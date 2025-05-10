'Suffering like a dog by yourself, but I enjoyed that' – Tom Pidcock satisfied with time trial performance at Giro d'Italia

'Pretty good to be honest' describes Brit of his ride at the finish in Tirana, after dropping from fifth to 19th overall on stage 2

TIRANA ALBANIA MAY 10 Thomas Pidcock of Great Britain and Team Q365 Pro Cycling competes during the 108th Giro dItalia 2025 Stage 2 a 137km individual time trial stage from Tirana to Tirana UCIWT on May 10 2025 in Tirana Albania Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Tom Pidcock (Q36.5) enjoyed 'suffering like a dog' on stage 2 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images)

Few riders would say they enjoyed the brutal process that goes into competing in a Grand Tour time trial, with the utterly exhausted faces of the likes of Wout van Aert (Visma-lease a Bike) and Daan Hoole (Lidl-Trek) showing just what it takes to rip round 13 kilometres on city streets at over 50kph. 

But when Tom Pidcock (Q36.5) spoke post-stage, you'd have thought the Brit had just been on a Sunday stroll, judging by how cheery he was, despite admitting that it was just under 17 minutes of "suffering like a dog."

