Track World Championships day 5: Trott wins Omnium, Wiggins/Cavendish with Madison gold

Sprint one-two for China, Joachim Eilers wins men's keirin title

Image 1 of 86

Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish 2016 Madison World Champions

Image 2 of 86

An elated Bradley Wiggins celebrating the madison win

(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)
Image 3 of 86

Yes! Mark Cavendish celebrates the madison victory

(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)
Image 4 of 86

Mark Cavendish lost some skin in his late crash

(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)
Image 5 of 86

Fernando Gaviria sliding along the ground after crashing in the madison

(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)
Image 6 of 86

The Chinese duo of Tianshi Zhong and Lin Junhong contested the sprint final

(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)
Image 7 of 86

A British fan cheering on in the madison

(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)
Image 8 of 86

The UCI president Brian Cookson with British Cycling president Bob Howden for the Hon Kong handover for the 2017 Worlds

(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)
Image 9 of 86

Laura Trott celebrates her second world title of the championships

(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)
Image 10 of 86

Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish can't contain their joy after winning the madison

(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)
Image 11 of 86

Bradley Wiggins kisses his wife Catherine

(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)
Image 12 of 86

Bradley Wiggins back on a Cervelo for the madison

(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)
Image 13 of 86

Mark Cavendish and Bradley Wiggins conduct a change

(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)
Image 14 of 86

Steph Morton, top, and Anna Meares battle in the sprint quarter finals with Meares going through to the semis

(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)
Image 15 of 86

Mark Cavendish receiving assistance after his late crash in the madison

(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)
Image 16 of 86

Jason Kenny ahead of the keirin

(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)
Image 17 of 86

Bradley Wiggins kisses the head of Mark Cavendish after the duo claimed a second madison world title, eight years on from their Manchester win in 2008

(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)
Image 18 of 86

Mark Cavendish celebrates the madison victory with his family

(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)
Image 19 of 86

Bradley Wiggins kisses the boarding after winning the madison

(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)
Image 20 of 86

The derny bike is one bike the UCI are ok to contain a motor

(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)
Image 21 of 86

Laura Trott (Great Britain) celebrates her Omnium gold medal

Image 22 of 86

Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish 2016 Madison World Champions

Image 23 of 86

Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain)

Image 24 of 86

Mark Cavendish celebrates the win

Image 25 of 86

Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish celebrate their win

Image 26 of 86

Mark Cavendish gets checked out after crashing in the Madison

Image 27 of 86

Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish 2016 Madison World Champions

Image 28 of 86

Bradley Wiggins on the attack in the Madison

Image 29 of 86

Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish 2016 Madison World Champions

Image 30 of 86

Mark Cavendish celebrates the Madison world title

Image 31 of 86

Sebastian Mora and Albert Torres (Spain) won bronze

Image 32 of 86

Morgan Kneisky/Benjamin Thomas (France) with silver

Image 33 of 86

The men's Madison podium

Image 34 of 86

Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish 2016 Madison World Champions

Image 35 of 86

Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish 2016 Madison World Champions

Image 36 of 86

Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish 2016 Madison World Champions

Image 37 of 86

Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish 2016 Madison World Champions

Image 38 of 86

Laurie Berthon (France) topped Sarah Hammer (USA) in the omnium

Image 39 of 86

Laura Trott (Great BRitain) at the head of the omnium points race

Image 40 of 86

Joachim Eilers (Germany) with the keirin world championship

Image 41 of 86

Tianshi Zhong and Lin Junhong (China) celebrate gold and silver in the sprint

Image 42 of 86

Tianshi Zhong and Lin Junhong (China) celebrate gold and silver in the sprint

Image 43 of 86

Ed Dawkins, Joachim Eilers and Azizulhasni Awang on the keirin podium

Image 44 of 86

Tianshi Zhong and Lin Junhong (China)

Image 45 of 86

Joachim Eilers (Germany) won the keirin

Image 46 of 86

Kristina Vogel (Germany) wins the sprint worled title

Image 47 of 86

Anna Meares gets bested by Kristina Vogel

Image 48 of 86

Laura Trott (Great Britain) celebrates her omnium world title

Image 49 of 86

Laurie Berthon, Laura Trott and Sarah Hammer on the Omnium podium

Image 50 of 86

Laurie Berthon (France) was the happiest silver medalist of the worlds

Image 51 of 86

Francois Pervis (France)

Image 52 of 86

The keirin riders sit behind the derny

Image 53 of 86

Matthew Baranoski gets some help unclipping after a crash

Image 54 of 86

Matthew Baranoski looks up after his crash

Image 55 of 86

Jason Kenny went through the keirin round one with ease

Image 56 of 86

Matthew Glaetzer in the first round of the keirin

Image 57 of 86

Sarah Hammer competing in the omnium

Image 58 of 86

Laurie Berthon starts her flying lap

Image 59 of 86

A German fan watches on in the stands

Image 60 of 86

Allison Beveridge won the flying lap

Image 61 of 86

Anna Knauer (Germany)

Image 62 of 86

Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)

Image 63 of 86

New Zealand's Lauren Ellis

Image 64 of 86

Sam Webster leads in his keirin round 1 heat

Image 65 of 86

Anna Meares and Stephanie Morton shake hands after Meares wins their quarter final sprint

Image 66 of 86

Francois Pervis waves to the crowd after making into the Keirin round 2

Image 67 of 86

Laurie Berthon in the omnium

Image 68 of 86

Jason Kenny en-route to victory in the keirin round one

Image 69 of 86

Mattijs Buchli crashes

Image 70 of 86

Laurie Berthon gets ready for her 500m TT

Image 71 of 86

Amelie Dideriksen in the 500m TT in the omnium

Image 72 of 86

Jolien D'hoore gives it beans

Image 73 of 86

Laura Trott gets ready for her run in the 500m TT in the omnium

Image 74 of 86

Laura Trott waves to the crowd

Image 75 of 86

Annette Edmondson wins the 500m time trial in the omnium

Image 76 of 86

Xiao Ling Luo in the 500m time trial in the omnium

Image 77 of 86

Kristina Vogel goes into the semi final of the sprint

Image 78 of 86

Kristina Vogel and Natasha Hansen in the sprint quarter final

Image 79 of 86

Jason Kenny and Aziz Awang go up against each other in the keirin

Image 80 of 86

Riders in round one of the keirin

Image 81 of 86

Matthew Baranoski and Mattijs Bochli crash in the keirin

Image 82 of 86

There is not a lot Matthew Baranoski can do about this crash

Image 83 of 86

Natasha Hansen went out in the sprint quarter final

Image 84 of 86

Sam Webster in the keirin

Image 85 of 86

Anna Meares and Stephanie Morton sprint against each other

Image 86 of 86

Laura Trott gets a push from her coach Paul Manning

After five days of competition, the Track World Championships came to a close with the final four gold medals awarded to the victors. Following a poor start to the week Great Britain ended with a bang, claiming two medals in the women's omnium and the Madision. Germany took another gold with Joachim Eilers in the keirin and China dominated the sprint with Tianshi Zhong beating teammate Lin Junhong in the women's sprint. 

Madison

The 50 kilometre Madision closed out the five-day World Championships with 16 nations competing for the final gold medals of the competition. It was an aggressive ride from the off and several teams gained a lap on the bunch, putting themselves into prime position for the title.

One of those countries was Colombia with their newly crowned omnium champion Fernando Gaviria, who would later crash. France and Switzerland also stole laps, as did Australia thanks to a huge solo effort midway through the race.

The night would belong to the pairing of Mark Cavendish and Bradley Wiggins, who racked up the most points in the first half of the race, but then faced a massive challenge of trying to steal back the lap on those four teams. They bided their time, waiting until the last 20 laps when Wiggins followed Albert Torres from Spain and the two teams worked together to lap the field despite a desperate chase from Australia.

Their celebration was short-lived as Cavendish touched wheels and crashed in a bend in the closing laps, but he managed to get back in the race and help the team finish sixth in the final sprint.

It was the second world title for the British pair, who last won in 2008 in a similar fashion.

Trott secures Omnium title after points race

Laura Trott won her second title at the 2016 UCI Track World Championships on Sunday afternoon, riding an assured points race to seal gold in the Omnium.

Trott, the reigning Olympic champion in the discipline, led by 12 points going into the sixth and final event, and she took 17 points across the 10 sprints to stretch out her lead at the top of the overall standings.

Laurie Berthon (France) and Sarah Hammer (USA) played out an entertaining tussle for second and third overall and after being neck and neck for much of the race it was the Frenchwoman who won the final sprint to take the silver medal.

"My coach said I should try and win the first sprint and after that I could relax a bit," said Trott, explaining her tactics. She did just that and, though she was prominent in other sprints, her main task was simply to mark Berthon and Hammer. 

"The Olympics is no different, I’m going there to win and I’m looking forward to it now," added the 23-year-old, sending out an ominous signal to her competitors in Rio after a week that also saw her collect scratch race gold and team pursuit bronze. 

Eilers doubles up with Keirin title

Joachim Eilers capped a brilliant week in London by taking gold in the men’s Keirin on Sunday afternoon. The German was the strongest in a sprint that was fired up early and, having come to the front with a couple of laps to go he managed to hold his speed all the way to the line.

Ed Dawkins (New Zealand) was a not very close second, while Malaysia’s Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) took a second consecutive bronze medal in the discipline.

“I rode two laps at the front and no one was able to catch me – it was absolutely crazy,” he said before collecting his medal from the podium.

“I won two World Cups, was the World Cup leader, and now world champion, so I hope at the Olympics I can do it again,” he added, pointing to his rich vein of recent form and heightened expectations ahead of Rio this summer.

There were roars of approval inside the London velodrome as Jason Kenny wound up his sprint but then confused silence as the recently-crowned sprint champion, having had to start from behind, cracked and sat up with half a lap to go.

Zhong cruises to sprint gold in all-China final

Tianshi Zhong was a dominant force in the women’s sprint competition, beating defending champion Kristina Vogel (Germany) in the semifinal before comfortably seeing off Lin Junhong in an all-Chinese final.

The 25-year-old, who won gold in the team sprint at last year’s Worlds, only needed two rounds to get past both competitors in the best-of-three match ups. In the gold medal-winning ride, Junhong led out into the final lap but Zhong came round with ease and by the line her advantage was a good few bike lengths.

The bronze medal went to Vogel, who eased past Olympic champion Anna Meares (Australia) in the third/fourth place ride, taking it 2-0.

Women's Omnium 500m Time Trial

Following an exhilarating elimination race to close proceedings on day four, the women’s omnium picked up once again in the penultimate session of the Track World Championships. The 20 riders had a 500-metre test against the clock with Australia’s Annette Edmondson bouncing back from a disappointing opening few events to take the victory.

Edmondson’s time of 35.095 was just under five hundredths of a second quicker than Laurie Berthon of France. She remained fifth in the overall classification but has closed the gap with two events still to go. Laura Trott (Great Britain) put some distance between herself and Sarah Hammer (United States) at the top of the standings with third place in the time trial. 14 points now separate the two after Hammer could only manage 10th.

Women's Individual Sprint – Quarter Finals

The women’s sprint competition also resumed after the qualification rounds of Saturday morning. The match-up of the round was heat one where Australian teammates Anna Meares and Stephanie Morton went head to head. Meares claimed victory in the opening bout but Morton forced it to a decider by claiming the second by a fine margin. It was not so close in the final round as Meares took the initiative and beat Morton by more than a bike’s length.

Defending champion Kristina Vogel (Germany) made it through in two straight fights, despite the best efforts of Natasha Hansen (New Zealand). China got both their riders through to the next round with Lin Junhong and Tianshi Zhong taking it in two also.

Men's Keirin

There were a few surprises in the opening round of the Keirin as two of last year’s medallists failed to automatically qualify and had to go through the repechage. Defending champion Francois Pervis (France) completely blew up in the final lap of his heat and trailed home in last place, continuing a terrible competition for the French team.

Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) found himself boxed in during his heat, which only saw four riders finish after a crash, and took third. Newly crowned sprint champion Jason Kenny (Great Britain) had no such problems, sailing through as the winner of the heat. The man who finished second to Kenny in the individual sprint, Matthew Glaetzer (Australia), was also sent packing into the repechage.

Edward Dawkins (New Zealand) was the only rider from the 2015 podium to make it through cleanly, finishing second to Yuta Wakimoto heat two. Dawkins’ teammate Sam Webster also went through into round two, which will be the first event up in the afternoon session.

Pervis and Awang would salvage their Keirin competition in the repechage by winning their heats. Glaetzer didn't go as well and found himself out of the competition sooner than he would have wanted. 

Women's Omnium Flying Lap

Consistency has been the watch word for Laura Trott and while she hadn’t won an event yet she has been in the top three in each one. Trott continued that run with third place in the flying lap to extend her lead in the overall competition. Laurie Berthon moved herself up to second overall with a solid performance to take the third fastest time. Sarah Hammer, who does not favour the short events, slipped down to third while Annette Edmondson moved up a position into fourth.

Canada’s Alison Beveridge posted the quickest time of the event as the only rider to break the 14-second barrier. Her time of 13.924 also broke the velodrome record set by Trott as she rode to victory in the Olympic Games.

The omnium will conclude with the points race during the evening session.

Men's Madison Final

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bradley Wiggins/Mark Cavendish (Great Britain)21pts
2Morgan Kneisky/Benjamin Thomas (France)14
3Sebastian Mora Vedri/Albert Torres Barcelo (Spain)12
4Claudio Imhof/Thery Schir (Switzerland)11
5Cameron Meyer/Callum Scotson (Australia)10
6Jordan Arley Parra Arias/Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Colombia)6
7 (-1 lap)Kenny De Ketele/Moreno De Pauw (Belgium)15
8Martin Blaha/Vojtech Hacecky (Czech Republic)1
9Kersten Thiele/Domenic Weinstein (Germany)1
10Andreas Mueller/Andreas Graf (Austria)1
11Pieter Bulling/Luke Mudgway (New Zealand)1
12Alex Rasmussen/Jesper Morkov (Denmark)2
13Dion Beukeboom/Wim Stroetinga (Netherlands)2
14King Lok Cheung/Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong)
15Elia Viviani/Liam Bertazzo (Italy)10pts
DNFVladyslav Kreminskyi/Roman Gladysh (Ukraine)

Keirin Round 1 Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sam Webster (New Zealand)
2Chaebin Im (Korea)
3Adam Ptacnik (Czech Republic)
4Nikita Shurshin (Russian Federation)
5Hersony Canelon (Venezuela)
6Francois Pervis (France)

Keirin Round 1 Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)
2Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
3Hugo Barrette (Canada)
4Jacob Schmid (Australia)
5Francesco Ceci (Italy)
6Chao Xu (China)

Keirin Round 1 Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Maximilian Levy (Germany)
2Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
3Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
4Rafal Sarnecki (Poland)
5Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands)
6Matthew Baranoski (United States)

Keirin Round 1 Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Joachim Eilers (Germany)
2Sergii Omelchenko (Azerbaijan)
3Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia)
4Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)
5Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
6Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine)
7Michael D'Almeida (France)

Keirin Round 1 Repechage Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)
2Chao Xu (China)
3Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands)
DSQAdam Ptacnik (Czech Republic)

Keirin Round 1 Repechage Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Francois Pervis (France)
2Francesco Ceci (Italy)
3Rafal Sarnecki (Poland)
4Hugo Barrette (Canada)

Keirin Round 1 Repechage Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
2Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine)
3Jacob Schmid (Australia)
4Hersony Canelon (Venezuela)

Keirin Round 1 Repechage Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Nikita Shurshin (Russian Federation)
2Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
3Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia)
4Michael D'Almeida (France)
5Matthew Baranoski (United States)

Men's Keirin Round 2 Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Joachim Eilers (Germany)
2Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
3Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
4Nikita Shurshin (Russian Federation)
5Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)
6Sam Webster (New Zealand)

Men's Keirin Round 2 Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Maximilian Levy (Germany)
2Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
3Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)
4Francois Pervis (France)
5Sergii Omelchenko (Azerbaijan)
6Chaebin Im (Korea)

Men's Keirin Final 1-6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Joachim Eilers (Germany)
2Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
3Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
4Maximilian Levy (Germany)
5Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)
6Jason Kenny (Great Britain)

Men's Keirin Final 7-12
#Rider Name (Country) Team
7Sergii Omelchenko (Azerbaijan)
8Nikita Shurshin (Russian Federation)
9Chaebin Im (Korea)
10Sam Webster (New Zealand)
11Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)
12Francois Pervis (France)

Women's Sprint 1/4 Final Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anna Meares (Australia)
2Stephanie Morton (Australia)

Women's Sprint 1/4 Final Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tianshi Zhong (China)
2Kate O'Brien (Canada)

Women's Sprint 1/4 Final Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kristina Vogel (Germany)
2Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)

Women's Sprint 1/4 Final Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lin Junhong (China)
2Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong)

Women's Sprint 5-8th Place Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
5Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
6Kate O'Brien (Canada)
7Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong)
8Stephanie Morton (Australia)

Women's Sprint Semifinal Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lin Junhong (China)
2Anna Meares (Australia)

Women's Sprint Semifinal Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tianshi Zhong (China)
2Kristina Vogel (Germany)

Women's Sprint Gold Medal Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tianshi Zhong (China)
2Lin Junhong (China)

Women's Sprint Bronze Medal Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
3Kristina Vogel (Germany)
4Anna Meares (Australia)

Women's Omnium 500m TT
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annette Edmondson (Australia)0:00:35.095
2Laurie Berthon (France)0:00:35.143
3Laura Trott (Great Britain)0:00:35.273
4Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)0:00:35.424
5Allison Beveridge (Canada)0:00:35.567
6Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)0:00:35.672
7Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)0:00:35.705
8Sakura Tsukagoshi (Japan)0:00:35.940
9Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)0:00:36.050
10Sarah Hammer (United States)0:00:36.330
11Anna Knauer (Germany)0:00:36.418
12Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Venezuela)0:00:36.620
13Lauren Ellis (New Zealand)0:00:36.747
14Tamara Balabolina (Russian Federation)0:00:36.776
15Simona Frapporti (Italy)0:00:36.784
16Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)0:00:36.848
17Xiao Ling Luo (China)0:00:36.872
18Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong)0:00:37.072
19Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)0:00:37.172
20Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)0:00:37.705

Women's Omnium Flying Lap
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Allison Beveridge (Canada)0:00:13.924
2Laurie Berthon (France)0:00:14.012
3Laura Trott (Great Britain)0:00:14.216
4Annette Edmondson (Australia)0:00:14.232
5Sarah Hammer (United States)0:00:14.275
6Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)0:00:14.372
7Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)0:00:14.395
8Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)0:00:14.409
9Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)0:00:14.551
10Lauren Ellis (New Zealand)0:00:14.555
11Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)0:00:14.558
12Sakura Tsukagoshi (Japan)0:00:14.562
13Anna Knauer (Germany)0:00:14.618
14Simona Frapporti (Italy)0:00:14.714
15Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong)0:00:14.742
16Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Venezuela)0:00:14.809
17Xiao Ling Luo (China)0:00:14.836
18Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)0:00:14.851
19Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)0:00:15.103
20Tamara Balabolina (Russian Federation)0:00:15.104

Women's Omnium final standings

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Trott (Great Britain)201pts
2Laurie Berthon (France)183
3Sarah Hammer (United States)182
4Allison Beveridge (Canada)159
5Annette Edmondson (Australia)158
6Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)157
7Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)153
8Lauren Ellis (New Zealand)143
9Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)124
10Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)119
11Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)100
12Simona Frapporti (Italy)98
13Anna Knauer (Germany)95
14Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)82
15Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)73
16Xiao Ling Luo (China)70
17Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Venezuela)67
18Sakura Tsukagoshi (Japan)62
19Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong)56
20Tamara Balabolina (Russian Federation)48

 

