Track Worlds: Australia tops GB in team pursuit, Trott claims Britain's first gold
Double gold for Germany, USA break record in team pursuit
Day 2: Team Pursuit (M), Kilo (M), Scratch Race (W), Keirin (W) -
There was ample celebration for Australia day 2 of the UCI Track World Championships after the men's pursuit team claimed gold ahead of Great Britain. The British team of Bradley Wiggins, Ed Clancy, Jon Dibben and Owain Doull had been odds on favourites to take the title, but fell apart after a final-kilometer push to gain back time on Australia, who led for much of the race.
Great Britain did have something to cheer about with Laura Trott putting in a calculated ride to take the honours in the scratch race.
Germany was the big winner of the day with Kristina Vogel taking gold in the Keirin and Joachim Eliers putting in a blistering time to win the kilometre time trial.
Germany and Australia currently lead the way in terms of world champions crowned, with two apiece. There are four more gold medals up for grabs on day 3 of the World Championships, in the 500-metre time trial, the women’s team pursuit, the points race and the men’s individual pursuit.
The men’s omnium will also get underway with Mark Cavendish, Fernando Gaviria, Elia Viviani and Lasse Norman Hansen all set to star.
Not even Wiggins can stop Australian team pursuit train
Australia set a new national record to take home the victory in the team pursuit ahead of Great Britain. Australia’s time of 3:52.727 is the second fastest time ever set in the team pursuit, and was over a second quicker than Great Britain could do on the night.
It was set up to be the match-up of the evening session on day 2, and it didn’t disappoint. Both teams made a number of changes from their second round ride, where Australia put in the fastest time. Ed Clancy made his first appearance for Great Britain after recovering from back surgery, Jon Dibben returned after riding in the qualifiers while Steven Burke sat on the sidelines. For Australia, Miles Scotson came in to replace Luke Davidson.
Australia set off on a quick pace and held a 0.6 second advantage over Great Britain at the kilometre mark and held the advantage until the halfway point. Britain began bringing that back and didn’t falter when Dibben lost touch before the third kilometre. The Australians went behind for the first time at the 3,000-metre mark, and it looked like Britain were set to secure their second gold medal of the night until Clancy lost touch in the final half a lap. They would go from being almost half a second up to being over a second down.
Denmark took the bronze medal with an impressive ride off against Italy. With some serious pulling from Olympic omnium champion Lasse Norman Hansen, the Danish were already close to a second quicker than the Italians by the 1,000 metre mark. The gap would increase to more than two seconds with Denmark setting a time of 3:55.963 setting a new national record in the process.
Defending champions New Zealand would go home disappointed after managing just seventh place, despite going quicker than their gold winning ride a year ago.
The Australian men celebrate winning the team pursuit gold medal
Trott gives Great Britain its first gold of the Worlds in Scratch Race
Laura Trott put the disappointment of the team pursuit qualification behind her to win Great Britain’s first gold medal of the World Championships with a perfectly timed ride in the scratch race. Trott made a late surge in the final half a lap to edge out defending champion Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) and Stephanie Roorda (Canada).
The 10-kilometre race got off to an aggressive start with multiple attacks coming off the front. However, it wasn’t until Lydia Boylan (Ireland) made a move after the halfway way point that the pack began to break up. Boylan made a good effort but after five laps out front she was already flagging and a group of three were able to bridge over to her.
Trott remained calm as more riders tried to bridge the gap and eventually brought the escapees back to heel. She hid in the group until they hit the back straight, moving off the wheel of Roorda in the final corner to surge ahead for victory. Wild tried to come over the top of the Briton but didn’t have the legs to overhaul her in the final run to the line.
Vogel goes gold in Keirin
Kristina Vogel continued her medal run at this year’s championships as she swapped her bronze in the team sprint for a gold in the women’s Keirin. Vogel had already shown her form with an impressive performance over the second lap in the team sprint on day one. The German made it through the heats comfortably and never looked in doubt as she hit the front in the final corner.
Behind her, defending champion Anna Meares came from behind to take the silver medal. Meares was the only one of the Australians to make it through to the final after they all ended up in the same heat in the second round.
Becky James added a second medal to Britain’s tally by taking the bronze medal, after outmanoeuvring the much favoured Shuang Guo (China). The result is an important one for James, who has struggled with injury and a cancer scare in recent seasons. She didn’t have the quickest route through, after having to book her place in the second round in the repechage.
Eilers beats Bos in men’s 1km time trial
Joachim Eilers (Germany) denied Theo Bos (Netherlands) a seventh world title on the track in the men’s 1km time trial with a time of 1:00.042. However it took a new London velodrome record in the event do to so, with Quentin Lafargue (France) picking up bronze.
Bos, who started second out of the 15 competitors, stormed around the track in a time of 1:00.461, beating the track record in the process. Another dozen competitors tried but failed to beat the Dutchman with several riders starting quickly but tightening up in the final lap of their attempts.
Eilers set off last and the German quickly set about business and was over half a second faster than Bos over his first lap. Bos had ridden with a steady pace strategy, increasing his speed in the closing two laps but whereas other riders faltered in the second 500 meters, Eilers was able to hang on.
The German had a slower final lap that Bos but was a clear winner to take the rainbow jersey and the velodrome record. Home favourite Matthew Crampton finished fifth in a time of 1:01.669.
Joachim Eilers (Germany) celebrates victory
Women's Team Pursuit Qualifying
The United States qualified fastest in the women’s team pursuit at the UCI Track World Championships in London after setting the second fastest time in history at 4:16.180.
The US women, led by Sarah Hammer, beat Canada (4:20.664) into second by four clear seconds, while New Zealand and world record holders Australia rounded out the top four.
There was disaster for the British women’s team, as they fell apart in dramatic fashion in the closing stages of their ride. They were second throughout the opening 3,000 meters but when Ciara Horne began to struggle a gap was created. Joanna Rowsell attempted to close it but the leading pair of Laura Trott and Elinor Barker were too far clear and sat up as they came around the final bend. They finished with a 4:21.054, leaving them fifth after Australia closed the qualifying round.
The US camp were understandably pleased with their ride but refused to get carried away, well aware that the medals are yet to be decided.
“We broke the national record by five seconds and for us it is about Rio and continually making improvements. We all worked super hard and we’re just focusing on bringing this group together, and as close as we can,” said team coach Andy Sparks.
“There are a ton of strong teams here so that makes it more meaningful. The goal here is about getting the first gold medal in women’s track cycling.”
Great Britain, Australia to face off for gold in Men's Team Pursuit
Great Britain set up a mouthwatering gold medal final against arch rivals Australia in the men’s team pursuit after both teams won their semi-finals against Italy and defending world champions New Zealand, respectively.
Great Britain topped the qualifying round on Wednesday but it was Australia who set the fastest time in the semi-finals with a time of 3:54.029. Great Britain comfortably saw off the challenge from Italy with a time 3:54.267 but the Italians rode out of their skin for the second day running to set up a bronze medal ride against Denmark.
The Danes had been off the pace in qualifying but bounced back in their heat on Thursday to set a new national record with a time of 3:54.940. As for New Zealand, they were close to Australia for the first 3,000 meters but crumbled to finish in a time of 4:00.280, almost three seconds slower than their qualifying time.
Great Britain altered their line up for the round, replacing Jon Dibben with Andrew Tennant, and the four man-team that also included Bradley Wiggins, Owain Doull and Steven Burke made a blistering start, posting a first lap time of 1:02.3 that amazed their coach Heiko Salzwedel, before easing off in the later laps.
“I think that was the fastest ever first kilometre in my long coaching career,” Salzwedel told Cyclingnews after studying the data. “It was incredible.”
The team will make two changes for the final, with Jon Dibben coming back in along with Ed Clancy, who has only just made a return from a career threatening back injury.
“I have three solid riders so we do a risky thing, yes, but I think it’s a manageable risk,” said Salzwedel.
“The intention is for Ed Clancy to prove that he is still a part of the team. My mind is on the Olympic Games, and if he gets his rainbow jersey here that’s a nice thing to have on the way to Rio. It’s a manageable risk, but it is a risk.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|United States
|0:04:16.180
|Sarah Hammer (United States)
|Kelly Catlin (United States)
|Chloe Dygert (United States)
|Jennifer Valente (United States)
|2
|Canada
|0:04:20.664
|Allison Beveridge (Canada)
|Jasmin Glaesser (Canada)
|Kirsti Lay (Canada)
|Georgia Simmerling (Canada)
|3
|New Zealand
|0:04:20.673
|Lauren Ellis (New Zealand)
|Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand)
|Jaime Nielsen (New Zealand)
|Racquel Sheath (New Zealand)
|4
|Australia
|0:04:20.830
|Annette Edmondson (Australia)
|Georgia Baker (Australia)
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (Australia)
|Amy Cure (Australia)
|5
|Great Britain
|0:04:21.054
|Laura Trott (Great Britain)
|Elinor Barker (Great Britain)
|Ciara Horne (Great Britain)
|Joanna Rowsell-Shand (Great Britain)
|6
|Poland
|0:04:29.239
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland)
|Eugenia Bujak (Poland)
|Edyta Jasinska (Poland)
|Natalia Rutkowska (Poland)
|7
|Italy
|0:04:29.857
|Simona Frapporti (Italy)
|Tatiana Guderzo (Italy)
|Francesca Pattaro (Italy)
|Silvia Valsecchi (Italy)
|8
|China
|0:04:29.941
|Dong Yan Huang (China)
|Yali Jing (China)
|Menglu Ma (China)
|Baofang Zhao (China)
|9
|Ireland
|0:04:32.127
|Caroline Ryan (Ireland)
|Lydia Boylan (Ireland)
|Josie Knight (Ireland)
|Melanie Spath (Ireland)
|10
|Germany
|0:04:32.398
|Stephanie Pohl (Germany)
|Charlotte Becker (Germany)
|Mieke Kroger (Germany)
|Gudrun Stock (Germany)
|11
|Belarus
|0:04:32.952
|Ina Savenka (Belarus)
|Katsiaryna Piatrouskaya (Belarus)
|Polina Pivovarova (Belarus)
|Marina Shmayankova (Belarus)
|12
|Russia
|0:04:35.521
|Tamara Balabolina (Russian Federation)
|Gulnaz Badykova (Russian Federation)
|Anastasia Chulkova (Russian Federation)
|Evgeniya Romanyuta (Russian Federation)
|13
|Japan
|0:04:38.394
|Sakura Tsukagoshi (Japan)
|Minami Uwano (Japan)
|Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
|Kisato Nakamura (Japan)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Liubov Basova (Ukraine)
|2
|Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong)
|3
|Stephanie Morton (Australia)
|4
|Olga Ismayilova (Azerbaijan)
|5
|Kayono Maeda (Japan)
|REL
|Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Shuang Guo (China)
|2
|Hyejin Lee (Korea)
|3
|Rebecca James (Great Britain)
|4
|Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)
|5
|Monique Sullivan (Canada)
|6
|Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kristina Vogel (Germany)
|2
|Anna Meares (Australia)
|3
|Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
|4
|Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)
|5
|Shannon Mccurley (Ireland)
|REL
|Ekaterina Gnidenko (Russian Federation)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kaarle McCulloch (Australia)
|2
|Lin Junhong (China)
|3
|Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
|4
|Kate O'Brien (Canada)
|5
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
|6
|Fatehah Mustapa (Malaysia)
|7
|Virginie Cueff (France)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joachim Eilers (Germany)
|0:01:00.042
|2
|Theo Bos (Netherlands)
|0:01:00.461
|3
|Quentin Lafargue (France)
|0:01:01.581
|4
|Krzysztof Maksel (Poland)
|0:01:01.597
|5
|Matthew Crampton (Great Britain)
|0:01:01.669
|6
|Matthew Archibald (New Zealand)
|0:01:01.718
|7
|Tomas Babek (Czech Republic)
|0:01:01.962
|8
|Robin Wagner (Czech Republic)
|0:01:02.206
|9
|Santiago Ramirez Morales (Colombia)
|0:01:02.207
|10
|Maximilian Dornbach (Germany)
|0:01:02.425
|11
|Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spain)
|0:01:02.550
|12
|Chaebin Im (Korea)
|0:01:02.666
|13
|Mateusz Lipa (Poland)
|0:01:02.908
|14
|Kacio Freitas (Brazil)
|0:01:04.202
|15
|Mika Simola (Finland)
|0:01:04.641
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Russia
|0:03:59.921
|Alexander Serov (Russian Federation)
|Sergei Shilov (Russian Federation)
|Dmitrii Sokolov (Russian Federation)
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Russian Federation)
|2
|Germany
|0:04:00.032
|Theo Reinhardt (Germany)
|Nils Schomber (Germany)
|Kersten Thiele (Germany)
|Domenic Weinstein (Germany)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1 (QB)
|Denmark
|0:03:54.940
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)
|Niklas Larsen (Denmark)
|Frederik Madsen (Denmark)
|Casper Von Folsach (Denmark)
|2
|Netherlands
|0:04:01.651
|Dion Beukeboom (Netherlands)
|Roy Eefting (Netherlands)
|Wim Stroetinga (Netherlands)
|Jan-Willem Van Schip (Netherlands)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1 (QG)
|Australia
|0:03:54.029
|Sam Welsford (Australia)
|Luke Davison (Australia)
|Michael Hepburn (Australia)
|Callum Scotson (Australia)
|2
|New Zealand
|0:04:00.280
|Aaron Gate (New Zealand)
|Pieter Bulling (New Zealand)
|Dylan Kennett (New Zealand)
|Marc Ryan (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1 (QG)
|Great Britain
|0:03:54.267
|Steven Burke (Great Britain)
|Owain Doull (Great Britain)
|Andrew Tennant (Great Britain)
|Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain)
|2 (QB)
|Italy
|0:03:58.902
|Liam Bertazzo (Italy)
|Simone Consonni (Italy)
|Francesco Lamon (Italy)
|Michele Scartezzini (Italy)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Stephanie Morton (Australia)
|2
|Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba)
|3
|Kate O'Brien (Canada)
|4
|Shannon Mccurley (Ireland)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Rebecca James (Great Britain)
|2
|Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
|3
|Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)
|4
|Monique Sullivan (Canada)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)
|2
|Fatehah Mustapa (Malaysia)
|3
|Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
|4
|Kayono Maeda (Japan)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Virginie Cueff (France)
|2
|Ekaterina Gnidenko (Russian Federation)
|3
|Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
|4
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
|5
|Olga Ismayilova (Azerbaijan)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Anna Meares (Australia)
|2
|Liubov Basova (Ukraine)
|3
|Hyejin Lee (Korea)
|4
|Virginie Cueff (France)
|5
|Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)
|6
|Stephanie Morton (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Shuang Guo (China)
|2
|Kristina Vogel (Germany)
|3
|Rebecca James (Great Britain)
|4
|Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong)
|5
|Lin Junhong (China)
|6
|Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Laura Trott (Great Britain)
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
|3
|Stephanie Roorda (Canada)
|4
|Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)
|5
|Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
|6
|Evgeniya Romanyuta (Russian Federation)
|7
|Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cuba)
|8
|Qianyu Yang (Hong Kong)
|9
|Charlotte Becker (Germany)
|10
|Marina Shmayankova (Belarus)
|11
|Minami Uwano (Japan)
|12
|Yareli Salazar (Mexico)
|13
|Natalia Rutkowska (Poland)
|14
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Italy)
|15
|Pascale Jeuland (France)
|16
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)
|17
|Kimberly Geist (United States)
|18
|Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia)
|19
|Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine)
|20 (-1 lap)
|Lydia Boylan (Ireland)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kristina Vogel (Germany)
|2
|Anna Meares (Australia)
|3
|Rebecca James (Great Britain)
|4
|Shuang Guo (China)
|5
|Liubov Basova (Ukraine)
|6
|Hyejin Lee (Korea)
|7
|Stephanie Morton (Australia)
|8
|Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)
|9
|Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong)
|10
|Virginie Cueff (France)
|11
|Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)
|12
|Lin Junhong (China)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|7
|New Zealand
|0:03:55.875
|Aaron Gate (New Zealand)
|Pieter Bulling (New Zealand)
|Dylan Kennett (New Zealand)
|Nicholas Kergozou (New Zealand)
|8
|Netherlands
|0:04:03.486
|Roy Eefting (Netherlands)
|Wim Stroetinga (Netherlands)
|Joost Van Der Burg (Netherlands)
|Jan-Willem Van Schip (Netherlands)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|5
|Russia
|0:03:59.833
|Alexander Serov (Russian Federation)
|Sergei Shilov (Russian Federation)
|Dmitrii Sokolov (Russian Federation)
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Russian Federation)
|6
|Germany
|0:04:01.725
|Leif Lampater (Germany)
|Theo Reinhardt (Germany)
|Nils Schomber (Germany)
|Kersten Thiele (Germany)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|3
|Denmark
|0:03:55.936
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)
|Niklas Larsen (Denmark)
|Frederik Madsen (Denmark)
|Casper Von Folsach (Denmark)
|4
|Italy
|0:03:58.262
|Elia Viviani (Italy)
|Liam Bertazzo (Italy)
|Simone Consonni (Italy)
|Filippo Ganna (Italy)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Australia
|0:03:52.727
|Sam Welsford (Australia)
|Michael Hepburn (Australia)
|Callum Scotson (Australia)
|Miles Scotson (Australia)
|2
|Great Britain
|0:03:53.856
|Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain)
|Edward Clancy (Great Britain)
|Owain Doull (Great Britain)
|Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain)
