Crispin wins U23 men's European cyclo-cross title
Frenchman beats Kelich and Benoist in Silvelle
Men U23: Silvelle - Silvelle
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mickael Crispin (Fra)
|0:46:47
|2
|Timo Kielich (Bel)
|0:00:08
|3
|Antoine Benoist (Fra)
|0:00:09
|4
|Toon Vandebosch (Bel)
|0:00:26
|5
|Tim Van Dijke (Ned)
|0:00:42
|6
|Andreas Goeman (Bel)
|0:00:48
|7
|Kevin Kuhn (Swi)
|0:00:51
|8
|Ryan Kamp (Ned)
|0:00:53
|9
|Thomas Mein (GBr)
|0:00:59
|10
|Jarno Bellens (Bel)
|0:01:03
|11
|Loris Rouiller (Swi)
|0:01:04
|12
|Ben Turner (GBr)
|13
|Cameron Mason (GBr)
|0:01:09
|14
|Kyle Agterberg (Ned)
|0:01:29
|15
|Niels Vandeputte (Bel)
|0:01:48
|16
|Yentl Bekaert (Bel)
|0:02:11
|17
|Théo Thomas (Fra)
|0:02:29
|18
|Josef Jelínek (Cze)
|0:02:38
|19
|Tomas Kopecky (Cze)
|0:02:47
|20
|Pim Ronhaar (Ned)
|0:02:57
|21
|Federico Ceolin (Ita)
|0:03:09
|22
|Filippo Fontana (Ita)
|0:03:28
|23
|Luke Verburg (Ned)
|0:03:35
|24
|Gerben Kuypers (Bel)
|0:03:41
|25
|Antonio Folcarelli (Ita)
|0:03:47
|26
|Luca Schätti (Swi)
|0:03:51
|27
|Jan Sommer (Swi)
|0:04:03
|28
|Jakub Ríman (Cze)
|0:04:26
|29
|Luca Cibrario (Ita)
|0:05:00
|30
|Valentin Remondet (Fra)
|0:05:30
|31
|Davide Toneatti (Ita)
|0:05:43
|32
|Felix Stehli (Swi)
|0:06:07
|33
|Simon Bak (Den)
|0:06:15
|34
|Maximilian Möbis (Ger)
|0:06:21
|35
|Luca Pescarmona (Ita)
|0:06:33
|36
|Emanuele Huez (Ita)
|0:07:15
|37
|Ben Tulett (GBr)
|0:07:20
|38
|Mads Høiberg Klinke (Den)
|0:07:57
|39
|Jakub Jencuš (Svk)
|0:08:16
|40
|Tommaso Bergagna (Ita)
|0:08:24
|41
|Šimon Vanícek (Cze)
|0:09:24
|42
|Alfred Thoft Christiansen (Den)
|0:09:31
|43
|Wojciech Ceniuch (Pol)
|0:10:29
|44
|Mihael Štajnar (Slo)
|+1 lap
|45
|Egor Sapegin (Rus)
|+1 lap
|46
|Blaž Avbelj (Slo)
|+2 laps
|DNF
|Matteo Oberteicher (Ger)
