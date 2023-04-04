Alejandro Valverde returns to racing with the Movistar Gravel Squad

Alejandro Valverde is back, if, that is, he ever was really away.

The Movistar rider, who retired at the end of 2022, will form part of the new Movistar Gravel Squad and will start racing again in late April in Almeria, Spain.



Movistar announced the new team on Tuesday, with Valverde as the leader. The Movistar Gravel Squad will also include road pro Ivan García Cortina, as well as Britain’s Hayley Simmonds, and Spain’s Ana Dillana, who have both raced with Movistar ‘e-racing’ team .

Valverde has had a role in management following his retirement from WorldTour racing with Movistar, working as a 'liason officer', helping coordinate the team's interaction between riders and staff.

He ended his career at Il Lombardía last autumn, but has stayed fit and was seen training with his former teammates in January.

The first two events scheduled for the Movistar gravel team will be in Almeria, south-east Spain, at the ‘Indomable’ event on Sunday 23rd, where Valverde will be racing, and then in ‘La Traka’ in Girona in Catalunya on Saturday April 29th.

Movistar say that they will be adding both new names and events to their team roster and calendar in the near future.

Spanish clothing brand Gobik have developed a new kit for the Movistar Gravel Squad, in an an evolution from the one used by the Movistar road team and the esports squad. The kit includes brown shorts and a deep blue jersey.