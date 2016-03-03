Trending

Track Worlds: Australia tops GB in team pursuit, Trott claims Britain's first gold

Double gold for Germany, USA break record in team pursuit

Image 1 of 81

New world champions Australia

Image 2 of 81

The winning Australian men's team pursuit squad pose with their medals

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 3 of 81

Laura Trott on the podium for winning the Scratch Race

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 4 of 81

The Olympic Rings outside the Lee Valley VeloPark velodrome are a reminder of the 2012 London Games

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 5 of 81

Laura Trott signing rainbow jerseys

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 6 of 81

Joachim Eliers holds his bike in the air to celebrate his win in the kilo

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 7 of 81

Anna Meares congratulates Kristina Vogel for her victory in the Keirin

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 8 of 81

Denmark celebrates bronze in the team pursuit

Image 9 of 81

Australia celebrates its team pursuit gold

Image 10 of 81

Anna Meares, Kristina Vogel and Becky James made up the keirin podium

Image 11 of 81

Australia's well-oiled pursuit squad claimed gold

Image 12 of 81

Anna Meares and Becky James have a laugh on the keirin podium

Image 13 of 81

Australia celebrates its win in the team pursuit

Image 14 of 81

Bradley Wiggins ramped up the pace to get time back on Australia, but shed Ed Clancy

Image 15 of 81

Becky James happy to advance in repechage

(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)
Image 16 of 81

Becky James (Great Britain) pleased with a keirin medal

Image 17 of 81

Laura Trott (GBr) wins the scratch race over Kirsten Wild (Ned)

Image 18 of 81

Laura Trott gave the British fans their first taste of success

Image 19 of 81

Laura Trott with the Scratch Race gold

Image 20 of 81

Kirsten Wild, Laura Trott and Stephanie Roorda (Canada)

Image 21 of 81

Kristina Vogel (Germany) leads the Keirin sprint

Image 22 of 81

Kristina Vogel (Germany) tops Anna Meares and Rebecca James for Keirin gold

Image 23 of 81

Kristina Vogel (Germany) celebrates her gold in the keirin

Image 24 of 81

Kristina Vogel celebrates her keirin gold

(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)
Image 25 of 81

Great Britain in the team pursuit final

(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)
Image 26 of 81

Sad faces for Great Britain after being beaten by Australia

(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)
Image 27 of 81

Australia celebrates after topping Great Britain in the men's team pursuit

(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)
Image 28 of 81

Laura Trott (Great Britain) with gold in the scratch race over Kirsten Wild (Ned) and Stephanie Roorda (Canada)

(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)
Image 29 of 81

Laura Trott (Great Britain) took gold in the scratch race

(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)
Image 30 of 81

Laura Trott (Great Britain) took gold in the scratch race

(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)
Image 31 of 81

Laura Trott (Great Britain) took gold in the scratch race

(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)
Image 32 of 81

The London velodrome

(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)
Image 33 of 81

Sam Welsford celebrates Australia's gold in team pursuit

(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)
Image 34 of 81

Rebecca James (Great Britain) in the keirin

(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)
Image 35 of 81

Team USA en route to the fastest qualifying time

Team USA en route to the fastest qualifying time
Image 36 of 81

Joachim Eilers (Germany) with gold in the kilo

Joachim Eilers (Germany) with gold in the kilo
Image 37 of 81

Bradley Wiggins (Team GB)

Image 38 of 81

Bradley Wiggins and Team GB get set for the round

Image 39 of 81

Great Britain in the team pursuit round

Image 40 of 81

Bradley Wiggins setting a new fashion in sock height

Image 41 of 81

Bradley Wiggins leads Great Britain to the finals

Image 42 of 81

Australia will face Great Britain in the final

Image 43 of 81

New Zealand missed out on the finals

Image 44 of 81

Lasse Norman Hansen leads the Danes to the bronze medal final

Image 45 of 81

Theo Bos, Joachim Eilers and Quentin Lafargue made up the kilo podium

Image 46 of 81

Andrew Tennant (Team GB)

Image 47 of 81

Theo Bos (Netherlands) showed he still has it with kilo silver

Image 48 of 81

Quentin Lafargue (France) rode to bronze in the kilo

Image 49 of 81

Joachim Eilers (Germany)

Image 50 of 81

Joachim Eilers (Germany) celebrates kilo gold

Image 51 of 81

The women's keirin heats

Image 52 of 81

The women's keirin heats

Image 53 of 81

The Japanese women's team pursuiters prepare for the start

Image 54 of 81

Sze Wai Lee of Hong Kong sits on the floor having has a crash while racing in the Women's Keirin during Day Two of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Image 55 of 81

The women's keirin heats

Image 56 of 81

Poland in the team pursuit qualifying

Poland in the team pursuit qualifying
(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)
Image 57 of 81

New Zealand in the team pursuit qualifying

New Zealand in the team pursuit qualifying
(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)
Image 58 of 81

Great Britain in the team pursuit qualifying

Great Britain in the team pursuit qualifying
(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)
Image 59 of 81

Team USA in the team pursuit qualifying

Team USA in the team pursuit qualifying
(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)
Image 60 of 81

Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong)

Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong)
(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)
Image 61 of 81

Rebecca James (Great Britain) leads out the keirin heat

Rebecca James (Great Britain) leads out the keirin heat
(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)
Image 62 of 81

The British women in the team pursuit

The British women in the team pursuit
(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)
Image 63 of 81

A big gap opened in Great Britain's team pursuit in the final kilometer

A big gap opened in Great Britain's team pursuit in the final kilometer
(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)
Image 64 of 81

Laura Trott set a pace too quick for Ciara Horne and a gap opened in their train

Laura Trott set a pace too quick for Ciara Horne and a gap opened in their train
(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)
Image 65 of 81

Cracks form in the Great Britain pursuit team

Cracks form in the Great Britain pursuit team
(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)
Image 66 of 81

Sze Wai Lee of Hong Kong (2nd L) and Anastasiia Voinova of Russia (2nd R) crash while racing in the Women's Keirin during Day Two of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Sze Wai Lee of Hong Kong (2nd L) and Anastasiia Voinova of Russia (2nd R) crash while racing in the Women's Keirin during Day Two of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
Image 67 of 81

Sze Wai Lee of Hong Kong (2nd L) and Anastasiia Voinova of Russia (2nd R) crash while racing in the Women's Keirin during Day Two of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Image 68 of 81

The British women prepare to race the team pursuit qualifier

The British women prepare to race the team pursuit qualifier
(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)
Image 69 of 81

The Great Britain team pursuit squad fell apart in the final kilometer

The Great Britain team pursuit squad fell apart in the final kilometer
Image 70 of 81

Great Britain was on track for the first 3km of the team pursuit qualifying

Great Britain was on track for the first 3km of the team pursuit qualifying
Image 71 of 81

Canada en route to a second-fastest qualifying time

Canada en route to a second-fastest qualifying time
Image 72 of 81

Great Britain started out strong in the team pursuit qualifying

Great Britain started out strong in the team pursuit qualifying
Image 73 of 81

The British riders get set to start

The British riders get set to start
Image 74 of 81

New Zealand in team pursuit qualifying

New Zealand in team pursuit qualifying
Image 75 of 81

Ireland was ninth fastest

Ireland was ninth fastest
Image 76 of 81

Russia struggled in the pursuit qualifying

Russia struggled in the pursuit qualifying
Image 77 of 81

Germany was only 10th fastest

Germany was only 10th fastest
Image 78 of 81

Italy had to re-start after a puncture

Italy had to re-start after a puncture
Image 79 of 81

Team USA set a national record with the fastest qualifying time

Team USA set a national record with the fastest qualifying time
Image 80 of 81

New Zealand was third fastest in qualifying

New Zealand was third fastest in qualifying
Image 81 of 81

Australia rides to fourth in the team pursuit qualifying

Australia rides to fourth in the team pursuit qualifying

There was ample celebration for Australia day 2 of the UCI Track World Championships after the men's pursuit team claimed gold ahead of Great Britain. The British team of Bradley Wiggins, Ed Clancy, Jon Dibben and Owain Doull had been odds on favourites to take the title, but fell apart after a final-kilometer push to gain back time on Australia, who led for much of the race.

Great Britain did have something to cheer about with Laura Trott putting in a calculated ride to take the honours in the scratch race.

Germany was the big winner of the day with Kristina Vogel taking gold in the Keirin and Joachim Eliers putting in a blistering time to win the kilometre time trial.

Germany and Australia currently lead the way in terms of world champions crowned, with two apiece. There are four more gold medals up for grabs on day 3 of the World Championships, in the 500-metre time trial, the women’s team pursuit, the points race and the men’s individual pursuit.

The men’s omnium will also get underway with Mark Cavendish, Fernando Gaviria, Elia Viviani and Lasse Norman Hansen all set to star.

Not even Wiggins can stop Australian team pursuit train

Australia set a new national record to take home the victory in the team pursuit ahead of Great Britain. Australia’s time of 3:52.727 is the second fastest time ever set in the team pursuit, and was over a second quicker than Great Britain could do on the night.

It was set up to be the match-up of the evening session on day 2, and it didn’t disappoint. Both teams made a number of changes from their second round ride, where Australia put in the fastest time. Ed Clancy made his first appearance for Great Britain after recovering from back surgery, Jon Dibben returned after riding in the qualifiers while Steven Burke sat on the sidelines. For Australia, Miles Scotson came in to replace Luke Davidson.

Australia set off on a quick pace and held a 0.6 second advantage over Great Britain at the kilometre mark and held the advantage until the halfway point. Britain began bringing that back and didn’t falter when Dibben lost touch before the third kilometre. The Australians went behind for the first time at the 3,000-metre mark, and it looked like Britain were set to secure their second gold medal of the night until Clancy lost touch in the final half a lap. They would go from being almost half a second up to being over a second down.

Denmark took the bronze medal with an impressive ride off against Italy. With some serious pulling from Olympic omnium champion Lasse Norman Hansen, the Danish were already close to a second quicker than the Italians by the 1,000 metre mark. The gap would increase to more than two seconds with Denmark setting a time of 3:55.963 setting a new national record in the process.

Defending champions New Zealand would go home disappointed after managing just seventh place, despite going quicker than their gold winning ride a year ago.

The Australian men celebrate winning the team pursuit gold medal

Trott gives Great Britain its first gold of the Worlds in Scratch Race

Laura Trott put the disappointment of the team pursuit qualification behind her to win Great Britain’s first gold medal of the World Championships with a perfectly timed ride in the scratch race. Trott made a late surge in the final half a lap to edge out defending champion Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) and Stephanie Roorda (Canada).

The 10-kilometre race got off to an aggressive start with multiple attacks coming off the front. However, it wasn’t until Lydia Boylan (Ireland) made a move after the halfway way point that the pack began to break up. Boylan made a good effort but after five laps out front she was already flagging and a group of three were able to bridge over to her.

Trott remained calm as more riders tried to bridge the gap and eventually brought the escapees back to heel. She hid in the group until they hit the back straight, moving off the wheel of Roorda in the final corner to surge ahead for victory. Wild tried to come over the top of the Briton but didn’t have the legs to overhaul her in the final run to the line.

Vogel goes gold in Keirin

Kristina Vogel continued her medal run at this year’s championships as she swapped her bronze in the team sprint for a gold in the women’s Keirin. Vogel had already shown her form with an impressive performance over the second lap in the team sprint on day one. The German made it through the heats comfortably and never looked in doubt as she hit the front in the final corner.

Behind her, defending champion Anna Meares came from behind to take the silver medal. Meares was the only one of the Australians to make it through to the final after they all ended up in the same heat in the second round.

Becky James added a second medal to Britain’s tally by taking the bronze medal, after outmanoeuvring the much favoured Shuang Guo (China). The result is an important one for James, who has struggled with injury and a cancer scare in recent seasons. She didn’t have the quickest route through, after having to book her place in the second round in the repechage.

Eilers beats Bos in men’s 1km time trial

Joachim Eilers (Germany) denied Theo Bos (Netherlands) a seventh world title on the track in the men’s 1km time trial with a time of 1:00.042. However it took a new London velodrome record in the event do to so, with Quentin Lafargue (France) picking up bronze.

Bos, who started second out of the 15 competitors, stormed around the track in a time of 1:00.461, beating the track record in the process. Another dozen competitors tried but failed to beat the Dutchman with several riders starting quickly but tightening up in the final lap of their attempts.

Eilers set off last and the German quickly set about business and was over half a second faster than Bos over his first lap. Bos had ridden with a steady pace strategy, increasing his speed in the closing two laps but whereas other riders faltered in the second 500 meters, Eilers was able to hang on.

The German had a slower final lap that Bos but was a clear winner to take the rainbow jersey and the velodrome record. Home favourite Matthew Crampton finished fifth in a time of 1:01.669.

Joachim Eilers (Germany) celebrates victory

Women's Team Pursuit Qualifying

The United States qualified fastest in the women’s team pursuit at the UCI Track World Championships in London after setting the second fastest time in history at 4:16.180.

The US women, led by Sarah Hammer, beat Canada (4:20.664) into second by four clear seconds, while New Zealand and world record holders Australia rounded out the top four.

There was disaster for the British women’s team, as they fell apart in dramatic fashion in the closing stages of their ride. They were second throughout the opening 3,000 meters but when Ciara Horne began to struggle a gap was created. Joanna Rowsell attempted to close it but the leading pair of Laura Trott and Elinor Barker were too far clear and sat up as they came around the final bend. They finished with a 4:21.054, leaving them fifth after Australia closed the qualifying round.

The US camp were understandably pleased with their ride but refused to get carried away, well aware that the medals are yet to be decided.

“We broke the national record by five seconds and for us it is about Rio and continually making improvements. We all worked super hard and we’re just focusing on bringing this group together, and as close as we can,” said team coach Andy Sparks.

“There are a ton of strong teams here so that makes it more meaningful. The goal here is about getting the first gold medal in women’s track cycling.”

Great Britain, Australia to face off for gold in Men's Team Pursuit

Great Britain set up a mouthwatering gold medal final against arch rivals Australia in the men’s team pursuit after both teams won their semi-finals against Italy and defending world champions New Zealand, respectively.

Great Britain topped the qualifying round on Wednesday but it was Australia who set the fastest time in the semi-finals with a time of 3:54.029. Great Britain comfortably saw off the challenge from Italy with a time 3:54.267 but the Italians rode out of their skin for the second day running to set up a bronze medal ride against Denmark.

The Danes had been off the pace in qualifying but bounced back in their heat on Thursday to set a new national record with a time of 3:54.940. As for New Zealand, they were close to Australia for the first 3,000 meters but crumbled to finish in a time of 4:00.280, almost three seconds slower than their qualifying time.

Great Britain altered their line up for the round, replacing Jon Dibben with Andrew Tennant, and the four man-team that also included Bradley Wiggins, Owain Doull and Steven Burke made a blistering start, posting a first lap time of 1:02.3 that amazed their coach Heiko Salzwedel, before easing off in the later laps.

“I think that was the fastest ever first kilometre in my long coaching career,” Salzwedel told Cyclingnews after studying the data. “It was incredible.”

The team will make two changes for the final, with Jon Dibben coming back in along with Ed Clancy, who has only just made a return from a career threatening back injury.

“I have three solid riders so we do a risky thing, yes, but I think it’s a manageable risk,” said Salzwedel.

“The intention is for Ed Clancy to prove that he is still a part of the team. My mind is on the Olympic Games, and if he gets his rainbow jersey here that’s a nice thing to have on the way to Rio. It’s a manageable risk, but it is a risk.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1United States0:04:16.180
Sarah Hammer (United States)
Kelly Catlin (United States)
Chloe Dygert (United States)
Jennifer Valente (United States)
2Canada0:04:20.664
Allison Beveridge (Canada)
Jasmin Glaesser (Canada)
Kirsti Lay (Canada)
Georgia Simmerling (Canada)
3New Zealand0:04:20.673
Lauren Ellis (New Zealand)
Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand)
Jaime Nielsen (New Zealand)
Racquel Sheath (New Zealand)
4Australia0:04:20.830
Annette Edmondson (Australia)
Georgia Baker (Australia)
Ashlee Ankudinoff (Australia)
Amy Cure (Australia)
5Great Britain0:04:21.054
Laura Trott (Great Britain)
Elinor Barker (Great Britain)
Ciara Horne (Great Britain)
Joanna Rowsell-Shand (Great Britain)
6Poland0:04:29.239
Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland)
Eugenia Bujak (Poland)
Edyta Jasinska (Poland)
Natalia Rutkowska (Poland)
7Italy0:04:29.857
Simona Frapporti (Italy)
Tatiana Guderzo (Italy)
Francesca Pattaro (Italy)
Silvia Valsecchi (Italy)
8China0:04:29.941
Dong Yan Huang (China)
Yali Jing (China)
Menglu Ma (China)
Baofang Zhao (China)
9Ireland0:04:32.127
Caroline Ryan (Ireland)
Lydia Boylan (Ireland)
Josie Knight (Ireland)
Melanie Spath (Ireland)
10Germany0:04:32.398
Stephanie Pohl (Germany)
Charlotte Becker (Germany)
Mieke Kroger (Germany)
Gudrun Stock (Germany)
11Belarus0:04:32.952
Ina Savenka (Belarus)
Katsiaryna Piatrouskaya (Belarus)
Polina Pivovarova (Belarus)
Marina Shmayankova (Belarus)
12Russia0:04:35.521
Tamara Balabolina (Russian Federation)
Gulnaz Badykova (Russian Federation)
Anastasia Chulkova (Russian Federation)
Evgeniya Romanyuta (Russian Federation)
13Japan0:04:38.394
Sakura Tsukagoshi (Japan)
Minami Uwano (Japan)
Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
Kisato Nakamura (Japan)

Women's Keirin Qualifying - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Liubov Basova (Ukraine)
2Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong)
3Stephanie Morton (Australia)
4Olga Ismayilova (Azerbaijan)
5Kayono Maeda (Japan)
RELAnastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)

Women's Keirin Qualifying - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Shuang Guo (China)
2Hyejin Lee (Korea)
3Rebecca James (Great Britain)
4Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)
5Monique Sullivan (Canada)
6Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba)

Women's Keirin Qualifying - Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kristina Vogel (Germany)
2Anna Meares (Australia)
3Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
4Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)
5Shannon Mccurley (Ireland)
RELEkaterina Gnidenko (Russian Federation)

Women's Keirin Qualifying - Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kaarle McCulloch (Australia)
2Lin Junhong (China)
3Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
4Kate O'Brien (Canada)
5Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
6Fatehah Mustapa (Malaysia)
7Virginie Cueff (France)

Men's Kilometer Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joachim Eilers (Germany)0:01:00.042
2Theo Bos (Netherlands)0:01:00.461
3Quentin Lafargue (France)0:01:01.581
4Krzysztof Maksel (Poland)0:01:01.597
5Matthew Crampton (Great Britain)0:01:01.669
6Matthew Archibald (New Zealand)0:01:01.718
7Tomas Babek (Czech Republic)0:01:01.962
8Robin Wagner (Czech Republic)0:01:02.206
9Santiago Ramirez Morales (Colombia)0:01:02.207
10Maximilian Dornbach (Germany)0:01:02.425
11Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spain)0:01:02.550
12Chaebin Im (Korea)0:01:02.666
13Mateusz Lipa (Poland)0:01:02.908
14Kacio Freitas (Brazil)0:01:04.202
15Mika Simola (Finland)0:01:04.641

Men Team Pursuit Round 1 Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russia0:03:59.921
Alexander Serov (Russian Federation)
Sergei Shilov (Russian Federation)
Dmitrii Sokolov (Russian Federation)
Kirill Sveshnikov (Russian Federation)
2Germany0:04:00.032
Theo Reinhardt (Germany)
Nils Schomber (Germany)
Kersten Thiele (Germany)
Domenic Weinstein (Germany)

Men Team Pursuit Round 1 Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1 (QB)Denmark0:03:54.940
Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)
Niklas Larsen (Denmark)
Frederik Madsen (Denmark)
Casper Von Folsach (Denmark)
2Netherlands0:04:01.651
Dion Beukeboom (Netherlands)
Roy Eefting (Netherlands)
Wim Stroetinga (Netherlands)
Jan-Willem Van Schip (Netherlands)

Men Team Pursuit Round 1 Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1 (QG)Australia0:03:54.029
Sam Welsford (Australia)
Luke Davison (Australia)
Michael Hepburn (Australia)
Callum Scotson (Australia)
2New Zealand0:04:00.280
Aaron Gate (New Zealand)
Pieter Bulling (New Zealand)
Dylan Kennett (New Zealand)
Marc Ryan (New Zealand)

Men Team Pursuit Round 1 Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1 (QG)Great Britain0:03:54.267
Steven Burke (Great Britain)
Owain Doull (Great Britain)
Andrew Tennant (Great Britain)
Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain)
2 (QB)Italy0:03:58.902
Liam Bertazzo (Italy)
Simone Consonni (Italy)
Francesco Lamon (Italy)
Michele Scartezzini (Italy)

Women's Keirin Repechage Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Stephanie Morton (Australia)
2Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba)
3Kate O'Brien (Canada)
4Shannon Mccurley (Ireland)

Women's Keirin Repechage Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Rebecca James (Great Britain)
2Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
3Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)
4Monique Sullivan (Canada)

Women's Keirin Repechage Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)
2Fatehah Mustapa (Malaysia)
3Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
4Kayono Maeda (Japan)

Women's Keirin Repechage Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Virginie Cueff (France)
2Ekaterina Gnidenko (Russian Federation)
3Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
4Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
5Olga Ismayilova (Azerbaijan)

Women's Keirin Round 2 Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anna Meares (Australia)
2Liubov Basova (Ukraine)
3Hyejin Lee (Korea)
4Virginie Cueff (France)
5Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)
6Stephanie Morton (Australia)

Women's Keirin Rount 2 Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Shuang Guo (China)
2Kristina Vogel (Germany)
3Rebecca James (Great Britain)
4Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong)
5Lin Junhong (China)
6Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)

Women's Scratch Race Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Laura Trott (Great Britain)
2Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
3Stephanie Roorda (Canada)
4Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)
5Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
6Evgeniya Romanyuta (Russian Federation)
7Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cuba)
8Qianyu Yang (Hong Kong)
9Charlotte Becker (Germany)
10Marina Shmayankova (Belarus)
11Minami Uwano (Japan)
12Yareli Salazar (Mexico)
13Natalia Rutkowska (Poland)
14Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Italy)
15Pascale Jeuland (France)
16Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)
17Kimberly Geist (United States)
18Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia)
19Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine)
20 (-1 lap)Lydia Boylan (Ireland)

Women's Keirin Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kristina Vogel (Germany)
2Anna Meares (Australia)
3Rebecca James (Great Britain)
4Shuang Guo (China)
5Liubov Basova (Ukraine)
6Hyejin Lee (Korea)
7Stephanie Morton (Australia)
8Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)
9Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong)
10Virginie Cueff (France)
11Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)
12Lin Junhong (China)

Men's Team Pursuit 7-8 Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
7New Zealand0:03:55.875
Aaron Gate (New Zealand)
Pieter Bulling (New Zealand)
Dylan Kennett (New Zealand)
Nicholas Kergozou (New Zealand)
8Netherlands0:04:03.486
Roy Eefting (Netherlands)
Wim Stroetinga (Netherlands)
Joost Van Der Burg (Netherlands)
Jan-Willem Van Schip (Netherlands)

Men's Team Pursuit 5-6 Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
5Russia0:03:59.833
Alexander Serov (Russian Federation)
Sergei Shilov (Russian Federation)
Dmitrii Sokolov (Russian Federation)
Kirill Sveshnikov (Russian Federation)
6Germany0:04:01.725
Leif Lampater (Germany)
Theo Reinhardt (Germany)
Nils Schomber (Germany)
Kersten Thiele (Germany)

Men's Team Pursuit Bronze Medal Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3Denmark0:03:55.936
Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)
Niklas Larsen (Denmark)
Frederik Madsen (Denmark)
Casper Von Folsach (Denmark)
4Italy0:03:58.262
Elia Viviani (Italy)
Liam Bertazzo (Italy)
Simone Consonni (Italy)
Filippo Ganna (Italy)

Men's Team Pursuit Gold Medal Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Australia0:03:52.727
Sam Welsford (Australia)
Michael Hepburn (Australia)
Callum Scotson (Australia)
Miles Scotson (Australia)
2Great Britain0:03:53.856
Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain)
Edward Clancy (Great Britain)
Owain Doull (Great Britain)
Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain)

 

