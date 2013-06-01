Trending

Lindine and Carey win Trans-Sylvania Epic overall

,

Lindine and Kaufmann celebrate final stage victories

Justin Lindine (Redline/NBX) and Amanda Carey (Stan's NoTubes Women's Elite) won the overall Trans-Sylvania Epic general classification on Saturday afternoon. Both riders successfully defended their leads throughout the entire seven-day race.

Lindine and Sarah Kaufmann (Stan's NoTubes Women's Elite) won the final stage through Bald Eagle State Forest.

Men

Going into the last stage, racer leader Justin Lindine had a solid lead and planned to ride conservatively.

"Before I started, I thought I was going to be disciplined and do the bare minimum to be safe," said Lindine. "I wasn't going to be very aggressive, but that plan quickly went out the window."

"Somehow I was leading through the first singletrack. I was like 'This is not what I intended.' We started racing and I was racing, too. That chip goes off and it's like 'game on'."

The expected battle between Sam Koerber (ProGold) and Brian Matter (RACC/Trek/ProGold) for the second and third spots in the GC did not materialize due to Matter suddenly coming down ill.

"Today's stage for me started last night. It was something I ate I think," said Matter. "After dinner, my stomach was rocking like a boat on the ocean. Probably at 2:00 am, I started barfing every 40 minutes. When I woke up this morning, I figured I wouldn't be racing."

"I went and talked to the race doctor this morning, and he gave me some anti-nausea medication and a liter of fluids so I could at least stand up with out feeling like I was going to pass out or open my mouth without it sticking together."

Hence, Matter was absent from the group of leaders, headed by Lindine, at least until the latter crashed while leading through a rock garden in the second singletrack section of the race.

"I crashed hard while I was leading the top group of five. I came into a rock garden and bungled it up. I went over the bars and landed on my knee and leg pretty hard. I chased back on. Then I settled in."

Phil Grove (Hammer Nutrition) was especially motivated and got away solo off the front.

"Not to take advantage of misfortune, but Brian had been sick all night, and I thought maybe I could wind up fifth," said Grove. "At the start of the enduro, I followed Aaron [Snyder] for a bit, then I realized I had a gap and just went for it on that loose section."

"I was by myself and maybe thinking about a win until the aid station. I knew I was one hour and 10 minutes behind in the GC, and I thought maybe Sam and Justin would let me go, but it wasn't in the cards. They were still racing."

Koerber and Lindine caught Grove at the aid station, and the three stayed together for awhile until Grove could no longer hang.

"We were creeping the pace up, and it turned into a race," said Koerber. "I guess we were all thinking about a stage win or something."

"In the last six miles or so, going into the singletrack, I started hammering. I thought I might take the stage. I had 30 seconds, but then I clipped a pedal and went sailing into the bushes. I got a little bruised up, and it took me a little while to get up. Justin passed and took it on to the finish."

Lindine rode in solo for the stage win. "I inadvertently won the stage," he said. "I'm psyched to win. It's been a big goal for the past few years. This year, I thought I stood a good chance of winning it."

"It's nice when a plan comes together with the form in a race. Some variables were hard to control. My best previous finish was fourth. I feel like I'm riding well right now."

Koerber rolled in for second on the day and kept his second in the overall.

In the race for third, Grove was caught and passed by Aaron Snyder (TSEpic Team) toward the end of the race. Drew Edsall (Kenda/Felt) rolled in for fifth.

Pale and weak from a night of puking, Matter pulled off an impressive ride to finish 10th on the day and to keep his third place overall in the GC.

"My strategy was to survive and to have a somewhat decent start so I wouldn't get caught in traffic. All I was thinking about today was trying to keep that third place overall."

Women

The Stan's NoTubes Women's Elite Team was on a mission during the final stage of the Trans-Sylvania Epic on Saturday.

"Today we had one objective as a team: We wanted to get Vicki [Barclay] back into fourth place in the GC," said overall race winner Amanda Carey. "She was only behind Andrea Wilson [Brickhouse Racing] by 40 seconds. We didn't care about cumulative time; we just wanted to get the GC back to where it was before we took that wrong turn on Thursday.

"We all worked hard yesterday to make up a lot of time, and we had a little more to do today."

Barclay, a State College local, has had a tough week and it wasn't going to be an easy day for her.

"I was struggling this morning to find it in me to race. I've been sick all week," said Barclay. "I also crashed on the road yesterday in the last section. Being sick, getting lost on Thursday, crashing on the road, I was a disaster this morning."

"Andrea asked me if I just wanted to ride party pace, and I said only if you give me my 40 seconds back, and she said "no", so we raced. It was all in good humor. It's racing. It wasn't her fault we got lost for half an hour. Yesterday, I needed to make up 17:40 and I made up 17:00. I think if I hadn't crashed, I might have done it then."

With that strategy in mind, Carey led from the gun, setting a fast pace with Barclay on her wheel. As the early doubletrack narrowed to singletrack, Carey planned to let Barclay pass to have a clear shot at the technical terrain.

"I was first wheel and Vicki was second wheel. Andrea was third wheel. When it went from double to narrow, I wanted to give Vicki the wheel because she rides this stuff all the time," said Carey. "I let her go around, and I started to get back on her wheel, and Andrea Wilson was right there and T-boned me. It wasn't a light bump. We both hit the deck in the bushes pretty hard. We both got up, but I think she had to stop and adjust her bars or saddle or something afterward."

Sarah Kaufmann (Stan's NoTubes) was in fourth place when Carey and Wilson crashed. She paused briefly to make sure they were ok. "Once I heard them both talking, I knew they were ok, and then I kept going."

Barclay led for a bit, and Kaufmann closed the gap to her. Behind them, Carey chased alone, followed by Sue Haywood (Stan's).

"We all regrouped at the aid station by chance," said Carey of her teammates. "We knew we had a gap, but not how big. We set a steady pace and stayed behind Vicki. None of us were going to attack her. We let Sarah and Vicki duke it out in front at the end."

"They were going to talk it out and give it to each other, but Sue and I said they should duke it out. We've been doing it all week - duking it out although we help each other when we can, too," said Carey.

Instead of duking it out, Carey eased back the throttle, her work done for the week.

"I took the last minute or two or three to relax and pedal by myself and let the week sink in," said Carey. "It feels good to win the overall. It's so much hard work, and I put so much training and preparation into it. I had a little injury in March that held me back from training the way I wanted to. Being able to come here and be on fire and have it go well, I feel like I nailed it."

"The riding here is hard. It's really technical. I'm super proud of the way I rode and kept my bike together. I didn't have a single flat or mechanical all week. I kept the body and the head together."

Kaufmann got ahead to take the stage win and finished 34 seconds ahead of Barclay. Haywood finished in third at 49 seconds, and Carey rolled in for fourth.

The team's work was good enough to accomplish their mission.

"Yes, I got my 40 seconds," said Barclay. "Today, we were working as an awesome team. They pulled me up to the singletrack and Amanda let me in first. Sarah helped me a bunch on the road."

Carey clinched the GC while Haywood and Kaufmann were second and third, respectively. Barclay claimed fourth and Wilson took fifth.

After finishing second, Haywood said, "I'm tired. Today was one of those days, you either have to go really slow or a little faster to just get it over with. There was no bar out in the woods this year, so it was like just get her done. It was neat to see these gals dig deep and go for it."

U25 men

After two disappointing stages for former U25 leader, Cory Rimmer (Piney Flats Bicycles/Dean Endurance) used stage 7 to put in one last effort to reclaim time on the GC. With six minutes separating him and second place Gunnar Bergey (Team Seifert), Rimmer executed an exhaustive attack.

"I just put it all out there," said Rimmer after the stage.

The attack was effective early in the day, growing to two minutes within the first few miles. As Rimmer attacked the gravel climbs, he built his lead to over five minutes by the end of the day, taking the stage win in the process.

However, the gap would not be sufficient to remove Bergey from the second step on the GC podium. Rimmer would still trail Bergey by almost a minute and a half.

Rimmer applauded the other racer's efforts. "Everyone I raced definitely deserved what they got," said Rimmer on his competitor's successes. Though not meeting his own personal expectations for the week, Rimmer acknowledged his shortcomings and had a definitive plan should he race again next year.

With the final stage concluded, Madison Matthews kept the U25 Leader's jersey, much to the cheers of the local cycling community. Gunnar Bergey keeps second place, while Rimmer's impressive ride secures third-place.

Singlespeed men

Coming into stage 7, race leader Matt Ferrari (FreezeThaw/Hubcap Cycles) held a comfortable lead over second place Dax Massey (Breck Epic/Honey Stinger/Light and Motion). However, with the two riders riding wheel-to-wheel the past few days, Ferrari did not have the luxury of easing up on the last day of the race.

Though close in the early segments of the race, Massey suffered from two flats throughout the 26-mile stage, causing him to lose six minutes to Ferrari by the time he hit the aid station.

"I just kept looking over my shoulder expecting him to come and get me, but he didn't," said Ferrari on Massey's unexpected absence from the lead of the race.

Massey was able to recover some time from his bad luck, but it would not be enough to catch Ferrari. The FreezeThaw/Hubcap Cycles rider took the stage win and earned the singlespeed leader's jersey for the 2013 Trans-Sylvania Epic.

Ferrari attributes his success throughout the week to his girlfriend's support, "Nita is my main teammate; she got me through this week. I couldn't have done this without her."

Masters 40+

With improved fitness in the second half of the week, Rob Campbell took his first stage win in the Masters 40+ competition. Chris Cyr (Bikeman.com) finished second, with four and a half minutes separating him from Campbell. Bob Radzwich (The Bicycle Shop/Vassago) also showed phenomenal late-week form, finishing third in Stage 7, only thirty seconds behind Cry.

In the GC standings, Nathan Ruch (Evolution) stays in first place to keep his NoTubes Leader's jersey, while Alex Hawkins and Rob Campbell take second and third, respectively.

Masters 50+

John Williams continued his control on the Masters 50+ field with another stage win. Williams closes out the 2013 Trans-Sylvania Epic in first-place for the GC, giving him the leader's jersey. Jack Dalzell and Joe McCarthy had a tight race today, with Dalzell finishing only thirty seconds ahead of McCarthy to take second place. The finish, however, was not enough to make up for McCarthy's sizeable lead in GC. McCarthy finishes second in the GC, while Dalzell finishes in third.

Duo Men

With the exception of one stage, TransRockies/Honey Stinger/Planet Foods riders Jon Firth and Drew Simson controlled the duo men's category for the entire week. The two took another stage win today, extending their GC lead to one hour and 10 minutes over second place stage and GC finishers Mike Festa and Craig Lebair (Philadelphia Ciclismo). Christian Baks and Paul Wojciak (Pawling Cycle and Sport) hold third place in the GC after finishing third in today's stage.

Duo Coed

Kaarin Tae and Lawrence Plug (Java Blend) take another duo co-ed stage victory with a seven minute lead over second place Elizabeth Shaner and Sean Riley (Griggs Orthopedics). The Java Blend riders secure their GC victory, while Crosshairs Cycling duo Libbey Sheldon and Chris Merriam take second on the GC podium. Shaner and Riley take the honor of third in the GC after a strong showing this week.

Enduro

Achieving one of his main goals for the week, Toasted Head Racing rider Zach Adams finishes first in the enduro results for stage 7. Clocking in only two-seconds behind Adams, Stephan Kincaid (Team Seifert) placed second in the stage's enduro competition, while Drew Edsall took third. For the women's enduro stage competition, Kaarin Tae (Java Blend) put in a phenomenal run for a first place finish. Enduro leader Andrea Wilson (Brickhouse Racing) finished thirteen seconds behind for second, and Jordan Salman (Pisgah Tavern) beat out Rhonda Pearce by two seconds for third place.

In the men's enduro classification, Drew Edsall (Kenda/Felt) finished first with a four-point lead over second place Derek Bissett (NoTubes/Trans-Sylvania Epic/BMC). Zach Adams' consistent riding landed him in third place.

In the women's enduro classification, Andrea Wilson retains her substantial lead to win the leader's jersey for the race. Rhonda Pearce and Jordan Salman finish second and third, respectively, in a very close competition.

Non-elite reports written by Tim Darwick.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Justin Lindine (Redline / NBX)1:53:10
2Sam Koerber (Progold)0:01:28
3Aaron Snyder (TSEpic Team)0:02:03
4Phil Grove (Hammer Nutrition)0:04:03
5Drew Edsall (Kenda / Felt)0:05:47
6Cory Rimmer (Piney Flats Bicycles/Dean Endurance)0:07:11
7Michael Wissell (B2C2/ Boloco)0:09:08
8Madison Matthews (The Bicycle Shop / MBR / Maxxis)0:09:28
9Wes Richards (Clemmons bicycle)0:10:45
10Brian Matter (RACC / Trek / Progold)0:12:12
11Peter Butt0:12:58
12Ben Welnak (Mountain Bike Radio)0:13:59
13Theo Procopos (Keswick Cycle)0:18:27
13Jesse Quagliaroli (Expo Wheelmen)0:20:46
15David Fahnestock (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:23:40
16Cody Hawkins0:25:34
17Steven Ordons (Philadelphia Ciclismo)0:28:09
18Michael Cosgrove (Bike Doctor Waldorf/SOMD Crew)0:31:51
19Matthew Kesecker (CAMBO)0:36:45
20Kyle Centrella (Philadephia Ciclismo)0:46:24
21Daniel Humm0:50:23
22Scott Molnar0:57:06
23Jorge Riba (CREMA)0:57:56
24Andrew Schmidt1:01:06
25Zachary Adams (Toasted Head Racing)1:20:16
26Derek Bissett (NoTubes / Trans-Sylvania Epic / BMC)1:24:01

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Kaufmann (NoTubes Elite Women)2:18:50
2Vicki Barclay (Stan's NoTubes Elite Womens Team)0:00:34
3Sue Haywood0:00:49
4Amanda Carey (Stan's Notubes Women's Elite)0:01:06
5Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon)0:04:35
6Andrea Wilson (Brickhouse Racing)0:08:11
7Vanessa Mccaffery (Corning/Stan's NoTubes Race Team)0:19:18
8Beverly Richardson (Blue Rige Adventure Team)0:21:21
9Karen Brooks (Dirt Rag)0:22:18
10Rhonda Pearce0:33:07
11Sue George (Cyclingnews.com)0:33:08
12Angie Sokorai (Action Wheels)0:49:01
13Laura Gleason (TotalCyclist Mountain Bike Race Team)0:56:20
14Jordan Salman (Pisgah Tavern)0:59:29
15Jana Morris (Giordana-Clif Bar)0:59:30
16Donna Miller (TSEpic Team)1:03:51
17Teresa Dewitt (Off the Front)1:06:03
18Sandie Reynolds (Mason Dixon Velo/The Cycle Works)1:12:24
19Carlota Moncada1:18:45

U25 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cory Rimmer (Piney Flats Bicycles/Dean Endurance)2:00:21
2Madison Matthews (The Bicycle Shop / MBR / Maxxis)0:02:17
3Gunnar Bergey (Team Seifert)0:03:41
4Logan Taylor (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor)0:05:48
5Cody Hawkins0:18:23
6Mateus Kaplan (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor)0:33:37
7Zachary Adams (Toasted Head Racing)1:13:05
8Derek Bissett (NoTubes / Trans-Sylvania Epic / BMC)1:16:50
9Jonah Merriam1:50:22

Singlespeed men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Ferrari (FreezeThaw/Hubcap Cycles)2:10:02
2Dax Massey (Breck Epic/Honey Stinger/Light and Motion)0:02:59
3David Yacobelli (Corning/NoTubes Race Team)0:08:45
4Tyler Welnak (Vision/Wheel and Sprocket)0:37:53
5Dejay Birtch (Ride for Reading, Stan’s, Maxxis, Pivot)1:11:34
6Eric Mckeegan (Dirt Rag)1:11:37
7Rich Dillen (Faster Mustache)1:11:38

Masters men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rob Campbell2:11:29
2Chris Cyr (BIKEMAN.COM)0:04:28
3Bob Radzwich (The Bicycle Shop / Vassago)0:04:55
4Brian Conroy (giordona clif bar)0:06:49
5David Olsen (Juggernaut ESF)0:07:19
6Nathan Ruch (Evolution)0:08:01
7Alex Hawkins0:08:37
8Colby Waller (Juggernaut ESF)0:09:30
9Matt Lough (Juggernaut - ESF)0:11:30
10Thori Wolfe (Juggernaut ESF)0:15:46
11Kevin Maldonado0:28:39
12Alan Avis (Bikes plus)0:35:16
13Rick Mceachran (Spinsanity Cycles)0:46:56
14Joaquin Gil Del Real (CREMA)1:06:01

Masters men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Williams2:23:26
2Jack Dalzell (Team CF-Ohio)0:05:56
3Joe Mccarthy0:06:27
4Michael Kryzytski (The Bicycle Peddler)0:42:52
5Robert Eiserman (CAMBO Racing)0:44:50
6Scott Hammontree (Phoenix/Bike Source)1:01:30

Duo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jon Firth (TransRockies/Planet Foods/HoneyStinger)2:04:30
1Drew Simson (TransRockies/Honeystinger/Planet Foods)2:04:31
2Mike Festa (Philadelphia Ciclsimo)0:16:54
2Craig Lebair (Philadelphia Ciclsimo)0:00:01
3Paul Wojciak (Pawling Cycle and Sport)0:08:51
3Christian Baks (Pawling Cycle and Sport)0:08:52
4Marc Basiliere (Bikerumor.com)0:20:17
4Tyler Benedict (Bikerumor.com)0:20:18
5Matt Johnson (Racing for Riley/Summit City Bikes)0:24:17
5Anthony Sanson (Racing for Riley/Summit City Bikes)0:24:20
6Drew Jordan (Revolution / Peak Fasteners)0:31:24
6Jim Wedge (Revolution / Peak Fasteners)0:51:07

Duo co-ed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaarin Tae (Java Blend)2:41:53
2Lawrence Plug (Java Blend)0:00:01
3Elizabeth Shaner (Griggs Orthopedics)0:06:48
4Sean Riley (Griggs Orthopedics)0:06:50
5Chris Merriam (Crosshairs Cycling)0:08:51
6Libbey Sheldon (Crosshairs Cycling)0:08:52
7Sandy Marshall (Giordana-Clif Bar)0:45:35
8Mark Deaton (Giordana-Clif Bar)0:45:37

Men enduro
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zachary Adams (Toasted Head Racing)149pts
2Stephan Kincaid (Team Seifert)148
3Drew Edsall (Kenda / Felt)147
4Derek Bissett (NoTubes / Trans-Sylvania Epic / BMC)146
5Tyler Benedict (Bikerumor.com)145
6Marc Basiliere (Bikerumor.com)144
7Stephen Saxton (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor)143
8Matthew Kesecker (CAMBO)142
9Chris Wielgosz (Tex-Sylvanians)141
10Dax Massey (Breck Epic/Honey Stinger/Light and Motion)140
11David Noletti (Team Seifert)139
12Sean Riley (Griggs Orthopedics)138
13Jesse Quagliaroli (Expo Wheelmen)137
14Jorge Riba (CREMA)136
15Dejay Birtch (Ride for Reading, Stan’s, Maxxis, Pivot)135
16Colby Waller (Juggernaut ESF)134
17Rick Mceachran (Spinsanity Cycles)133
18Eric Mckeegan (Dirt Rag)132
19Larry Colvin (Tex-Sylvanians)131
20Ryan Eisenhauer (SMCC)130
21Drew Jordan (Revolution / Peak Fasteners)129
22Mateus Kaplan (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor)128
23Jim Wedge (Revolution / Peak Fasteners)127
24Joaquin Gil Del Real (CREMA)126
25Scott Molnar125
26Matthew Davies (Bikeway)124
27Robert Eiserman (CAMBO Racing)123
28Tyler Welnak (Vision/Wheel and Sprocket)122
29Will Farwell (SMCC)121
30John Nguyen (Tex-Sylvanians)120
31Derek Papastrat (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor)119

Women enduro
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaarin Tae (Java Blend)149pts
2Andrea Wilson (Brickhouse Racing)148
3Jordan Salman (Pisgah Tavern)147
4Rhonda Pearce146
5Donna Miller (TSEpic Team)145
5Laura Gleason (TotalCyclist Mountain Bike Race Team)145
7Karen Brooks (Dirt Rag)143
8Beverly Richardson (Blue Rige Adventure Team)142
9Sue George (Cyclingnews.com)141
10Jana Morris (Giordana-Clif Bar)140
11Sandy Marshall (Giordana-Clif Bar)139
12Carlota Moncada138
13Sandie Reynolds (Mason Dixon Velo/The Cycle Works)137
14Angie Sokorai (Action Wheels)136

Men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Justin Lindine (Redline / NBX)13:55:27
2Sam Koerber (Progold)0:16:19
3Brian Matter (RACC / Trek / Progold)0:31:40
4Aaron Snyder (TSEpic Team)0:43:31
5Drew Edsall (Kenda / Felt)1:05:10
6Phil Grove (Hammer Nutrition)1:14:19
7Michael Wissell (B2C2/ Boloco)1:23:04
8Madison Matthews (The Bicycle Shop / MBR / Maxxis)1:52:47
9Cory Rimmer (Piney Flats Bicycles/Dean Endurance)2:06:20
10Wes Richards (Clemmons bicycle)2:10:13
11Theo Procopos (Keswick Cycle)2:52:17
12Ben Welnak (Mountain Bike Radio)2:56:43
13Peter Butt3:23:40
13Steven Ordons (Philadelphia Ciclismo)3:38:18
15David Fahnestock (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)4:20:46
16Jesse Quagliaroli (Expo Wheelmen)4:22:38
17Kyle Centrella (Philadephia Ciclismo)4:22:58
18Michael Cosgrove (Bike Doctor Waldorf/SOMD Crew)4:42:18
19Cody Hawkins5:08:15
20Zachary Adams (Toasted Head Racing)5:30:09
21Daniel Humm6:11:50
22Matthew Kesecker (CAMBO)6:22:07
23Derek Bissett (NoTubes / Trans-Sylvania Epic / BMC)6:54:46
24Scott Molnar8:08:54
25Andrew Schmidt8:50:26
26Jorge Riba (CREMA)9:50:44

Women final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Carey (Stan's Notubes Women's Elite)17:08:03
2Sue Haywood0:13:49
3Sarah Kaufmann (NoTubes Elite Women)0:32:59
4Vicki Barclay (Stan's NoTubes Elite Womens Team)0:42:08
5Andrea Wilson (Brickhouse Racing)0:49:04
6Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon)1:03:43
7Vanessa Mccaffery (Corning/Stan's NoTubes Race Team)3:11:24
8Karen Brooks (Dirt Rag)4:11:23
9Beverly Richardson (Blue Rige Adventure Team)4:25:25
10Sue George (Cyclingnews.com)4:49:36
11Rhonda Pearce5:05:50
12Jana Morris (Giordana-Clif Bar)5:48:07
13Jordan Salman (Pisgah Tavern)6:01:27
14Angie Sokorai (Action Wheels)6:59:01
15Laura Gleason (TotalCyclist Mountain Bike Race Team)7:03:20
16Donna Miller (TSEpic Team)7:09:03
17Teresa Dewitt (Off the Front)8:19:48

U25 men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Madison Matthews (The Bicycle Shop / MBR / Maxxis)15:48:14
2Gunnar Bergey (Team Seifert)0:11:10
3Cory Rimmer (Piney Flats Bicycles/Dean Endurance)0:13:33
4Logan Taylor (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor)0:36:48
5Cody Hawkins3:15:28
6Zachary Adams (Toasted Head Racing)3:37:22
7Derek Bissett (NoTubes / Trans-Sylvania Epic / BMC)5:01:59
8Mateus Kaplan (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor)5:44:33
9Jonah Merriam7:26:27

Singlespeed men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Ferrari (FreezeThaw/Hubcap Cycles)15:49:30
2Dax Massey (Breck Epic/Honey Stinger/Light and Motion)0:15:20
3David Yacobelli (Corning/NoTubes Race Team)1:03:44
4Rich Dillen (Faster Mustache)2:33:28
5Dejay Birtch (Ride for Reading, Stan’s, Maxxis, Pivot)2:37:09
6Eric Mckeegan (Dirt Rag)4:02:41
7Tyler Welnak (Vision/Wheel and Sprocket)5:37:47

Masters 40+ men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Ruch (Evolution)16:18:05
2Alex Hawkins0:15:48
3Rob Campbell1:12:39
4Bob Radzwich (The Bicycle Shop / Vassago)1:16:48
5Brian Conroy (giordona clif bar)1:36:06
6Colby Waller (Juggernaut ESF)1:49:53
7Matt Lough (Juggernaut - ESF)1:52:42
8David Olsen (Juggernaut ESF)2:01:00
9Thori Wolfe (Juggernaut ESF)3:05:49
10Kevin Maldonado4:39:54
11Alan Avis (Bikes plus)5:52:06
12Rick Mceachran (Spinsanity Cycles)7:13:59
13Joaquin Gil Del Real (CREMA)8:15:31

Masters 50+ men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Williams18:27:57
2Joe Mccarthy1:15:33
3Jack Dalzell (Team CF-Ohio)1:55:53
4Robert Eiserman (CAMBO Racing)5:21:33
5Michael Kryzytski (The Bicycle Peddler)5:37:09
6Scott Hammontree (Phoenix/Bike Source)6:38:12

Duo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jon Firth (TransRockies/Planet Foods/HoneyStinger)16:02:11
1Drew Simson (TransRockies/Honeystinger/Planet Foods)16:03:07
2Mike Festa (Philadelphia Ciclsimo)1:10:54
2Craig Lebair (Philadelphia Ciclsimo)0:00:04
3Christian Baks (Pawling Cycle and Sport)2:14:55
3Paul Wojciak (Pawling Cycle and Sport)2:15:15
4Anthony Sanson (Racing for Riley/Summit City Bikes)4:12:11
4Matt Johnson (Racing for Riley/Summit City Bikes)4:16:23
5Marc Basiliere (Bikerumor.com)4:29:14
5Tyler Benedict (Bikerumor.com)4:48:30
6Drew Jordan (Revolution / Peak Fasteners)5:58:15
6Jim Wedge (Revolution / Peak Fasteners)6:16:38

Duo co-ed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lawrence Plug (Java Blend)19:39:54
1Kaarin Tae (Java Blend)19:40:06
2Libbey Sheldon (Crosshairs Cycling)0:41:13
2Chris Merriam (Crosshairs Cycling)0:01:16
3Elizabeth Shaner (Griggs Orthopedics)2:00:48
3Sean Riley (Griggs Orthopedics)2:07:36
4Mark Deaton (Giordana-Clif Bar)5:54:16
4Sandy Marshall (Giordana-Clif Bar)5:57:44

Men enduro classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Drew Edsall (Kenda / Felt)2063pts
2Derek Bissett (NoTubes / Trans-Sylvania Epic / BMC)2059
3Zachary Adams (Toasted Head Racing)2022
4Marc Basiliere (Bikerumor.com)1958
5Brian Matter (RACC / Trek / Progold)1871
6Jesse Quagliaroli (Expo Wheelmen)1824
7Tyler Benedict (Bikerumor.com)1800
8Dax Massey (Breck Epic/Honey Stinger/Light and Motion)1716
9Brian Conroy (giordona clif bar)1710
10Colby Waller (Juggernaut ESF)1687
11Stephen Saxton (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor)1670
12Matthew Kesecker (CAMBO)1665
13Jorge Riba (CREMA)1635
14Sean Riley (Griggs Orthopedics)1610
15Joaquin Gil Del Real (CREMA)1586
16Robert Eiserman (CAMBO Racing)1556
17Andrew Schmidt1530
18Will Farwell (SMCC)1491
19Larry Colvin (Tex-Sylvanians)1465
20Rob Campbell1440
21Derek Papastrat (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor)1433
22Ryan Dudek (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor)1419
23Mateus Kaplan (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor)1417
24Tyler Welnak (Vision/Wheel and Sprocket)1361
25Chris Wielgosz (Tex-Sylvanians)1301
26Gunnar Bergey (Team Seifert)1246
27Matthew Davies (Bikeway)1224
28Drew Jordan (Revolution / Peak Fasteners)1156
29David Olsen (Juggernaut ESF)1133
30Scott Hammontree (Phoenix/Bike Source)1108
31Dejay Birtch (Ride for Reading, Stan’s, Maxxis, Pivot)1102
32David Noletti (Team Seifert)1087
33Eric Mckeegan (Dirt Rag)1078
34Jonah Merriam1068
35Jim Wedge (Revolution / Peak Fasteners)1044
36Scott Molnar986
37John Williams805
38John Nguyen (Tex-Sylvanians)740
39Madison Matthews (The Bicycle Shop / MBR / Maxxis)735
39Aaron Snyder (TSEpic Team)735
41Alex Hawkins711
42Cory Rimmer (Piney Flats Bicycles/Dean Endurance)702
43Jon Stang (Crosstown Velo/Industry Nine)678
44Theo Procopos (Keswick Cycle)668
45Alec Donahue (Cycle-Smart)651
46Lawrence Plug (Java Blend)649
47Jon Firth (TransRockies/Planet Foods/HoneyStinger)647
48David Fahnestock (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)646
49Michael Wissell (B2C2/ Boloco)644
50Wes Richards (Clemmons bicycle)642
51Justin Lindine (Redline / NBX)641
52Matt Lough (Juggernaut - ESF)636
53Phil Grove (Hammer Nutrition)634
54Matt Ferrari (FreezeThaw/Hubcap Cycles)630
55David Yacobelli (Corning/NoTubes Race Team)626
56Drew Simson (TransRockies/Honeystinger/Planet Foods)617
57Nathan Ruch (Evolution)615
58Jim Matthews612
59Bob Radzwich (The Bicycle Shop / Vassago)598
59Cody Hawkins598
61Sam Koerber (Progold)582
62Mike Festa (Philadelphia Ciclsimo)577
63Peter Butt572
64Ben Welnak (Mountain Bike Radio)569
65Steven Ordons (Philadelphia Ciclismo)555
66Logan Taylor (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor)552
67Joe Mccarthy548
68Craig Lebair (Philadelphia Ciclsimo)542
69Christian Baks (Pawling Cycle and Sport)539
70Paul Wojciak (Pawling Cycle and Sport)519
71Kyle Centrella (Philadephia Ciclismo)512
72Rich Dillen (Faster Mustache)498
73Matt Johnson (Racing for Riley/Summit City Bikes)484
74Thori Wolfe (Juggernaut ESF)473
75Don Harmeyer (Catamount/1K2GO)470
76Michael Cosgrove (Bike Doctor Waldorf/SOMD Crew)461
77Mark Deaton (Giordana-Clif Bar)454
78Matt Salter (Catamount/1K2GO)452
79Chris Merriam (Crosshairs Cycling)445
80Daniel Humm438
80Stephan Kincaid (Team Seifert)438
82Alan Avis (Bikes plus)393
83Ryan Eisenhauer (SMCC)383
84Anthony Sanson (Racing for Riley/Summit City Bikes)373
85Joel Kostelac (Team Seifert)343
86Chris Cyr (Bikeman.Com)333
87Jorge R Riba N322
88Michael Kryzytski (The Bicycle Peddler)307
89Rob Lichtenwalner (Team Seifert)284
90Rene Gonzalez Vargas269
91Smcc Member (SMCC)240
92Rick Mceachran (Spinsanity Cycles)133
93Jack Dalzell (Team CF-Ohio)76

Women enduro classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Wilson (Brickhouse Racing)2078pts
2Rhonda Pearce2035
3Jordan Salman (Pisgah Tavern)2001
4Donna Miller (TSEpic Team)1980
5Angie Sokorai (Action Wheels)1964
6Beverly Richardson (Blue Rige Adventure Team)1957
7Sue George (Cyclingnews.com)1954
8Jana Morris (Giordana-Clif Bar)1943
9Sandy Marshall (Giordana-Clif Bar)1910
10Laura Gleason (TotalCyclist Mountain Bike Race Team)1829
11Karen Brooks (Dirt Rag)1811
12Sue Haywood1485
13Teresa Dewitt (Off the Front)1199
14Carlota Moncada1193
15Kaarin Tae (Java Blend)1007
16Vicki Barclay (Stan's NoTubes Elite Womens Team)734
17Amanda Carey (Stan's Notubes Women's Elite)730
18Sarah Kaufmann (NoTubes Elite Women)721
19Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon)705
20Libbey Sheldon (Crosshairs Cycling)704
21Elizabeth Shaner (Griggs Orthopedics)671
22Vanessa Mccaffery (Corning/Stan's NoTubes Race Team)659
23Sandie Reynolds (Mason Dixon Velo/The Cycle Works)412
24Peggy Ortiz254

 

