Trending

Crispin wins U23 men's European cyclo-cross title

Frenchman beats Kelich and Benoist in Silvelle

Image 1 of 2

The podium: Kelich, Crispin and Benoist

The podium: Kelich, Crispin and Benoist
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 2 of 2

Crispin celebrates victory in the U23 men's race

Crispin celebrates victory in the U23 men's race
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mickael Crispin (Fra) 0:46:47
2Timo Kielich (Bel) 0:00:08
3Antoine Benoist (Fra) 0:00:09
4Toon Vandebosch (Bel) 0:00:26
5Tim Van Dijke (Ned) 0:00:42
6Andreas Goeman (Bel) 0:00:48
7Kevin Kuhn (Swi) 0:00:51
8Ryan Kamp (Ned) 0:00:53
9Thomas Mein (GBr) 0:00:59
10Jarno Bellens (Bel) 0:01:03
11Loris Rouiller (Swi) 0:01:04
12Ben Turner (GBr)
13Cameron Mason (GBr) 0:01:09
14Kyle Agterberg (Ned) 0:01:29
15Niels Vandeputte (Bel) 0:01:48
16Yentl Bekaert (Bel) 0:02:11
17Théo Thomas (Fra) 0:02:29
18Josef Jelínek (Cze) 0:02:38
19Tomas Kopecky (Cze) 0:02:47
20Pim Ronhaar (Ned) 0:02:57
21Federico Ceolin (Ita) 0:03:09
22Filippo Fontana (Ita) 0:03:28
23Luke Verburg (Ned) 0:03:35
24Gerben Kuypers (Bel) 0:03:41
25Antonio Folcarelli (Ita) 0:03:47
26Luca Schätti (Swi) 0:03:51
27Jan Sommer (Swi) 0:04:03
28Jakub Ríman (Cze) 0:04:26
29Luca Cibrario (Ita) 0:05:00
30Valentin Remondet (Fra) 0:05:30
31Davide Toneatti (Ita) 0:05:43
32Felix Stehli (Swi) 0:06:07
33Simon Bak (Den) 0:06:15
34Maximilian Möbis (Ger) 0:06:21
35Luca Pescarmona (Ita) 0:06:33
36Emanuele Huez (Ita) 0:07:15
37Ben Tulett (GBr) 0:07:20
38Mads Høiberg Klinke (Den) 0:07:57
39Jakub Jencuš (Svk) 0:08:16
40Tommaso Bergagna (Ita) 0:08:24
41Šimon Vanícek (Cze) 0:09:24
42Alfred Thoft Christiansen (Den) 0:09:31
43Wojciech Ceniuch (Pol) 0:10:29
44Mihael Štajnar (Slo)+1 lap
45Egor Sapegin (Rus)+1 lap
46Blaž Avbelj (Slo)+2 laps
DNFMatteo Oberteicher (Ger)

Latest on Cyclingnews