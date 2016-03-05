Image 1 of 51 Jason Kenny laps up the home support Image 2 of 51 Fernando Gaviria (Colombia) celebrates his narrow victory in the omnium Image 3 of 51 Mark Cavendish faces questions from the press Image 4 of 51 Jason Kenny laps up the home support Image 5 of 51 Jason Kenny celebrates his worlds sprint victory Image 6 of 51 Jason Kenny in his latest rainbow jersey Image 7 of 51 Elia Viviani of Italy races in the Individual Pursuit during the Men's Omnium Image 8 of 51 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland) wins the points race world title Image 9 of 51 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland) can't believe she's won Image 10 of 51 A crash marred the women's point race Image 11 of 51 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland) the points race world champion Image 12 of 51 The women's Points Race podium: Jasmin Glaesser, Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland) and Arlenis Sierra (Cuba) Image 13 of 51 An attentive, experienced Roger Kluge (Germany) took two laps to move into third in the Omnium Image 14 of 51 Thomas Boudat (France) and Mark Cavendish (Great Britain) in the points race Image 15 of 51 Fernando Gaviria (Colombia) kept Viviani in his sights Image 16 of 51 Elia Viviani and Fernando Gaviria watched each other closely Image 17 of 51 Elia Viviani (Italy) was closely marked in the points race Image 18 of 51 Matthew Glaetzer was on form in the sprint Image 19 of 51 Jacob Duhering (USA) Image 20 of 51 Aaron Gates in the omnium Image 21 of 51 Russia's Viktor Manakov Image 22 of 51 Gregory Bauge got knocked out in the quarter finals Image 23 of 51 Callum Skinner looks over his shoulder Image 24 of 51 Damien Zielinski sprints to victory over Fabian Hernando Puerta Image 25 of 51 Fabian Hernando Puerta keeps an eye on Damien Zielinski Image 26 of 51 Jason Kenny and Sam Webster go head to head Image 27 of 51 Matthew Glaetzer come around Gregory Bauge in the sprint quarter finals Image 28 of 51 Elia Viviani begins his flying lap Image 29 of 51 Mark Cavendish Image 30 of 51 Fernando Gaviria builds up to his flying lap Image 31 of 51 Jason Kenny puts on his best pain face as he sprints agains Sam Webster Image 32 of 51 Gregory Bauge tries to come around Matthew Glaetzer in the sprint Image 33 of 51 Gregory Bauge waves to the crowd after being knocked out in the sprint Image 34 of 51 Mark Cavendish gets ready for his flying lap Image 35 of 51 Mark Cavendish rides in the omnium Image 36 of 51 Denis Dmitriev gets close and personal with Callum Skinner in the sprint Image 37 of 51 France's Thomas Boudat competing in the omnium Image 38 of 51 Stephanie Morton and Kate O'Brien go head to head in the individual sprint Image 39 of 51 Tianshi Zhong outsprints Verginie Cueff Image 40 of 51 Anna Meares and Kristina Vogel take each other on in the sprint Image 41 of 51 Kristina Vogel goes around Anna Meares in the sprint Image 42 of 51 Anastasiia Voinova is sent into the repechages by Lin Junhong Image 43 of 51 Wai Sze Lee and Jessica Varnish Image 44 of 51 Natahsha Hansen and Laureen van Reissen Image 45 of 51 Natasha Hansen keeps it close to the barriers Image 46 of 51 Image 47 of 51 Anna Meares is cheered on by her coach in the sprint qualifiers Image 48 of 51 A fully focused Anna Meares Image 49 of 51 Jessica Vernish in the sprint qualification ronud Image 50 of 51 Laura Trott gets some last minute words of advice from coach Paul Manning Image 51 of 51 Laura Trott sprints for third in the omnium scratch race

The penultimate day of the London Track World Championships saw further success for the home nation as Jason Kenny recaptured the form that has seen him claim three Olympic gold medals. The men's and women's omnium events made up for the majority of racing on Saturday in the nation capital, thrilling another packed out crowd in the Lee Valley VeloPark.

Kenny raises the roof with sprint gold

Just as he did at the Olympic Games in 2012, Jason Kenny blew the roof off the Lee Valley Velodrome on Saturday night, taking a thrilling comeback victory over Australia's Matthew Glaetzer in the individual sprint final.

The 27-year-old had it all to do when 23-year-old Glaetzer, who had looked strong throughout the competition, took the first heat in the best-of-three final by virtue of a bike throw and photo finish. Kenny came back in the second round after coming from behind in the final lap, and the same scenario played out in the decider. Glaetzer lead it out and when he got a gap going into the final lap Kenny had work to do, but once again he stormed up the back straight and came through around the final bend.

After a somewhat disappointing couple of seasons, Kenny once again displayed his propensity to come good at the important junctures in the Olympic cycle and hopes will have been raised considerably ahead of Rio this summer.

Denis Dmitriev of Russia, who was dumped out by Glaetzer 2-0 in the semi final, took a convincing 2-0 victory of his own over Poland's Damian Zielinski to take the bronze medal.

Gaviria defends Omnium title after thrilling finale

The men’s Omnium reached a thrilling conclusion in the evening session, with Fernando Gaviria taking his second straight gold medal in the discipline. After six events, the win came down to the very last sprint in the concluding points race.

After 160 nail-biting laps of the velodrome, there was a three-way tie between Gaviria, Roger Kluge (Germany), and Glenn O’Shea (Australia), with Kluge and O'Shea having surged in the rankings thanks to taking two laps on the field to add 40 points to their overall tally. The victory was awarded to Gaviria by virtue of his superior position in the finishing sprint, while Kluge took silver and O’Shea bronze.

Elia Viviani (Italy) went into the final event in the overall lead but rode a passive race and ended up out of the medals in fourth. Olympic champion Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) rode an aggressive race and took a lap to move up to fourth, while Mark Cavendish was prominent in the sprints but missed all of the successful breakaways, and failed to rise up the standings, finishing sixth overall.

Neck and neck at the halfway mark of the women's Omnium

Laura Trott and Sarah Hammer went toe-to-toe in the elimination race, the third event of the Omnium, with the Briton and the American emerging as the last riders standing to create space below them on the overall ranking.

It was Hammer who struck at the end of the race, comfortably beating Trott to the final sprint to draw dead level with her rival at the top of the overall standings at the halfway mark. Hammer punched the air as she crossed the line, delighted with the small but significant blow she landed.

The pair are tied on 112 points, with Hammer currently top thanks to her victory in the individual pursuit round, where Trott was third. The final three events of the Omnium take place on Sunday and it's nicely poised.

Women's points race title goes to Pawlowska

Katarzyna Pawlowska of Poland won her third World Championships title by triumphing in a women’s points race that was marred by a late crash.

Caroline Ryan (Ireland) came off worst of the three riders involved and was lying stricken at the bottom of the banking while the others contested a rather subdued final sprint. Ryan was put in a neck brace but was conscious and responsive and has been taken to hospital with what looked very much like a broken collarbone.

On the final sprint, Jasmin Glaesser of Canada pipped Arlenis Sierra Canadilla to third to sneak the silver medal and force the aggressive Cuban to settle for bronze.

Pawlowska, who has won world titles in the scratch race before, didn’t take a lap, but won the seventh sprint and triumphed by virtue of consistency. No rider placed in more sprints than her (five).

Afternoon and morning sessions

Women's Individual Sprint early rounds

Stephanie Morton (Australia) sent out a strong message in the sprint qualifying round first thing on day four of the Track World Championships, setting the quickest time of the round. She stopped the clock at 10.760 a time that was just short of the velodrome record set by Victoria Pendleton at the 2012 Olympic Games.

Morton, who had admitted to not being at her best in the team pursuit earlier in the week, was one of nine riders to break the 11-second barrier over the 200 metres. China’s Tianshi Zhong pushed her close, going just 1 hundredths of a second slower, with two-time defending champion Kristina Vogel going third fastest.

After setting the fastest time in the qualifying round, Morton eased through into the second round as did Vogel, Varnish, Voinova while Mears. The second round however, threw up some surprises with Voinova and Mears being forced into the repechages.

The Australian, Meares stormed to victory in her repechage heat against Varnish and Virginie Cueff (France). The same couldn’t be said for 500m time trial champion Voinova. The Russian took to the front with a lap to go and look like she would take the heat but a late surge from Canada’s Kate O’Brien sent her out of the competition.

The women’s sprint competition will resume on the final day with the quarter finals.

Women's Omnium – scratch race

The women’s omnium finally got under way on the penultimate day, with the scratch race first up. Reigning omnium champion Annette Edmondon (Australia) was back to defend her title along with last year’s other medallists Laura Trott (Great Britain) and Kirsten Wild (Netherlands).

It was a cagey affair to start as the riders sized up the opposition, with many of the favourites staying near the back. It wasn’t until the final 10 laps that the race ignited with Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) and Simona Frapporti (Italy) jumping off the front. There was no immediate move from the group but when they still had a clear gap with just five laps remaining that the chase began.

Sarah Hammer, who was part of the USA’s history-making team pursuit squad, was the rider that did most of the work to bring it back but Dideriksen and Frapporti had too much of an advantage. In the end, it was the two-time junior road world champion Dideriksen that had the sprint to take the victory and move her to the top of the omnium standings. Trott ran in for third place with Hammer taking fifth.

Men’s Omnium – Kilometre time trial

After a disappointing performance in the elimination race, Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) hit back to take victory in round four of the omnium the kilometre time trial. Fernando Gaviria (Colombia) put in the second quickest time, just 0.008 slower than the Dane, to continue his impressive run so far.

Gaviria started the day two points down on Elia Viviani but is now equal with the Italian at the top of the standings with two more rounds to go. Viviani has kept the Colombian at close quarters by going third in the kilo and they’re now both on 140 points. Roger Kluge (Germany) moved himself into third while Thomas Boudat (France) slipped down one place into fourth.

With the flying lap and the points race still to come in the afternoon and evening sessions, Mark Cavendish (Great Britain) is also still in contention for a medal with 102 points, he is sitting equal with former omnium world champion Glenn O’Shea (Australia).

Men’s sprint

The afternoon session saw the sprinters back once again for the quarter finals, the first of the best-of-three duels. First up was the battle of the titans with defending champion Gregory Bauge (France) going up against number one ranked Matthew Glaetzer (Australia). Glaetzer showed why he is number one as he beat the Frenchman in two straight rides. He came from behind in the first after going around Bauge, and held Bauge off in the second after taking the initiative.

Home favourite Jason Kenny went up against Commonwealth champion Sam Webster (New Zealand) in the second heat. Like Glaetzer before him, Kenny booked his place in the semi-final with two consecutive victories, beating Webster comfortably in both. In the third heat, Poland’s Damian Zielinski beat Colombia’s Fabian Hernando Puerta in two clean bouts as well.

The fourth heat between Denis Dmitriev (Russia) and Callum Skinner (Great Britain) was the only one to go to a third and decisive competition. Dmitriev comfortably took the victory in the first round, passing Skinner in the final corner. The British rider got his own back in the next round when Dmitriev tried the same move around the outside, he was wise to it and held him off to push it to a third round. Dmitriev wasn't going to be outdone by Skinner for a second time and he came around the youngster to take the final spot in the semi-final.

Men’s Omnium – Flying Lap

Elia Viviani regained control of the omnium after taking victory in the penultimate round, the flying lap. As joint leader, Viviani went off second to last in the heat, using his sprint speed to post a time of 13.149. Fernando Gaviria, who went into the event on the same points as Viviani, was the last rider to go off. After impressive showings in the elimination race and the kilometre, he faltered for the first time only finishing with the ninth quickest time. He is still second in the overall standings but there is now a 14-point gap between himself and Viviani.

Australian Glenn O’Shea had a disappointing start to the competition but he went second quickest in the flying lap. The result has jumped him from eighth to fourth in the overall standings and just four points off a medal. Tim Veldt is third behind Viviani and Gaviria after going third fastest in the flying lap. Mark Cavendish also remains in contention with the fourth fastest time in the event.

The final round of the omnium will be the points race, which will take place on Saturday evening.

Women’s Omnium – Individual Pursuit

After the scratch race in the morning, the omnium riders faced the three-kilometre individual pursuit. Sarah Hammer and Laura Trott, who both medalled in the team event, were in their element going first and second fastest respectively. Hammer looked supreme as she went almost four seconds faster than Trott.

Trott’s third place in the scratch race means that she goes into the third event, the elimination race, with a two-point lead over Hammer. Scratch race winner Amalie Dideriksen kept herself in a medal spot with a solid performance to take the sixth fastest time. Defending champion Annette Edmondson will be disappointed with her ride, finishing in 11th and over 10 seconds slower than Hammer. She sits eighth place in the overall standings with 46 points compared to Hammer’s 74.

The elimination race will be the final event of Saturday’s evening session.

Results

Men's Omnium Kilometer Time Trial # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) 0:01:02.409 2 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Colombia) 0:01:02.417 3 Elia Viviani (Italy) 0:01:02.632 4 Tim Veldt (Netherlands) 0:01:02.831 5 Glenn O'Shea (Australia) 0:01:02.836 6 Adrian Teklinski (Poland) 0:01:03.154 7 Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong) 0:01:03.404 8 Jasper De Buyst (Belgium) 0:01:03.542 9 Sang-Hoon Park (Korea) 0:01:03.794 10 Gael Suter (Switzerland) 0:01:03.989 11 Roger Kluge (Germany) 0:01:04.408 12 Mark Cavendish (Great Britain) 0:01:04.507 13 Thomas Boudat (France) 0:01:04.537 14 Viktor Manakov (Russian Federation) 0:01:04.540 15 Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan) 0:01:04.613 16 Ignacio Prado (Mexico) 0:01:05.213 17 Aaron Gate (New Zealand) 0:01:05.215 18 Jacob Duehring (United States) 0:01:05.550 19 Kazushige Kuboki (Japan) 0:01:05.559 20 Gideoni Monteiro (Brazil) 0:01:06.988

Men's Omnium Flying Lap

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Italy) 0:00:13.149 2 Glenn O'Shea (Australia) 0:00:13.183 3 Tim Veldt (Netherlands) 0:00:13.187 4 Mark Cavendish (Great Britain) 0:00:13.211 5 Adrian Teklinski (Poland) 0:00:13.218 6 Sang-Hoon Park (Korea) 0:00:13.326 7 Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) 0:00:13.368 8 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Colombia) 0:00:13.383 9 Jasper De Buyst (Belgium) 0:00:13.414 10 Gael Suter (Switzerland) 0:00:13.422 11 Roger Kluge (Germany) 0:00:13.425 12 Viktor Manakov (Russian Federation) 0:00:13.513 13 Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong) 0:00:13.528 14 Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan) 0:00:13.534 15 Thomas Boudat (France) 0:00:13.573 16 Aaron Gate (New Zealand) 0:00:13.666 17 Jacob Duehring (United States) 0:00:13.681 18 Ignacio Prado (Mexico) 0:00:13.703 19 Kazushige Kuboki (Japan) 0:00:13.928 20 Gideoni Monteiro (Brazil) 0:00:14.056

Men's Omnium Final Standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Colombia) 191 pts 2 Roger Kluge (Germany) 191 3 Glenn O'Shea (Australia) 191 4 Elia Viviani (Italy) 189 5 Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) 181 6 Mark Cavendish (Great Britain) 161 7 Tim Veldt (Netherlands) 145 9 Thomas Boudat (France) 131 9 Jasper De Buyst (Belgium) 130 10 Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan) 126 11 Viktor Manakov (Russian Federation) 121 12 Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong) 104 13 Adrian Teklinski (Poland) 102 14 Gael Suter (Switzerland) 101 15 Sang-Hoon Park (Korea) 100 16 Kazushige Kuboki (Japan) 93 17 Ignacio Prado (Mexico) 67 18 Gideoni Monteiro (Brazil) 50 19 Aaron Gate (New Zealand) 31 20 Jacob Duehring (United States) 27

Women's Omnium Scratch Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) 2 Simona Frapporti (Italy) 3 Laura Trott (Great Britain) 4 Laurie Berthon (France) 5 Sarah Hammer (United States) 6 Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium) 7 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 8 Annette Edmondson (Australia) 9 Anna Knauer (Germany) 10 Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong) 11 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba) 12 Xiao Ling Luo (China) 13 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain) 14 Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei) 15 Tamara Balabolina (Russian Federation) 16 Allison Beveridge (Canada) 17 Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Venezuela) 18 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 19 Sakura Tsukagoshi (Japan) 20 Lauren Ellis (New Zealand)

Women's Sprint Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephanie Morton (Australia) 0:00:10.760 2 Tianshi Zhong (China) 0:00:10.779 3 Kristina Vogel (Germany) 0:00:10.812 4 Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation) 0:00:10.844 5 Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong) 0:00:10.888 6 Natasha Hansen (New Zealand) 0:00:10.949 7 Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands) 0:00:10.958 8 Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands) 9 Lin Junhong (China) 0:00:10.963 10 Anna Meares (Australia) 0:00:11.013 11 Katy Marchant (Great Britain) 0:00:11.046 12 Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia) 0:00:11.047 13 Kate O'Brien (Canada) 0:00:11.056 14 Virginie Cueff (France) 0:00:11.078 15 Jinjie Gong (China) 0:00:11.094 16 Miriam Welte (Germany) 0:00:11.107 17 Jessica Varnish (Great Britain) 0:00:11.110 18 Olga Ismayilova (Azerbaijan) 0:00:11.143 19 Emma Hinze (Germany) 0:00:11.209 20 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain) 0:00:11.231 21 Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Colombia) 0:00:11.284 22 Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation) 0:00:11.296 23 Liubov Basova (Ukraine) 0:00:11.299 24 Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez Luz (Mexico) 0:00:11.312 25 Fatehah Mustapa (Malaysia) 0:00:11.334 26 Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia) 0:00:11.336 27 Monique Sullivan (Canada) 0:00:11.409 28 Helena Casas Roige (Spain) 0:00:11.467 29 Sandie Clair (France) 0:00:11.498 30 Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba) 0:00:11.532 31 Kayono Maeda (Japan) 0:00:11.564 32 Migle Marozaite (Lithuania) 0:00:11.576 33 Takako Ishii (Japan) 0:00:11.801

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Stephanie Morton (Australia) 2 Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez Luz (Mexico)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Tianshi Zhong (China) 2 Liubov Basova (Ukraine)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kristina Vogel (Germany) 2 Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation) 2 Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Colombia)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong) 2 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Natasha Hansen (New Zealand) 2 Emma Hinze (Germany)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands) 2 Olga Ismayilova (Azerbaijan)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jessica Varnish (Great Britain) 2 Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Lin Junhong (China) 2 Miriam Welte (Germany)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Anna Meares (Australia) 2 Jinjie Gong (China)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 11 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Virginie Cueff (France) 2 Katy Marchant (Great Britain)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 12 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kate O'Brien (Canada) 2 Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Stephanie Morton (Australia) 2 Kate O'Brien (Canada)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Tianshi Zhong (China) 2 Virginie Cueff (France)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kristina Vogel (Germany) 2 Anna Meares (Australia)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Lin Junhong (China) 2 Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong) 2 Jessica Varnish (Great Britain)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Natasha Hansen (New Zealand) 2 Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Repechage Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kate O'Brien (Canada) 2 Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Repechage Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Anna Meares (Australia) 2 Virginie Cueff (France)

Men's Sprint Quarterfinal Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) 2 Gregory Bauge (France)

Men's Sprint Quarterfinal Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) 2 Sam Webster (New Zealand)

Men's Sprint Quarterfinal Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Damian Zielinski (Poland) 2 Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia)

Men's Sprint Quarterfinal Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation) 2 Callum Skinner (Great Britain)

Men's Sprint 5-8 Final # Rider Name (Country) Team 5 Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia) 6 Gregory Bauge (France) 7 Sam Webster (New Zealand) 8 Callum Skinner (Great Britain)

Men's Sprint Semifinal Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) 2 Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)

Men's Sprint Semifinal Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) 2 Damian Zielinski (Poland)

Women's Points Race Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland) 15 pts 2 Jasmin Glaesser (Canada) 14 3 Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cuba) 14 4 Georgia Baker (Australia) 13 5 Emily Nelson (Great Britain) 8 6 Stephanie Pohl (Germany) 7 7 Kimberly Geist (United States Of America) 6 8 Gulnaz Badykova (Russian Federation) 5 9 Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic) 5 10 Ina Savenka (Belarus) 5 11 Elena Cecchini (Italy) 4 12 Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) 2 13 Minami Uwano (Japan) 2 14 Ganna Solovei (Ukraine) 1 15 Elise Delzenne (France) 1 16 Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia) 17 Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain) 18 Yao Pang (Hong Kong, China) 19 Caroline Ryan (Ireland) 20 Ausrine Trebaite (Lithuania) -12

Women's Omnium Individual Pursuit # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sarah Hammer (United States) 0:03:28.630 2 Laura Trott (Great Britain) 0:03:32.436 3 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 0:03:34.714 4 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 0:03:34.882 5 Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium) 0:03:36.202 6 Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) 0:03:37.611 7 Laurie Berthon (France) 0:03:38.028 8 Allison Beveridge (Canada) 0:03:38.141 9 Lauren Ellis (New Zealand) 0:03:38.327 10 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba) 0:03:38.547 11 Annette Edmondson (Australia) 0:03:39.493 12 Tamara Balabolina (Russian Federation) 0:03:40.955 13 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain) 0:03:41.875 14 Xiao Ling Luo (China) 0:03:41.876 15 Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong) 0:03:42.962 16 Simona Frapporti (Italy) 0:03:43.159 17 Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Venezuela) 0:03:44.841 18 Anna Knauer (Germany) 0:03:45.780 19 Sakura Tsukagoshi (Japan) 0:03:47.939 20 Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei) 0:03:56.996

Women's Omnium Elimination # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Sarah Hammer (United States) 2 Laura Trott (Great Britain) 3 Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) 4 Laurie Berthon (France) 5 Annette Edmondson (Australia) 6 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 7 Anna Knauer (Germany) 8 Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium) 9 Simona Frapporti (Italy) 10 Allison Beveridge (Canada) 11 Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Venezuela) 12 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain) 13 Xiao Ling Luo (China) 14 Lauren Ellis (New Zealand) 15 Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei) 16 Sakura Tsukagoshi (Japan) 17 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 18 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba) 19 Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong) 20 Tamara Balabolina (Russian Federation)

Men's Sprint Bronze Final Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation) 2 Damian Zielinski (Poland)

Men's Sprint Bronze Final Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation) 2 Damian Zielinski (Poland)

Men's Sprint Gold Final Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) 2 Jason Kenny (Great Britain)

Men's Sprint Gold Final Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) 2 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)