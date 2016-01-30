Image 1 of 34 Evie Richards (Great-Britain) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 34 Femke van den Driessche (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 34 Femke van den Driessche (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 34 Silver medalist Nikola Noskova (Czech Republic) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 34 Ellen Noble (USA) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 34 Gold went to Evie Richards (Great-Britain) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 34 The gold medal and the rainbow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 34 Bronze went to Maud Kaptheijns (Netherlands) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 34 Ellen Noble (USA) finishes (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 34 The first winner of the U23 worlds, Evie Richards (Great-Britain) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 34 Evie Richards (Great-Britain) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 12 of 34 Evie Richards claims first-ever world title in the U23 category for Great Britain (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 13 of 34 Evie Richards (Great-Britain) riding to a solo victory in women's U23 race at Worlds (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 14 of 34 Evie Richards (Great-Britain) raises her arms with the victory (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 15 of 34 Evie Richards (Great-Britain) wins first-ever U23 women's cycle-cross world title (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 16 of 34 Evie Richards (Great-Britain) rides the mud (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 34 Ellen Noble (USA) pushes through the mud (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 34 Nikola Noskova (Czech Republic) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 34 Maud Kaptheijns (Netherlands) pushes through the mud (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 34 Ellen Noble (USA) with her bike over her shoulder (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 34 Femke van den Driessche (Belgium) carrying her bike (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 34 Laura Verdonschot (Belgium) runs through the mud (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 34 Hannah Arensman (USA) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 34 Early leader Evie Richards (Great Britain) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 25 of 34 Evie Richards (Great-Britain) celebrates victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 34 Evie Richards (Great-Britain) wins the U23 women's cyclo-cross Worlds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 34 Evie Richards (Great-Britain) tops the podium in the U23 women's category at cyclo-cross Worlds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 34 Evie Richards (Great-Britain) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 34 Evie Richards (Great-Britain) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 34 Evie Richards (Great-Britain) celebrates her U23 women's victory at Worlds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 34 US rider Allison Arensman running through the thick mud in Zolder (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 34 Fleur Nagengast shoulders her bike at Worlds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 34 Evie Richards (Great-Britain) running toward her world championships title in Zolder (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 34 Evie Richards (Great-Britain) wins first-ever U23 women's cycle-cross world title (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The inaugural UCI Cyclo-cross World championships race in the Women’s Under 23 category has been won by Evie Richards (Great-Britain). At a rain-soaked course in Heusden-Zolder, Belgium on Saturday afternoon, Richards completed a nearly race-long solo effort. Nikola Noskova (Czech Republic) finished second at 35 seconds, ahead of Maud Kaptheijns (Netherlands)

Halfway through the opening lap, Richards blasted away from the fast starting Chiara Teocchi (Italy) with a small gear. “I wanted to see how long I would last away. It feels amazing. It is my first cyclo-cross race abroad. I wouldn’t want it any other way,” Richards said afterwards.

Richards welcomed the new race category at the world championships. “If the category didn’t exist I wouldn’t have raced. I wouldn’t have had the chance to race. The sport needs female riders. It needs this category for riders to move up to elite.”

The race was run off in terrible weather conditions, with rain falling hard on the rider’s backs. The tailwind at the start blew the riders off the asphalt into the field with Teocchi leading the way ahead of Ellen Noble (USA), Noskova, Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spain), Alice Maria Arzuffi (Italy), Sina Frei (Switzerland), Nadja Heigl (Austria) and Kaptheijns. Richards was in the middle of the pack.

“I started quite far back, I was in the third row. I didn’t know where I was,” Richards said. Pre-race favourite Femke van den Driessche (Belgium) didn’t feature in front and was never a factor during the World championships on home soil. The European champion missed her start and rode just outside the top 10 when she had a mechanical that forced her to run the long finishing straight on the former Formula 1 racing circuit in Zolder. Van den Driessche abandoned the race shortly afterwards.

During the first half of the opening lap, Teocchi opened up a gap on the rest of the field. Noble, Noskova and Gonzalez Blanco were the first chasers. Halfway through the opening lap Frei bridged up to the chasers with Arzuffi, Richards and Kaptheijns following swiftly.

Due to the continuing rain fall the twisting off-camber section was harder than ever before. Teocchi coped well with it but behind her riders were all over the place. Richards emerged first out of the chaos with Noskova, Frei and Heigl just behind her. On the following climb towards the observatory Richards quickly gapped the other riders.

When approaching the last set of obstacles, Richards had bridged up to Teocchi. Richards emerged first over the steep sandy run-up and managed to ride most of the remaining climb. The rest was set afoot and never saw a dynamic Richards again.

Richards had 18 seconds on Teocchi, Heigl, Frei and Noskova after the opening lap, with Kaptheijns was a little further back. Over the three following laps, Richards made no mistakes and kept using a small gear to tackle all obstacles. Behind her, Noskova and Kaptheijns rode away towards the remaining podium spots in the second lap. During the third lap Noskova dropped Kaptheijns while Frei kept the duo in sight but never managed to close the gap.

Heigl rode alone for most of the race and held on for fifth place. Noble won a fierce battle for sixth place from Arzuffi and Juliette Labous (France). Alice Barnes (Great-Britain) was the second British rider in the top 10 which was closed out by Jessica Lambracht (Germany).

