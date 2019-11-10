Del Carmen Alvarado retains U23 women's European cyclo-cross title
Kay and Norbert Riberolle round out podium in Silvelle
Women U23: Silvelle - Silvelle
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Ned)
|0:46:23
|2
|Anna Kay (GBr)
|0:00:12
|3
|Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra)
|0:01:02
|4
|Inge Van der Heijden (Ned)
|0:01:31
|5
|Manon Bakker (Ned)
|0:01:35
|6
|Francesca Baroni (Ita)
|0:03:54
|7
|Gaia Realini (Ita)
|0:04:02
|8
|Kata Blanka Vas (Hun)
|0:04:23
|9
|Harriet Harnden (GBr)
|0:05:14
|10
|Noemi Rüegg (Swi)
|0:05:36
|11
|Aniek Van Alphen (Ned)
|0:05:57
|12
|Tereza Vanícková (Cze)
|0:06:08
|13
|Marthe Truyen (Bel)
|0:06:33
|14
|Kiona Crabbé (Bel)
|0:07:07
|15
|Nicole Fede (Ita)
|0:07:26
|16
|Lara Krähemann (Swi)
|0:08:09
|17
|Tereza Švihálková (Cze)
|0:09:57
|18
|Katie Scott (GBr)
|0:10:20
|19
|Kätlin Kukk (Est)
|0:10:28
|20
|Asia Zontone (Ita)
|0:10:50
|21
|Nina Küderle (Ger)
|+1 lap
|22
|Matilde Bolzan (Ita)
|+1 lap
|23
|Elizabeth Ungermanová (Cze)
|+1 lap
|24
|Radka Paulechová (Svk)
|+1 lap
|25
|Francesca Selva (Ita)
|+2 laps
|DNF
|Sara Casasola (Ita)
|DNF
|Alessandra Grillo (Ita)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy