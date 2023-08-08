Track Worlds Day 6 - Lotte Kopecky dominates Points Race, secures gold

World championships: Lotte Kopecky celebrates with her gold medal from the points race in Glasgow

Jeffrey Hoogland fastest in 1km TT

Jeffrey Hoogland of Netherlands celebrating after winning the 1Km Time Trial (Image credit: SWPix)

Jeffrey Hoogland of the Netherlands secured his ninth career world title and fourth world title in the 1km time trial after winning the elite men's 1km time trial at the combined Worlds in Glasgow.

The Dutch rider posted the winning time of 58.222 to beat Australia's Matthew Glaetzer and Thomas Cornish at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome on Tuesday.

Cornish, who started second last, was the second rider to go under a minute with a time of 58.822 seconds, bumping Joseph Truman (Great Britain) out of a podium spot.

The two fastest riders, Hoogland and Glaetzer, were next to go, with the Australian posting a time of 58.526, but it was only good enough for the silver medal as Hoogland posted the winning time of 58.222 to take the world title.

Swipe to scroll horizontally 1km TT Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) 0:00:58.222 2 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) 0:00:58.526 3 Thomas Cornish (Australia) 0:00:58.822 4 Joseph Truman (Great Britain) 0:00:59.092 5 Maximilian Dornbach (Germany) 0:00:59.245 6 Patryk Rajkowski (Poland) 0:01:00.096 7 Matteo Bianchi (Italy) 0:01:00.099 8 Alejandro Martinez Chorro (Spain) 9 Santiago Ramirez Morales (Colombia) 10 Chenxi Xue (People's Republic of China) 11 Juan Ruiz Teran (Mexico) 12 Melvin Landerneau (France) 13 Roy van den Berg (Netherlands) 14 Cristian David Ortega Fontalvo (Colombia) 15 Willy Leonhard Weinrich (Germany) 16 Ryan Dodyk (Canada) 17 Nicholas Kergozou de la Boessiere (New Zealand) 18 Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis (Malaysia) 19 Matěj Hytych (Czech Republic) 20 Edgar Verdugo Osuna (Mexico) 21 Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spain) 22 Johannes Myburgh (South Africa) 23 Andrey Chugay (Kazakhstan) 24 Ronaldo Laitonjam (India) 25 Hussein Hassan (Egypt)

Lotte Kopecky captures another world title in Glasgow

Lotte Kopecky of Belgium wins the Points Race world title in Glasgow (Image credit: SWPix)

Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) is enjoying the form of her life, having secured her second world title at the UCI Track World Championships in Glasgow.

Kopecky stormed to victory in the elite women's Points Race just two days after winning the Elimination Race at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome.

"In the end, I just had to focus on Georgia [Baker] because she was six points behind, so as long as I stayed beside her, then it couldn't go wrong, so that's what I did," Kopecky said.

She came into this Worlds fresh off of finishing second overall at the Tour de France Femmes and in prime form, aiming for a total of four world titles in the Elimination Race, Points Race, Omnium and road race in Glasgow.

In the 100-lap Points Race, Kopecky secured a total of 39 points to win the world title ahead of Georgia Baker (Australia) with 31 points and Tsuyaka Uchino (Japan) with 14 points.

Kopecky immediately picked up points in the opening two laps. She then went on to lap the field with Baker and Neah Evans of Great Britain at roughly halfway into the race, however, Evans lost the extra 20 points she earned after losing a lap to the two leaders later in the race.

Kopecky kept an eye on Baker, and went on to collect additional points in the remaining laps to secure the world title ahead of the Australian.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Points Race Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) 39 2 Georgia Baker (Australia) 31 3 Tsuyaka Uchino (Japan) 14 4 Lily Williams (United States Of America) 9 5 Neah Evans (Great Britain) 9 6 Marit Raaijmakers (Netherlands) 8 7 Silvia Zanardi (Italy) 8 8 Daniela Campos (Portugal) 5 9 Lea lin Teutenberg (Germany) 4 10 Jarmila Machačova (Czech Republic) 3 11 Michaela Drummond (New Zealand) 3 12 Ariane Bonhomme (Canada) 2 13 Jiali Liu (People's Republic of China) 2 14 Nafosat Kozieva (Uzbekistan) 1 15 Karolina Karasiewicz (Poland) 16 Yareli Acevedo Mendoza (Mexico) -4 17 Marie le Net (France) -14 18 Ziortza Isasi Cristobal (Spain) -19 19 Verena Eberhardt (Austria) -20 20 Michelle Andres (Switzerland) -20 21 Bo yee Leung (Hong Kong, China) -40 DNF Fanny Malissa Cauchois One (Lao People's Democratic Republic)

Netherlands stage massive coup in Madison

Image 1 of 3 Yoeri Havik reacts after seeing the Netherlands top the standings of the men's Madison (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Havik celebrates a second gold of the night for his country (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Belgium's Lindsay De Vylder was devastated to miss the medals (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Jan Willem Van Schip and Yoeri Havik of the Netherlands staged a massive coup to take the gold medal in the men's Madison, putting in a blazing mid-race surge and a furious defence of their lead in the final sprint.

Great Britain's Ollie Wood and Mark Stewart snuck in at the line to claim silver after New Zealand's Aaron Gate and Campbell Stewart won the final sprint, pushing Belgium into fourth to claim bronze.

Belgium's Robbe Ghys and Lindsay De Vylder started out strong, taking the first two sprints but may have spent their bullets too soon.

While they defended their lead, New Zealand, the Netherlands and Great Britain took turns chasing points to stay in contention.

Denmark made a brief appearance at the top of the leaderboard with 28 points but failed to gain any more and had to settle for fifth.

None of the teams could take a lap on with an almost constantly torrid pace. The Netherlands came the closest, attacking after the halfway point to snatch enough points to move into second behind Belgium.

The Spanish pair Sebastian Mora and Alberto Torres tried to go clear but a fight for the sprints injected enough points for them to be reeled in.

The Dutch team attacked again to take sprints in the closing laps to move into the lead with 33 points over Belgium, while Great Britain and New Zealand came into the closing sprints tied on points.

Portugal's Rui and Ivo Oliveira launched a last-ditch attack before penultimate sprint, but couldn't hold it, and a surge for the penultimate points ended their hopes.

The crowds went wild as the double point final sprint approached with Great Britain still in contention to take the gold, but the Kiwis snatched the 10 points to deny another gold for the home team.

Their six points were enough to climb into second. The Dutch and Belgians were almost match-sprinting for the line with the points for third enough to propel the Netherlands into the rainbow jersey.