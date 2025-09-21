Road World Championships - Sons of ex-pros top junior men's time trial contenders
Riders to watch in the junior race in Kigali
There are two familiar names on the start list of the 2025 UCI Road World Championships Junior Men's time trial, as the sons of two former US Postal Service riders lead the list of contenders for the rainbow bands.
The first is Benjamin Noval (Spain), the son of the ex-pro of the same name who raced with Lance Armstrong's team in 2004 and 2005.
Noval the younger, who turns 17 on October 7, has emerged as such an impressive talent that he has already signed a contract to race with Ineos Grenadiers when he leaves the junior ranks in 2027.
Not only is Noval the double Spanish champion, he's also won 20 times this year. However, he's only turning 17 in October and is one of the youngest riders on the start list. In his first junior year, he's never competed in the world championships, so he is untested under pressure.
The next name of note is Ashlin Barry (USA), the son of Canadian Michael Barry, who raced with Armstrong between 2002 and 2005, and Dede Demet Barry, also a top professional rider.
Barry is the US junior time trial champion and has a raft of top finishes in Europe, including second in Paris-Roubaix and E3 Saxo Classic for juniors this year. He was ninth in the junior time trial at Worlds last year, but there's a big difference between racing as a 16-year-old and at 17 at this level.
Barry's biggest rival is likely to be Michael Mouris (Netherlands). He's the country's junior national champion and winner of Paris-Roubaix ahead of Barry. Mouris had a terrible time at Worlds last year, but won the European title over a distance similar to the course in Kigali.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Other riders to watch are Belgian champion Seff van Kerckhove (Belgium), who won the Giro della Lunigiana earlier this month, Italian champion Roberto Capello, and British champion Dylan Sage.
Subscribe to Cyclingnews to unlock unlimited access to our coverage of the first-ever UCI Road World Championships on African soil. Our team of journalists will bring you all the major storylines, in-depth analysis, and more directly from the action in Rwanda as the next rainbow jerseys are decided. Find out more.
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
UCI Road World Championships LIVE - First riders on course for the Elite Women's Time TrialMarlen Reusser and Demi Vollering are among the names battling it out over 31.2km
-
'I'm going to give 200% to go for that gold medal' – Zoe Bäckstedt confidently aiming at inaugural standalone U23 time trial world titleBritish rider tops the list of TT favourites as under-23 women compete separately at a World Championships for first time ever
-
Road World Championships - Sons of ex-pros top junior men's time trial contendersRiders to watch in the junior race in Kigali
-
Marlen Reusser aims for World Championship time trial medal after illness derailed preparation‘Even at 95%, I'm still a very fast cyclist’ said Swiss TT champion