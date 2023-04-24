Alejandro Valverde wins on gravel debut at UCI World Series opener La Indomable

By Daniel Ostanek
published

Carolin Schiff takes an even more dominant victory in the women's race

Alejandro Valverde atop the podium at his first gravel race at La Indomable
Alejandro Valverde (centre) atop the podium at his first gravel race at La Indomable (Image credit: Movistar)
Movistar Valverde gravel La Indomable
The men's podium at La Indomable, winner Alejandro Valverde in centre (Image credit: Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde may have switched his long road racing career for gravel racing, but the 42-year-old is still racking up the wins.

The Spaniard made his gravel debut for the Movistar Team Gravel Squad at the La Indomable race in Spain on Sunday and took a solo victory at the first UCI Gravel World Series event of the season.

The race, run over 105km in Berja, saw Valverde take the win with a long solo effort from very early on, eventually crossing the line with an advantage of over 4:43 to second-placed Ismael Esteban Aguero (Logos Energia). Cameron Mason (Trinity Racing) rounded out the podium at 5:15 down. 

In the women's race, there was an even more dominant display as Carolin Schiff (Canyon-CLLCTV) won by more than 14 minutes, with her teammate and fellow German Jade Treffeisen finishing runner-up. British rider Hayley Simmonds, another member of Movistar's new gravel squad, took the final podium spot at at 21:59.

Riders tackled a mostly gravel route in Andalucía, with a 25km climb from the start among 2,400 metres of climbing only adding to the difficulty of the day.

La Indomable is the first of 16 events on the UCI Gravel World Series for the 2023 season, with 12 events in Europe joining two in North America, one in South Africa, and one in Australia on the calendar which provide qualifying points for this year's UCI Gravel World Championships.

The next races in the series come with South Africa's Swartberg 100 and the Dutch race, Gran Fondo Limburg, next weekend. 

The Gravel World Championships will be held in Veneto in October.

Results

Men
PositionRider (Country) TeamTime
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team Gravel Squad)03:26:03
2Ismael Esteban Aguero (Spa) Logos Energia00:04:43
3Cameron Mason (GBr) Trinity Racing00:05:15
4Christian Kreuchler (Ger) Independent00:10:06
5Paul Voss (Ger) Independent00:11:13
6Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Sant Just Agrupacio Ciclista00:12:54
7Luis Angel Maté (Spa) Euskadi F.C00:13:37
8Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Sant Just Agrupacio Ciclista00:13:54
9Felipe Orts (Spa) Arlanzon CDC00:14:02
10Miquel Faus Juan (Spa) Escuderia Mantecon00:14:45
Women
PositionRider (Country) TeamTime
1Carolin Schiff (Ger) Canyon CLLCTV Gravel04:19:15
2Jade Treffeisen (Ger) Canyon CLLCTV Gravel00:14:10
3Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Movistar Team Gravel Squad00:21:49
4Svenja Betz (Ger) Maxx Solar Rose00:22:52
5Olga Manrique Sevilla (Spa) Etipon Bike00:27:04
6Janine Schneider (Ger) Team Baden-Forchheim00:28:59
7Monica Belda Canto (Spa) Paafgio Cycling Club00:31:50
8Monika Wrona (Pol) Independent00:31:58
9Maria Isabel Felipe Davila (Spa) Juan Pedro Trujillo00:46:56
10Marie Lagerhausen (Ger) Independent00:57:54

