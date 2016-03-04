Trending

Track World Championships day 3: USA make history with team pursuit gold

Pervis and Bos crash out in sprint qualifying, Dibben takes gold, Gaviria leads Omnium

The USA team compete in the Women's Team Pursuit during Day Three of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Jonathan Dibben of Great Britain celebrates after winning the final of the Mens Points Race

Jonathan Dibben of Great Britain celebrates after winning the final of the Mens Points Race

Jonathan Dibben of Great Britain celebrates after winning the final of the Mens Points Race

Jonathan Dibben of Great Britain celebrates after winning the final of the Mens Points Race

Jonathan Dibben of Great Britain in action in the final of the Mens Points Race

Jonathan Dibben of Great Britain celebrates with coach Heiko Salzwedel after winning the final of the Mens Points Race

Jonathan Dibben of Great Britain breaks clear on the final lap to win the final of the Mens Points Race

dreas Graf of Austria competes in the Men's Points Race

Jonathan Dibben of Great Britain celebrates his gold medal after winning the final of the Mens Points Race

onathan Dibben of Great Britain celebrates his gold medal after winning the final of the Mens Points Race

onathan Dibben of Great Britain celebrates his gold medal after winning the final of the Mens Points Race

Elia Viviani of Italy leads in the elimination race in the Men's Omnium

Sarah Hammer (L), Jennifer Valente (2nd L), Ruth Winder (C), Chloe Dygert (2nd R) and Kelly Catlin (R) of USA celebrate their gold medal after winning the Women's Team Pursuit Final

Sarah Hammer (L), Jennifer Valente (2nd L), Chloe Dygert (2nd R) and Kelly Catlin (R) of USA celebrate their gold medal after winning the Women's Team Pursuit Final

Sarah Hammer (L), Jennifer Valente (2nd L), Ruth Winder (C), Chloe Dygert (2nd R) and Kelly Catlin (R) of USA celebrate their gold medal after winning the Women's Team Pursuit Final

USA team (C) celebrate gold with Canada (L) in second and Great Britain (R) in third in the Women's Team Pursuit

A worn out Mark Cavendish eases down after racing in The Elimination Race

A general view of the action during the mens elimination race in the mens omnium

Mark Cavendish of Great Britain keeps an eye on the others riders racing in The Elimination Race

Mark Cavendish of Great Britain keeps an eye on the others riders racing in The Elimination Race

US riders Kelly Catlin, Chloe Dygert, Jennifer Valente and Sarah Hammer celebrate after winning the women's team pursuit final.

Kelly Catlin (L), Chloe Dygert (2nd L), Sarah Hammer (2nd R) and Jennifer Valente (R) of USA celebrate after winning the Women's Team Pursuit Final

Sarah Hammer of USA gets emotional after winning the Women's Team Pursuit

Photographers crowd round the USA team after the win the Women's Team Pursuit final during Day Three of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Sarah Hammer of USA celebrates after winning the Women's Team Pursuit final during Day Three of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Australia in action during the Womens Team Pursuit during Day Three of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Canada in action during the Women's Team Pursuit Final during Day Three of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Sarah Hammer of USA celebrates after winning the Women's Team Pursuit final during

New Zealand in action during the Women's Team Pursuit

The Great Britain team in action during their third place play off race in the Women's Team Pursuit

A general view of the crowd inside the Velopdrome as Italy race in the Women's team pursuit

Team USA compete in the Women's team pursuit final

The early mens' sprint action was fast and furious

Elia Viviani of Italy races in the Individual Pursuit during the Men's Omnium

Anastasiia Voinova of Russia (C) celebrates he gold medal after winning The Women's 500m Time Trail Final

Anastasiia Voinova of Russia celebrates her gold medal after winning The Women's 500m Time Trail final

The USA team in action during their Women's Team Pursuit first round

The Austrlian Team in action during the Women's Team Pursuit first round

Great Britain during women's team pursuit first round

Anastasiia Voinova of Russia celebrates her gold medal after winning The Women's 500m Time Trail

Norman Lasse Hansen of Denmark rides in the Individual Pursuit in the Men's Omnium

Mark Cavendish of Great Britain races in the Individual Pursuit during the Men's Omnium

Mark Cavendish of Great Britain races in the Individual Pursuit during the Men's Omnium

Glenn O'Shea of Australia races in the Individual Pursuit during the Mens Omnium

Mark Cavendish of Great Britain races in the Individual Pursuit during the Men's Omnium

Mark Cavendish of Great Britain races in the Individual Pursuit during the Men's Omnium

Mark Cavendish of Great Britain races in the Individual Pursuit during the Men's Omnium

Thomas Boudat of France races in the Individual Pursuit during the Men's Omnium

The Great Britain team compete in the Women's Team Pursuit during Day Three of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Katy Marchant of Great Britain in action during the 500m Time Trial

Anastasiia Voinova of Russia in action on her way winning The Women's 500m Time Trail final

Anastasiia Voinova of Russia celebrates after winning The Women's 500m Time Trail final

Katy Marchant of Great Britain in action during the 500m Time Trial

Elis Ligtlee of Holland rides in the Women's 500m Time Trial Final

Wai Sze Lee of Hong Kong competes in The Women's 500m Time Trail Final during Day Three of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

The New Zealand team compete in the Women's Team Pursuit during Day Three of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Thomas Boudat of France

Thomas Boudat (France) celebrates his first event win in the Omnium

Theo Bos (Netherlands) qualified for the sprint but lost in the first round

Grégory Baugé (France) winds up his speed

Jason Kenny (Great Britain)

Francois Pervis (France)

Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)

Mark Cavendish (Great Britain) in the Scratch race

Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) at speed

Grégory Baugé (France) heads to the line

Callum Skinner (Great Britain) won his sprint in round 1

Italy's Filippo Ganna was the surprise of theIndividual Pursuit

Andy Tennant will face Foull in the ride for bronze

Dominic Weinstein (Germany)

Mark Cavendish in action in the Omnium

Thomas Boudat (France) won the Scratch race in the Omnium

Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) in his sprint qualification ride

Owain Doull (Great Britain) qualified for the bronze medal final

Men's Points Race

Jon Dibben secured Great Britain’s second gold medal of the championships with a fine ride in the men’s points race. He established an early lead in the competition by taking the first sprint. He picked up points in seven more rounds before winning the final sprint to secure the gold medal ahead of Andreas Graf (Austria). The pair were tied on 48 points with the rainbow jersey going to Dibben on count-back.

Kenny de Ketele (Belgium) finished third and five points back on 43. The race was marked by a crash that saw Benjamin Thomas (France) and Eiya Hashimoto (Japan). The pair were in contention for medals but despite remounting and Thomas hitting out in the final laps they were unable to make the podium.

Men’s Omnium - Elimination Race

Fernando Gaviria (Colombia) picked up his second consecutive events in the men’s Omnium with a dominant performance in the Elimination Race. Mark Cavendish gave his overall ambitions a boost with second place with Roger Kluge (Germany) rounding out the top three.

Elia Viviani (Italy) came into the race as the leader of the competition after two events but he was eliminated early on but not as early as defending Olympic champion Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark), who was one of the earliest casualties.

Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan) was second in the overall ahead of the race but he two was unable to compete with the top sprinters.

The race was briefly neutralised after a crash took down Tim Veldt (the Netherlands) and Gideoni Monteiro (Brazil). The pair remounted and Veldt helf on valiantly to finish in the top five.

When Kluge sat up Gaviria accelerated clear of Cavendish to deny the crowd a rare chance to see the pair sprint head-to-head.

Gaviria sits atop the standings after three rounds, just ahead of Viviani on countback. The pair have 102 points with Boudat in third on 96 points. Cavendish now sits 7th on 84 points with Hansen back in 10th.

Men Individual Pursuit - Ganna wins gold

Filippo Ganna became the first Italian man to win the individual pursuit at the World Championships since Francesco Moser in 1976 with a winning time of 4:16.141 over Domenic Weinstein’s (Germany) 4:18.275.

The Italian had started the faster of the two and led for the opening 1,000 metres. However, the German came into his own and was almost half a second up at the 2,000 mark. It looked as though the gold medal would be heading to Germany but Ganna produced his four fastest lap in the closing stages while Weinstein dropped from stead 15.6s to a 15.9 and two 16 second laps at the end.

In the bronze medal showdown, Andy Tennant disposed of his team pursuit teammate Owain Doull with a time of 4:18.301. Doull, who had ridden the team pursuit final on Friday night, while Tennant was benched, started out the stronger of the two and lead through the first 2,000 metres.

Tennant began to stamp his authority on the race in the second half and was nearly half a second up after 3,000 metres. Doull came back with a late rally but could not overturn Tennant.

Team USA secure gold medal in women's team pursuit

Sarah Hammer, Catlin Kelly, Chloe Dygert, and Jennifer Valente secured the United States first medal of the UCI World Championships with gold in the women’s team pursuit. The team set two national records in each of the earlier rounds. The Canadian team of Allison Beveridge, Jasmin Glaesser, Kristi Lay and Georgia Simmerling finished with the silver medal.

The USA team held their nerve to win with a time of 4:16.802. Canada finished with a time of 4:19.525. The USA women were over two seconds slower than in their semi-final ride as the Canadian’s stepped in their bid to win. The two teams remained relatively close over the first 2,000 metres with the American holding their rivals at around a second. Their class showed in the second half of the race and despite a slight wobble in the last lap they claimed a convincing gold.

The Great Britain quartet of Laura Trott, Elinor Barker, Joanna Rowsell-Shand and Ciara Horne carried their momentum from the first round into the bronze medal match up against New Zealand to post a time of 4:16.540.

The home nation enjoyed a blistering start, and were 0.6 up after first lap. They moved that out to over three seconds after 3,000 meters. At the finish they were nearly four seconds clear of the opposition with New Zealand managing 4:20.225. After Great Britain fell apart in qualifying they resurrected their team pursuit with two impressive rides to secure the final place on the podium.

Women’s track racing in the United States has enjoyed somewhat of a mini-resurgence in recent weeks with Evelyn Steven breaking the women’s UCI Hour Record last week on home soil. The governing body has poured efforts and recourses into the sport in the last few years with the Rio Olympics on the horizon.

Men's Omnium - Individual Pursuit

The men’s Omnium riders returned to action in the second session of the day with the individual pursuit. Last year’s winner, Fernando Gaviria (Colombia) scored maximum points with a composed ride to go 0.8 seconds quicker than the Olympic omnium champion Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark).

Gaviria set his stall out early and put in the fastest times at each kilometre mark and never looked to struggle with a smooth pedalling style and strong position on the bike. He quickly caught and passed Gael Suter (Switzerland), who he had been paired with after finishing together in the morning’s Scratch Race. The result moved him up to fourth place in the standings with 62 points, while Hansen moved three places up to eight.

After putting in a strong performance in the team pursuit earlier in the week, Elia Viviani (Italy) did the same in the individual event. He finished third behind Gaviria and Hansen to match his third place from the morning. Viviani will go into the third round, the Elimination race, in the race lead with 72 points. He leads Kazakhstan’s Artyom Zakharov by six points with scratch race winner Thomas Boudat falling to third place a further two points down. Great Britain’s Mark Cavendish cracked in the final kilometre of the pursuit and could only manage 13th, putting him down to ninth overall.

US and British national records tumble in team pursuit first round

The USA brought the house down again in the women’s team pursuit with another storming time to set their second national record in as many days. Their time of 4:14.806 was just over a second shy of the World Record set by Australia in last year’s competition and was once again the quickest time of the round. Meanwhile the British quartet, who had fallen apart in qualifying, bounced back to set a national record of their own and book a place in the bronze medal ride.

The American team were up against the defending champions Australia after the latter finished only fourth in qualifying. Australia’s chances of defending their title looked slim from the outset as they began losing ground quickly. The gap was already at two seconds by the halfway point and it only increased as time went on and Australia were fighting for their place in the bronze medal.

Canada won their heat against New Zealand to set up an all North American final in the evening session. It wasn’t so easy for the squad as they nearly lost their third rider on the final lap and it appeared that New Zealand were about to book themselves into the final. However, the Canadians rallied to take the victory by just 0.003 seconds.

After falling part in the qualifying round, Great Britain were the picture of composure during their effort in the first round. They were pitted against the Chinese but it was all about the clock as they looked to book their place in the bronze medal. Their intent was immediately apparent and they were almost half a second up on the Chinese after just half a lap.

The gap ballooned as the British never faltered, even as they caught their opponents with over a kilometre still to go. They would go on to set a blistering time of 4:16.350, just fractions slower than the fastest time set by the USA on the qualifying round and enough to put them into the bronze final and set a national record.

"It was great way to bounce back; it was exactly what they needed to do," British Cycling coach Iain Dyer told Cyclingnews.

"There were a lot of learning points to come out of yesterday, so we took things into today and I thought the team did a great job in turning things around. It’s a big boost for them, no question. The challenge yesterday was to turn it around, come back and be better today, and they’re well on the way to doing that."

Women's 500m Time Trial - Final

After a brief interlude for lunch, the racing resumed with the women’s 500-metre time trial. A straight shootout for the medals, there were no second chances for any of the riders. Defending world champion Anastasia Voinova (Russia) demolished the opposition with a time of 32.959 to beat Lee Wai Sze of Hong Kong by almost a second – an astonishing gap over such a short distance.

Voinova adds her gold to the one she won on the opening day in the team sprint with her partner Daria Shmeleva. The 2013 world champion, Lee was only the second rider to set a time and the gold medal was looking more and more likely as successive riders came close but failed to beat her time.

The Netherland’s Elis Ligtlee looks like one of those riders who could push Lee off the top spot but, after a quick star, she faded in the second lap to take the bronze medal. Last year’s bronze medallist Miriam Welte (Germany) will be disappointed with her time after she could only manage seventh. There were no such worries for Voinova who was already six tenths clear of Lee by the halfway point.

Men's Individual Sprint - Qualifying

Friday’s morning session saw the start of the men’s team sprint competition, and there were two high-profile early casualties in Francois Pervis (France) and Theo Bos (Netherlands).

Bos, who won silver in the kilo on Thursday, had scraped through qualifying by the skin of his teeth, posting 10.047 in the flying lap to be the slowest of a very swift set of times from the 24 riders who progressed. In his match against fastest qualifier Matthew Glaetzer (Australia), he stretched it out early but Glaetzer was simply too strong and, after the high of the silver medal, this is undoubtedly a blow for the Dutchman ahead of the Olympic Games.

It’s a similar tale for Pervis, who has shone so brightly in recent world championships. The 2013 sprint champion was 22nd in qualifying and was comfortably beaten by Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) in his first round match-up

Elsewhere, defending champion Grégory Baugé (France) secured his place in the 1/8 finals despite a couple of casual displays. He didn’t seem to be pushing it in the flying lap and he left it late to come round Hugo Barrette for a photo-finish victory in his match.

In welcome scenes for Great Britain, it was plain sailing for Jason Kenny and Callum Skinner. Kenny will take on New Zealand’s Edward Dawkins while Skinnner is up against Baugé. Also through are China’s Zu Chao, Colombia’s Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata, Denis Dmitriev (Russia), Sam Webster (New Zealand), Max Niederlag (Germany), and Damian Zielinski (Poland).<

Men’s individual pursuit

Records were sent tumbling in the qualifying heats of the men’s individual pursuit. Not once, not twice, but three times the Lee Valley Velodrome’s 4-kilometre individual pursuit mark was broken, first by Dylan Kennett (New Zealand), then by home favourite Owain Doull, and finally by Italian Filippo Ganna.

The new record stands at 4:16.127 and it’s the 19-year-old who will go head-to-head with Dominic Weinstein (Germany), who produced the second fast time, for the gold medal later today.

The bronze medal match-up is one that will whet the appetite of the home crowd, with Andy Tennant going up against Doull after posting the fourth fastest time, just over a second slower than his teammate.

Despite both posting what would have been velodrome record-breaking times had they been set at the start of the day, there is no place in the medals for Mikhail Shemetau of Belarus or Russia’s Kirill Sveshinov. Australian Michael Hepburn, who had won gold in the team pursuit the previous night, finished eighth.

Men's Omnium

The first blows in the men’s Omnium were exchanged on Friday morning and it was 2014 world champion Thomas Boudat (France) who took the initiative with victory in the scratch race.

Towards the end of a fast and furious but fairly contained race, the Frenchman broke away with Kazakhstan’s Artyom Zakharov with 9 laps remaining and comfortably outsprinted him to the line.

The rest of the field was less half a lap behind and it was Elia Viviani (Italy) who timed his sprint best to take third while Roger Kluge (Germany) was fourth and Glenn O’Shea (Australia) fifth. Mark Cavendish (Great Britain) was up there in six while fellow favourites Fernando Gaviria (Colombia) and Olympic champion Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) lost some early ground, finishing 10th and 16th respectively.

Just one lap was taken over the course of the 15km race but that was cancelled out almost as soon as it had been established. New Zealand’s Aaron Gate attacked a third of the way through but such were the efforts of completing the lap-take, he was soon off the back, and ended up dropping away completely, unable to finish.

Lasse Norman Hansen put in a couple of digs and did some mammoth turns on the front, while Cavendish, Gaviria and Viviani joined him in playing a prominent role near the front in the closing stages.

The omnium continues in the afternoon session with the individual pursuit.

Men's Omnium I - Scratch Race

Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Thomas Boudat (France)
2Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan)
3Elia Viviani (Italy)
4Roger Kluge (Germany)
5Glenn O'Shea (Australia)
6Mark Cavendish (Great Britain)
7Jasper De Buyst (Belgium)
8Viktor Manakov (Russian Federation)
9Gael Suter (Switzerland)
10Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Colombia)
11Sang-Hoon Park (Korea)
12Tim Veldt (Netherlands)
13Kazushige Kuboki (Japan)
14Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong)
15Adrian Teklinski (Poland)
16Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)
17Gideoni Monteiro (Brazil)
18Ignacio Prado (Mexico)
19Jacob Duehring (United States)
20Aaron Gate (New Zealand)

Men's Omnium 2 - Individual Pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Colombia)0:04:19.000
2Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)0:00:00.866
3Elia Viviani (Italy)0:00:01.371
4Tim Veldt (Netherlands)0:00:02.793
5Aaron Gate (New Zealand)0:00:03.156
6Viktor Manakov (Russian Federation)0:00:03.798
7Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan)0:00:03.843
8Roger Kluge (Germany)0:00:04.131
9Thomas Boudat (France)0:00:04.933
10Adrian Teklinski (Poland)0:00:05.946
11Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong)0:00:07.584
12Sang-Hoon Park (Korea)0:00:08.194
13Mark Cavendish (Great Britain)0:00:08.453
14Ignacio Prado (Mexico)0:00:09.392
15Jasper De Buyst (Belgium)0:00:10.271
16Gael Suter (Switzerland)0:00:10.590
17Glenn O'Shea (Australia)0:00:10.883
18Gideoni Monteiro (Brazil)0:00:11.285
19Kazushige Kuboki (Japan)0:00:17.601
20Jacob Duehring (United States)0:00:19.475

 

Men's Omnium 3 - Elimination Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Colombia)
2Mark Cavendish (Great Britain)
3Roger Kluge (Germany)
4Tim Veldt (Netherlands)
5Thomas Boudat (France)
6Elia Viviani (Italy)
7Glenn O'Shea (Australia)
8Viktor Manakov (Russian Federation)
9Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan)
10Gideoni Monteiro (Brazil)
11Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong)
12Kazushige Kuboki (Japan)
13Gael Suter (Switzerland)
14Aaron Gate (New Zealand)
15Jasper De Buyst (Belgium)
16Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)
17Sang-Hoon Park (Korea)
18Adrian Teklinski (Poland)
19Ignacio Prado (Mexico)
20Jacob Duehring (United States)

Men's Individual Sprint - Qualifying Round

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)9.766
2Jason Kenny (Great Britain)9.767
3Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)9.767
4Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)9.791
5Callum Skinner (Great Britain)9.824
6Max Niederlag (Germany)9.868
7Damian Zielinski (Poland)9.876
8Gregory Bauge (France)9.891
9Sam Webster (New Zealand)9.907
10Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia)9.927
11Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)9.939
12Chao Xu (China)9.961
13Kamil Kuczynski (Poland)9.967
14Njisane Phillip (Trinidad & Tobago)9.969
15Nikita Shurshin (Russian Federation)9.983
16Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)9.986
17Hugo Barrette (Canada)9.992
18Sandor Szalontay (Hungary)9.997
19Quentin Lafargue (France)10.008
20Seiichiro Nakagawa (Japan)10.018
21Maximilian Levy (Germany)10.032
22Francois Pervis (France)10.035
23Jair Tjon En Fa (Suriname)10.036
24Theo Bos (Netherlands)10.047
25Patrick Constable (Australia)10.054
26Jacob Schmid (Australia)10.060
27Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)10.064
28Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)10.084
29Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine)10.090
30Santiago Ramirez Morales (Colombia)10.094
31Adam Ptacnik (Czech Republic)10.158
32Saifei Bao (China)10.192
33Eoin Mullen (Ireland)10.198
34Dong Jin Kang (Korea)10.332

 

Men's Individual Sprint - 1/16 Finals

Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)10.399
2Theo Bos (Netherlands)

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Kenny (Great Britain)10.148
2Jair Tjon En Fa (Suriname)

Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)10.247
2Francois Pervis (France)

Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)10.127
2Maximilian Levy (Germany)

Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Callum Skinner (Great Britain)10.388
2Seiichiro Nakagawa (Japan)

Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Max Niederlag (Germany)10.461
2Quentin Lafargue (France)

Heat 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damian Zielinski (Poland)10.365
2Sandor Szalontay (Hungary)

Heat 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregory Bauge (France)10.540
2Hugo Barrette (Canada)

Heat 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Webster (New Zealand)10.366
2Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)

Heat 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia)10.430
2Nikita Shurshin (Russian Federation)

Heat 11
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)10.619
2Njisane Phillip (Trinidad & Tobago)

Heat 12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chao Xu (China)10.387
2Kamil Kuczynski (Poland)

Men's Individual Sprint - 1/8 Finals

Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)247:09:07
2Chao Xu (China)

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Kenny (Great Britain)247:09:07
2Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)

Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia)247:09:07
2Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)

Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)247:09:07
2Sam Webster (New Zealand)

Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Callum Skinner (Great Britain)247:09:07
2Gregory Bauge (France)

Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damian Zielinski (Poland)247:09:07
2Max Niederlag (Germany)

Men's Individual Sprint - Repechages

Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Webster (New Zealand)253:17:46
2Max Niederlag (Germany)
3Chao Xu (China)

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregory Bauge (France)267:15:50
2Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
3Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)

Men's Individual Pursuit - Qualifying

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Ganna (Italy)0:04:16.127
2Domenic Weinstein (Germany)0:04:16.206
3Owain Doull (Great Britain)0:04:17.698
4Andrew Tennant (Great Britain)0:04:18.944
5Mikhail Shemetau (Belarus)0:04:19.017
6Kirill Sveshnikov (Russian Federation)0:04:19.815
7Dylan Kennett (New Zealand)0:04:19.992
8Michael Hepburn (Australia)0:04:21.865
9Dion Beukeboom (Netherlands)0:04:24.574
10Thomas Denis (France)0:04:25.208
11Jonathan Dufrasne (Belgium)0:04:26.016
12Silvan Dillier (Switzerland)0:04:26.538
13Dmitrii Sokolov (Russian Federation)0:04:28.355
14Remi Pelletier-Roy (Canada)0:04:28.510
15Frank Pasche (Switzerland)0:04:28.582
16Vicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio (Spain)0:04:29.483

Women's 500 Time Trial
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)0:00:32.959
2Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong)0:00:00.777
3Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)0:00:00.801
4Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)0:00:00.927
5Katy Marchant (Great Britain)0:00:01.073
6Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)0:00:01.106
7Miriam Welte (Germany)0:00:01.233
8Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)0:00:01.305
9Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba)0:00:01.733
10Jessica Salazar Valles (Mexico)0:00:01.746
11Ekaterina Gnidenko (Russian Federation)0:00:01.798
12Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)0:00:01.944
13Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez Luz (Mexico)0:00:02.178
14Migle Marozaite (Lithuania)0:00:02.391
15Deborah Deborah (India)0:00:03.270

Women's Team Pursuit - First Round, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Italy0:04:26.162
Simona Frapporti (Italy)
Tatiana Guderzo (Italy)
Francesca Pattaro (Italy)
Silvia Valsecchi (Italy)
2Poland0:04:29.166
Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland)
Eugenia Bujak (Poland)
Edyta Jasinska (Poland)
Natalia Rutkowska (Poland)

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain0:04:16.350
Laura Trott (Great Britain)
Elinor Barker (Great Britain)
Ciara Horne (Great Britain)
Joanna Rowsell-Shand (Great Britain)
2China0:04:27.762
Dong Yan Huang (China)
Yali Jing (China)
Menglu Ma (China)
Baofang Zhao (China)

Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Canada0:04:18.261
Allison Beveridge (Canada)
Jasmin Glaesser (Canada)
Kirsti Lay (Canada)
Georgia Simmerling (Canada)
2New Zealand0:04:18.264
Lauren Ellis (New Zealand)
Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand)
Jaime Nielsen (New Zealand)
Racquel Sheath (New Zealand)

Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1United States0:04:14.806
Sarah Hammer (United States)
Kelly Catlin (United States)
Chloe Dygert (United States)
Jennifer Valente (United States)
2Australia0:04:18.556
Annette Edmondson (Australia)
Georgia Baker (Australia)
Ashlee Ankudinoff (Australia)
Amy Cure (Australia)

Women's Team Pursuit - Final for gold
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1United States0:04:16.802
Sarah Hammer (United States)
Kelly Catlin (United States)
Chloe Dygert (United States)
Jennifer Valente (United States)
2Canada0:04:19.525
Allison Beveridge (Canada)
Jasmin Glaesser (Canada)
Kirsti Lay (Canada)
Georgia Simmerling (Canada)

Women's Team Pursuit - Final for bronze
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3Great Britain0:04:16.540
Laura Trott (Great Britain)
Elinor Barker (Great Britain)
Ciara Horne (Great Britain)
Joanna Rowsell-Shand (Great Britain)
4New Zealand0:04:20.225
Lauren Ellis (New Zealand)
Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand)
Jaime Nielsen (New Zealand)
Racquel Sheath (New Zealand)

Women's Team Pursuit - Final 5th-8th places
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
5Australia
Georgia Baker (Australia)
Ashlee Ankudinoff (Australia)
Amy Cure (Australia)
Rebecca Wiasak (Australia)
6Italy
Beatrice Bartelloni (Italy)
Tatiana Guderzo (Italy)
Francesca Pattaro (Italy)
Silvia Valsecchi (Italy)
7Poland0:04:27.165
Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland)
Edyta Jasinska (Poland)
Justyna Kaczkowska (Poland)
Daria Pikulik (Poland)
8China0:04:27.508
Dong Yan Huang (China)
Yali Jing (China)
Menglu Ma (China)
Baofang Zhao (China)

Men's Individual Pursuit - Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Ganna (Italy)0:04:16.141
2Domenic Weinstein (Germany)0:00:02.134
3Andrew Tennant (Great Britain)0:00:02.160
4Owain Doull (Great Britain)0:00:02.335
5Mikhail Shemetau (Belarus)
6Kirill Sveshnikov (Russian Federation)
7Dylan Kennett (New Zealand)
8Michael Hepburn (Australia)
9Dion Beukeboom (Netherlands)
10Thomas Denis (France)
11Jonathan Dufrasne (Belgium)
12Silvan Dillier (Switzerland)
13Dmitrii Sokolov (Russian Federation)
14Remi Pelletier-Roy (Canada)
15Frank Pasche (Switzerland)
16Vicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio (Spain)

Men's Points Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain)48pts
2Andreas Graf (Austria)48
3Kenny De Ketele (Belgium)43
4Benjamin Thomas (France)41
5Eiya Hashimoto (Japan)31
6Raman Ramanau (Belarus)13
7Sam Welsford (Australia)7
8Luis Fernando Sepulveda (Chile)6
9King Lok Cheung (Hong Kong, China)6
10Nikitapanassenko (Kazakhstan)3
11Ian Holt (United States Of America)2
12Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spain)1
13Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)
14Artur Ershov (Russian Federation)
15Wojciech Pszczolarski (Poland)-19
16Martin Blaha (Czech Republic)-20
DNFVitaliy Hryniv (Ukraine)
DNFLuke Mudgway (New Zealand)
DNFIvo Oliveira (Portugal)
DNFLiam Bertazzo (Italy)
DNFFelix English (Ireland)

 

