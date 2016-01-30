Jens Dekker solos to Junior Cyclo-cross Worlds
Frenchmen Crispin and Bonnet round out podium
Junior Men: -
Jens Dekker (Netherlands) is the new UCI Cyclo-cross World champion in the Junior Men’s category. The cousin of famous former road cyclist Erik Dekker simply outclassed his rivals at the 2016 World Championships as rain and wind buffeted Heusden-Zolder. France placed two riders on the podium, as Mickael Crispin and Thomas Bonnet were second and third.
The newly-crowned world champion Dekker had already won the World Cup, and he made things look easy at the former Formula 1 racing circuit. “It was a really hard race for me. I didn’t have my best day of the year. That was last week [at the World Cup round in Hoogerheide]. It was great from the beginning. I went full gas,” Dekker said afterwards.
After a blistering fast tailwind start, three French riders were leading out the field during the first half of the opening lap. Tanguy Turgis managed the hole shot and led ahead of compatriots Bonnet and Crispin. Seppe Rombouts (Belgium) and a patient Jens Dekker were sitting just behind the French trio, together with Thijs Wolsink (Netherlands), Jakob Dorigoni (Italy), Mitch Groot (Italy), Jappe Jaspers (Belgium) and Kevin Kuhn (Switzerland).
American riders Gage Hecht and Spencer Petrov were unable to build on their front-row start position, riding just outside the top 10 where there was a fierce battle for positions going on. Inevitably, riders tangled and suddenly only eleven riders were left in front.
Halfway through the opening lap, Dekker seized his moment and he moved to the front of the group, just before the major technical obstacles on the World Championships course. He tackled the off-camber section flawlessly with Crispin on his wheel. Bonnet had more trouble keeping up. At the following steep descent, the mud and nerves cost a few riders their spot in the front group. Kuhn and Groot tangled and went down together, with Rombouts landing in the mud as well.
Crispin was first at the steep run-up but on the following climbing section Dekker gained much more track and he blasted away from the French rider. From there Dekker kept riding away from Crispin. In the battle for third place Bonnet, Dorigoni and Jaspers were together after the opening lap. Dorigoni got dropped first and then also Jaspers faded.
Dekker hit the final lap with a comfortable advantage of 25 seconds on Crispin. Bonnet was 46 seconds back, about half a minute ahead of Dorigoni, Jaspers and Matthieu Legrand (France). Dekker cruised to a well-deserved victory ahead of Crispin and Bonnet. During the final lap a strong Thomas Pidcock (Great Britain), Kuhn and Ivan Feijoo Alberte (Spain) bridged up to the group that battled for fourth place. That battle was won by Kuhn, ahead of Pidcock, Dorigoni, Jaspers, Feijoo and Legrand. Niklas Markl (Germany) closed out the top 10 in Zolder.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Dekker (Netherlands)
|0:43:05
|2
|Mickael Crispin (France)
|0:00:35
|3
|Thomas Bonnet (France)
|0:01:00
|4
|Kevin Kuhn (Switzerland)
|0:01:17
|5
|Thomas Pidcock (Great Britain)
|0:01:22
|6
|Jakob Dorigoni (Italy)
|0:01:27
|7
|Jappe Jaspers (Belgium)
|0:01:32
|8
|Ivan Feijoo Alberte (Spain)
|0:01:34
|9
|Matthieu Legrand (France)
|0:01:38
|10
|Niklas Markl (Germany)
|0:01:39
|11
|Thymen Arensman (Netherlands)
|0:01:51
|12
|Gage Hecht (United States Of America)
|0:01:53
|13
|Mitch Groot (Netherlands)
|0:02:00
|14
|Jan Gavenda (Czech Republic)
|0:02:10
|15
|Marino Noordam (Netherlands)
|0:02:12
|16
|Seppe Rombouts (Belgium)
|0:02:15
|17
|Eric Brunner (United States Of America)
|0:02:17
|18
|Tanguy Turgis (France)
|0:02:19
|19
|Toon Vandebosch (Belgium)
|0:02:21
|20
|Antonio Folcarelli (Italy)
|0:02:22
|21
|Daniel Tulett (Great Britain)
|0:02:24
|22
|Michel Ries (Luxembourg)
|0:02:25
|23
|Cameron Beard (United States Of America)
|0:02:32
|24
|Quentin Navarro (France)
|0:02:35
|25
|Spencer Petrov (United States Of America)
|0:02:39
|26
|Jofre Cullell Estape (Spain)
|0:02:41
|27
|Ben Turner (Great Britain)
|28
|Thijs Wolsink (Netherlands)
|0:02:53
|29
|Edoardo Xillo (Italy)
|0:02:57
|30
|Denzel Stephenson (United States Of America)
|0:03:00
|31
|Christian Storgaard (Denmark)
|0:03:04
|32
|Michele Bassani (Italy)
|0:03:05
|33
|Florian Vermeersch (Belgium)
|0:03:19
|34
|Jokin Alberdi (Spain)
|0:03:23
|35
|Andreas Lund Andresen (Denmark)
|0:03:26
|36
|Maximilian Mobis (Germany)
|0:03:30
|37
|Vaclav Sirucek (Czech Republic)
|38
|Hakon Aalrust (Norway)
|0:03:41
|39
|Felix Schreiber (Luxembourg)
|0:03:43
|40
|Alessio Dhoore (Belgium)
|0:03:48
|41
|David Honzak (Czech Republic)
|0:03:57
|42
|William Gascoyne (Great Britain)
|0:03:59
|43
|Felix Keiser (Luxembourg)
|0:04:07
|44
|Lorenzo Calloni (Italy)
|0:04:08
|45
|Paul Rudolph (Germany)
|0:04:10
|46
|Michael Owens (United States Of America)
|0:04:17
|47
|Gunnar Holmgren (Canada)
|0:04:29
|48
|David Conroy (Ireland)
|0:04:32
|49
|David Jary (Czech Republic)
|50
|Richard Brun (Spain)
|0:04:42
|51
|Ken Conter (Luxembourg)
|0:05:13
|52
|Brody Sanderson (Canada)
|0:05:25
|53
|Noah Fries (Luxembourg)
|0:05:28
|54
|Jan Novak (Czech Republic)
|0:05:41
|55
|Jan Gajdosik (Slovakia)
|0:05:50
|56
|Ben Walkerden (Australia)
|0:06:04
|57
|Jack Kok (Sweden)
|0:06:06
|58
|Noah Barrow (Australia)
|0:06:17
|59
|Hijiri Oda (Japan)
|0:06:39
|60
|Tomasz Rzeszutek (Poland)
|0:07:38
|61
|Carl Soerensen (Denmark)
|0:07:42
|62
|Quinton Disera (Canada)
|0:08:58
|63
|Ferenc Szollosi (Hungary)
|-1Lap
|64
|Gergo Orosz (Hungary)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy