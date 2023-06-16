Clarke and L’Esperance win at Canada's Blue Mountain Gravel World Series round

The UCI Gravel World Series made its first stop in Canada at the Blue Mountains Gravel Fondo, with national champion Devon Clarke (The Cyclery) taking out the women’s category while Andrew L’Esperance (Maxxis Factory Racing) was victorious in the men’s race after heading off in a breakaway with compatriot Connor Willson.

Willson held on for second place, coming over the line 2 minutes 37 seconds after L’Esperance who finished in 3:39:57. Then it was 15-year-old EF Education ONTO development squad rider Ashlin Barry who came over the line in third ahead of Matthew Shearer (Ascent Cycling).

In the women’s category Dutch rider Tessa Neefjes (Liv Cycling), winner of the 3RIDES Gravel World Series round in Germany last month, came second when she crossed the line more than seven minutes behind Clarke, who finished the 126km race through Ontario's lake region with a time of 4:09:20. Then with a similar gap, Australian rider Ella Bloor secured third place.

It was the first edition of the Canadian gravel race, which marked the ninth round of the UCI Gravel World Series. The sixteen rounds of racing in the series, which started last year, act as qualifiers for the UCI Gravel World Championships which will be held in Veneto Italy again in this year, taking place on October 7.

The next round is Wish One in Millau, France with 126 kilometres including 1,500 metres of elevation. Last year it was won by Niki Terpstra and Neefjes.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Men's results - top ten Position Rider Time 1 Andrew L'Esperance 3:39:57 2 Connor Willson 3:42:35 3 Ashlin Barry 3:50:05 4 Matthew Sherar 3:50:07 5 Andrew Bradbury 3:57:46 6 Hudson Lubbers 3:57:46 7 Michael Barry 3:57:48 8 Jeff Schiller 4:05:09 9 Jack Harris 4:05:11 10 Patrick Harris 4:05:11