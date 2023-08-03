Track Worlds: Great Britain crash out in men's team pursuit qualifying

Charlie Tanfield walks from the track after his crash in the team pursuit qualifying

Great Britain’s defence of the team pursuit title at the World Championships in Glasgow has ended in the qualifying round after Charlie Tanfield crashed on the final lap of their effort.

Although Tanfield was able to walk from the track after receiving treatment, he was unfit to race, which meant the British quartet was denied the chance of a restart.

“Following his crash in this morning's men's team pursuit qualification, Charlie Tanfield was assessed immediately by the on-site medical team before being taken to hospital for further treatment," read a statement from British Cycling.

“We wish Charlie a very speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back on his bike soon. Unfortunately, the men's team pursuit riders will not progress in the competition.”

Tanfield was joined by Dan Bigham, Ethan Vernon and Ollie Wood in the British team in Glasgow. After Wood had swung off, Tanfield was left with Bigham and Vernon in the final portion of Great Britain’s qualifying run, with the time taken on the third rider to cross the line.

Tanfield had been slightly distanced by Bigham and Vernon when he crashed by himself on the final lap, appearing to injure his left shoulder in the process. The 26-year-old was a faller at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, when he was clipped by a Danish rider in the first round of the team pursuit.

Great Britain beat Filippo Ganna's Italian squad to the world title in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines last October, though the azzurri - who are also the Olympic champions - claimed the European crown in Grenchen in February.

Denmark set the quickest time in qualifying at the Worlds on Thursday, recording a mark of 3:46.816, ahead of New Zealand, Italy and Australia. The first round of the team pursuit takes place on Friday with the final scheduled for Saturday evening.