Trending

Del Carmen Alvarado retains U23 women's European cyclo-cross title

Kay and Norbert Riberolle round out podium in Silvelle

Image 1 of 2

The podium: Kay, Del Carmen Alvarado and Norbert Riberolle

The podium: Kay, Del Carmen Alvarado and Norbert Riberolle
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 2

Del Carmen Alvarado celebrates another UEC victory

Del Carmen Alvarado celebrates another UEC victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Ned)0:46:23
2Anna Kay (GBr) 0:00:12
3Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) 0:01:02
4Inge Van der Heijden (Ned) 0:01:31
5Manon Bakker (Ned) 0:01:35
6Francesca Baroni (Ita) 0:03:54
7Gaia Realini (Ita) 0:04:02
8Kata Blanka Vas (Hun) 0:04:23
9Harriet Harnden (GBr) 0:05:14
10Noemi Rüegg (Swi) 0:05:36
11Aniek Van Alphen (Ned) 0:05:57
12Tereza Vanícková (Cze) 0:06:08
13Marthe Truyen (Bel) 0:06:33
14Kiona Crabbé (Bel) 0:07:07
15Nicole Fede (Ita) 0:07:26
16Lara Krähemann (Swi) 0:08:09
17Tereza Švihálková (Cze) 0:09:57
18Katie Scott (GBr) 0:10:20
19Kätlin Kukk (Est) 0:10:28
20Asia Zontone (Ita) 0:10:50
21Nina Küderle (Ger)+1 lap
22Matilde Bolzan (Ita)+1 lap
23Elizabeth Ungermanová (Cze)+1 lap
24Radka Paulechová (Svk)+1 lap
25Francesca Selva (Ita)+2 laps
DNFSara Casasola (Ita)
DNFAlessandra Grillo (Ita)

Latest on Cyclingnews