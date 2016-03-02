Image 1 of 66 The Danish quartet Image 2 of 66 New Zealand struggled a little but qualified third fastest Image 3 of 66 Rebecca Wisiak (Australia) wins the world title in the pursuit Image 4 of 66 The Italian quartet set a new national record Image 5 of 66 Great Britain set off Image 6 of 66 Great Britain at full speed Image 7 of 66 Wiggins leads the Great Britain team Image 8 of 66 Australia qualified second fastest Image 9 of 66 The Chinese coach tries to console Jinjie Gong following the team's relegation after winning the team sprint gold (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 10 of 66 Bradley Wiggins after Team GB qualified fastest in the team pursuit (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 11 of 66 The Great Britain trio start their team sprint ride Image 12 of 66 Callum Skinner after Great Britain miss the medals in the team sprint Image 13 of 66 British sprinter Phil Hindes concentrating on the start line Image 14 of 66 Spain's Sebastian Mora Vedri beat Mexico's Ignacio Prado and Swiss rider Claudio Imhof to gold in the scratch race Image 15 of 66 Ruth Winder prepares for the individual pursuit Image 16 of 66 The Kiwi trio of Ethan Mitchell, Edward Dawkins and Sam Webster pose with their gold medals Image 17 of 66 Anastasiia Voinova and Daria Shmeleva were all smiles after they were awarded the team sprint gold medal Image 18 of 66 The Lee Valley VeloPark is hosting the 2016 Worlds (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 19 of 66 A packed Lee Valley VeloPark for day 1 of the Worlds (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 20 of 66 Australia riding to second place in the team pursuit (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 21 of 66 UCI president Brian Cookson (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 22 of 66 The triumphant New Zealand team after claiming gold in the team sprint Image 23 of 66 The Russian duo Anastasiia Voinova and Daria Shmeleva of were awarded gold after China were relegated for a illegal change Image 24 of 66 Miriam Welte celebrates Germany's bronze medal Image 25 of 66 Rebecca Wisiak (Australia) Image 26 of 66 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) Image 27 of 66 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) Image 28 of 66 New Zealand won the men's team sprint Image 29 of 66 The Netherlands rode to silver in the men's team sprint Image 30 of 66 France was denied a medal in the men's team sprint Image 31 of 66 The Netherlands rode to silver in the men's team sprint Image 32 of 66 New Zealand rides to the gold medal in the men's team sprint Image 33 of 66 Maglorzata Wojtyra (Poland) Image 34 of 66 Annie Foreman-Mackey (Canada) Image 35 of 66 Ruth Winder (USA) Image 36 of 66 Ignacio Prado (Mexico) won silver in the scratch race Image 37 of 66 Ignacio Prado (Mexico), Sebastian Mora (Spain) and Claudio Imhof (Switzerland) Image 38 of 66 The women's pursuit podium: Malgorzata Wojrtyra (Poland), Rebecca Wisiak (Australia) and Anna Foreman Mackey (Canada) Image 39 of 66 Rebecca Wisiak (Australia) with gold in London Image 40 of 66 The men's scratch race Image 41 of 66 Sebastian Mora (Spain) earned congratulations for his scratch race win Image 42 of 66 Sebastian Mora (Spain) Image 43 of 66 The French team lead by Gregory Bauge compete in the Men's Team Sprint Qualification during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships Image 44 of 66 The New Zealand team compete in the Mens Team Sprint qualification during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships Image 45 of 66 The German team compete in the Men's Team Sprint qualification round during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships Image 46 of 66 The Australian team compete in the Men's Team Sprint qualification round during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships Image 47 of 66 Sam Webster of New Zealand celebrates to the crowd during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships Image 48 of 66 The Spain Team compete in the Mens Team Sprint Qualification round during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships Image 49 of 66 Philip Hindes leads Great Britain in the Men's Team Sprint qualification round during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships Image 50 of 66 The Russian team compete in the Men's Team Sprint qualification round during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships Image 51 of 66 The Dutch team compete in the Men's Team Sprint qualification round during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships Image 52 of 66 The Dutch team compete in the Men's Team Sprint qualification round during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships Image 53 of 66 China compete in the Men's Team Sprint qualification round during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships Image 54 of 66 he Venezuela team compete in the Men's Team Sprint Qualification round during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships Image 55 of 66 Germany's Kristina Vogel and Miriam Welte qualified third Image 56 of 66 Australia's Rebecca Wiasak competes in the Women's Individual pursuit qualification during the 2016 Track Cycling World Championship Image 57 of 66 Australia's Rebecca Wiasak competes in the Women's Individual pursuit qualification during the 2016 Track Cycling World Championship Image 58 of 66 Canada's Annie Foreman-Mackey qualified third fastest Image 59 of 66 American Ruth Winder will fight for the bronze medal Image 60 of 66 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland) was second fastest Image 61 of 66 Great Britain was quickest in the team pursuit qualifying: Owain Doull, Bradley Wiggins and Jonathan Dibben Image 62 of 66 China's Jinjie Gong and Tianshi Zhong Image 63 of 66 Daria Shmeleva and Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation) were just shy of China Image 64 of 66 France failed to impress in the men's team pursuit Image 65 of 66 The Netherlands Image 66 of 66 The London velodrome was back for the first qualification session

The first medals of the 2016 UCI Track World Championships were dished out in the evening session on the opening day, with golds for Australia, New Zealand, Russia, and Spain.

There was controversy in the women’s team sprint final as the Chinese duo were busy celebrating a second consecutive title, only to be later relegated for an illegal change, handing Russia the gold. All good and legal in the other finals as Rebecca Wiasak (Australia) successfully defended her individual pursuit title, Spain’s Sebastian Mora Vedri took a dazzling victory in the men’s scratch race, and New Zealand atoned for last year’s disappointment with gold in the men’s team sprint.

The afternoon session was characterised by an underwhelming display from the Brits in front of their home crowd, with the both sprint teams failing to qualify, though Bradley Wiggins and co did set the fastest time in the men’s team pursuit.

Evening Session - Wiasak defends individual pursuit title

The first gold medal of the 2016 UCI Track World Championships went to Australia, with Rebecca Wiasak successfully defending her individual pursuit title in the opening event of the evening session.

The 31-year-old, who had set a velodrome record time in qualifying, put in another dominant display and was making up ground on opponent Malgorzata Wojtyra right from the gun. She had the Pole in her sights when she crossed the line to stop the clock on 3:34.099.

A few minutes beforehand, Canada’s Annie Foreman-Mackey wrapped up the first medal of the Championships, beating Ruth Winder (USA) in the ride for the bronze medal.

Women's Team Sprint

China’s Jinjie Gong and Tianshi Zhong were busy celebrating what they thought was another world title in the women’s team sprint when a shock announcement came in some five minutes later, saying they had been relegated for an illegal change.

The gold instead went to the Russians, Anastasiia Voinova and Daria Shmeleva, which represents a slice of revenge – albeit delayed – after they lost out to the world record holders in last year’s final. The match had to be restarted after Voinova’s gate failed to released and she took a tumble but once going it was neck and neck, with the original result giving it to China by less than a 100th of a second.

The bronze medal ride was also a repeat of 12 months ago, with the German duo of Kristina Vogel and Miriam Welte exacting revenge of their own on Australia’s Anna Meares and Stephanie Morton. Despite not staying together as well as the Australians on the first lap, Germany finished it off impressively to stop the clock on 32.740.

Men's Team Sprint

To cap off the first day of racing, New Zealand atoned for the disappointment of 12 months ago, when they were disqualified in the final, by taking gold in the men’s team sprint. The Kiwi’s had set the fastest time in qualifying and they duly backed it up in the final producing a comeback victory of sorts over the Netherlands. The Dutch had started the stronger, establishing a slim lead over the first lap and holding it into the final lap, but Eddie Dawkins stormed the final lap to turn things round, stopping the clock on 43.257 before celebrating wildly.

The Germans, who have performed strongly all season, will receive little consolation from winning a second consecutive bronze medal. They qualified fourth fastest and clocked 43.536 to narrowly edge out reigning champions France in the third/fourth place ride.

Men's Scratch Race





Morning session

The 2016 Track World Championships began with the team pursuit qualifying, with 14 teams fighting it out for eight spots in Thursday afternoon’s first round.

Great Britain put in a strong performance to set the fastest time of the afternoon completing their four kilometres in 3:55.664. Australia was second fastest with New Zealand in third. Australia set a time of 3:55.867 with New Zealand stopping the clock in a time of 3:57.050.

The three teams all rode carefully paced rides to ensure they qualified for the finals but saved their legs for the pursuits to come. However the Kiwi were a little ragged in their execution.

The next round of the men’s team pursuit will be on Thursday afternoon with the finals during the evening session. The fastest eight teams go through to the finals and the qualification rules mean Great Britain will face Italy, while Australia will clash with New Zealand. Denmark will face the Netherlands, while Germany will face Russia.

The Italian squad, featuring Team Sky sprinter Elia Viviani, set the benchmark early on with a time of 3:57.800, beating the previous fastest time by almost 10 seconds. The Italians also dipped below four minutes for the first ever and set a new national record. Their time would stand up to tests from the Germans and the Danish – who looked set to beat them until they nearly lost their third man on the final lap. It wasn’t until the Commonwealth champions Australia rolled out that the Italians slipped down the rankings.

Australia looked confident and smooth as they went almost two seconds faster than Italy, putting the new benchmark at 3:55.867. The Great Britain team followed the Australians out on track to a rapturous cheer from the home crowd that hardly died down until they completed their four kilometres. With six riders to pick from, the Great Britain team opted to go for Bradley Wiggins, Owain Doull, Stephen Burke, and Jon Dibben.

The British went out fast and had almost one second lead over the Australians at the halfway point. That came down over the second half of their run as they lost Burke, while Wiggins pulled out a small gap on his remaining two teammates. They regrouped, however, and stopped the clock just 0.2 seconds quicker than the Australians.

Defending world champions New Zealand were the last to set a time. After coming out of the blocks quickly, the Kiwis lost some time and would qualify in third.

Great Britain, Australia and New Zealand all qualified with ease. They would be joined by Italy, Denmark, Germany, Russia and the Netherlands. The biggest shock was the loss of European champions Switzerland, who are missing key rider Stefan Küng due to illness.

Wiasak tops women's pursuit qualifying

It was time for the women and the individual pursuit once the men’s team qualifying had wrapped up. Rebecca Wiasak (Australia) set herself up nicely to defend her individual pursuit title from last year by setting the quickest time in qualifying. Wiasak looked confident right from the off and finished with a time of 3:31.287, 3.2 seconds ahead of the previous fastest time. She will race against Poland’s Malgorzata Wojtyra, who looked set for the bronze medal match off but staged a great comeback to secure herself a medal.

It will be an all North American affair for the bronze medal with Annie Foreman-Mackey (Canada) and Ruth Winder (USA). Winder went out in the second heat, along with Hong Kong’s Yao Pang, and set a strong time. Her run was somewhat hindered by having to come around a much slower Pang in the latter stages. Foreman-Mackey also had to negotiate Edita Mazureviciute (Lithuania) in her heat. The finals for the women’s individual pursuit will be the first event in the evening session.

China pips Russia in Women's Team Sprint qualifying

In the women’s team sprint, defending champions China just pipped Russia with their time of 32.482, to set up a repeat of last year’s final. China had a slower first lap and was 0.1 of a second down on the Russians but a strong final lap gave them the quickest time. The Chinese will be expecting to go even quicker in this evening’s final, as they did in 2015 when they set a World Record en-route to gold.

It’s déjà vu in the bronze medal sprint with Australia and Germany going head to head as they did in France a year ago. Australia went with the combination of Anna Meares and Stephanie Morton for their qualification heat, leaving Kaarle McCullogh on the bench. Mears rode in first position and put the Australian’s ahead but they faded in the second lap, allowing Germany to come back at them. Hardly anything separated them and it will be a tight battle in the evening final.

Going into the competition, Great Britain’s team sprint entry into the Olympics was hanging in the balance. They had to put their worries behind them though as they went up against the Canadians. Their heat got off to a stuttering start with a false start called, forcing them to reset and refocus. Katy Marchand and Jessica Varnish missed out on a shot at a medal but they did finish two places ahead of the French, who finished 7th, but it wasn’t enough for them to make the cut for the Olympics.

Men's Team Sprint

There were a few upsets in the final event of the afternoon session, the qualification for the men’s team sprint. Defending champions France missed out on a spot in the gold medal match-up as they set only the third fastest time. They will be up against last year’s bronze medal winners Germany who were languishing outside the medals until a stunning final lap pushed them up the standings.

Going for gold in the men’s team sprint will the New Zealand team, who set the fastest time in qualifying, completing their three laps in 43.096 seconds. Between them and a gold medal will be the surprise performers the Netherlands, who were just 0.170 seconds slower than the Kiwis.

Both Australia and Great Britain missed out on the medals, finishing in fifth and sixth respectively. Australia is fielding a very young team this year, with Shane Perkins missing out on selection. It will be a disappointing result for the British, who looked like they were back on the right path in the final round of the World Cup in Hong Kong, but this shows that there is still plenty of work to be done.

Full Results

Men's Team Pursuit Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain 0:03:55.664 Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain) Steven Burke (Great Britain) Owain Doull (Great Britain) Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) 2 Australia 0:03:55.867 Sam Welsford (Australia) Michael Hepburn (Australia) Alexander Porter (Australia) Miles Scotson (Australia) 3 New Zealand 0:03:57.050 Aaron Gate (New Zealand) Pieter Bulling (New Zealand) Dylan Kennett (New Zealand) Nicholas Kergozou (New Zealand) 4 Italy 0:03:57.800 Elia Viviani (Italy) Liam Bertazzo (Italy) Simone Consonni (Italy) Francesco Lamon (Italy) 5 Denmark 0:03:59.196 Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) Frederik Madsen (Denmark) Rasmus Christian Quaade (Denmark) Casper Von Folsach (Denmark) 6 Germany 0:04:00.127 Leif Lampater (Germany) Nils Schomber (Germany) Kersten Thiele (Germany) Domenic Weinstein (Germany) 7 Russian Federation 0:04:00.812 Sergei Shilov (Russian Federation) Dmitrii Sokolov (Russian Federation) Dmitrii Strakhov (Russian Federation) Kirill Sveshnikov (Russian Federation) 8 Netherlands 0:04:01.827 Dion Beukeboom (Netherlands) Roy Eefting (Netherlands) Wim Stroetinga (Netherlands) Jan-Willem Van Schip (Netherlands) 9 Switzerland 0:04:02.066 Olivier Beer (Switzerland) Silvan Dillier (Switzerland) Frank Pasche (Switzerland) Thery Schir (Switzerland) 10 People's Republic of China 0:04:03.900 Yang Fan (China) Hao Liu (China) Chen Lu Qin (China) Ping An Shen (China) 11 France 0:04:05.102 Benjamin Thomas (France) Thomas Denis (France) Julien Duval (France) Florian Maitre (France) 12 Canada 0:04:05.641 Adam Jamieson (Canada) Sean Mackinnon (Canada) Remi Pelletier-Roy (Canada) Ed Veal (Canada) 13 Spain 0:04:09.909 Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spain) Xavier Canellas Sanchez (Spain) Vicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio (Spain) Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spain) 14 Ukraine 0:04:13.977 Vitaliy Hryniv (Ukraine) Roman Gladysh (Ukraine) Vladyslav Kreminskyi (Ukraine) Taras Shevchuk (Ukraine)

Women Individual Pursuit Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Wiasak (Australia) 0:03:31.287 2 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland) 0:03:34.519 3 Annie Foreman-Mackey (Canada) 0:03:35.694 4 Ruth Winder (United States) 0:03:37.016 5 Mieke Kroger (Germany) 0:03:38.002 6 Elise Delzenne (France) 0:03:39.600 7 Melanie Spath (Ireland) 0:03:40.030 8 Beatrice Bartelloni (Italy) 0:03:40.394 9 Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) 0:03:40.702 10 Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spain) 0:03:41.992 11 Edita Mazureviciute (Lithuania) 0:03:46.051 12 Yao Pang (Hong Kong) 0:03:49.559 13 Minami Uwano (Japan) 0:03:49.788

Women Team Sprint Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 China 0:00:32.428 Jinjie Gong (China) Tianshi Zhong (China) 2 Russia 0:00:32.560 Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation) Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation) 3 Germany 0:00:32.808 Kristina Vogel (Germany) Miriam Welte (Germany) 4 Australia 0:00:32.820 Anna Meares (Australia) Stephanie Morton (Australia) 5 Great Britain 0:00:32.903 Katy Marchant (Great Britain) Jessica Varnish (Great Britain) 6 Netherlands 0:00:33.133 Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands) Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands) 7 France 0:00:33.258 Sandie Clair (France) Virginie Cueff (France) 8 Spain 0:00:33.455 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain) Helena Casas Roige (Spain) 9 Canada 0:00:33.867 Kate O'Brien (Canada) Monique Sullivan (Canada) 10 New Zealand 0:00:33.932 Natasha Hansen (New Zealand) Olivia Podmore (New Zealand) 11 Colombia 0:00:34.171 Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia) Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Colombia) 12 Mexico 0:00:34.236 Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez Luz (Mexico) Jessica Salazar Valles (Mexico) 13 Ukraine 0:00:34.300 Liubov Basova (Ukraine) Olena Starikova (Ukraine) 14 Japan 0:00:34.721 Takako Ishii (Japan) Kayono Maeda (Japan)

Men's Team Sprint Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 New Zealand 0:00:43.096 Edward Dawkins (New Zealand) Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand) Sam Webster (New Zealand) 2 Netherlands 0:00:43.266 Hugo Haak (Netherlands) Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) Nils Van 'T Hoenderdaal (Netherlands) 3 France 0:00:43.487 Gregory Bauge (France) Michael D'Almeida (France) Kevin Sireau (France) 4 Germany 0:00:43.496 Joachim Eilers (Germany) Rene Enders (Germany) Max Niederlag (Germany) 5 Australia 0:00:43.497 Patrick Constable (Australia) Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) Nathan Hart (Australia) 6 Great Britain 0:00:43.507 Philip Hindes (Great Britain) Jason Kenny (Great Britain) Callum Skinner (Great Britain) 7 Russia 0:00:43.538 Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation) Nikita Shurshin (Russian Federation) Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation) 8 Poland 0:00:43.751 Grzegorz Drejgier (Poland) Krzysztof Maksel (Poland) Rafal Sarnecki (Poland) 9 China 0:00:44.496 Saifei Bao (China) Ke Hu (China) Chao Xu (China) 10 Venezuela 0:00:44.654 Hersony Canelon (Venezuela) Cesar Marcano (Venezuela) Angel Pulgar (Venezuela) 11 Korea 0:00:44.767 Chaebin Im (Korea) Dong Jin Kang (Korea) Jeyong Son (Korea) 12 Japan 0:00:44.960 Kazuki Amagai (Japan) Seiichiro Nakagawa (Japan) Kazunari Watanabe (Japan) 13 Spain 0:00:45.013 Sergio Aliaga Chivite (Spain) Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spain) Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain) 14 Brazil 0:00:45.557 Flavio Cipriano (Brazil) Kacio Freitas (Brazil) Hugo Vasconcelos Osteti (Brazil)

Women Individual Pursuit - Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Wiasak (Australia) 0:03:34.099 2 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland) 0:03:41.904 3 Annie Foreman-Mackey (Canada) 0:03:36.055 4 Ruth Winder (United States) 0:03:39.902 5 Mieke Kroger (Germany) 6 Elise Delzenne (France) 7 Melanie Spath (Ireland) 8 Beatrice Bartelloni (Italy) 9 Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) 10 Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spain) 11 Edita Mazureviciute (Lithuania) 12 Yao Pang (Hong Kong) 13 Minami Uwano (Japan)

Men Scratch Race - Final # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spain) 2 Ignacio Prado (Mexico) 3 Claudio Imhof (Switzerland) 4 Raman Ramanau (Belarus) 5 King Lok Cheung (Hong Kong) 6 Vojtech Hacecky (Czech Republic) 7 Lucas Liss (Germany) 8 Rui Oliveira (Portugal) 9 Christopher Latham (Great Britain) 10 Felix English (Ireland) 11 Moreno De Pauw (Belgium) 12 Elia Viviani (Italy) 13 Roman Gladysh (Ukraine) 14 Andreas Mueller (Austria) 15 Glenn O'Shea (Australia) 16 Morgan Kneisky (France) 17 Jacob Duehring (United States) 18 Robert Gaineyev (Kazakhstan) 19 Adrian Teklinski (Poland) 20 Wim Stroetinga (Netherlands) 21 Alex Frame (New Zealand) DNF Jean Spies (South Africa)

Women Team Sprint - Final for gold # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russia 0:00:32.879 Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation) Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation) 2 China REL Jinjie Gong (China) Tianshi Zhong (China)

Women Team Sprint - Final for bronze # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 3 Germany 0:00:32.740 Miriam Welte (Germany) Kristina Vogel (Germany) 4 Australia 0:00:32.871 Anna Meares (Australia) Stephanie Morton (Australia)

Men Team Sprint - Final for gold # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 New Zealand 0:00:43.257 Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand) Sam Webster (New Zealand) Edward Dawkins (New Zealand) 2 Netherlands 0:00:43.469 Nils Van 'T Hoenderdaal (Netherlands) Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands)