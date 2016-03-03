Image 1 of 81 New world champions Australia Image 2 of 81 The winning Australian men's team pursuit squad pose with their medals (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 3 of 81 Laura Trott on the podium for winning the Scratch Race (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 4 of 81 The Olympic Rings outside the Lee Valley VeloPark velodrome are a reminder of the 2012 London Games (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 5 of 81 Laura Trott signing rainbow jerseys (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 6 of 81 Joachim Eliers holds his bike in the air to celebrate his win in the kilo (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 7 of 81 Anna Meares congratulates Kristina Vogel for her victory in the Keirin (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 8 of 81 Denmark celebrates bronze in the team pursuit Image 9 of 81 Australia celebrates its team pursuit gold Image 10 of 81 Anna Meares, Kristina Vogel and Becky James made up the keirin podium Image 11 of 81 Australia's well-oiled pursuit squad claimed gold Image 12 of 81 Anna Meares and Becky James have a laugh on the keirin podium Image 13 of 81 Australia celebrates its win in the team pursuit Image 14 of 81 Bradley Wiggins ramped up the pace to get time back on Australia, but shed Ed Clancy Image 15 of 81 Becky James happy to advance in repechage (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 16 of 81 Becky James (Great Britain) pleased with a keirin medal Image 17 of 81 Laura Trott (GBr) wins the scratch race over Kirsten Wild (Ned) Image 18 of 81 Laura Trott gave the British fans their first taste of success Image 19 of 81 Laura Trott with the Scratch Race gold Image 20 of 81 Kirsten Wild, Laura Trott and Stephanie Roorda (Canada) Image 21 of 81 Kristina Vogel (Germany) leads the Keirin sprint Image 22 of 81 Kristina Vogel (Germany) tops Anna Meares and Rebecca James for Keirin gold Image 23 of 81 Kristina Vogel (Germany) celebrates her gold in the keirin Image 24 of 81 Kristina Vogel celebrates her keirin gold (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 25 of 81 Great Britain in the team pursuit final (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 26 of 81 Sad faces for Great Britain after being beaten by Australia (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 27 of 81 Australia celebrates after topping Great Britain in the men's team pursuit (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 28 of 81 Laura Trott (Great Britain) with gold in the scratch race over Kirsten Wild (Ned) and Stephanie Roorda (Canada) (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 29 of 81 Laura Trott (Great Britain) took gold in the scratch race (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 30 of 81 Laura Trott (Great Britain) took gold in the scratch race (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 31 of 81 Laura Trott (Great Britain) took gold in the scratch race (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 32 of 81 The London velodrome (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 33 of 81 Sam Welsford celebrates Australia's gold in team pursuit (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 34 of 81 Rebecca James (Great Britain) in the keirin (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 35 of 81 Team USA en route to the fastest qualifying time Image 36 of 81 Joachim Eilers (Germany) with gold in the kilo Image 37 of 81 Bradley Wiggins (Team GB) Image 38 of 81 Bradley Wiggins and Team GB get set for the round Image 39 of 81 Great Britain in the team pursuit round Image 40 of 81 Bradley Wiggins setting a new fashion in sock height Image 41 of 81 Bradley Wiggins leads Great Britain to the finals Image 42 of 81 Australia will face Great Britain in the final Image 43 of 81 New Zealand missed out on the finals Image 44 of 81 Lasse Norman Hansen leads the Danes to the bronze medal final Image 45 of 81 Theo Bos, Joachim Eilers and Quentin Lafargue made up the kilo podium Image 46 of 81 Andrew Tennant (Team GB) Image 47 of 81 Theo Bos (Netherlands) showed he still has it with kilo silver Image 48 of 81 Quentin Lafargue (France) rode to bronze in the kilo Image 49 of 81 Joachim Eilers (Germany) Image 50 of 81 Joachim Eilers (Germany) celebrates kilo gold Image 51 of 81 The women's keirin heats Image 52 of 81 The women's keirin heats Image 53 of 81 The Japanese women's team pursuiters prepare for the start Image 54 of 81 Sze Wai Lee of Hong Kong sits on the floor having has a crash while racing in the Women's Keirin during Day Two of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships Image 55 of 81 The women's keirin heats Image 56 of 81 Poland in the team pursuit qualifying (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 57 of 81 New Zealand in the team pursuit qualifying (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 58 of 81 Great Britain in the team pursuit qualifying (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 59 of 81 Team USA in the team pursuit qualifying (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 60 of 81 Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong) (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 61 of 81 Rebecca James (Great Britain) leads out the keirin heat (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 62 of 81 The British women in the team pursuit (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 63 of 81 A big gap opened in Great Britain's team pursuit in the final kilometer (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 64 of 81 Laura Trott set a pace too quick for Ciara Horne and a gap opened in their train (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 65 of 81 Cracks form in the Great Britain pursuit team (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 66 of 81 Sze Wai Lee of Hong Kong (2nd L) and Anastasiia Voinova of Russia (2nd R) crash while racing in the Women's Keirin during Day Two of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships Image 67 of 81 Sze Wai Lee of Hong Kong (2nd L) and Anastasiia Voinova of Russia (2nd R) crash while racing in the Women's Keirin during Day Two of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships Image 68 of 81 The British women prepare to race the team pursuit qualifier (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 69 of 81 The Great Britain team pursuit squad fell apart in the final kilometer Image 70 of 81 Great Britain was on track for the first 3km of the team pursuit qualifying Image 71 of 81 Canada en route to a second-fastest qualifying time Image 72 of 81 Great Britain started out strong in the team pursuit qualifying Image 73 of 81 The British riders get set to start Image 74 of 81 New Zealand in team pursuit qualifying Image 75 of 81 Ireland was ninth fastest Image 76 of 81 Russia struggled in the pursuit qualifying Image 77 of 81 Germany was only 10th fastest Image 78 of 81 Italy had to re-start after a puncture Image 79 of 81 Team USA set a national record with the fastest qualifying time Image 80 of 81 New Zealand was third fastest in qualifying Image 81 of 81 Australia rides to fourth in the team pursuit qualifying

There was ample celebration for Australia day 2 of the UCI Track World Championships after the men's pursuit team claimed gold ahead of Great Britain. The British team of Bradley Wiggins, Ed Clancy, Jon Dibben and Owain Doull had been odds on favourites to take the title, but fell apart after a final-kilometer push to gain back time on Australia, who led for much of the race.

Great Britain did have something to cheer about with Laura Trott putting in a calculated ride to take the honours in the scratch race.

Germany was the big winner of the day with Kristina Vogel taking gold in the Keirin and Joachim Eliers putting in a blistering time to win the kilometre time trial.

Germany and Australia currently lead the way in terms of world champions crowned, with two apiece. There are four more gold medals up for grabs on day 3 of the World Championships, in the 500-metre time trial, the women’s team pursuit, the points race and the men’s individual pursuit.

The men’s omnium will also get underway with Mark Cavendish, Fernando Gaviria, Elia Viviani and Lasse Norman Hansen all set to star.

Not even Wiggins can stop Australian team pursuit train

Australia set a new national record to take home the victory in the team pursuit ahead of Great Britain. Australia’s time of 3:52.727 is the second fastest time ever set in the team pursuit, and was over a second quicker than Great Britain could do on the night.

It was set up to be the match-up of the evening session on day 2, and it didn’t disappoint. Both teams made a number of changes from their second round ride, where Australia put in the fastest time. Ed Clancy made his first appearance for Great Britain after recovering from back surgery, Jon Dibben returned after riding in the qualifiers while Steven Burke sat on the sidelines. For Australia, Miles Scotson came in to replace Luke Davidson.

Australia set off on a quick pace and held a 0.6 second advantage over Great Britain at the kilometre mark and held the advantage until the halfway point. Britain began bringing that back and didn’t falter when Dibben lost touch before the third kilometre. The Australians went behind for the first time at the 3,000-metre mark, and it looked like Britain were set to secure their second gold medal of the night until Clancy lost touch in the final half a lap. They would go from being almost half a second up to being over a second down.

Denmark took the bronze medal with an impressive ride off against Italy. With some serious pulling from Olympic omnium champion Lasse Norman Hansen, the Danish were already close to a second quicker than the Italians by the 1,000 metre mark. The gap would increase to more than two seconds with Denmark setting a time of 3:55.963 setting a new national record in the process.

Defending champions New Zealand would go home disappointed after managing just seventh place, despite going quicker than their gold winning ride a year ago.

The Australian men celebrate winning the team pursuit gold medal

See More

Trott gives Great Britain its first gold of the Worlds in Scratch Race

Laura Trott put the disappointment of the team pursuit qualification behind her to win Great Britain’s first gold medal of the World Championships with a perfectly timed ride in the scratch race. Trott made a late surge in the final half a lap to edge out defending champion Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) and Stephanie Roorda (Canada).

The 10-kilometre race got off to an aggressive start with multiple attacks coming off the front. However, it wasn’t until Lydia Boylan (Ireland) made a move after the halfway way point that the pack began to break up. Boylan made a good effort but after five laps out front she was already flagging and a group of three were able to bridge over to her.

Trott remained calm as more riders tried to bridge the gap and eventually brought the escapees back to heel. She hid in the group until they hit the back straight, moving off the wheel of Roorda in the final corner to surge ahead for victory. Wild tried to come over the top of the Briton but didn’t have the legs to overhaul her in the final run to the line.

Vogel goes gold in Keirin

Kristina Vogel continued her medal run at this year’s championships as she swapped her bronze in the team sprint for a gold in the women’s Keirin. Vogel had already shown her form with an impressive performance over the second lap in the team sprint on day one. The German made it through the heats comfortably and never looked in doubt as she hit the front in the final corner.

Behind her, defending champion Anna Meares came from behind to take the silver medal. Meares was the only one of the Australians to make it through to the final after they all ended up in the same heat in the second round.

Becky James added a second medal to Britain’s tally by taking the bronze medal, after outmanoeuvring the much favoured Shuang Guo (China). The result is an important one for James, who has struggled with injury and a cancer scare in recent seasons. She didn’t have the quickest route through, after having to book her place in the second round in the repechage.

See More

Eilers beats Bos in men’s 1km time trial

Joachim Eilers (Germany) denied Theo Bos (Netherlands) a seventh world title on the track in the men’s 1km time trial with a time of 1:00.042. However it took a new London velodrome record in the event do to so, with Quentin Lafargue (France) picking up bronze.

Bos, who started second out of the 15 competitors, stormed around the track in a time of 1:00.461, beating the track record in the process. Another dozen competitors tried but failed to beat the Dutchman with several riders starting quickly but tightening up in the final lap of their attempts.

Eilers set off last and the German quickly set about business and was over half a second faster than Bos over his first lap. Bos had ridden with a steady pace strategy, increasing his speed in the closing two laps but whereas other riders faltered in the second 500 meters, Eilers was able to hang on.

The German had a slower final lap that Bos but was a clear winner to take the rainbow jersey and the velodrome record. Home favourite Matthew Crampton finished fifth in a time of 1:01.669.

Joachim Eilers (Germany) celebrates victory

Women's Team Pursuit Qualifying

The United States qualified fastest in the women’s team pursuit at the UCI Track World Championships in London after setting the second fastest time in history at 4:16.180.

The US women, led by Sarah Hammer, beat Canada (4:20.664) into second by four clear seconds, while New Zealand and world record holders Australia rounded out the top four.

There was disaster for the British women’s team, as they fell apart in dramatic fashion in the closing stages of their ride. They were second throughout the opening 3,000 meters but when Ciara Horne began to struggle a gap was created. Joanna Rowsell attempted to close it but the leading pair of Laura Trott and Elinor Barker were too far clear and sat up as they came around the final bend. They finished with a 4:21.054, leaving them fifth after Australia closed the qualifying round.

The US camp were understandably pleased with their ride but refused to get carried away, well aware that the medals are yet to be decided.

“We broke the national record by five seconds and for us it is about Rio and continually making improvements. We all worked super hard and we’re just focusing on bringing this group together, and as close as we can,” said team coach Andy Sparks.

“There are a ton of strong teams here so that makes it more meaningful. The goal here is about getting the first gold medal in women’s track cycling.”

Great Britain, Australia to face off for gold in Men's Team Pursuit

Great Britain set up a mouthwatering gold medal final against arch rivals Australia in the men’s team pursuit after both teams won their semi-finals against Italy and defending world champions New Zealand, respectively.

Great Britain topped the qualifying round on Wednesday but it was Australia who set the fastest time in the semi-finals with a time of 3:54.029. Great Britain comfortably saw off the challenge from Italy with a time 3:54.267 but the Italians rode out of their skin for the second day running to set up a bronze medal ride against Denmark.

The Danes had been off the pace in qualifying but bounced back in their heat on Thursday to set a new national record with a time of 3:54.940. As for New Zealand, they were close to Australia for the first 3,000 meters but crumbled to finish in a time of 4:00.280, almost three seconds slower than their qualifying time.

Great Britain altered their line up for the round, replacing Jon Dibben with Andrew Tennant, and the four man-team that also included Bradley Wiggins, Owain Doull and Steven Burke made a blistering start, posting a first lap time of 1:02.3 that amazed their coach Heiko Salzwedel, before easing off in the later laps.

“I think that was the fastest ever first kilometre in my long coaching career,” Salzwedel told Cyclingnews after studying the data. “It was incredible.”

The team will make two changes for the final, with Jon Dibben coming back in along with Ed Clancy, who has only just made a return from a career threatening back injury.

“I have three solid riders so we do a risky thing, yes, but I think it’s a manageable risk,” said Salzwedel.

“The intention is for Ed Clancy to prove that he is still a part of the team. My mind is on the Olympic Games, and if he gets his rainbow jersey here that’s a nice thing to have on the way to Rio. It’s a manageable risk, but it is a risk.”



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 United States 0:04:16.180 Sarah Hammer (United States) Kelly Catlin (United States) Chloe Dygert (United States) Jennifer Valente (United States) 2 Canada 0:04:20.664 Allison Beveridge (Canada) Jasmin Glaesser (Canada) Kirsti Lay (Canada) Georgia Simmerling (Canada) 3 New Zealand 0:04:20.673 Lauren Ellis (New Zealand) Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand) Jaime Nielsen (New Zealand) Racquel Sheath (New Zealand) 4 Australia 0:04:20.830 Annette Edmondson (Australia) Georgia Baker (Australia) Ashlee Ankudinoff (Australia) Amy Cure (Australia) 5 Great Britain 0:04:21.054 Laura Trott (Great Britain) Elinor Barker (Great Britain) Ciara Horne (Great Britain) Joanna Rowsell-Shand (Great Britain) 6 Poland 0:04:29.239 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland) Eugenia Bujak (Poland) Edyta Jasinska (Poland) Natalia Rutkowska (Poland) 7 Italy 0:04:29.857 Simona Frapporti (Italy) Tatiana Guderzo (Italy) Francesca Pattaro (Italy) Silvia Valsecchi (Italy) 8 China 0:04:29.941 Dong Yan Huang (China) Yali Jing (China) Menglu Ma (China) Baofang Zhao (China) 9 Ireland 0:04:32.127 Caroline Ryan (Ireland) Lydia Boylan (Ireland) Josie Knight (Ireland) Melanie Spath (Ireland) 10 Germany 0:04:32.398 Stephanie Pohl (Germany) Charlotte Becker (Germany) Mieke Kroger (Germany) Gudrun Stock (Germany) 11 Belarus 0:04:32.952 Ina Savenka (Belarus) Katsiaryna Piatrouskaya (Belarus) Polina Pivovarova (Belarus) Marina Shmayankova (Belarus) 12 Russia 0:04:35.521 Tamara Balabolina (Russian Federation) Gulnaz Badykova (Russian Federation) Anastasia Chulkova (Russian Federation) Evgeniya Romanyuta (Russian Federation) 13 Japan 0:04:38.394 Sakura Tsukagoshi (Japan) Minami Uwano (Japan) Yumi Kajihara (Japan) Kisato Nakamura (Japan)

Women's Keirin Qualifying - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Liubov Basova (Ukraine) 2 Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong) 3 Stephanie Morton (Australia) 4 Olga Ismayilova (Azerbaijan) 5 Kayono Maeda (Japan) REL Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)

Women's Keirin Qualifying - Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Shuang Guo (China) 2 Hyejin Lee (Korea) 3 Rebecca James (Great Britain) 4 Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands) 5 Monique Sullivan (Canada) 6 Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba)

Women's Keirin Qualifying - Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kristina Vogel (Germany) 2 Anna Meares (Australia) 3 Natasha Hansen (New Zealand) 4 Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands) 5 Shannon Mccurley (Ireland) REL Ekaterina Gnidenko (Russian Federation)

Women's Keirin Qualifying - Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kaarle McCulloch (Australia) 2 Lin Junhong (China) 3 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 4 Kate O'Brien (Canada) 5 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain) 6 Fatehah Mustapa (Malaysia) 7 Virginie Cueff (France)

Men's Kilometer Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joachim Eilers (Germany) 0:01:00.042 2 Theo Bos (Netherlands) 0:01:00.461 3 Quentin Lafargue (France) 0:01:01.581 4 Krzysztof Maksel (Poland) 0:01:01.597 5 Matthew Crampton (Great Britain) 0:01:01.669 6 Matthew Archibald (New Zealand) 0:01:01.718 7 Tomas Babek (Czech Republic) 0:01:01.962 8 Robin Wagner (Czech Republic) 0:01:02.206 9 Santiago Ramirez Morales (Colombia) 0:01:02.207 10 Maximilian Dornbach (Germany) 0:01:02.425 11 Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spain) 0:01:02.550 12 Chaebin Im (Korea) 0:01:02.666 13 Mateusz Lipa (Poland) 0:01:02.908 14 Kacio Freitas (Brazil) 0:01:04.202 15 Mika Simola (Finland) 0:01:04.641

Men Team Pursuit Round 1 Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russia 0:03:59.921 Alexander Serov (Russian Federation) Sergei Shilov (Russian Federation) Dmitrii Sokolov (Russian Federation) Kirill Sveshnikov (Russian Federation) 2 Germany 0:04:00.032 Theo Reinhardt (Germany) Nils Schomber (Germany) Kersten Thiele (Germany) Domenic Weinstein (Germany)

Men Team Pursuit Round 1 Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 (QB) Denmark 0:03:54.940 Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) Niklas Larsen (Denmark) Frederik Madsen (Denmark) Casper Von Folsach (Denmark) 2 Netherlands 0:04:01.651 Dion Beukeboom (Netherlands) Roy Eefting (Netherlands) Wim Stroetinga (Netherlands) Jan-Willem Van Schip (Netherlands)

Men Team Pursuit Round 1 Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 (QG) Australia 0:03:54.029 Sam Welsford (Australia) Luke Davison (Australia) Michael Hepburn (Australia) Callum Scotson (Australia) 2 New Zealand 0:04:00.280 Aaron Gate (New Zealand) Pieter Bulling (New Zealand) Dylan Kennett (New Zealand) Marc Ryan (New Zealand)

Men Team Pursuit Round 1 Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 (QG) Great Britain 0:03:54.267 Steven Burke (Great Britain) Owain Doull (Great Britain) Andrew Tennant (Great Britain) Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) 2 (QB) Italy 0:03:58.902 Liam Bertazzo (Italy) Simone Consonni (Italy) Francesco Lamon (Italy) Michele Scartezzini (Italy)

Women's Keirin Repechage Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Stephanie Morton (Australia) 2 Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba) 3 Kate O'Brien (Canada) 4 Shannon Mccurley (Ireland)

Women's Keirin Repechage Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Rebecca James (Great Britain) 2 Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation) 3 Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands) 4 Monique Sullivan (Canada)

Women's Keirin Repechage Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands) 2 Fatehah Mustapa (Malaysia) 3 Natasha Hansen (New Zealand) 4 Kayono Maeda (Japan)

Women's Keirin Repechage Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Virginie Cueff (France) 2 Ekaterina Gnidenko (Russian Federation) 3 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 4 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain) 5 Olga Ismayilova (Azerbaijan)

Women's Keirin Round 2 Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Anna Meares (Australia) 2 Liubov Basova (Ukraine) 3 Hyejin Lee (Korea) 4 Virginie Cueff (France) 5 Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia) 6 Stephanie Morton (Australia)

Women's Keirin Rount 2 Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Shuang Guo (China) 2 Kristina Vogel (Germany) 3 Rebecca James (Great Britain) 4 Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong) 5 Lin Junhong (China) 6 Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)

Women's Scratch Race Final # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Laura Trott (Great Britain) 2 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 3 Stephanie Roorda (Canada) 4 Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium) 5 Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic) 6 Evgeniya Romanyuta (Russian Federation) 7 Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cuba) 8 Qianyu Yang (Hong Kong) 9 Charlotte Becker (Germany) 10 Marina Shmayankova (Belarus) 11 Minami Uwano (Japan) 12 Yareli Salazar (Mexico) 13 Natalia Rutkowska (Poland) 14 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Italy) 15 Pascale Jeuland (France) 16 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain) 17 Kimberly Geist (United States) 18 Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia) 19 Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine) 20 (-1 lap) Lydia Boylan (Ireland)

Women's Keirin Final # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kristina Vogel (Germany) 2 Anna Meares (Australia) 3 Rebecca James (Great Britain) 4 Shuang Guo (China) 5 Liubov Basova (Ukraine) 6 Hyejin Lee (Korea) 7 Stephanie Morton (Australia) 8 Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia) 9 Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong) 10 Virginie Cueff (France) 11 Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands) 12 Lin Junhong (China)

Men's Team Pursuit 7-8 Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 7 New Zealand 0:03:55.875 Aaron Gate (New Zealand) Pieter Bulling (New Zealand) Dylan Kennett (New Zealand) Nicholas Kergozou (New Zealand) 8 Netherlands 0:04:03.486 Roy Eefting (Netherlands) Wim Stroetinga (Netherlands) Joost Van Der Burg (Netherlands) Jan-Willem Van Schip (Netherlands)

Men's Team Pursuit 5-6 Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 5 Russia 0:03:59.833 Alexander Serov (Russian Federation) Sergei Shilov (Russian Federation) Dmitrii Sokolov (Russian Federation) Kirill Sveshnikov (Russian Federation) 6 Germany 0:04:01.725 Leif Lampater (Germany) Theo Reinhardt (Germany) Nils Schomber (Germany) Kersten Thiele (Germany)

Men's Team Pursuit Bronze Medal Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 3 Denmark 0:03:55.936 Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) Niklas Larsen (Denmark) Frederik Madsen (Denmark) Casper Von Folsach (Denmark) 4 Italy 0:03:58.262 Elia Viviani (Italy) Liam Bertazzo (Italy) Simone Consonni (Italy) Filippo Ganna (Italy)