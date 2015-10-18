Trending

Bertolini best of the U23 men in Valkenburg

Eli Iserbyt and Clement Russo complete podium

Italian champ Gioele Bertolini on the podium in Hoogerheide

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gioele Bertolini (Ita)0:54:23
2Eli Iserbyt (Bel)0:00:18
3Clement Russo (Fra)0:00:34
4Quinten Hermans (Bel)0:01:10
5Yannick Peeters (Bel)0:01:42
6Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned)0:02:01
7Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel)0:02:03
8Jonas Degroote (Bel)0:02:05
9Lucas Dubau (Fra)0:02:17
10Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Esp)0:02:55
11Martijn Budding (Ned)0:03:10
12Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel)0:03:28
13Felipe Orts (Esp)0:03:35
14Johan Jacobs (Sui)0:03:46
15Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned)0:03:54
16Mathieu Morichon (Fra)0:04:17
17Tobin Ortenblad (USA)0:04:22
18Ondrej Glajza (Svk)0:04:56
19Andrew Dillman (USA)
20Richard Jansen (Ned)0:05:15
21Felix Drumm (Ger)0:05:18
22Kelvin Bakx (Ned)0:05:19
23Timon Rüegg (Sui)0:05:28
24Stefano Sala (Ita)0:05:42
25Sieben Wouters (Ned)0:05:46
26Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned)0:06:05
27Paul Lindenau (Ger)0:06:22
28Joshua Dubau (Fra)0:06:32
29Roel Van Der Stegen (Ned)0:06:45
30Nicholas Barnes (GBr)0:06:55
31Lukas Meiler (Ger)
32Stepan Schubert (Cze)
33Matej Ulik (Svk)
34Yannick Gruner (Ger)
35Koen Van Dijke (Ned)
36Wesley Floren (Ned)
37Nadir Colledani (Ita)
38Manuel Müller (Ger)
39Bjorn Van Der Heijden (Ned)
40Joël Grab (Sui)
41Erik Boer (Ned)
42Adrian Sirek (Cze)
43Luc Turchi (Lux)
44Daniel Mayer (Cze)
45Henrik Jansson (Swe)
46Tom Rees (Lux)
DNFDavid Eriksson (Swe)
DNFJonatan Ostlund (Swe)

