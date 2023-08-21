Marianne Vos and Niki Terpstra claim Swedish round of Gravel World Series
Annika Langvad comes second in women's race while Paul Voß and Jasper Ockeloen round out men's podium
Dutch riders Marianne Vos and Niki Terpstra took out the wins at the latest round of the UCI Gravel World Series round in Sweden, taking victory at the Gravel Grit 'n Grind in Halmstad which delivered the fourteenth round of sixteen across the series.
The 133km race delivered 1210m of vertical elevation as it ran through the woods and lakes around Halmstad, starting with the climbs early – in fact less than five kilometres into the race.
In the women's race it came down to retired mountain biker Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing XC) and Vos, who has just finished a heavy road block that has taken her through from the Giro d'Italia Donne at the start of July to the Tour de France Femmes and the Road World Championships.
The gravel, however, is where she got to taste victory with the accomplished multi-discipline rider crossing the line with a four second advantage to Langvad. It was a shift up the Gravel World Series results sheet for Vos this year, as when she dipped in mid-July she took fourth at the Gravel One Fifty in the Netherlands though that result was delivered right between the prestigious Italian and French stage races, which would not doubt have remained her focus.
The only other rider who remained close to the lead duo was third-placed Germany's Rosa Maria Kloser (Amager Cykle Ring) while the trio of Tessa Neefjes (Liv Racing), Maaike Colje (Massi Tactic) and Jade Treffeisen (Team Embrace the World) charged in together seven minutes further back to take the next three positions.
In the men's overall Terpstra returned to gravel racing after being sidelined by an injury and jumped straight up to the top podium step. The retired road professional, who last year won a round in Millau, crossed the line with an advantage of 47 seconds to his nearest rival Paul Voß (AUTSAID).
Voß finished at the front of a chasing trio, with Jasper Ockeloen (Canyon) and Gustav Frederik Dahl (Restaurant Suri-Carl Ras) taking third and fourth spot.
The Swedish round of the Gravel World Series is the third last stop before the UCI Gravel World Championships in October, therefore is also the third last opportunity to qualify for the rainbow jersey race. The next rounds are Houffa Gravel in Belgium on August 26 and then La Monsterrato in Italy on September 2.
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma)
|4:07:22
|2
|Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing XC)
|4:07:26
|3
|Rosa Maria Kloser (Amager Cykle Ring)
|4:07:32
|4
|Tessa Neefjes (Liv Racing)
|4:14:16
|5
|Maaike Colje (Massi Tactic)
|4:14:16
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Niki Terpstra (D.T.S.)
|3:30:50
|2
|Paul Voß (AUTSAID)
|3:31:37
|3
|Jasper Ockeloen (Canyon)
|3:31:38
|4
|Gustav Frederik Dahl (Restaurant Suri-Carl Ras)
|3:31:39
|5
|Johan Noren (Serneke Allebike)
|3:33:11
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.
Most Popular
By Jackie Tyson
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Marianne Vos and Niki Terpstra claim Swedish round of Gravel World SeriesAnnika Langvad comes second in women's race while Paul Voß and Jasper Ockeloen round out men's podium
-
Ayuso and Almeida lead UAE Team Emirates at Vuelta a EspanaVine and Grand Tour debutant Fisher-Black ride in support
-
Jumbo-Visma seek history with a Grand Tour Grand Slam at the Vuelta a EspanaDutch team could become first squad ever to win all three Grand Tours in a single season with Roglič and Vingegaard
-
Keegan Swenson and Sofia Gomez Villafane set rivals adrift to win SBT GRVLRecord time for Swenson in men's race, Tiffany Cromwell rebounds from tough start to take second in women's race