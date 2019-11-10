Trending

Puck Pieterse wins junior women's European cyclo-cross title

Dutchwoman wins gold ahead of Onesti and Van Anrooij

Onesti, Peterse and Van Anrooij on the podium in Silvelle

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Puck Pieterse celebrates her victory

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Puck Pieterse (Ned)0:37:34
2Olivia Onesti (Fra) 0:00:28
3Shirin Van Anrooij (Ned) 0:00:44
4Anna Flynn (GBr) 0:00:55
5Millie Couzens (GBr) 0:01:08
6Line Burquier (Fra) 0:01:44
7Sofie Van Rooijen (Ned) 0:02:34
8Isa Nomden (Ned) 0:03:12
9Aneta Novotná (Cze) 0:04:02
10Clea Seidel (Ger) 0:04:20
11Josie Nelson (GBr) 0:04:38
12Alice Papo (Ita) 0:04:43
13Giada Borghesi (Ita)
14Senne Knaven (Ned) 0:04:46
15Nicole Göldi (Swi) 0:04:58
16Julie De Wilde (Bel) 0:05:18
17Ilse Pluimers (Ned) 0:05:27
18Carlotta Borello (Ita) 0:06:03
19Letizia Brufani (Ita) 0:06:14
20Lucia Bramati (Ita) 0:06:37
21Daria Fomina (Rus) 0:07:02
22Nicole Pesse (Ita) 0:07:31
23Karolína Bedrníková (Cze) 0:07:33
24Julie Brouwers (Bel) 0:07:47
25Elisa Rumac (Ita) 0:08:08
26Roisin Lally (Irl) 0:08:10
27 Sterre Vervloet (Bel) 0:08:28
28 Julie Roelandts (Bel) 0:09:13
29Kristýna Zemanová (Cze) 0:09:40
30Tereza Kurnická (Svk) 0:10:02
31 Maria Parajon Fuentes (Spa) 0:11:24
32Sara Fiorin (Ita) 0:11:47
33Darcey Harkness (Irl) 0:12:24
34Yana Mergasova (Rus) 0:14:11
35Georgiana Ileana Turlea (Rom) +1 lap
36Diana Bogdanova (Rus) +1 lap

