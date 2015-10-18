Bertolini best of the U23 men in Valkenburg
Eli Iserbyt and Clement Russo complete podium
U23 Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gioele Bertolini (Ita)
|0:54:23
|2
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel)
|0:00:18
|3
|Clement Russo (Fra)
|0:00:34
|4
|Quinten Hermans (Bel)
|0:01:10
|5
|Yannick Peeters (Bel)
|0:01:42
|6
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned)
|0:02:01
|7
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel)
|0:02:03
|8
|Jonas Degroote (Bel)
|0:02:05
|9
|Lucas Dubau (Fra)
|0:02:17
|10
|Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Esp)
|0:02:55
|11
|Martijn Budding (Ned)
|0:03:10
|12
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel)
|0:03:28
|13
|Felipe Orts (Esp)
|0:03:35
|14
|Johan Jacobs (Sui)
|0:03:46
|15
|Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned)
|0:03:54
|16
|Mathieu Morichon (Fra)
|0:04:17
|17
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA)
|0:04:22
|18
|Ondrej Glajza (Svk)
|0:04:56
|19
|Andrew Dillman (USA)
|20
|Richard Jansen (Ned)
|0:05:15
|21
|Felix Drumm (Ger)
|0:05:18
|22
|Kelvin Bakx (Ned)
|0:05:19
|23
|Timon Rüegg (Sui)
|0:05:28
|24
|Stefano Sala (Ita)
|0:05:42
|25
|Sieben Wouters (Ned)
|0:05:46
|26
|Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned)
|0:06:05
|27
|Paul Lindenau (Ger)
|0:06:22
|28
|Joshua Dubau (Fra)
|0:06:32
|29
|Roel Van Der Stegen (Ned)
|0:06:45
|30
|Nicholas Barnes (GBr)
|0:06:55
|31
|Lukas Meiler (Ger)
|32
|Stepan Schubert (Cze)
|33
|Matej Ulik (Svk)
|34
|Yannick Gruner (Ger)
|35
|Koen Van Dijke (Ned)
|36
|Wesley Floren (Ned)
|37
|Nadir Colledani (Ita)
|38
|Manuel Müller (Ger)
|39
|Bjorn Van Der Heijden (Ned)
|40
|Joël Grab (Sui)
|41
|Erik Boer (Ned)
|42
|Adrian Sirek (Cze)
|43
|Luc Turchi (Lux)
|44
|Daniel Mayer (Cze)
|45
|Henrik Jansson (Swe)
|46
|Tom Rees (Lux)
|DNF
|David Eriksson (Swe)
|DNF
|Jonatan Ostlund (Swe)
