UCI Track Worlds: Filippo Ganna wins individual pursuit
Italian overcomes 2 second deficit in final km to win consecutive rainbow jersey
Italy’s Filippo Ganna won the elite men’s individual pursuit on day 4 of the UCI World Track Championships at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome in Glasgow. The Italian and current world record holder, set at last year’s Track Worlds, celebrated his second consecutive rainbow jersey in the discipline.
In the gold medal round, Ganna clocked a time of 4:01.976 over the 4km race, besting Daniel Bigham (Great Britain) by 0:00.054 seconds. Silver medalist Bigham set the fast pace for the first three time-checks, extending his lead from 0.7 seconds after one kilometer to 2.3 seconds after 3 kilometres. It looked like an upset was in the making but Ganna blasted to the victory in the final kilometre as Bigham faded.
The battle for bronze was taken by Jonathan Milan (Italy) edging out Ivo Oliveira (Portugal).
Ganna set the fastest time in the qualification round with the four riders finishing in the same placings in the final medal contests.
The scheduling of the UCI combined world forced Ganna to pick the early track events, including the individual pursuit which was held on the same day at the elite men’s road race won by Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands).
With an eye on the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, Ganna and Milan decided to focus on the pursuit events. Ganna and his compatriots took the silver in the Team Pursuit won by Denmark on Saturday.
His racing is not done however as Ganna will compete in the elite men’s time trial, part of the World Road Championships on August 11.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filippo Ganna (Italy)
|4:01.976
|2
|Daniel Bigham (Great Britain)
|4:02.030
|3
|Jonathan Milan (Italy)
|4:05.868
|4
|Ivo Manuel Alves Oliveira (Portugal)
|4:08.469
|5
|Tobias Buck-Gramcko (Germany)
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|6
|Conor Leahy (Australia)
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|7
|Oliver Bleddyn (Australia)
|8
|Felix Gross (Germany)
|9
|Chris Ernst (Canada)
|10
|Manlio Moro (Italy)
|11
|Thomas Sexton (New Zealand)
|12
|Corentin Ermenault (France)
|13
|Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)
|14
|Kacper Majewski (Poland)
|15
|Kazushige Kuboki (Japan)
|16
|Niccolo Galli (Italy)
|Row 15 - Cell 2
|17
|Michael Foley (Canada)
|Row 16 - Cell 2
Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
