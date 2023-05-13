Neefjes, Voß victorious in 3RIDES Gravel World Series event
Tessa Neefjes (LIV Racing) and Paul Voß (AUTˈSAID) claimed victories in the sixth round of the UCI Gravel World Series in Aachen, Germany on Saturday.
The 3RIDES event, one of 16 qualifiers for the UCI Gravel World Championships, took place on a demanding 18.5-kilometre circuit and both winners had only small margins at the line.
Neefjes out-sprinted Carolin Schiff (Canyon) to claim the women's title, while Voß attacked to win the men's by one second over Joris Nieuwenhuis (Baloise-Trek) and Daan Soete (Deschacht Hens Maes CX Team).
Schiff was on the attack until the final lap when Neefjes attacked on a climb, dropped WorldTour sprinter Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx) and bridged across just before the finish. Neefjes proved the quickest at the line, while Wiebes held on for third, four minutes adrift.
"It was a super valuable win for me," said Neefjes, "I thought I was going to finish second today - and then I caught Carolin on the last corner." Beforehand, Neefjes had not expected to win. "The field was super strong, so it was absolutely surprising for me today," Neefjes said.
Voß is targeting Unbound Gravel this season and was surprised to take the win. "I had problems in between and was really struggling," he said. "So I let out a pretty loud cry of emotion on the finish line. Riding away solo was impossible here, it was a very fast race despite the rain of the previous days."
Gravel World Champion Gianni Vermeersch (Alpecin-Deceuninck) started but did not finish along with well-known former racers Andre Greipel, former cyclocross world champion Erwin Vervecken,
Results - Men
|1
|Paul Voß (Ger) AUTˈSAID
|3:37:12
|2
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) ZELHEM
|0:00:01
|3
|Daan Soete (Bel) Grobbendonk
|0:00:01
|4
|Ryan Christensen (NZl) Bolton Equities Black Spoke Pro Cycling
|0:00:04
|5
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
|0:00:04
|6
|Juri Hollmann (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:00:11
|7
|Ryan Kamp (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
|0:02:13
|8
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Canyon
|0:02:14
|9
|Matthias van Roy (Bel) Cycle Passion - SCOTT Racing Team
|0:02:15
|10
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Vorselaar
|0:02:15
|11
|Seppe Rombouts (Bel) RB Zelfbouw UCT
|0:02:22
|12
|Thomas Joseph (Bel) Tarteletto Isorex
|0:03:56
|13
|Arne Vrachten (Bel) Acrog-Tormans Balen BC
|0:03:56
|14
|Kevin Panhuyzen (Bel) Giant Liv Benelux offroad team
|0:03:57
|15
|Joes Oosterlinck (Bel) EFC-L&R-Van Mossel
|0:05:51
|16
|Thijs Zonneveld (Ned) BEAT CYCLING CLUB
|0:06:08
|17
|Jan-Ole Zilse (Ger) ROSE Racing Circle
|0:06:11
|18
|Julian Siemons (Bel) Van den Plas - HePa Cycling Team
|0:06:27
|19
|Daan Grosemans (Bel) 2440
|0:06:32
|20
|Mathijs Loman (Ned) HEERLEN
|0:07:36
|21
|Luis Neff (Ger) ROSE Racing Circle
|0:07:58
|22
|Noah Neff (Ger) ROSE Racing Circle
|0:07:59
|23
|Adam Adamkiewicz (Pol) STREFASPORTU.PL MW INVEST
|0:08:05
|24
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Yaro-Belisol
|0:08:15
|25
|Patrick Haller (Ger) Patrick Haller GRAVEL
|0:08:23
|26
|Tim Feinauer (Ger) ROSE Racing Circle
|0:08:26
|27
|Jules Redois (Fra) Vélo Club Verrois
|0:08:30
|28
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Wilier Factory Racer
|0:08:41
|29
|Piotr Havik (Ned) The Hawk
|0:08:59
|30
|Nils Correvon (Swi) Lausanne
|0:09:12
|31
|Christopher Hatz (Ger) Heizomat Radteam p/b Kloster Kitchen
|0:11:02
|32
|Tim Wollenberg (Ger) Santic-Wibatech
|0:11:19
|33
|Luca Bockelmann (Ger) Bremen
|0:11:46
|34
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Stevens Racing Team
|0:11:46
|35
|Erik Aagaard (Den) Middelfart Cykle Club
|0:12:07
|36
|Sebastian Breuer (Ger) Team Lenas Coffee Brand
|0:12:14
|37
|Jonas Orset (Nor) The Nordic Trailblazer
|0:12:14
|38
|Michael Mottram (GBR) Wallingford
|0:12:20
|39
|Tim Diederich (Lux) TEAM SNOOZE
|0:12:30
|40
|Michael Gaßner (Ger) RSV Moosburg
|0:12:47
|41
|Christian Kreuchler (Ger) Mobil-Krankenkasse Cycling Team
|0:12:55
|42
|Philip Meiser (Ger) Bike Aid
|0:12:55
|43
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Zundert
|0:13:42
|44
|Jef Knevels (Bel) ODB Cycling Team
|0:13:49
|45
|Jo Pirotte (Bel) Uct cycling team
|0:13:53
|46
|Lukas Riepe (Ger) Leeze Factory Racing
|0:14:48
|47
|Tomas François (Bel) cp scott
|0:14:48
|48
|Bram Rombouts (Bel) Wuustwezel
|0:14:49
|49
|Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) Specialized WorkforCe
|0:15:01
|50
|Loorin Bastiaens (Bel) Tielen
|0:15:16
Results - Women
|1
|Tessa Neefjes (Ned) Liv Racing Collective
|4:07:00
|2
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) CANYON CLLCTV
|0:00:00
|3
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team SD Worx
|0:04:00
|4
|Annabel Fisher (GBR) Féchy - Vaud
|0:06:43
|5
|Rosa Klöser (Ger) Frederiksberg
|0:10:53
|6
|Jade Treffeisen (Ger) Team Embrace The World Cycling
|0:11:22
|7
|Nele Laing (Ger) PZ Gießen Racing Team
|0:11:28
|8
|Lea Lützen (Ger) Kandie Gang
|0:13:15
|9
|Femke de Vries (Ned) GT Krush Rebellease
|0:14:52
|10
|Maïté Barthels (Lux) Hess Cycling Team
|0:16:36
|11
|Kirstie van Haaften (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:20:03
|12
|Lisa Wörner (Ned) No Borders Gravel
|0:20:38
|13
|Mira Winkelhag (Ger) One World Team
|0:20:57
|14
|Ruth Decuypere (Bel) KDM-PACK CYCLING TEAM
|0:20:58
|15
|Anni Lange (Ger) / cykelbutik.cc
|0:22:27
|16
|Melanie Hessling (Ger) OSG Dortmund
|0:22:30
|17
|Sam Sandten (Ger) Bike Aid/ Pearl Grinders
|0:23:55
|18
|Lovisa Nyman (Swe) Team Kalmarsund CK
|0:24:05
|19
|Amelie Zimmermann (Ger) Team Baden-Forchheim
|0:24:05
|20
|Anna Kollmann-Suhr (Aut) Enough Cycling
|0:24:49
|21
|Yvonne de Vet (Ned) JEGG-DJR Academy
|0:26:06
|22
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Bike Advice CT
|0:26:10
|23
|Eltina van Wijk (Ned) Krimpen aan den IJssel
|0:28:30
|24
|Terry Fremineur (Bel) The Racing Homers
|0:29:09
|25
|Sara Michielsens (Bel) Crankbrothers Racing Team
|0:29:10
|26
|Hanneke Weel (Ned) Arnhem
|0:31:54
|27
|Simone Terheggen (Ger) Bocholter WSV
|0:32:52
|28
|Marie Lagershausen (Ger) Team Embrace The World Cycling
|0:33:36
|29
|Dieske Kruisselbrink (Ned) JEGG-DJR Academy
|0:34:10
|30
|Marie Schwindenhammer (Fra) saint genis pouilly
|0:35:58
|31
|Dana Wagner (Ger) Bad Soden-Salmünster
|0:38:55
|32
|Katharina Garus (Ger) Scuderia Südstadt
|0:41:12
|33
|Juline Delcommune (Bel) Wilink offroad colnago
|0:41:49
|34
|Saartje D'Hauwe (Bel) Sint-Lievens-Houtem
|0:42:37
|35
|Valeska Kröll (Ger) Team Roar
|0:43:15
|36
|Anna Scheffler (Ger) RC Sprintax Bielefeld
|0:43:51
|37
|Katleen Luypaert (Bel) Granfondoteam.be
|0:44:07
|38
|Heleen Kibbelaar (Ned) WTC de Amstel
|0:44:42
|39
|Anna Lange (Ger) RSC Oldenburg
|0:44:43
|40
|Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Café du Cycliste
|0:44:43
|41
|Lydia Iglesias (Esp) Café du Cycliste
|0:44:57
|42
|Viktoria Dehler (Ger) Radfreunde Hilpoltstein
|0:44:58
|43
|Maria Gudmundsdottir (Isl) Café du Cycliste
|0:47:42
|44
|Ennia Ballardini (Bel Zandhoven
|0:48:30
|45
|Esther van der Burg (Ned) Talent Cycling
|0:48:30
|46
|Eleonora Gennaro (Ita) A.S.D. SCAVEZZON SQUADRA CORSE
|0:52:12
|47
|Katja Elena Hermann (Ger) Eintracht Frankfurt Radsport
|0:54:42
|48
|Miram Gerwig (Ger) RC Villingen
|0:58:18
|49
|Anna Giesen (Ger) RSV Gütersloh 1931 e.V.
|0:58:29
|50
|Daniela Zoll (Ger) TV Hülsenbusch
|0:59:39
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura's specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
