Gravel World Series: Another win for Valverde at Hutchinson Ranxo, Franz captures women's victory

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) struck again in Spain's Hutchinson Ranxo Gravel, sweeping up his second UCI Gravel World Series victory in as many races with a solo effort to claim the men's win at the 161km event.

Heidi Franz (DNA Pro Cycling) also struck out alone to sweep up the win in rural Catalonia on the course with around 2,000m of climbing. The American, who switched to DNA Pro Cycling from Zaaf, finished nearly four minutes ahead of Anna Kay, at what was the British Fenix-Deceuninck rider's first gravel race. Spanish rider Claudia Galicia (Megamo) came third, about three minutes further back.

Valverde, who retired from the WorldTour last season, claimed the victory with a gap of a little over two minutes to teammate Ivan García Cortina, who also distanced the chase group. Cyclocross rider Kevin Suárez (Nesta-MMR) came over the Ponts finish line third to make it an all Spanish top three in the men's race.

Valverde, who made his gravel debut with a win at La Indomable in April, broke away with 20km to go in the attritional race. He then held firm out the front till the line, delivering victory in the event to Movistar for a second year running, with Carlos Verona having taken the top step in 2022.



Hutchinson Ranxo Gravel is the eighth round of sixteen in the gravel series which provides riders the opportunity to qualify for the UCI Gravel World Championships in October. It is the second year for the series, with both round and participant numbers growing considerable in 2023.

The 161km Ranxo runs alongside a 104km and 67km event, with the gravel roads of Lleida drawing 750 riders from around 30 countries. The next race in the series is the Blue Mountains Gravel Fondo in Canada, however many Ranxo participants will be heading to the closer to home FNLD GRVL next weekend instead, including women's winner Franz. The line up at the new gravel event will also include a number of Unbound riders, making the trip across from the United States through the week.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Hutchinson Ranxo Gravel – 161km men's top 10 Position Rider Time 1 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) 4:50:16 2 Ivan García Cortina (Movistar) 4:52:32 3 Kevin Suárez (Nesta-MMR) 4:53:08 4 Ismael Esteban (Energy Logos) 4:53:13 5 Jente Michels (Alpecin-Deceuninck) 4:53:14 6 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Scott Bandida Cove) 4:53:19 7 Tobias Perry (EF Education-Nippo Development) 4:53:20 8 Ben Thomas (Ben Thomas Coaching) 4:53:22 9 Andrea Mifsud (Nice Métropole Côte d'Azur) 4:53:25 10 Aleksandr Grigorev (Efapel Cycling) 4:53:26