Valkenburg World Cup: Jappe Jaspers best of the junior men
Podium completed by Jens Dekker and Seppe Rombouts
Junior Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jappe Jaspers (Bel)
|0:40:38
|2
|Jens Dekker (Ned)
|0:00:34
|3
|Seppe Rombouts (Bel)
|0:00:50
|4
|Jakob Dorigoni (Ita)
|0:01:07
|5
|Mitch Groot (Ned)
|0:01:13
|6
|Thijs Wolsink (Ned)
|0:01:23
|7
|Thomas Bonnet (Fra)
|0:01:33
|8
|Mickaël Crispin (Fra)
|0:01:43
|9
|Kevin Kuhn (Sui)
|0:01:52
|10
|Spencer Petrov (USA)
|0:02:02
|11
|Antonio Folcarelli (Ita)
|0:02:08
|12
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel)
|0:02:09
|13
|Matthieu Legrand (Fra)
|0:02:14
|14
|Cameron Beard (USA)
|0:02:23
|15
|Jonas Brezina (Cze)
|0:02:31
|16
|Daniel Tulett (GBr)
|0:02:36
|17
|Quentin Navarro (Fra)
|0:02:43
|18
|Thymen Arensman (Ned)
|0:02:49
|19
|Ben Turner (GBr)
|0:02:55
|20
|Andreas Goeman (Bel)
|0:03:10
|21
|Alex Colman (Bel)
|0:03:16
|22
|Jokin Alberdi (Esp)
|0:03:22
|23
|Josef Jelinek (Cze)
|0:03:27
|24
|Lois Dufaux (Sui)
|0:03:45
|25
|Marino Noordam (Ned)
|0:03:52
|26
|Jofre Cullell Estape (Esp)
|0:04:00
|27
|Gianni Siebens (Bel)
|0:04:06
|28
|Maximilian Mobis (Ger)
|0:04:19
|29
|Michele Bassani (Ita)
|0:04:35
|30
|Vaclav Sirucek (Cze)
|0:04:52
|31
|Mauro Schmid (Sui)
|0:04:54
|32
|Michael Owens (USA)
|0:05:07
|33
|Noah Fries (Lux)
|0:05:16
|34
|Koen Van Helvoirt (Ned)
|0:05:20
|35
|Tristan Parrotta (Lux)
|0:05:44
|36
|Yannick Vrielink (Ned)
|0:05:49
|37
|Ted Pettersson (Swe)
|0:05:52
|38
|Joshua Waters (GBr)
|0:05:54
|39
|Harry Yates (GBr)
|40
|David Honzák (Cze)
|0:06:23
|41
|Jan Gavenda (Cze)
|0:06:24
|42
|David Dekker (Ned)
|0:06:38
|43
|Misch Leyder (Lux)
|44
|Martin Meiler (Ger)
|0:06:48
|45
|Luca Vreeswijk (Ned)
|0:07:05
|46
|Paul Rudolph (Ger)
|0:07:09
|47
|David Barnes (GBr)
|0:07:13
|48
|Tarik Haupt (Ger)
|0:07:40
|49
|Tomasz Rzeszutek (Pol)
|50
|David Jarý (Cze)
|51
|Anton Olstam (Swe)
|52
|Jan Gajdosik (Svk)
|53
|Kyle Agterberg (Ned)
|54
|Stijn Kalvenhaar (Ned)
|55
|David Klátik (Svk)
|56
|Martin Chren (Svk)
|57
|Jan Szuszko (Pol)
|DNF
|Kacper Wojciak (Pol)
|DNS
|Noah Barrow (Aus)
