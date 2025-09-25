Road World Championships – Future talents and riders to watch in the junior men's road race

USA one of the strongest teams in the fight for the rainbow jersey

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 23/09/2025 - Cycling - 2025 UCI Road World Championships - BK Arena to Kigali Convention Centre, Kigali, Rwanda - Men Junior Individual Time Trial (ITT) Podium - Michiel Mouris (Netherlands) receiving the Gold Medal to become World Champion with Ashlin Barry (USA) receiving the Silver Medal and Seff van Kerckhove (Belgium) receiving the Bronze Medal
Could Michiel Mouris pull off a double for the Netherlands? (Image credit: Getty Images)

With many juniors already on a WorldTour pathway by the time they're 18, the junior Road World Championships aren't as important for talent identification as they once used to be, but they're still a chance for riders to win a rainbow jersey, and put their name on the map for the wider cycling audience.

Many of the contenders for Friday's junior men's road race in Kigali are already on their way to a WorldTour development team next year, so they're names you need to know, and for those that haven't secured a contract for next year, they'll be going all out to show their abilities on the world stage.

The men's road race is 119km long, taking in eight laps of the Kigali circuit that features the Côte de Kigali Golf and Côte de Kimihurura for just over 2,600m of climbing. It's a super hard course where only the strongest riders will emerge.

