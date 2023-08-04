Track Worlds: Dygert wins individual pursuit, Germany delivers women's team sprint record

The first three elite world titles of the unified Cycling World Championships, being held in Glasgow and across Scotland, were awarded on the track in the opening day of competition on Thursday.

Women's Individual Pursuit - Dygert wins first gold

Image 1 of 2 Chloe Dygert (USA) celebrates taking out the first title of the 2023 Track World Cycling Championships in the Individual Pursuit (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) (Image credit: Getty Images)

US rider Chloé Dygert celebrates winning gold in the women's individual pursuit (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

American Chloé Dygert claimed the first elite gold medal of the UCI Cycling World Championships, by setting the fastest time in the women's individual pursuit. The 2022 world champion Franziska Brausse of Germany secured the silver.

Just like in the qualifying round, Dygert put down the best time ahead of Brausse. In the gold medal round, she led from start to finish, increasing her gap to a massive 5 seconds at the 2500 metres before overtaking Brausse in the final 125 metres. Dygert’s winning time of 3.17.26 on the 4km race, was slightly slower than her world record - set in 2020 - of 3:16.937. While delighted to take the victory, the rider from the United States had hoped to take the opportunity to better her record as well.

"I know I just won the rainbow stripes, but I don't feel like I'm quite back at my absolute best yet," said Dygert in a statement from Canyon-SRAM. "In the last 12 months, I've had heart surgery, a few crashes and some small injuries. I was here in the best shape I could be, but I want to improve in the future ... That said, I'm happy to be on the step tonight and love the process of getting back to my best."

The battle for bronze was taken by Bryony Botha (New Zealand) edging out Neah Evans (Great Britain).

Dygert will also represent the United Startes in the team pursuit on August 5. She will then line up in the time trial & road race at the UCI Road World Championships.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Women's Individual Pursuit results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloé Dygert (USA) 3:17.542 2 Franziska Brausse (Ger) OVL 3 Bryony Botha (Nzl) 3:22.21 4 Neah Evans (Gbr) 3:23.264 5 Maeve Plouffe (Aus) 6 Lisa Klein (Ger) 7 Maggie Coles-Lyster (Can) 8 Marionn Borras (Fra) 9 Samantha Donelly (Nzl) 10 Jessica Roberts (Gbr) 11 Kelly Murphy (Irl) 12 Ariane Bonhomme (Can) 13 Sarah van Dam (Can) 14 Laura Sussemilch (Ger) 15 Martina Alzini (Ita) 16 Suwan Wei (Chn) Row 15 - Cell 2 17 Xiaoyue Wang (Chn) Row 16 - Cell 2

Women's Team Sprint - Germany sets world record

Image 1 of 2 Germany wins gold in women’s team sprint for the fourth time in a row (Image credit: Getty Images) Germany win gold in the women's team sprint Final (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lea Sophie Friedrich, Pauline Sophie Grabosch and Emma Hinze set another world record en route to claiming the rainbow jersey in the elite women's team sprint for the fourth time in a row. The German team covered the 750-metre version of the sprint in 45.848 seconds, going under their previous mark of 45.967 set at last year’s World Championships.

They beat Great Britain’s Lauren Bell, Sophie Capewell and Emma Finucane to claim gold. After the British riders stunned Germany in the qualifying round, besting the defending champion team by 0.395 seconds, they came out fast out of the gate but Germany was ahead after 125 metres and on a record-setting pace.

China (Shanju Bao, Yufang Guo and Liying Yuan) beat the Netherlands for the bronze medal.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Women's Team Sprint Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Germany (Lea Sophie Friedrich, Pauline Sophie Grabosch, Emma Hinze) 45.848 2 Great Britain (Lauren Bell, Sophie Capewell, Emma Finucane) 45.923 3 China (Shanju Bao, Yufang Guo, Liying Yuan) 46.543 4 Netherlands (Shanne Braspennincx, Kyra Lamberink, Hetty van der Wouw, Steffie van der Peet) 46.788 5 New Zealand (Ellesse Andrews, Shane Hazel Fulton, Rebecca Petch) 6 Mexico (Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez, Jessica Salazar Valles, Yuli Verdugo Osuna) 7 Poland (Marlena Karwacka, Urszula Los, Nikola Sibiak) 8 Canada (Lauriane Genest, Kelsey Mitchell, Sarah Orban) 9 France (Mathilde Gros, Taky Marie Divine Kouame, Julie Michaux) 10 Japan (Aki Sakai, Mina Sato, Fuko Umekawa) 11 United States (Kelly Ainslie, Kayla Hankins, Mandy Marquardt) 12 Belgium (Nicky Degrendele, Valerie Jenaer, Julie Nicolaes) 13 Malaysia (Nurul Aliana Syafika Azizan, Nurul Izzah Izza Mohd Asri, Anis Amira Rosidi) 14 Nigeria (Grace Ayuba, Tombrapa Gladys Grikpa, Ese Ukpeseraye)

Men's Scratch Race - William Tidball takes gold

Image 1 of 2 Track World Championships 2023: William Tidball (Great Britain) celebrates taking victory in the men's elite Scratch Race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Track World Championships 2023: Men's Scratch race finals on day 1 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Great Britain claimed their first elite world title of the 2022 UCI Track World Championships with William Tidball winning the men's Scratch Race. A powerful sprint on the final lap secured him the rainbow jersey.

“It’s stuff dreams are made of – I haven’t caught my breath since coming off the track. My family and I have sacrificed so much to be here and to be a world champion in front of a home crowd, it doesn’t get much better than that," said Tidball in a statement put out by British Cycling.

“I just did my bit in that race. It’s easy to get excited and do too much and draw a lot of attention to yourself so everyone thinks you’re the strongest but luckily everyone forgot about me! It’s amazing.”

Kazushige Kuboki of Japan took silver and Tuur Dens (Belgium), bronze.