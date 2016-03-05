Trending

Track World Championships: Gold for Kenny and Gaviria on day 4

Pawlowska wins Points Race title, Dideriksen takes the lead in the women's omnium

Image 1 of 51

Jason Kenny laps up the home support

Image 2 of 51

Fernando Gaviria (Colombia) celebrates his narrow victory in the omnium

Image 3 of 51

Mark Cavendish faces questions from the press

Image 4 of 51

Jason Kenny laps up the home support

Image 5 of 51

Jason Kenny celebrates his worlds sprint victory

Image 6 of 51

Jason Kenny in his latest rainbow jersey

Image 7 of 51

Elia Viviani of Italy races in the Individual Pursuit during the Men's Omnium

Image 8 of 51

Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland) wins the points race world title

Image 9 of 51

Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland) can't believe she's won

Image 10 of 51

A crash marred the women's point race

Image 11 of 51

Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland) the points race world champion

Image 12 of 51

The women's Points Race podium: Jasmin Glaesser, Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland) and Arlenis Sierra (Cuba)

Image 13 of 51

An attentive, experienced Roger Kluge (Germany) took two laps to move into third in the Omnium

Image 14 of 51

Thomas Boudat (France) and Mark Cavendish (Great Britain) in the points race

Image 15 of 51

Fernando Gaviria (Colombia) kept Viviani in his sights

Image 16 of 51

Elia Viviani and Fernando Gaviria watched each other closely

Image 17 of 51

Elia Viviani (Italy) was closely marked in the points race

Image 18 of 51

Matthew Glaetzer was on form in the sprint

Image 19 of 51

Jacob Duhering (USA)

Image 20 of 51

Aaron Gates in the omnium

Image 21 of 51

Russia's Viktor Manakov

Image 22 of 51

Gregory Bauge got knocked out in the quarter finals

Image 23 of 51

Callum Skinner looks over his shoulder

Image 24 of 51

Damien Zielinski sprints to victory over Fabian Hernando Puerta

Image 25 of 51

Fabian Hernando Puerta keeps an eye on Damien Zielinski

Image 26 of 51

Jason Kenny and Sam Webster go head to head

Image 27 of 51

Matthew Glaetzer come around Gregory Bauge in the sprint quarter finals

Image 28 of 51

Elia Viviani begins his flying lap

Image 29 of 51

Mark Cavendish

Image 30 of 51

Fernando Gaviria builds up to his flying lap

Image 31 of 51

Jason Kenny puts on his best pain face as he sprints agains Sam Webster

Image 32 of 51

Gregory Bauge tries to come around Matthew Glaetzer in the sprint

Image 33 of 51

Gregory Bauge waves to the crowd after being knocked out in the sprint

Image 34 of 51

Mark Cavendish gets ready for his flying lap

Image 35 of 51

Mark Cavendish rides in the omnium

Image 36 of 51

Denis Dmitriev gets close and personal with Callum Skinner in the sprint

Image 37 of 51

France's Thomas Boudat competing in the omnium

Image 38 of 51

Stephanie Morton and Kate O'Brien go head to head in the individual sprint

Image 39 of 51

Tianshi Zhong outsprints Verginie Cueff

Image 40 of 51

Anna Meares and Kristina Vogel take each other on in the sprint

Image 41 of 51

Kristina Vogel goes around Anna Meares in the sprint

Image 42 of 51

Anastasiia Voinova is sent into the repechages by Lin Junhong

Image 43 of 51

Wai Sze Lee and Jessica Varnish

Image 44 of 51

Natahsha Hansen and Laureen van Reissen

Image 45 of 51

Natasha Hansen keeps it close to the barriers

Image 46 of 51

Image 47 of 51

Anna Meares is cheered on by her coach in the sprint qualifiers

Image 48 of 51

A fully focused Anna Meares

Image 49 of 51

Jessica Vernish in the sprint qualification ronud

Image 50 of 51

Laura Trott gets some last minute words of advice from coach Paul Manning

Image 51 of 51

Laura Trott sprints for third in the omnium scratch race

The penultimate day of the London Track World Championships saw further success for the home nation as Jason Kenny recaptured the form that has seen him claim three Olympic gold medals. The men's and women's omnium events made up for the majority of racing on Saturday in the nation capital, thrilling another packed out crowd in the Lee Valley VeloPark.

Kenny raises the roof with sprint gold

Just as he did at the Olympic Games in 2012, Jason Kenny blew the roof off the Lee Valley Velodrome on Saturday night, taking a thrilling comeback victory over Australia's Matthew Glaetzer in the individual sprint final. 

The 27-year-old had it all to do when 23-year-old Glaetzer, who had looked strong throughout the competition, took the first heat in the best-of-three final by virtue of a bike throw and photo finish. Kenny came back in the second round after coming from behind in the final lap, and the same scenario played out in the decider. Glaetzer lead it out and when he got a gap going into the final lap Kenny had work to do, but once again he stormed up the back straight and came through around the final bend. 

After a somewhat disappointing couple of seasons, Kenny once again displayed his propensity to come good at the important junctures in the Olympic cycle and hopes will have been raised considerably ahead of Rio this summer.

Denis Dmitriev of Russia, who was dumped out by Glaetzer 2-0 in the semi final, took a convincing 2-0 victory of his own over Poland's Damian Zielinski to take the bronze medal.

Gaviria defends Omnium title after thrilling finale

The men’s Omnium reached a thrilling conclusion in the evening session, with Fernando Gaviria taking his second straight gold medal in the discipline. After six events, the win came down to the very last sprint in the concluding points race.

After 160 nail-biting laps of the velodrome, there was a three-way tie between Gaviria, Roger Kluge (Germany), and Glenn O’Shea (Australia), with Kluge and O'Shea having surged in the rankings thanks to taking two laps on the field to add 40 points to their overall tally. The victory was awarded to Gaviria by virtue of his superior position in the finishing sprint, while Kluge took silver and O’Shea bronze.

Elia Viviani (Italy) went into the final event in the overall lead but rode a passive race and ended up out of the medals in fourth. Olympic champion Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) rode an aggressive race and took a lap to move up to fourth, while Mark Cavendish was prominent in the sprints but missed all of the successful breakaways, and failed to rise up the standings, finishing sixth overall.

Neck and neck at the halfway mark of the women's Omnium

Laura Trott and Sarah Hammer went toe-to-toe in the elimination race, the third event of the Omnium, with the Briton and the American emerging as the last riders standing to create space below them on the overall ranking. 

It was Hammer who struck at the end of the race, comfortably beating Trott to the final sprint to draw dead level with her rival at the top of the overall standings at the halfway mark. Hammer punched the air as she crossed the line, delighted with the small but significant blow she landed. 

The pair are tied on 112 points, with Hammer currently top thanks to her victory in the individual pursuit round, where Trott was third. The final three events of the Omnium take place on Sunday and it's nicely poised.

Women's points race title goes to Pawlowska

Katarzyna Pawlowska of Poland won her third World Championships title by triumphing in a women’s points race that was marred by a late crash.

Caroline Ryan (Ireland) came off worst of the three riders involved and was lying stricken at the bottom of the banking while the others contested a rather subdued final sprint. Ryan was put in a neck brace but was conscious and responsive and has been taken to hospital with what looked very much like a broken collarbone.

On the final sprint, Jasmin Glaesser of Canada pipped Arlenis Sierra Canadilla to third to sneak the silver medal and force the aggressive Cuban to settle for bronze.

Pawlowska, who has won world titles in the scratch race before, didn’t take a lap, but won the seventh sprint and triumphed by virtue of consistency. No rider placed in more sprints than her (five).

Afternoon and morning sessions

Women's Individual Sprint early rounds

Stephanie Morton (Australia) sent out a strong message in the sprint qualifying round first thing on day four of the Track World Championships, setting the quickest time of the round. She stopped the clock at 10.760 a time that was just short of the velodrome record set by Victoria Pendleton at the 2012 Olympic Games.

Morton, who had admitted to not being at her best in the team pursuit earlier in the week, was one of nine riders to break the 11-second barrier over the 200 metres. China’s Tianshi Zhong pushed her close, going just 1 hundredths of a second slower, with two-time defending champion Kristina Vogel going third fastest.

After setting the fastest time in the qualifying round, Morton eased through into the second round as did Vogel, Varnish, Voinova while Mears. The second round however, threw up some surprises with Voinova and Mears being forced into the repechages.

The Australian, Meares stormed to victory in her repechage heat against Varnish and Virginie Cueff (France). The same couldn’t be said for 500m time trial champion Voinova. The Russian took to the front with a lap to go and look like she would take the heat but a late surge from Canada’s Kate O’Brien sent her out of the competition.

The women’s sprint competition will resume on the final day with the quarter finals.

Women's Omnium – scratch race

The women’s omnium finally got under way on the penultimate day, with the scratch race first up. Reigning omnium champion Annette Edmondon (Australia) was back to defend her title along with last year’s other medallists Laura Trott (Great Britain) and Kirsten Wild (Netherlands).

It was a cagey affair to start as the riders sized up the opposition, with many of the favourites staying near the back. It wasn’t until the final 10 laps that the race ignited with Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) and Simona Frapporti (Italy) jumping off the front. There was no immediate move from the group but when they still had a clear gap with just five laps remaining that the chase began.

Sarah Hammer, who was part of the USA’s history-making team pursuit squad, was the rider that did most of the work to bring it back but Dideriksen and Frapporti had too much of an advantage. In the end, it was the two-time junior road world champion Dideriksen that had the sprint to take the victory and move her to the top of the omnium standings. Trott ran in for third place with Hammer taking fifth.

Men’s Omnium – Kilometre time trial

After a disappointing performance in the elimination race, Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) hit back to take victory in round four of the omnium the kilometre time trial. Fernando Gaviria (Colombia) put in the second quickest time, just 0.008 slower than the Dane, to continue his impressive run so far.

Gaviria started the day two points down on Elia Viviani but is now equal with the Italian at the top of the standings with two more rounds to go. Viviani has kept the Colombian at close quarters by going third in the kilo and they’re now both on 140 points. Roger Kluge (Germany) moved himself into third while Thomas Boudat (France) slipped down one place into fourth.

With the flying lap and the points race still to come in the afternoon and evening sessions, Mark Cavendish (Great Britain) is also still in contention for a medal with 102 points, he is sitting equal with former omnium world champion Glenn O’Shea (Australia).

Men’s sprint

The afternoon session saw the sprinters back once again for the quarter finals, the first of the best-of-three duels. First up was the battle of the titans with defending champion Gregory Bauge (France) going up against number one ranked Matthew Glaetzer (Australia). Glaetzer showed why he is number one as he beat the Frenchman in two straight rides. He came from behind in the first after going around Bauge, and held Bauge off in the second after taking the initiative.

Home favourite Jason Kenny went up against Commonwealth champion Sam Webster (New Zealand) in the second heat. Like Glaetzer before him, Kenny booked his place in the semi-final with two consecutive victories, beating Webster comfortably in both. In the third heat, Poland’s Damian Zielinski beat Colombia’s Fabian Hernando Puerta in two clean bouts as well.

The fourth heat between Denis Dmitriev (Russia) and Callum Skinner (Great Britain) was the only one to go to a third and decisive competition. Dmitriev comfortably took the victory in the first round, passing Skinner in the final corner. The British rider got his own back in the next round when Dmitriev tried the same move around the outside, he was wise to it and held him off to push it to a third round. Dmitriev wasn't going to be outdone by Skinner for a second time and he came around the youngster to take the final spot in the semi-final.

Men’s Omnium – Flying Lap

Elia Viviani regained control of the omnium after taking victory in the penultimate round, the flying lap. As joint leader, Viviani went off second to last in the heat, using his sprint speed to post a time of 13.149. Fernando Gaviria, who went into the event on the same points as Viviani, was the last rider to go off. After impressive showings in the elimination race and the kilometre, he faltered for the first time only finishing with the ninth quickest time. He is still second in the overall standings but there is now a 14-point gap between himself and Viviani.

Australian Glenn O’Shea had a disappointing start to the competition but he went second quickest in the flying lap. The result has jumped him from eighth to fourth in the overall standings and just four points off a medal. Tim Veldt is third behind Viviani and Gaviria after going third fastest in the flying lap. Mark Cavendish also remains in contention with the fourth fastest time in the event.

The final round of the omnium will be the points race, which will take place on Saturday evening.

Women’s Omnium – Individual Pursuit

After the scratch race in the morning, the omnium riders faced the three-kilometre individual pursuit. Sarah Hammer and Laura Trott, who both medalled in the team event, were in their element going first and second fastest respectively. Hammer looked supreme as she went almost four seconds faster than Trott.

Trott’s third place in the scratch race means that she goes into the third event, the elimination race, with a two-point lead over Hammer. Scratch race winner Amalie Dideriksen kept herself in a medal spot with a solid performance to take the sixth fastest time. Defending champion Annette Edmondson will be disappointed with her ride, finishing in 11th and over 10 seconds slower than Hammer. She sits eighth place in the overall standings with 46 points compared to Hammer’s 74.

The elimination race will be the final event of Saturday’s evening session.

Results

Men's Omnium Kilometer Time Trial
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)0:01:02.409
2Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Colombia)0:01:02.417
3Elia Viviani (Italy)0:01:02.632
4Tim Veldt (Netherlands)0:01:02.831
5Glenn O'Shea (Australia)0:01:02.836
6Adrian Teklinski (Poland)0:01:03.154
7Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong)0:01:03.404
8Jasper De Buyst (Belgium)0:01:03.542
9Sang-Hoon Park (Korea)0:01:03.794
10Gael Suter (Switzerland)0:01:03.989
11Roger Kluge (Germany)0:01:04.408
12Mark Cavendish (Great Britain)0:01:04.507
13Thomas Boudat (France)0:01:04.537
14Viktor Manakov (Russian Federation)0:01:04.540
15Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan)0:01:04.613
16Ignacio Prado (Mexico)0:01:05.213
17Aaron Gate (New Zealand)0:01:05.215
18Jacob Duehring (United States)0:01:05.550
19Kazushige Kuboki (Japan)0:01:05.559
20Gideoni Monteiro (Brazil)0:01:06.988

Men's Omnium Flying Lap

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Italy)0:00:13.149
2Glenn O'Shea (Australia)0:00:13.183
3Tim Veldt (Netherlands)0:00:13.187
4Mark Cavendish (Great Britain)0:00:13.211
5Adrian Teklinski (Poland)0:00:13.218
6Sang-Hoon Park (Korea)0:00:13.326
7Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)0:00:13.368
8Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Colombia)0:00:13.383
9Jasper De Buyst (Belgium)0:00:13.414
10Gael Suter (Switzerland)0:00:13.422
11Roger Kluge (Germany)0:00:13.425
12Viktor Manakov (Russian Federation)0:00:13.513
13Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong)0:00:13.528
14Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan)0:00:13.534
15Thomas Boudat (France)0:00:13.573
16Aaron Gate (New Zealand)0:00:13.666
17Jacob Duehring (United States)0:00:13.681
18Ignacio Prado (Mexico)0:00:13.703
19Kazushige Kuboki (Japan)0:00:13.928
20Gideoni Monteiro (Brazil)0:00:14.056

Men's Omnium Final Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Colombia)191pts
2Roger Kluge (Germany)191
3Glenn O'Shea (Australia)191
4Elia Viviani (Italy)189
5Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)181
6Mark Cavendish (Great Britain)161
7Tim Veldt (Netherlands)145
9Thomas Boudat (France)131
9Jasper De Buyst (Belgium)130
10Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan)126
11Viktor Manakov (Russian Federation)121
12Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong)104
13Adrian Teklinski (Poland)102
14Gael Suter (Switzerland)101
15Sang-Hoon Park (Korea)100
16Kazushige Kuboki (Japan)93
17Ignacio Prado (Mexico)67
18Gideoni Monteiro (Brazil)50
19Aaron Gate (New Zealand)31
20Jacob Duehring (United States)27

Women's Omnium Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
2Simona Frapporti (Italy)
3Laura Trott (Great Britain)
4Laurie Berthon (France)
5Sarah Hammer (United States)
6Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)
7Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
8Annette Edmondson (Australia)
9Anna Knauer (Germany)
10Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong)
11Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)
12Xiao Ling Luo (China)
13Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)
14Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)
15Tamara Balabolina (Russian Federation)
16Allison Beveridge (Canada)
17Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Venezuela)
18Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
19Sakura Tsukagoshi (Japan)
20Lauren Ellis (New Zealand)

Women's Sprint Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephanie Morton (Australia)0:00:10.760
2Tianshi Zhong (China)0:00:10.779
3Kristina Vogel (Germany)0:00:10.812
4Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)0:00:10.844
5Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong)0:00:10.888
6Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)0:00:10.949
7Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)0:00:10.958
8Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)
9Lin Junhong (China)0:00:10.963
10Anna Meares (Australia)0:00:11.013
11Katy Marchant (Great Britain)0:00:11.046
12Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)0:00:11.047
13Kate O'Brien (Canada)0:00:11.056
14Virginie Cueff (France)0:00:11.078
15Jinjie Gong (China)0:00:11.094
16Miriam Welte (Germany)0:00:11.107
17Jessica Varnish (Great Britain)0:00:11.110
18Olga Ismayilova (Azerbaijan)0:00:11.143
19Emma Hinze (Germany)0:00:11.209
20Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)0:00:11.231
21Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Colombia)0:00:11.284
22Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)0:00:11.296
23Liubov Basova (Ukraine)0:00:11.299
24Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez Luz (Mexico)0:00:11.312
25Fatehah Mustapa (Malaysia)0:00:11.334
26Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)0:00:11.336
27Monique Sullivan (Canada)0:00:11.409
28Helena Casas Roige (Spain)0:00:11.467
29Sandie Clair (France)0:00:11.498
30Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba)0:00:11.532
31Kayono Maeda (Japan)0:00:11.564
32Migle Marozaite (Lithuania)0:00:11.576
33Takako Ishii (Japan)0:00:11.801

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Stephanie Morton (Australia)
2Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez Luz (Mexico)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tianshi Zhong (China)
2Liubov Basova (Ukraine)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kristina Vogel (Germany)
2Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
2Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Colombia)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong)
2Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
2Emma Hinze (Germany)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 7
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)
2Olga Ismayilova (Azerbaijan)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 8
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jessica Varnish (Great Britain)
2Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 9
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lin Junhong (China)
2Miriam Welte (Germany)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 10
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anna Meares (Australia)
2Jinjie Gong (China)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 11
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Virginie Cueff (France)
2Katy Marchant (Great Britain)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 12
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kate O'Brien (Canada)
2Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Stephanie Morton (Australia)
2Kate O'Brien (Canada)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tianshi Zhong (China)
2Virginie Cueff (France)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kristina Vogel (Germany)
2Anna Meares (Australia)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lin Junhong (China)
2Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong)
2Jessica Varnish (Great Britain)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
2Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Repechage Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kate O'Brien (Canada)
2Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Repechage Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anna Meares (Australia)
2Virginie Cueff (France)

Men's Sprint Quarterfinal Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
2Gregory Bauge (France)

Men's Sprint Quarterfinal Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
2Sam Webster (New Zealand)

Men's Sprint Quarterfinal Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Damian Zielinski (Poland)
2Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia)

Men's Sprint Quarterfinal Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)
2Callum Skinner (Great Britain)

Men's Sprint 5-8 Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
5Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia)
6Gregory Bauge (France)
7Sam Webster (New Zealand)
8Callum Skinner (Great Britain)

Men's Sprint Semifinal Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
2Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)

Men's Sprint Semifinal Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
2Damian Zielinski (Poland)

Women's Points Race Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland)15pts
2Jasmin Glaesser (Canada)14
3Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cuba)14
4Georgia Baker (Australia)13
5Emily Nelson (Great Britain)8
6Stephanie Pohl (Germany)7
7Kimberly Geist (United States Of America)6
8Gulnaz Badykova (Russian Federation)5
9Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)5
10Ina Savenka (Belarus)5
11Elena Cecchini (Italy)4
12Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)2
13Minami Uwano (Japan)2
14Ganna Solovei (Ukraine)1
15Elise Delzenne (France)1
16Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia)
17Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
18Yao Pang (Hong Kong, China)
19Caroline Ryan (Ireland)
20Ausrine Trebaite (Lithuania)-12

Women's Omnium Individual Pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Hammer (United States)0:03:28.630
2Laura Trott (Great Britain)0:03:32.436
3Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)0:03:34.714
4Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)0:03:34.882
5Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)0:03:36.202
6Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)0:03:37.611
7Laurie Berthon (France)0:03:38.028
8Allison Beveridge (Canada)0:03:38.141
9Lauren Ellis (New Zealand)0:03:38.327
10Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)0:03:38.547
11Annette Edmondson (Australia)0:03:39.493
12Tamara Balabolina (Russian Federation)0:03:40.955
13Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)0:03:41.875
14Xiao Ling Luo (China)0:03:41.876
15Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong)0:03:42.962
16Simona Frapporti (Italy)0:03:43.159
17Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Venezuela)0:03:44.841
18Anna Knauer (Germany)0:03:45.780
19Sakura Tsukagoshi (Japan)0:03:47.939
20Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)0:03:56.996

Women's Omnium Elimination
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sarah Hammer (United States)
2Laura Trott (Great Britain)
3Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
4Laurie Berthon (France)
5Annette Edmondson (Australia)
6Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
7Anna Knauer (Germany)
8Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)
9Simona Frapporti (Italy)
10Allison Beveridge (Canada)
11Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Venezuela)
12Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)
13Xiao Ling Luo (China)
14Lauren Ellis (New Zealand)
15Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)
16Sakura Tsukagoshi (Japan)
17Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
18Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)
19Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong)
20Tamara Balabolina (Russian Federation)

Men's Sprint Bronze Final Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)
2Damian Zielinski (Poland)

Men's Sprint Bronze Final Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)
2Damian Zielinski (Poland)

Men's Sprint Gold Final Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
2Jason Kenny (Great Britain)

Men's Sprint Gold Final Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
2Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)

Men's Sprint Gold Final Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
2Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)

 

