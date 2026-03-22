Photo finish at Midwest Cycling Classic goes to Lonneke Uneken as Martina Alzini celebrates too early for a second time

Race Results
By published

Hélène Hesters completes the podium in second edition of Belgian race

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matthieu Mirville/DPPI/Shutterstock (15417818w) Lonneke UNEKEN (Netharlands) of VOLKERWESSELS CYCLING TEAM during the Tour de France Femmes avec ZWIFT 2025, Stage 3 cycling race, La Gacilly - Angers (163,5 Km) on 28 July 2025 in Bain-de-Bretagne, France - Photo Matthieu Mirville / DPPI CYCLING - TOUR DE FRANCE FEMMES AVEC ZWIFT 2025 - STAGE 3, , Bain-de-Bretagne, France - 28 Jul 2025
Lonneke Uneken (VolkerWessels Cycling) (Image credit: Shutterstock)
Jump to:

Lonneke Uneken (VolkerWessels Cycling) edged Martina Alzini (Cofidis) for the victory at the Midwest Cycling Classic in Belgium, coming down to a photo finish to determine the Dutch rider earned the win.

On the straight run-in to the finish in Oostrozebeke, Hélène Hesters (Liv-Jayco-AlUla Women's Continental) accelerated to the front of the peloton. Uneken then moved past on the right side with an edge approaching the line.

Article continues below

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.