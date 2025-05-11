'It’s promising for what is still to come this season' - Anna Van der Breggen steps up a level at Vuelta Femenina

After a Classics campaign of ups and downs, where she finished runner-up in the Strade Bianche but was hampered by illness in the Ardennes, the Vuelta Femenina was the first big stage race in Anna van der Breggen’s comeback to racing after three seasons away from racing. The SD Worx-Protime rider-turned-sport-director-turned-rider was back to her best, winning stage 4 with a downhill attack and finishing third on both mountain stages to finish third overall and so on the final podium with winner Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez) and Marlen Reusser (Movistar).

“I am really happy with this third place; it was a good stage for me. My teammates continuously kept us near the front. That only motivated me more. I wanted to do as well as I could on the final climb,” Van der Breggen said, looking back at her race.

The 33-year-old took charge on the penultimate climb, the Alto de la Colladiella, as well as the finishing climb to the Alto de Cotobello where she led the group of favourites for three quarters of the climb. Her intense climbing pace dropped everyone but Vollering, Reusser and Cédrine Kerbaol (EF Education-Oatly).

“I really felt a difference compared to Thursday. I am really satisfied that I am feeling better and better when climbing. After all, I have hardly done such efforts until now, and I feel I need to do this a few times to grow into it,” Van der Breggen said, drawing confidence from her climbing performance.

In addition to Van der Breggen’s success, SD Worx-Protime put a rider on the stage podium in six of the seven stages, winning stage 3 with Femke Gerritse who wore the red leader’s jersey for two days. Van der Breggen was also awarded the overall combativity jersey after the final stage.

“All in all, this was a super week for Team SD Worx-Protime. It’s promising for what is still to come this season," she said.

"Not only my individual performance, but that of the whole team. Lisa van Belle did so well in her first week with us, she helped us a lot. We are happy with how the Vuelta went for us and I’m proud to get straight to the final podium in my first WorldTour stage race since my return."