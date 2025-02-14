2025 UAE Tour start list

By
published
JEBEL HAFEET UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 25 Lennert van Eetvelt of Belgium and Team Lotto Dstny celebrates at podium as final overall Red Leader Jersey winner during the 6th UAE Tour 2024 Stage 7 a 161km stage from Bait Mohammed Bin Khalifa Al Ain to Jebel Hafeet 1031m UCIWT on February 25 2024 in Jebel Hafeet United Arab Emirates Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Data powered by FirstCycling

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

More features
WILLUNGA HILL AUSTRALIA JANUARY 18 Niamh FisherBlack of Team Lidl Trek leads the peloton during the 9th Santos Womens Tour Down Under 2025 Stage 2 a 115km stage from Unley to Willunga Hill 370m on January 18 2025 in Willunga Hill Australia Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

'I was always going to be that young girl to them' – Niamh Fisher-Black's clean slate for growth at Lidl-Trek
A view from above of a pressure-mapping graph overlaid on a saddle

Cycling's most sensitive issue - Why saddle discomfort is one of the most pressing, and silent, barriers to entry for female cyclists
A close up of the collar of a blue Rapha waterproof cycling jacket

The best cycling jacket on the market just went on sale with a lowest ever price, and it's already unavailable in some states
See more latest