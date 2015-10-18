Image 1 of 44 Lars van der Haar (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 44 Sven Nys (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 44 Lars van der Haar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 44 Jeremy Powers (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 44 Philipp Walsleben (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 44 Clement Venturini (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 44 Corne van Kessel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 44 Julien Taramarcaz (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 44 Tom Meeusen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 44 Wout van Aert (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 44 Wout van Aaert (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 44 Kevin Pauwels (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 44 Van Aert, Van der Haar and Nys. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 44 Wout van Aert (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 44 Julien Taramarcaz (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 44 Kevin Pauwels (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 44 a stairs feature from Sunday's course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 44 Dieter Sweek (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 44 Laurens Sweek (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 44 Tom Meeusen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 44 Michael Vanthourenhout (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 44 Wout van Aert (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 44 Sven Nys (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 44 Sven Nys (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 44 Jurgen Mettepenningen and Paul Van Den Bosch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 44 Jim Aernouts (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 44 David Vanderpoel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 44 Ian Field (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 44 World Cup leader Wout van Aert (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 44 Van Aert, Van der Haar and Nys. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 44 Van Aert, Van der Haar and Nys. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 44 Lars van der Haar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 44 Marc Herremans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 44 Lars van der Haar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 44 Lars van der Haar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 44 Lars van der Haar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 44 Lars van der Haar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 44 Kevin Pauwels (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 44 Sven Nys (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 44 Wout van Aert (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 44 Lars van der Haar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 44 Lars van der Haar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 44 Lars van der Haar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 44 Lars van der Haar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The dominance of Wout Van Aert (Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace) came to an abrupt end at the second round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Valkenburg, Netherlands. The course around the famous Cauberg climb is clearly the terrain of Lars van der Haar (Giant-Alpecin), who won for the third year in a row and remains unbeaten on the technical course with its short steep climbing sections.

Van Aert was good enough for second, and in doing so maintained his lead in the World Cup standings after two events, leading on 150 points - now just 10 ahead of Van der Haar in second and 15 clear of Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink) in third.

“I felt really good. If I want to win then this is a course where I have to try it,” said Van der Haar, referring to the dominance from Van Aert.

After a fast opening lap from Van Aert, home rider Van der Haar countered with an extra acceleration at the start of the second lap when the World Cup leader had to gasp for air. Van Aert had to bow his head and from there Van der Haar completed a race-long solo ride on the famous Cauberg.

Three Belgian riders were in the mix for second place: Van Aert, Nys and Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games). After an acceleration halfway through the race Pauwels cracked. In the final lap Van Aert was able to shake off Nys and hold on to his lead in the World Cup standings.

“I’m still the World Cup leader. It’s good to be riding in Koksijde with the white jersey,” said Van Aert said, who didn’t mind that his winning streak came to an end. “I’m glad I don’t have to be asked about it anymore. I have to be honest about today. I played my cards in the opening lap and was immediately countered by Lars. Then it’s clear. I was good but not strong enough to fight up against Lars.”

For Sven Nys the third place was a result he could live with. “I worked with Wout to try and keep Lars under pressure. I wanted a podium result and Kevin Pauwels was clearly on the limit. I didn’t have something left to fight up against Wout in the final lap. What surprised me today was how much time Lars was able to gain in the descent. Each time he took 2-3 seconds. It was a matter of confidence,” he said.

Thanks to the fast start from Van Aert and the counter-attack from Van der Haar there wasn’t much tactical racing action going on in the rest of the race. Van der Haar explained that he was able to make good use of Van Aert’s fast start.

“You can’t let him go. You can’t wait too long. You have to do your race. You have to do it on your terms. The first thing to do is to get Wout back. Of course I was hurting but when he let me take the lead on the road I figured I had to go through the pain barrier and push through,” Van der Haar told Telenet Play Sports.

In the World Cup standings Van Aert leads with 150 points, which is 10 more than Van der Haar. Nys is third overall with 135 points.

Michael Vanthourenhout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) confirmed that his podium result in CrossVegas wasn’t a fluke by finishing sixth behind an impressive Swiss champion Julien Taramarcaz (Era Real Estate - Murprotec) in Valkenburg. With 115 points he shares fourth place overall with team-mate Pauwels. Just like in Sunday’s result Taramarcaz is best of the rest in the World Cup standings, placing sixth with 95 points. He’s followed by Corné van Kessel (Telenet-Fidea) and Laurens Sweeck (Era Real Estate - Murprotec).

The next round of the World cup is held next month in the sand dunes of Koksijde, Belgium.

Results