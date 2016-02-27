Image 1 of 20 Evelyn Stevens after setting the women's UCI Hour Record (Image credit: Casey Gibson) Image 2 of 20 Evelyn Stevens on her way to setting a new UCI Hour Record (Image credit: Casey Gibson) Image 3 of 20 The lap counter during the event (Image credit: Casey Gibson) Image 4 of 20 Post race press conference with Evelyn Stevens (Image credit: Casey Gibson) Image 5 of 20 Evelyn Stevens powers along during her UCI Hour Record attempt (Image credit: Casey Gibson) Image 6 of 20 The Specialized Shiv bike of Evelyn Stevens (Image credit: Casey Gibson) Image 7 of 20 Evelyn Stevens powers away from the start (Image credit: Casey Gibson) Image 8 of 20 Evelyn Stevens set a new UCI Hour Record of 47.980 kilometres (Image credit: Casey Gibson) Image 9 of 20 Evelyn Stevens on her way to setting a new UCI Hour Record (Image credit: Casey Gibson) Image 10 of 20 Evelyn Stevens in media mode at her Hour Record attempt (Image credit: Casey Gibson) Image 11 of 20 In the zone ahead of her Hour Record ride (Image credit: Casey Gibson) Image 12 of 20 The man behind the record - Stevens' coach (Image credit: Casey Gibson) Image 13 of 20 Evelyn Stevens is fed information from her coach during the ride (Image credit: Casey Gibson) Image 14 of 20 In the bag: Stevens sets a new record (Image credit: Casey Gibson) Image 15 of 20 The fans watch on (Image credit: Casey Gibson) Image 16 of 20 It's fan meeting time for Evelyn Stevens (Image credit: Casey Gibson) Image 17 of 20 Evelyn Stevens on her way to setting a new UCI Hour Record (Image credit: Casey Gibson) Image 18 of 20 Evelyn Stevens in action during her Hour Record ride (Image credit: Casey Gibson) Image 19 of 20 Evelyn Stevens en route to setting the UCI Hour Record (Image credit: Casey Gibson) Image 20 of 20 Evelyn Stevens is attempting to set the women's hour record Saturday aboard this bike (Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media)

Evelyn Stevens was hoping to smash the women's UCI Hour Record and she did exactly that, setting a new benchmark of 47.980 kilometres at the Colorado Springs Olympic Training Center Velodrome.

The American held a steady 48 km/h from start to finish, beating Australian Bridie O’Donnell’s previous benchmark of 46.882km set at the Super-Drome in Adelaide in January.

"In the beginning I really wanted to stay calm," Stevens said. "More than anything it was an opportunity to be great. As I said earlier, it's not common to get a chance to set a world record. I can't believe this many people came to watch me. Knowing that made me go a little bit harder. The amount of support was really flattering."

She was the second American to attempt the Hour Record after Molly Shaffer Van Houweling broke the long-standing record of 46.065km that Leontien van Moorsel set without aerodynamic gear in Mexico City in 2003. Van Houweling rode 46.273km in September 2015 in Aguascalientes, Mexico, only to be beaten by O’Donnell four months later.

“I would like to congratulate ‘Evie’ on her achievement tonight. Bridie O’Donnell’s record stood for five weeks and we have already seen two attempts this year despite only being in February," said UCI President Brian Cookson in a press release.

Van Houweling was on hand at Stevens’ event and provided viewers with information about her experience that included how Stevens should and should not be feeling during the opening 15 minutes of her attempt and during the final 15 minutes of her attempt.

Stevens kicked off her UCI Hour Record attempt with a 31.4-second opening lap, a conservative start that ramped up to just under 25 seconds, consistently, for the first 15 minutes of her event.

Although she appeared to be unsteady on her bike during the halfway mark, she held an on-pace average speed of 48.014 km/h, still maintaining roughly 24 to 25 seconds per lap for the duration of her event.

"It couldn't have been a more perfect day. I was able to really hit my split times. I wanted to bring it down faster at the end but you don't know your limit until you're out there."