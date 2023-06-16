Clarke and L’Esperance win at Canada's Blue Mountain Gravel World Series round

By Simone Giuliani
published

15-year-old Barry Ashlin sprints to third in Canada’s first event in the UCI series

Devon Clarke wins women's Gravel Canadian National Championships
Devon Clarke claiming the Gravel Canadian National Championships earlier this year (Image credit: Greening Media)

The UCI Gravel World Series made its first stop in Canada at the Blue Mountains Gravel Fondo, with national champion Devon Clarke (The Cyclery) taking out the women’s category while Andrew L’Esperance (Maxxis Factory Racing) was victorious in the men’s race after heading off in a breakaway with compatriot Connor Willson. 

Willson held on for second place, coming over the line 2 minutes 37 seconds after L’Esperance who finished in 3:39:57. Then it was 15-year-old EF Education ONTO development squad rider Ashlin Barry who came over the line in third ahead of Matthew Shearer (Ascent Cycling).

In the women’s category Dutch rider Tessa Neefjes (Liv Cycling), winner of the 3RIDES Gravel World Series round in Germany last month, came second when she crossed the line more than seven minutes behind Clarke, who finished the 126km race through Ontario's lake region with a time of 4:09:20. Then with a similar gap, Australian rider Ella Bloor secured third place.

It was the first edition of the Canadian gravel race, which marked the ninth round of the UCI Gravel World Series. The sixteen rounds of racing in the series, which started last year, act as qualifiers for the UCI Gravel World Championships which will be held in Veneto Italy again in this year, taking place on October 7.

The next round is Wish One in Millau, France with 126 kilometres including 1,500 metres of elevation. Last year it was won by Niki Terpstra and Neefjes. 

Men's results - top ten
PositionRiderTime
1Andrew L'Esperance3:39:57
2Connor Willson3:42:35
3Ashlin Barry3:50:05
4Matthew Sherar3:50:07
5Andrew Bradbury3:57:46
6Hudson Lubbers3:57:46
7Michael Barry3:57:48
8Jeff Schiller4:05:09
9Jack Harris4:05:11
10Patrick Harris4:05:11
Women's results - top ten
PositionRiderTime
1Devon Clarke4:09:20
2Tessa Neefjes4:16:42
3Ella Bloor4:23:03
4Anna Kollmann-Suhr4:36:00
5Stefanie Sydlik4:40:59
6Monilee Keller4:47:42
7Julie Toole4:58:15
8Megan Cea5:05:39
9Amy White5:06:23
10Danielle Hinds5:15:20

Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

