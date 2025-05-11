'It’s promising for what is still to come this season' - Anna Van der Breggen steps up a level at Vuelta Femenina

SD Worx-Protime rider sees promising season ahead after return to racing

BORJA SPAIN MAY 07 Anna van der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Protime celebrates at podium as stage winner during the 11th La Vuelta Femenina 2025 Stage 4 a 1116km stage from Pedrola to Borja UCIWWT on May 07 2025 in Borja Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images
Anna van der Breggen on the Vuelta Femenina podium (Image credit: Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)

After a Classics campaign of ups and downs, where she finished runner-up in the Strade Bianche but was hampered by illness in the Ardennes, the Vuelta Femenina was the first big stage race in Anna van der Breggen’s comeback to racing after three seasons away from racing. The SD Worx-Protime rider-turned-sport-director-turned-rider was back to her best, winning stage 4 with a downhill attack and finishing third on both mountain stages to finish third overall and so on the final podium with winner Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez) and Marlen Reusser (Movistar).

“I am really happy with this third place; it was a good stage for me. My teammates continuously kept us near the front. That only motivated me more. I wanted to do as well as I could on the final climb,” Van der Breggen said, looking back at her race.

