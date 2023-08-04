Track Worlds: Dygert wins individual pursuit, Germany delivers women's team sprint record

By Lyne Lamoureux
published

Great Britain's William Tidball also takes world title in men's Scratch Race on day 1

Germany wins gold in women’s team sprint for the fourth time in a row
Jump to:

The first three elite world titles of the unified Cycling World Championships, being held in Glasgow and across Scotland, were awarded on the track in the opening day of competition on Thursday.

Women's Individual Pursuit - Dygert wins first gold

Image 1 of 2
Chloe Dygert (USA) celebrates taking out the first title of the 2023 Track World Cycling Championships in the Individual Pursuit
American Chloé Dygert claimed the first elite gold medal of the UCI Cycling World Championships, by setting the fastest time in the women's individual pursuit. The 2022 world champion Franziska Brausse of Germany secured the silver.

Just like in the qualifying round, Dygert put down the best time ahead of Brausse. In the gold medal round, she led from start to finish, increasing her gap to a massive 5 seconds at the 2500 metres before overtaking Brausse in the final 125 metres. Dygert’s winning time of 3.17.26 on the 4km race, was slightly slower than her world record - set in 2020 - of 3:16.937. While delighted to take the victory, the rider from the United States had hoped to take the opportunity to better her record as well.

"I know I just won the rainbow stripes, but I don't feel like I'm quite back at my absolute best yet," said Dygert in a statement from Canyon-SRAM. "In the last 12 months, I've had heart surgery, a few crashes and some small injuries. I was here in the best shape I could be, but I want to improve in the future ... That said, I'm happy to be on the step tonight and love the process of getting back to my best."

The battle for bronze was taken by Bryony Botha (New Zealand) edging out Neah Evans (Great Britain).

Dygert will also represent the United Startes in the team pursuit on August 5. She will then line up in the time trial & road race at the UCI Road World Championships.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Women's Individual Pursuit results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloé Dygert (USA) 3:17.542
2Franziska Brausse (Ger) OVL
3Bryony Botha (Nzl) 3:22.21
4Neah Evans (Gbr) 3:23.264
5Maeve Plouffe (Aus)
6Lisa Klein (Ger)
7Maggie Coles-Lyster (Can)
8Marionn Borras (Fra)
9Samantha Donelly (Nzl)
10Jessica Roberts (Gbr)
11Kelly Murphy (Irl)
12Ariane Bonhomme (Can)
13Sarah van Dam (Can)
14Laura Sussemilch (Ger)
15Martina Alzini (Ita)
16Suwan Wei (Chn)Row 15 - Cell 2
17Xiaoyue Wang (Chn)Row 16 - Cell 2

Women's Team Sprint - Germany sets world record

Image 1 of 2
Germany wins gold in women’s team sprint for the fourth time in a row
Lea Sophie Friedrich, Pauline Sophie Grabosch and Emma Hinze set another world record en route to claiming the rainbow jersey in the elite women's team sprint for the fourth time in a row. The German team covered the 750-metre version of the sprint in 45.848 seconds, going under their previous mark of 45.967 set at last year’s World Championships.

They beat Great Britain’s Lauren Bell, Sophie Capewell and Emma Finucane to claim gold.  After the British riders stunned Germany in the qualifying round, besting the defending champion team by 0.395 seconds, they came out fast out of the gate but Germany was ahead after 125 metres and on a record-setting pace.

China (Shanju Bao, Yufang Guo and Liying Yuan) beat the Netherlands for the bronze medal.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Women's Team Sprint
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Germany (Lea Sophie Friedrich, Pauline Sophie Grabosch, Emma Hinze)45.848
2Great Britain (Lauren Bell, Sophie Capewell, Emma Finucane)45.923
3China (Shanju Bao, Yufang Guo, Liying Yuan)46.543
4Netherlands (Shanne Braspennincx, Kyra Lamberink, Hetty van der Wouw, Steffie van der Peet)46.788
5New Zealand (Ellesse Andrews, Shane Hazel Fulton, Rebecca Petch)
6Mexico (Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez, Jessica Salazar Valles, Yuli Verdugo Osuna)
7Poland (Marlena Karwacka, Urszula Los, Nikola Sibiak)
8Canada (Lauriane Genest, Kelsey Mitchell, Sarah Orban)
9France (Mathilde Gros, Taky Marie Divine Kouame, Julie Michaux)
10Japan (Aki Sakai, Mina Sato, Fuko Umekawa)
11United States (Kelly Ainslie, Kayla Hankins, Mandy Marquardt)
12Belgium (Nicky Degrendele, Valerie Jenaer, Julie Nicolaes)
13Malaysia (Nurul Aliana Syafika Azizan, Nurul Izzah Izza Mohd Asri, Anis Amira Rosidi)
14Nigeria (Grace Ayuba, Tombrapa Gladys Grikpa, Ese Ukpeseraye)

Men's Scratch Race - William Tidball takes gold

Image 1 of 2
Track World Championships 2023: William Tidball (Great Britain) celebrates taking victory in the men's elite Scratch Race
Great Britain claimed their first elite world title of the 2022 UCI Track World Championships with William Tidball winning the men's Scratch Race. A powerful sprint on the final lap secured him the rainbow jersey.

“It’s stuff dreams are made of – I haven’t caught my breath since coming off the track. My family and I have sacrificed so much to be here and to be a world champion in front of a home crowd, it doesn’t get much better than that," said Tidball in a statement put out by British Cycling.

“I just did my bit in that race. It’s easy to get excited and do too much and draw a lot of attention to yourself so everyone thinks you’re the strongest but luckily everyone forgot about me! It’s amazing.” 

 Kazushige Kuboki of Japan took silver and Tuur Dens (Belgium), bronze.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Men's Scratch Race results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) Team
1William Tidball (Gbr)
2Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn)
3Tuur Dens (Bel)
4Roy Eefting-Bloem (Ned)
5Donavan Grondin (Fra)
6Dylan Bibic (Can)
7Tobias Hansen (Den)
8Tim Tom Teutenberg (Ger)
9Joshua Duffy (Aus)
10Alex Vogel (Sui)
11George Jackson (Nzl)
12Raphal Kokas (Aut)
13Jan Vones (Cze)
14Michele Scartezzini (ita)
15Albert Torres Barcelo (Esp)
16Artyom Zakharov (Kaz)
17Terry Yudha Kusuma (Ina)
18Akil Campbell (Tto)
18Ahmed Almansoori (UAE
18Yacine Chalel (Alg)
18 Vladyslav Loginov (Isr)
18 Filip Prokopyszyn (Pol)
18Martin Chren (Svk)
18Grant Koontz (USA)

