It was in 2022 at the Road World Championships in Wollongong, Australia that the first Under 23 women's road race title was awarded to New Zealand's Niamh Fisher-Black, but there was no celebration on the line, and no picture of the new rainbow jersey winner with her arms thrown in the air given she was the twelfth rider across the line, earning the title by being the first eligible rider to finish among the combined elite and U23 field. In Rwanda, however, that all changes.

2025 marks the first time the under-23 women will get their own race, with team selection, race tactics and the winner dictated by the chase for their own rainbow jersey rather than dominated by the greater numbers of the elite field.

For the opening year of stand-alone racing, each nation has the option to take five riders, though few will take up that opportunity given the costs associated with attending the World Championships in Africa. However, it is clear that some nations have placed a high priority on the category and the opportunity to scoop up this historic title, with Canada and Great Britain among those delivering a full team.

Though there will be no chance that the others with lesser numbers, but still plenty of talent, will be letting them take the title without a spirited battle, not given what is at stake on the 119.3km race with 2,435m of elevation gain on Thursday, September 25

Cyclingnews has run the rule over the expected starters – the final start list is yet to be published, so the article will be updated when it is – to take a closer look at the riders who are in with a chance of becoming the first standalone U23 women's World Champion and delivering a celebration that befits a rainbow jersey.

Isabella Holmgren (Canada)

Canada hasn't held back in the women's under-23 category for the World Championships in Kigali, with five riders set to be on the start line for the nation, and it's easy to see why. They will be lining up with a strong team and one of the most impressive prospects in women's cycling. The 20-year-old Isabella Holmgren has already scooped up one U23 world title in September – in mountain biking – and there seems every chance of another.

The multi-discipline talent instantly made a mark in her first year on the Women's WorldTour with Lidl-Trek last year, but she has taken it to yet another level this season. She claimed her first professional victory on the road at Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria in May, was third in the youth classification at Itzulia Women and Tour de Suisse, plus second in the white jersey competition at Giro d'Italia Women while taking seventh overall. Then last month, before turning her attention back to MTB, she claimed the overall at the Tour de l'Avenir Femmes, a result sure to make her one of the most-watched riders on the start line.

Marion Bunel (France)

France is lining up with a powerful trio of riders in the category, between 19-year-old Célia Gery, with the FDJ SUEZ rider having just swept up two stage wins at the Tour de l'Avenir Femmes, Julie Bego, who came third in the youth classification at the Tour de France Femmes and is a former junior World Champion, and Marion Bunel. The team has options, but Bunel is likely the top card.

Not only did the French under-23 national champion come fourth behind Bego in the youth classification at the French Grand Tour, but also took out the top spot in the young rider's classification at the Tour de Suisse and Volta Ciclista a Catalunya Femenina. In recent months, she has also followed on with a strong run of results, as apart from the national championships road race, she also came second at the Tour de l'Avenir Femmes and claimed the youth classification at the Tour Féminin de l'Ardeche earlier this month. If she can keep that form running, the 20-year-old could prove formidable.

Lore De Schepper (Belgium)

It's a strong Belgian team given the line-up of Fleur Moors, Tess Moerman and Xaydee Van Sinaey, along with Lore De Schepper. It's hard to pick just one leader, but given De Schepper's performance at the Tour de l'Avenir Femmes, where she finished just off the podium in fourth, the AG Insurance- Soudal rider, who also races cyclocross, is a good bet. Still with Van Sinaey having come third again at the Tour de Feminin again this season and also having just stepped onto the overall podium at Premondiale Giro Toscana Int. Femminile - Memorial Michela Fanini, the team has other cards to play.

Millie Couzens (Great Britain)

The British squad of five could be one of the most powerful combinations in the race, with Millie Couzens, Flora Perkins, Eilidh Shaw, Imogen Wolff and Cat Ferguson. British Cycling said when the team was announced that U23 national time trial champion and elite road race national champion Couzens would be leading the squad, but the rider who came tenth overall at the Tour of Britain and third at Elmos Dwars door het Hageland, isn't the only strong prospect.



Wolff is stepping up into the U23 category after having taken sixth in the junior ranks last year in Zurich, while it was none other than her teammate Ferguson who claimed the top spot. The 19-year-old has certainly shown her power in her first year as a WorldTour professional with Movistar, starting with third at Trofeo Alfredo Binda, a win at Navarra Women's Elite Classic and second overall at the Tour of Britain Women, on top of the top spot at the youth classification. With a record like that in her first season, Ferguson certainly can't be discounted, even though it is only her first year in the category and isn't the perfect course for her characteristics.

Talia Appleton (Australia)

Australia is fronting up with a team of four, and one of the best prospects looks to be the late addition, Talia Appleton. The 19-year-old has been making her mark in Australia, highlighting her climbing prowess best when she won the opening stage of the Tour of Bright and claimed second overall, then followed on by opening her ProVelo Super League campaign with a time trial win on Willunga Hill and finishing it off with a series-ending stage victory on the climb of Campbells Pocket Rd at the Q Tour. What really drew the attention, and earned the late call-up, was when she showed just what she could do on the international scene by taking third overall at Tour de l'Avenir.

On top of that, Appleton will be riding alongside the experienced Felicity Wilson-Haffenden, a junior time trial world title winner, Mackenzie Coupland and Alli Anderson. In fact, Anderson, who beat Appleton to the top spot overall at the Tour of Bright last year, could provide a strong card as well after following up a powerful run in the ProVelo Super League – winning the Harbour City GP and Q Tour plus taking fifth overall at the 2.2-ranked Gracia in May.

