Alejandro Valverde returns to racing with the Movistar Gravel Squad
Spaniard part of new gravel team after retirement from WorldTour racing
Alejandro Valverde is back, if, that is, he ever was really away.
The Movistar rider, who retired at the end of 2022, will form part of the new Movistar Gravel Squad and will start racing again in late April in Almeria, Spain.
Movistar announced the new team on Tuesday, with Valverde as the leader. The Movistar Gravel Squad will also include road pro Ivan García Cortina, as well as Britain’s Hayley Simmonds, and Spain’s Ana Dillana, who have both raced with Movistar ‘e-racing’ team .
Valverde has had a role in management following his retirement from WorldTour racing with Movistar, working as a 'liason officer', helping coordinate the team's interaction between riders and staff.
He ended his career at Il Lombardía last autumn, but has stayed fit and was seen training with his former teammates in January.
The first two events scheduled for the Movistar gravel team will be in Almeria, south-east Spain, at the ‘Indomable’ event on Sunday 23rd, where Valverde will be racing, and then in ‘La Traka’ in Girona in Catalunya on Saturday April 29th.
Movistar say that they will be adding both new names and events to their team roster and calendar in the near future.
Spanish clothing brand Gobik have developed a new kit for the Movistar Gravel Squad, in an an evolution from the one used by the Movistar road team and the esports squad. The kit includes brown shorts and a deep blue jersey.
🔙🐐 @alejanvalverde | #MovistarTeamGravelSquad pic.twitter.com/1dkfSdweAxApril 4, 2023
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, The Guardian, ProCycling, The Express and Reuters.