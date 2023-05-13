Neefjes, Voß victorious in 3RIDES Gravel World Series event

By Laura Weislo
published

3. Rides Aachen Photoâ€™s by Leon van Bon
Carolin Schiff, Tessa Neefjes and Lorena Wiebes on the podium at 3RIDES (Image credit: Leon Van Bon/3RIDES)

Tessa Neefjes (LIV Racing) and Paul Voß (AUTˈSAID) claimed victories in the sixth round of the UCI Gravel World Series in Aachen, Germany on Saturday.

The 3RIDES event, one of 16 qualifiers for the UCI Gravel World Championships, took place on a demanding 18.5-kilometre circuit and both winners had only small margins at the line.

Neefjes out-sprinted Carolin Schiff (Canyon) to claim the women's title, while Voß attacked to win the men's by one second over Joris Nieuwenhuis (Baloise-Trek) and Daan Soete (Deschacht Hens Maes CX Team).

Schiff was on the attack until the final lap when Neefjes attacked on a climb, dropped WorldTour sprinter Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx) and bridged across just before the finish. Neefjes proved the quickest at the line, while Wiebes held on for third, four minutes adrift.

"It was a super valuable win for me," said Neefjes, "I thought I was going to finish second today - and then I caught Carolin on the last corner." Beforehand, Neefjes had not expected to win. "The field was super strong, so it was absolutely surprising for me today," Neefjes said. 

Voß is targeting Unbound Gravel this season and was surprised to take the win. "I had problems in between and was really struggling," he said. "So I let out a pretty loud cry of emotion on the finish line. Riding away solo was impossible here, it was a very fast race despite the rain of the previous days."

Gravel World Champion Gianni Vermeersch (Alpecin-Deceuninck) started but did not finish along with well-known former racers Andre Greipel, former cyclocross world champion Erwin Vervecken, 

Results - Men

1Paul Voß (Ger) AUTˈSAID3:37:12
2Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) ZELHEM0:00:01
3Daan Soete (Bel) Grobbendonk0:00:01
4Ryan Christensen (NZl) Bolton Equities Black Spoke Pro Cycling0:00:04
5Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal0:00:04
6Juri Hollmann (Ger) Movistar Team0:00:11
7Ryan Kamp (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal0:02:13
8Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Canyon0:02:14
9Matthias van Roy (Bel) Cycle Passion - SCOTT Racing Team0:02:15
10Jan Bakelants (Bel) Vorselaar0:02:15
11Seppe Rombouts (Bel) RB Zelfbouw UCT0:02:22
12Thomas Joseph (Bel) Tarteletto Isorex0:03:56
13Arne Vrachten (Bel) Acrog-Tormans Balen BC0:03:56
14Kevin Panhuyzen (Bel) Giant Liv Benelux offroad team0:03:57
15Joes Oosterlinck (Bel) EFC-L&R-Van Mossel0:05:51
16Thijs Zonneveld (Ned) BEAT CYCLING CLUB0:06:08
17Jan-Ole Zilse (Ger) ROSE Racing Circle0:06:11
18Julian Siemons (Bel) Van den Plas - HePa Cycling Team0:06:27
19Daan Grosemans (Bel) 24400:06:32
20Mathijs Loman (Ned) HEERLEN0:07:36
21Luis Neff (Ger) ROSE Racing Circle0:07:58
22Noah Neff (Ger) ROSE Racing Circle0:07:59
23Adam Adamkiewicz (Pol) STREFASPORTU.PL MW INVEST0:08:05
24Jens Debusschere (Bel) Yaro-Belisol0:08:15
25Patrick Haller (Ger) Patrick Haller GRAVEL0:08:23
26Tim Feinauer (Ger) ROSE Racing Circle0:08:26
27Jules Redois (Fra) Vélo Club Verrois0:08:30
28Ivar Slik (Ned) Wilier Factory Racer0:08:41
29Piotr Havik (Ned) The Hawk0:08:59
30Nils Correvon (Swi) Lausanne0:09:12
31Christopher Hatz (Ger) Heizomat Radteam p/b Kloster Kitchen0:11:02
32Tim Wollenberg (Ger) Santic-Wibatech0:11:19
33Luca Bockelmann (Ger) Bremen0:11:46
34Marcel Meisen (Ger) Stevens Racing Team0:11:46
35Erik Aagaard (Den) Middelfart Cykle Club0:12:07
36Sebastian Breuer (Ger) Team Lenas Coffee Brand0:12:14
37Jonas Orset (Nor) The Nordic Trailblazer0:12:14
38Michael Mottram (GBR) Wallingford0:12:20
39Tim Diederich (Lux) TEAM SNOOZE0:12:30
40Michael Gaßner (Ger) RSV Moosburg0:12:47
41Christian Kreuchler (Ger) Mobil-Krankenkasse Cycling Team0:12:55
42Philip Meiser (Ger) Bike Aid0:12:55
43Stan Godrie (Ned) Zundert0:13:42
44Jef Knevels (Bel) ODB Cycling Team0:13:49
45Jo Pirotte (Bel) Uct cycling team0:13:53
46Lukas Riepe (Ger) Leeze Factory Racing0:14:48
47Tomas François (Bel) cp scott0:14:48
48Bram Rombouts (Bel) Wuustwezel0:14:49
49Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) Specialized WorkforCe0:15:01
50Loorin Bastiaens (Bel) Tielen0:15:16

Results - Women

1Tessa Neefjes (Ned) Liv Racing Collective4:07:00
2Carolin Schiff (Ger) CANYON CLLCTV0:00:00
3Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team SD Worx0:04:00
4Annabel Fisher (GBR) Féchy - Vaud0:06:43
5Rosa Klöser (Ger) Frederiksberg0:10:53
6Jade Treffeisen (Ger) Team Embrace The World Cycling0:11:22
7Nele Laing (Ger) PZ Gießen Racing Team0:11:28
8Lea Lützen (Ger) Kandie Gang0:13:15
9Femke de Vries (Ned) GT Krush Rebellease0:14:52
10Maïté Barthels (Lux) Hess Cycling Team0:16:36
11Kirstie van Haaften (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:20:03
12Lisa Wörner (Ned) No Borders Gravel0:20:38
13Mira Winkelhag (Ger) One World Team0:20:57
14Ruth Decuypere (Bel) KDM-PACK CYCLING TEAM0:20:58
15Anni Lange (Ger) / cykelbutik.cc0:22:27
16Melanie Hessling (Ger) OSG Dortmund0:22:30
17Sam Sandten (Ger) Bike Aid/ Pearl Grinders0:23:55
18Lovisa Nyman (Swe) Team Kalmarsund CK0:24:05
19Amelie Zimmermann (Ger) Team Baden-Forchheim0:24:05
20Anna Kollmann-Suhr (Aut) Enough Cycling0:24:49
21Yvonne de Vet (Ned) JEGG-DJR Academy0:26:06
22Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Bike Advice CT0:26:10
23Eltina van Wijk (Ned) Krimpen aan den IJssel0:28:30
24Terry Fremineur (Bel) The Racing Homers0:29:09
25Sara Michielsens (Bel) Crankbrothers Racing Team0:29:10
26Hanneke Weel (Ned) Arnhem0:31:54
27Simone Terheggen (Ger) Bocholter WSV0:32:52
28Marie Lagershausen (Ger) Team Embrace The World Cycling0:33:36
29Dieske Kruisselbrink (Ned) JEGG-DJR Academy0:34:10
30Marie Schwindenhammer (Fra) saint genis pouilly0:35:58
31Dana Wagner (Ger) Bad Soden-Salmünster0:38:55
32Katharina Garus (Ger) Scuderia Südstadt0:41:12
33Juline Delcommune (Bel) Wilink offroad colnago0:41:49
34Saartje D'Hauwe (Bel) Sint-Lievens-Houtem0:42:37
35Valeska Kröll (Ger) Team Roar0:43:15
36Anna Scheffler (Ger) RC Sprintax Bielefeld0:43:51
37Katleen Luypaert (Bel) Granfondoteam.be0:44:07
38Heleen Kibbelaar (Ned) WTC de Amstel0:44:42
39Anna Lange (Ger) RSC Oldenburg0:44:43
40Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Café du Cycliste0:44:43
41Lydia Iglesias (Esp) Café du Cycliste0:44:57
42Viktoria Dehler (Ger) Radfreunde Hilpoltstein0:44:58
43Maria Gudmundsdottir (Isl) Café du Cycliste0:47:42
44Ennia Ballardini (Bel Zandhoven0:48:30
45Esther van der Burg (Ned) Talent Cycling0:48:30
46Eleonora Gennaro (Ita) A.S.D. SCAVEZZON SQUADRA CORSE0:52:12
47Katja Elena Hermann (Ger) Eintracht Frankfurt Radsport0:54:42
48Miram Gerwig (Ger) RC Villingen0:58:18
49Anna Giesen (Ger) RSV Gütersloh 1931 e.V.0:58:29
50Daniela Zoll (Ger) TV Hülsenbusch0:59:39

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura's specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

