Trending

Valkenburg World Cup: Jappe Jaspers best of the junior men

Podium completed by Jens Dekker and Seppe Rombouts

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jappe Jaspers (Bel)0:40:38
2Jens Dekker (Ned)0:00:34
3Seppe Rombouts (Bel)0:00:50
4Jakob Dorigoni (Ita)0:01:07
5Mitch Groot (Ned)0:01:13
6Thijs Wolsink (Ned)0:01:23
7Thomas Bonnet (Fra)0:01:33
8Mickaël Crispin (Fra)0:01:43
9Kevin Kuhn (Sui)0:01:52
10Spencer Petrov (USA)0:02:02
11Antonio Folcarelli (Ita)0:02:08
12Florian Vermeersch (Bel)0:02:09
13Matthieu Legrand (Fra)0:02:14
14Cameron Beard (USA)0:02:23
15Jonas Brezina (Cze)0:02:31
16Daniel Tulett (GBr)0:02:36
17Quentin Navarro (Fra)0:02:43
18Thymen Arensman (Ned)0:02:49
19Ben Turner (GBr)0:02:55
20Andreas Goeman (Bel)0:03:10
21Alex Colman (Bel)0:03:16
22Jokin Alberdi (Esp)0:03:22
23Josef Jelinek (Cze)0:03:27
24Lois Dufaux (Sui)0:03:45
25Marino Noordam (Ned)0:03:52
26Jofre Cullell Estape (Esp)0:04:00
27Gianni Siebens (Bel)0:04:06
28Maximilian Mobis (Ger)0:04:19
29Michele Bassani (Ita)0:04:35
30Vaclav Sirucek (Cze)0:04:52
31Mauro Schmid (Sui)0:04:54
32Michael Owens (USA)0:05:07
33Noah Fries (Lux)0:05:16
34Koen Van Helvoirt (Ned)0:05:20
35Tristan Parrotta (Lux)0:05:44
36Yannick Vrielink (Ned)0:05:49
37Ted Pettersson (Swe)0:05:52
38Joshua Waters (GBr)0:05:54
39Harry Yates (GBr)
40David Honzák (Cze)0:06:23
41Jan Gavenda (Cze)0:06:24
42David Dekker (Ned)0:06:38
43Misch Leyder (Lux)
44Martin Meiler (Ger)0:06:48
45Luca Vreeswijk (Ned)0:07:05
46Paul Rudolph (Ger)0:07:09
47David Barnes (GBr)0:07:13
48Tarik Haupt (Ger)0:07:40
49Tomasz Rzeszutek (Pol)
50David Jarý (Cze)
51Anton Olstam (Swe)
52Jan Gajdosik (Svk)
53Kyle Agterberg (Ned)
54Stijn Kalvenhaar (Ned)
55David Klátik (Svk)
56Martin Chren (Svk)
57Jan Szuszko (Pol)
DNFKacper Wojciak (Pol)
DNSNoah Barrow (Aus)

Latest on Cyclingnews