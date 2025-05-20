Recommended reading

Isabella Holmgren uses solo attack to claim first pro road victory at Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria

Évita Muzic takes second place and Thalita de Jong goes third

Canadian Isabella Holmgren of Lidl-Trek reacts at the finish line on her solo victory (Image credit: Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Isabella Holmgren (Lidl-Trek) celebrated her first professional road racing victory at the Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria

The 19-year-old Canadian attacked over the final ascent with 10km remaining and held off lone chaser and runner-up Évita Muzic (FDJ-SUEZ) as Thalita de Jong (Human Powered Health) won the reduced-group sprint for third on the day.

