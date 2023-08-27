Wout van Aert and Pauliena Rooijakkers win Houffa Gravel

By Jackie Tyson
published

'It gives me confidence for championships' says Jumbo-Visma rider with eye to compete at UCI Gravel World Championships in October

Belgian Wout van Aert pictured in action during the Houffa gravel race Saturday 26 August 2023 in Houffalize Belgium Many competitors will be at the start of the Houffa Gravel race in Houffalize the third round of the Yuzzu Gravel Series and the only Belgian qualifier of the UCI Gravel World SeriesBELGA PHOTO JILL DELSAUX Photo by JILL DELSAUX BELGA MAG Belga via AFP Photo by JILL DELSAUXBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images
Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Pauliena Rooijakkers (Canyon-SRAM) won the 15th event on the 2023 UCI Gravel World Series in Belgium at Houffa Gravel on Saturday.

Van Aert dominated the men’s field on the winding 110km long course, finishing in 3:20:47, nine minutes faster than his closest competitors across the line in Houffalize. Daan Soete outsprinted Paul Voss as the pair took second and third, respectively, and completed the men’s podium.

"I really enjoyed this race and I'm happy to have been able to take the victory. It gives me confidence for championships,” Van Aert said at the finish of his first UCI Gravel event and said he plans to do the UCI Gravel World Championships later this season in Italy.

In the first half of the race at a time check with 45.8km covered, Soete and Voss rode together and were 28 seconds behind Van Aert. The duo carried more than a minute on chasers, Jasper Ockeloen, last year’s winner, and Sascha Weber. Petr Vakoc was another two minutes back in sixth place. Kevin Panhuyzen matched the pace with Vakoc early on but would fade to seventh, riding across the line with Briton’s Ben Thomas. Thijs de  Lange was ninth and Jan Bakelants rounded out the top 10.

Rooijakkers, who won Gravel One Fifty in July on home soil in the Netherlands, finished in a time of 4:04:36. Taking second in the women’s division was Sabrina Stultiens (Liv Racing TeqFind), 1:41 back of her compatriot. Stefanie Dohrn outsprinted Judith Krahl for third place, a little more than six minutes back. Last year's women's winner Tessa Neefjes finished fifth.

The steepest climb of the route approached directly after the start at the Rue du Saint Roch, one of the steep road climbs during Liège-Bastogne-Liège. Riders then hit the first section of gravel 1.6km later and saw only 20% tarmac on the full route as the course used mainly wide-open gravel roads. The 5km sector 27km into the race was one of the more challenging sections, with more technical sectors just after the first-half checkpoint and then with 37km to go.

Houffa Gravel served as the second-to-last qualifier event for the UCI Gravel World Championships. The championships are on the calendar for October 7 and 8 in the Veneto region of Italy, but recent news about a new organiser taking over operations leaves questions as to the venue of the event.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

