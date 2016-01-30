Image 1 of 21 Jens Dekker (Netherlands) cruises to victory. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 21 Dutch cyclist Jens Dekker celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the junior's race at the second stop of the Superprestige cyclocross cycling competition in Zonhoven Image 3 of 21 Toon Vandebosch (Belgium). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 21 Spencer Petrov (USA). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 21 The juniors in action at the Zolder Cyclo-cross Worlds. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 21 Jens Dekker (Netherlands) won the Junior Cyclo-cross Worlds in Zolder. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 21 Jesn Dekker (Netherlands) with Mickael Crispin and Thomas Bonnet (France) on the podium in Zolder. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 21 Jesn Dekker (Netherlands) beat Mickael Crispin and Thomas Bonnet (France) in Zolder. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 21 Jens Dekker (Netherlands) flanked by Mickael Crispin and Thomas Bonnet (France). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 21 Jens Dekker (Netherlands) is the junior cyclo-cross world champion. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 21 Jens Dekker (Netherlands) en route to victory in the junior men's race at the cyclo-cross Worlds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 21 The junior men in full flight. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 21 Jens Dekker (Netherlands) beat Mickael Crispin and Thomas Bonnet (France). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 21 Jens Dekker (Netherlands). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 21 Mickael Crispin (France). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 21 Thomas Bonnet (France). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 21 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 21 Thomas Bonnet (France) en route to bronze in Zolder. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 21 Jappe Jaspers was the best Belgian finisher. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 21 Jens Dekker (Netherlands) with Mickael Crispin and Thomas Bonnet (France). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 21 Mickael Crispin and Thomas Bonnet (France). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Jens Dekker (Netherlands) is the new UCI Cyclo-cross World champion in the Junior Men’s category. The cousin of famous former road cyclist Erik Dekker simply outclassed his rivals at the 2016 World Championships as rain and wind buffeted Heusden-Zolder. France placed two riders on the podium, as Mickael Crispin and Thomas Bonnet were second and third.

The newly-crowned world champion Dekker had already won the World Cup, and he made things look easy at the former Formula 1 racing circuit. “It was a really hard race for me. I didn’t have my best day of the year. That was last week [at the World Cup round in Hoogerheide]. It was great from the beginning. I went full gas,” Dekker said afterwards.

After a blistering fast tailwind start, three French riders were leading out the field during the first half of the opening lap. Tanguy Turgis managed the hole shot and led ahead of compatriots Bonnet and Crispin. Seppe Rombouts (Belgium) and a patient Jens Dekker were sitting just behind the French trio, together with Thijs Wolsink (Netherlands), Jakob Dorigoni (Italy), Mitch Groot (Italy), Jappe Jaspers (Belgium) and Kevin Kuhn (Switzerland).

American riders Gage Hecht and Spencer Petrov were unable to build on their front-row start position, riding just outside the top 10 where there was a fierce battle for positions going on. Inevitably, riders tangled and suddenly only eleven riders were left in front.

Halfway through the opening lap, Dekker seized his moment and he moved to the front of the group, just before the major technical obstacles on the World Championships course. He tackled the off-camber section flawlessly with Crispin on his wheel. Bonnet had more trouble keeping up. At the following steep descent, the mud and nerves cost a few riders their spot in the front group. Kuhn and Groot tangled and went down together, with Rombouts landing in the mud as well.

Crispin was first at the steep run-up but on the following climbing section Dekker gained much more track and he blasted away from the French rider. From there Dekker kept riding away from Crispin. In the battle for third place Bonnet, Dorigoni and Jaspers were together after the opening lap. Dorigoni got dropped first and then also Jaspers faded.

Dekker hit the final lap with a comfortable advantage of 25 seconds on Crispin. Bonnet was 46 seconds back, about half a minute ahead of Dorigoni, Jaspers and Matthieu Legrand (France). Dekker cruised to a well-deserved victory ahead of Crispin and Bonnet. During the final lap a strong Thomas Pidcock (Great Britain), Kuhn and Ivan Feijoo Alberte (Spain) bridged up to the group that battled for fourth place. That battle was won by Kuhn, ahead of Pidcock, Dorigoni, Jaspers, Feijoo and Legrand. Niklas Markl (Germany) closed out the top 10 in Zolder.

