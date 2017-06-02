Telenet Fidea Lions announce Tom Pidcock signing
British 'cross rider joins Nys' team on 'two-winter' deal
Belgian team Telenet-Fidea Lions have confirmed the signing of junior World and European 'cross champion Tom Piddock on a two-season deal. Team manager Sven Nys previously expressed his desire late-last year in signing the 17-year-old and now has his man.
Since winning the European cyclo-cross title in November, Piddock has been an in demand rider. His wins in the junior worlds and the junior edition of Paris-Roubaix raised interest in the Briton with Nys moving swiftly to secure the talented multi-discipline rider. Piddock is also a winner of La Philippe Gilbert Juniors
Piddock's deal with Telenet-Fidea Lions will start on October 1, 2017 and run for two 'cross seasons.
"This is the best cyclocross team in the world, led by the best rider ever," said Pidcock, who turns 18 on July 30. "I look forward to working with the riders and staff of this team!"
Nys', a two-time 'cross world champion who retired from the sport last season, explained he was delighted to have made the signing after several months of discussions.
"Tom is seen as a cycling talent and had many offers but chose Telenet Fidea Lions," said Nys. "He is convinced that our team structure is well-connected and that we can make him stronger and better on a technical level."
Nys has a strong connection with the Trek bike brand, who supply bicycles to his team, and previously stated that options with the Trek-Segafredo WorldTour team exist for Piddock.
Piddock will race under the colours of the Great Britain national team and the Ph-MAS/Paul Milnes/Oldfield ERT team until his October 1 deal with Telenet-Fidea Lions. His first major goal with the team is the 2018 U23 'cross World Championships in Norway. As Telenet-Fidea Lions is also registered as a Continental road team, Piddock can compete on the road with the squad during the summer.
