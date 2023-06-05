Gravel World Series: Another win for Valverde at Hutchinson Ranxo, Franz captures women's victory

By Simone Giuliani
published

Movistar gravel team rider and American both go solo to take UCI series win in Spain

Alejandro Valverde will race with the Movistar Gravel Squad in 2023
Alejandro Valverde takes another win with the Movistar gravel squad at the Hutchison Ranxo (Image credit: Movistar Team/GOBIK)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) struck again in Spain's Hutchinson Ranxo Gravel, sweeping up his second UCI Gravel World Series victory in as many races with a solo effort to claim the men's win at the 161km event. 

Heidi Franz (DNA Pro Cycling) also struck out alone to sweep up the win in rural Catalonia on the course with around 2,000m of climbing. The American, who switched to DNA Pro Cycling from Zaaf, finished nearly four minutes ahead of Anna Kay, at what was the British Fenix-Deceuninck rider's first gravel race. Spanish rider Claudia Galicia (Megamo) came third, about three minutes further back.

Valverde, who retired from the WorldTour last season, claimed the victory with a gap of a little over two minutes to teammate Ivan García Cortina, who also distanced the chase group. Cyclocross rider Kevin Suárez (Nesta-MMR) came over the Ponts finish line third to make it an all Spanish top three in the men's race.

Valverde, who made his gravel debut with a win at La Indomable in April, broke away with 20km to go in the attritional race. He then held firm out the front till the line, delivering victory in the event to Movistar for a second year running, with Carlos Verona having taken the top step in 2022.

Hutchinson Ranxo Gravel is the eighth round of sixteen in the gravel series which provides riders the opportunity to qualify for the UCI Gravel World Championships in October. It is the second year for the series, with both round and participant numbers growing considerable in 2023. 

The 161km Ranxo runs alongside a 104km and 67km event, with the gravel roads of Lleida drawing 750 riders from around 30 countries. The next race in the series is the Blue Mountains Gravel Fondo in Canada, however many Ranxo participants will be heading to the closer to home FNLD GRVL next weekend instead, including women's winner Franz. The line up at the new gravel event will also include a number of Unbound riders, making the trip across from the United States through the week.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Hutchinson Ranxo Gravel – 161km men's top 10
PositionRiderTime
1Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)4:50:16
2Ivan García Cortina (Movistar)4:52:32
3Kevin Suárez (Nesta-MMR)4:53:08
4Ismael Esteban (Energy Logos)4:53:13
5Jente Michels (Alpecin-Deceuninck)4:53:14
6Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Scott Bandida Cove)4:53:19
7Tobias Perry (EF Education-Nippo Development)4:53:20
8Ben Thomas (Ben Thomas Coaching)4:53:22
9Andrea Mifsud (Nice Métropole Côte d'Azur)4:53:25
10Aleksandr Grigorev (Efapel Cycling)4:53:26
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Hutchinson Ranxo Gravel – 161km women's top 10
PositionRiderTime
1Heidi Franz (DNA Pro Cycling)5:42:55
2Anna Kay (Fenix-Deceuninck)5:46:40
3Claudia Galicia (Megamo)5:49:09
4Morgan Aguirre5:54:01
5Caroline Livesey (Xhale/Felanitx Cycling Club)5:54:07
6Josefine Huitfeldt5:57:38
7Karol-Ann Canuel5:59:24
8Sofia Rodriguez Revert (Bizkaia Durango)6:07:06
9Jordina Muntadas (Edibikes)6:07:08
10Emma Ortiz Bonilla (Team Group Abadie)6:10:34

Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

