion.

Returning at the Brabantse Pijl, Longo Borghini took another solo victory before being out of the fight for the win at the Amstel Gold Race, where a strong break went all the way. At the Flèche Wallonne Femmes, the Italian Champion finished third for the second time in a row.

