Track Worlds Day 5: Great Britain capture gold medals in women's Madison, men's Elimination

Great Britain's Neah Evans and Elinor Barker came out on top in a thrilling Women's Madison at the Glasgow Worlds

Neah Evans and Elinor Barker of Great Britain win the women's Madison in Glasgow (Image credit: SWPix)

Great Britain's Neah Evans and Elinor Barker came out on top in a thrilling Women's Madison.

A crash between the Dutch and Italian teams; Maike van der Duijn (Netherlands) and Martina Fidanza (Italy), needed medical attention, and officials stopped the race with two laps to go.

With both riders back on their feet and the track cleared, racing resumed with nine laps to race, but Italy's Chiara Consonni had to try to hold the team's fourth place in the standings without her teammate, as did Marit Raaijmakers for the Netherlands.

A separate crash very nearly took out Great Britain, but Evans rode through Ireland's Alice Sharpe and Australia's Alex Manly as they slid down the track, making a miraculous save to stay upright.

Manly got back in the race after the spill to help her team to the silver medal, with Georgian Baker taking second in the final sprint to seal the silver medal.

France's Clara Copponi and Victoire Berteau got over Poland in the final sprint to secure the bronze medal.

The French team took the early lead but couldn't match Great Britain as they were buoyed by the Scottish fans supporting their home rider Evans.

A mid-race breakaway from Australia and Poland could have threatened the home team's lead, but they bridged across to snap up points to solidify their lead with two sprints remaining.

The crash between Manly and Sharpe hardly disrupted the intense battle for the penultimate sprint, but the more serious fall between Consonni and Van der Duijn briefly brought the race to a halt.

Upon the restart, Great Britain resumed their dominance, Poland got ahead of Italy into fourth, and the USA sprinted to sixth.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Women's Madison Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain 28 Row 1 - Cell 0 Neah Evans Row 2 - Cell 0 Elinor Barker 2 Australia 25 Row 4 - Cell 0 Georgia Baker Row 5 - Cell 0 Alexandra Manly 3 France 22 Row 7 - Cell 0 Victoire Berteau Row 8 - Cell 0 Clara Copponi 4 Poland 21 Row 10 - Cell 0 Daria Pikulik Row 11 - Cell 0 Wiktoria Pikulik 5 Italy 14 Row 13 - Cell 0 Martina Fidanza Row 14 - Cell 0 Chiara Consonni 6 United States 10 Row 16 - Cell 0 Jennifer Valente Row 17 - Cell 0 Lily Williams 7 New Zealand 10 Row 19 - Cell 0 Ally Wollaston Row 20 - Cell 0 Bryony Botha 8 Japan 5 Row 22 - Cell 0 Yumi Kajihara Row 23 - Cell 0 Tsuyaka Uchino 9 Denmark 2 Row 25 - Cell 0 Amalie Dideriksen Row 26 - Cell 0 Ellen Klinge 10 Netherlands 2 Row 28 - Cell 0 Marit Raaijmakers Row 29 - Cell 0 Maike van der Duin 11 Germany -18 Row 31 - Cell 0 Lea lin Teutenberg Row 32 - Cell 0 Franziska Brausse 12 Ireland -18 Row 34 - Cell 0 Lara Gillespie Row 35 - Cell 0 Alice Sharpe 13 Belgium -20 Row 37 - Cell 0 Katrijn de Clercq Row 38 - Cell 0 Helene Hesters 14 Switzerland -40 Row 40 - Cell 0 Aline Seitz Row 41 - Cell 0 Michelle Andres 15 Czechia -40 Row 43 - Cell 0 Petra Ševčikova Row 44 - Cell 0 Kateřina Kohoutkova DNF Uzbekistan Row 45 - Cell 2 Row 46 - Cell 0 Nafosat Kozieva Row 47 - Cell 0 Margarita Misyurina DNF Mexico Row 48 - Cell 2 Row 49 - Cell 0 Maria Gaxiola Gonzalez Row 50 - Cell 0 Lizbeth Vazquez DNF Hong Kong, China Row 51 - Cell 2 Row 52 - Cell 0 Sze Wing Lee Row 53 - Cell 0 Qianyu Yang

Ethan Vernon takes gold in Elimination Race

Ethan Vernon wins the Elimination Race at Glasgow Worlds (Image credit: SWPix)

Ethan Vernon gave Great Britain their third gold medal of the team's home Track World Championships, surviving a crash in the closing laps of the Elimination Race and, after the race was briefly neutralised, attacking when there were only three riders left to claim the victory.

Canada's Dylan Bibic added silver to the world title in last year's Scratch Race, holding on as long as he could to the Briton as Italy's Elia Viviani had to let go and settle for third.

It was a relief for Vernon after his team pursuit squad crashed out of their main event in qualification.

"We worked really hard for the team pursuit, we dedicated the last few weeks for that. For that to go wrong in the qualification was a big disappointment for everyone. It's a setback but it meant Dan [Bigham] had to do his best to ride for yesterday [silver in the individual pursuit] and me win this Elimination today. We salvaged something from this Worlds."

"When we won the team pursuit last year it was our big goal, obviously this isn't an Olympic event but it's always nice to get the jersey."

There were two incidents that neutralised the race, with Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands) and Akil Campbell (Trinidad & Tobago) crashing and forcing officials to neutralise the race before the first elimination.

As the eliminations went on it was down to only eight riders when Ethan Vernon crashed with Buchli, forcing a second neutralisation.

After the re-start, Vernon parlayed the extra adrenaline from his crash and attacked with three riders left spitting Viviani out the back with Canadian Dylan Bibic the only other survivor. A surge from the Briton ended Bibic's hopes and the home crowd propelled Vernon to victory.

"I've learned from the previous years I got it wrong," Vernon said. "I couldn't work out the tactic, I just knew I had to save a bit more legs during the race for the end.

"[The crash] probably helped me, I came down but I was fine, I couldn't avoid the crash. Sometimes when you have a crash you get a bit more adrenaline than you had before. It gave me time to reassess and see who was left and work out what I was going to do to win."

While Vernon had focussed on the team pursuit, Bibic and Viviani raced with the fatigue of Sunday's Omnium in their legs, and the Canadian said he felt it but also was relieved to get some rest with the neutralisation.

"It was a very hard race, after yesterday I woke up ultra fatigued but I just got in that race mentality - I needed to walk away from this Worlds with something. I just did whatever it took."

Swipe to scroll horizontally Men's Elimination Race Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ethan Vernon (Great Britain) 2 Dylan Bibic (Canada) 3 Elia Viviani (Italy) 4 Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands) 5 George Jackson (New Zealand) 6 Jules Hesters (Belgium) 7 Claudio Imhof (Switzerland) 8 Gavin Hoover (United States Of America) 9 Donavan Grondin (France) 10 Raphael Kokas (Austria) 11 Tim Torn Teutenberg (Germany) 12 Rotem Tene (Israel) 13 Eiya Hashimoto (Japan) 14 Edwin Sutherland (Barbados) 15 Joshua Duffy (Australia) 16 Ramis Dinmukhametov (Kazakhstan) 17 Mario Anguela Yaguez (Spain) 18 Yacine Chalel (Algeria) 19 Denis Rugovac (Czech Republic) 20 Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China) 21 Kacper Majewski (Poland) 22 Akil Campbell (Trinidad & Tabago) 23 Tobias Hansen (Denmark) 24 Joao Martins (Portugal)

Harrie Lavreysen wins fifth consecutive Sprint world title

Harrie Lavreysen beats Nicholas Paul for the gold medal in the men's Sprint (Image credit: SWPix)

Harrie Lavreysen secured his second world title at this World Championships as the fastest rider in the men's Sprint. The Dutch fast man also won the world title as part of the three-man team that won the men's Team Sprint last week.

Lavreysen has been undefeated in the Sprint event for five consecutive years, this time beating silver medallist Nicholas Paul (Trinidad & Tobago) in the final gold medal round.

The victory marked his 13th career world title at the UCI Track World Championships across events; Sprint, Team Sprint, and Keirin.

"It's insane. It's cost me a lot. It was my fifth consecutive day of racing, so it takes a lot of energy and focus, but I really love it in the velodrome with the atmosphere. It was a really quick final, and this is the fifth; it's unbelievable," Lavreysen said.

In the bronze-medal round, Great Britain's Jack Carlin beat Poland's Mateusz Rudyk.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sprint for gold Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) 2 Nicholas Paul (Trinidad & Tobago)