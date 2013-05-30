Trending

Matthews and Haywood win enduro stage at Trans-Sylvania Epic

,

Lindine and Carey continue as race leaders despite crashes, mechanicals

Image 1 of 23

Madison Matthews wows the crowd by pedaling through the rocky Wildcat Gap Trail.

Madison Matthews wows the crowd by pedaling through the rocky Wildcat Gap Trail.
(Image credit: A.E Landes Photography)
Image 2 of 23

Sue Haywood (Stan's NoTubes Elite Racing)

Sue Haywood (Stan's NoTubes Elite Racing)
(Image credit: A.E Landes Photography)
Image 3 of 23

Justin Lindine rallies on the trail of stage 4.

Justin Lindine rallies on the trail of stage 4.
(Image credit: A.E Landes Photography)
Image 4 of 23

Justin Lindine with an early mechanical at the bottom of the first enduro segment.

Justin Lindine with an early mechanical at the bottom of the first enduro segment.
(Image credit: A.E Landes Photography)
Image 5 of 23

Sue Haywood looks ahead down the trail of stage 4.

Sue Haywood looks ahead down the trail of stage 4.
(Image credit: A.E Landes Photography)
Image 6 of 23

Matt Lough descends through the wooded rocky trail of the enduro stage.

Matt Lough descends through the wooded rocky trail of the enduro stage.
(Image credit: A.E Landes Photography)
Image 7 of 23

Peter Butt pulls through a loose corner.

Peter Butt pulls through a loose corner.
(Image credit: A.E Landes Photography)
Image 8 of 23

Andrea Wilson corners a loose segment of stage 4.

Andrea Wilson corners a loose segment of stage 4.
(Image credit: A.E Landes Photography)
Image 9 of 23

Derek Bissett rolling down the rooty and loose enduro segment of stage 4.

Derek Bissett rolling down the rooty and loose enduro segment of stage 4.
(Image credit: A.E Landes Photography)
Image 10 of 23

Brian Matter descending through the first enduro segment.

Brian Matter descending through the first enduro segment.
(Image credit: A.E Landes Photography)
Image 11 of 23

Sam Koerber rallying through the first enduro descent

Sam Koerber rallying through the first enduro descent
(Image credit: A.E Landes Photography)
Image 12 of 23

Drew Edsall creatively carries the enduro tag at the end of the fourth segment.

Drew Edsall creatively carries the enduro tag at the end of the fourth segment.
(Image credit: A.E Landes Photography)
Image 13 of 23

A rider in the enduro stage of the Trans-Sylvania Epic

A rider in the enduro stage of the Trans-Sylvania Epic
(Image credit: A.E Landes Photography)
Image 14 of 23

Michael Wissell carries momentum past the onlookers at the bottom of Wildcat Gap Trail.

Michael Wissell carries momentum past the onlookers at the bottom of Wildcat Gap Trail.
(Image credit: A.E Landes Photography)
Image 15 of 23

Sue George on the fifth segment of the enduro stage.

Sue George on the fifth segment of the enduro stage.
(Image credit: A.E Landes Photography)
Image 16 of 23

Colby Waller finishes the Three Bridges segment of the fifth segment.

Colby Waller finishes the Three Bridges segment of the fifth segment.
(Image credit: A.E Landes Photography)
Image 17 of 23

Theo Procopos crosses at Three Bridges on the last segment of the enduro stage.

Theo Procopos crosses at Three Bridges on the last segment of the enduro stage.
(Image credit: A.E Landes Photography)
Image 18 of 23

A rider falls on the rocky trailbed of Wildcat Gap Trail.

A rider falls on the rocky trailbed of Wildcat Gap Trail.
(Image credit: A.E Landes Photography)
Image 19 of 23

Vicki Barclay pulls through the end of the fourth segment of stage 4.

Vicki Barclay pulls through the end of the fourth segment of stage 4.
(Image credit: A.E Landes Photography)
Image 20 of 23

Colby Waller heads down the trail of the Wildcat Gap Trail.

Colby Waller heads down the trail of the Wildcat Gap Trail.
(Image credit: A.E Landes Photography)
Image 21 of 23

Sue Haywood blasts by the crowd watching the fourth segment of stage 4.

Sue Haywood blasts by the crowd watching the fourth segment of stage 4.
(Image credit: A.E Landes Photography)
Image 22 of 23

Sonya Looney, Dax Massey, and Drew Simson in early banter before stage 4.

Sonya Looney, Dax Massey, and Drew Simson in early banter before stage 4.
(Image credit: A.E Landes Photography)
Image 23 of 23

Madison Matthews rolls down the first double-track enduro segment of stage 3.

Madison Matthews rolls down the first double-track enduro segment of stage 3.
(Image credit: A.E Landes Photography)

Madison Matthews (The Bicycle Shop / MBR / Maxxis) and Sue Haywood (Stan's NoTubes Women's Elite) won the enduro-formatted stage 4 of the Trans-Sylvania Epic on Wednesday. The 20-year-old Matthews schooled his elders, beating Derek Bissett (NoTubes / Trans-Sylvania Epic / BMC) and Drew Edsall (Kenda/Felt) as well as all the top GC riders. 

Related Articles

Racers react to enduro-formatted stage at Trans-Sylvania Epic

It was the other way around in the women's race, in which veteran and former World Cup cross country racer Haywood out-descended Andrea Wilson (Brickhouse Racing) and local Vicki Barclay (Stan's NoTubes Women's Elite).

The stage was an unusual one for a mountain bike stage race. It featured five timed enduro segments, linked together by un-timed transfer stages. Generally, the transfers were mostly on gravel roads while the enduro segments were on the rocky, narrow singletrack common to the area.

Men

The young Matthews used his local knowledge of the trails to help him take the stage win.

"I tried to ride smoothly and not crash today," he said. "I live about two miles down the road from where we started today. These are all home trails. I probably didn't ride these trails as much as I should have with a big race coming through, but yes, I do ride them all the time."

"It's like a dream come true almost to race all these guys here."

The Trans-Sylvania Epic is Matthews' first-ever mountain bike stage race, but he has done two other enduros. Although he led the U25 category earlier in the week, mechanicals cost him some time and the lead spot among the U25s.

"The most important thing today was to not lose any more time and not crash, but I also wanted to chip away at the U25 GC and try to get back a little more time," said Matthews. "It's still anyone's race at this point."

Runner-up Bissett especially enjoyed enduro segments 3 (Croyle) and 4 (Wildcat). "The enduro segments today were more enduro like than in the rest of the race," he said. "It was good for big bikes and big tires."

Enduro GC leader Edsall kept his green jersey with a third place finish on the day.

"Today was the first true enduro race for me. I'm having a really good time on some fast, technical downhills. I was spinning as fast as I could today," he said. "I felt like a downhiller out there taking big risks. I took a crash, but nothing major, just went too fast in a corner."

"This week didn't start off the way I wanted to. I thought I had great fitness after winning Syllamo's last weekend, but it didn't play out that way. I've always been good at the downhill sections - that's why I got into the sport. Normally I don't push it quite as hard as I did today."

Although Edsall is planning to defend his enduro jersey, he's not giving up on the GC yet. "Looking back at last year's times, we're only about halfway through the overall race," he said. "I made up some good time today."

One of the favorites for the enduro, Sam Koerber (ProGold), who is third overall in GC finished fifth on the day, after Aaron Snyder (TSEpic Team) in fourth.

"It was fun. Those were some good, hard downhills," said Koerber, who then joked, "I don't know if I can live up to my reputation any more. I'm too cautious. I'm getting old."

Race leader Justin Lindine had a trying day from a mechanical perspective, but given that only the enduro segments and not the transfer segments counted toward the GC, it was probably the best day of the week to have to deal with mechanical problems.

"The day did not go exactly as planned. I had some mechanical issues before we got going, which is never good," said Lindine. "It happened at a good time in the parking lot beforehand. I had to make a last minute crank switch. It was a single ring set up that I borrowed, so I had to make a couple of changes. It took a little time to get that working correctly."

"You don't do seven days of racing without having some adversity."

During the stage, Lindine had more issues. He got a flat at the end of the first enduro segment, but it was just seconds before the end, so he lost little or no time. Later, he had to shorten his chain.

"I lost a little of my lead today so I don't have as much of a cushion, but we'll see about tomorrow and how everyone wants to race," said Lindine.

Women

The rocky, slightly damp, narrow singletrack descents were a perfect match for the skills of veteran racer Sue Haywood, who took her second stage win of the week.

"The stage was cool. It was a different format," said Haywood. "I've done super Ds and enduros, but not in the middle of this big stage race. It was a little hard to get in the rhythm."

Her first run got off to a sketchy start with a wreck in the first corner; however, once she got back into the groove of racing with cushy fat tires, she was unstoppable and wowed many with her fast descent of the super steep and technical Wildcat enduro segment #4.

"Today took a change in mindset. Not knowing where you were going made it exciting," said Haywood. "I liked it - but it was hard on the adrenal glands. After that Wildcat section, I wanted to go take a nap and rest my adrenal glands."

Andrea Wilson impressed everyone by taking the runner-up spot, despite cracking her frame somewhere en route after a crash during a timed segment.

"I broke my frame today. I don't know if it was a result of wrecking. I did have one wreck, and it seemed like my bike hit the ground harder than me," said Wilson. "It would be great if the second place prize was a new full suspension bike. I guess I'm riding my hardtail the rest of the race."

Wilson held the enduro jersey earlier in the week before Haywood took it over.

"I know Sue is real good going downhills, and she'd have to have a flat tire for me to make up time on her. Second on a stage is the best I've done all week," said a happy Wilson.

"The enduro stage format was a lot of fun. It seems like it was hard on everyone's body and equipment in a different way the the other stages the rest of this week."

Local Vicki Barclay took third on the day, despite breaking a shift lever during the stage.

Race leader Amanda Carey (Stans' NoTubes Women's Elite) finished fourth on the day and held onto her overall GC top spot. She took a spectacular crash at the bottom of the Wildcat descent, but somehow managed not to seriously hurt herself.

"I went into today to have some fun, ride conservatively and protect my GC lead," said Carey. "I put on some bigger tires and tried to keep it safe."

"I did have a pretty heavy crash in the last part of the fourth segment. They warned us to walk it, but I rolled up on it and didn't recognize it as something that I would need to walk. Half way in, I endoed and hit the deck the hardest I have hit it in a very long time. I was pretty shaken - I still can't believe I didn't break an arm, hand or shoulder!"

"I rolled the last segment way easier. I think I'll be fine for tomorrow. I really just feel lucky that I was able to ride away from it all."

Singlespeed

Race leader Matt Ferrari (FreezeThaw/Hubcap Cycles) adopted a more safe approach, holding back on some of the more aggressive descents to finish third in the stage. Dax Massey (Breck Epic/HoneyStinger/Light and Motion) pushed hard through the five enduro segments to finish first, over one and a half minutes ahead of second place Dejay Birtch (Ride for Reading/Stan’s NoTubes/Maxxis/Pivot).

U25 Men

The U25 men's race was dominated by Madison Matthews who not only won the U25 race, but the men's open stage overall. For Matthews this was sweet vindication after mechanicals on stages 2 and 3 took him almost 11 minutes out of the lead. Gunnar Bergey (Cannondale/Champion Systems) still holds second overall in U25 GC as Cory Rimmer defended his lead sensibly and sits five-plus minutes ahead of Bergey in the overall.

Duo men

The strong duo of Jon Firth and Drew Simson (TransRockies/HoneyStinger/Planet Foods) continued their control of the duo men field with another strong victory in stage 4. The pair added another three and a half minutes to their lead over Philadelphia Ciclismo riders Mike Festa and Craig Lebair, who finished second in today’s stage. Christian Baks and Paul Wojciak (Pawling Cycle and Sport) mixed up the top three with their third place finish in the stage.

Duo coed

The duo coed competition retained their status quo after stage 4, with Lawrence Plug and Kaarin Tae (Java Blend) once again taking first place over Libbey Sheldon and Chris Mariam (Crosshairs Cycling). Griggs Orthopedics riders Elizabeth Shaner and Sean Riley took third place, resulting in no changes to the overall GC standings.

Masters 40+

With Alex Hawkins taking a strong win in stage 4, he successfully unseated Nathan Ruch (Evolution) from the top position in GC and claimed the leader's jersey. Jon Stang, with a second place finish in the stage, remains in third for the GC. The 40+ category is one of the tightest competitions in the event and is far from over as Ruch calls tomorrows stage, "one of my favorites".

Masters 50+

For the first time this week, Jim Matthews relinquished his hold on the top podium position after a second place finish in stage 4. John Williams surpassed Matthews for the day, putting almost two minutes into the GC leader's time. However, his finish was not enough to unseat Matthews from the overall GC lead, as Matthews still leads by over an hour over second place.

Stage 5: R.B. Winter

Racers head to the second and final remote stage of the week on Thursday. Stage 5 will cover 26 miles in R.B. Winter State Park.

Race leader Lindine said, "R.B. Winter is usually pretty rough. I overheard that there might be some new sections. It's a short stage, only 26 miles, but it has almost as much climbing as we did earlier in the week. It's all really slow speed rock garden stuff. It takes a toll on you physically more than length would suggest."

The stage has a purported 4,457 feet of climbing and an infamously steep mid-race descent that will count as one of the day's two enduro segments.

Non-elite reports written by Tim Darwick.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Madison Matthews (The Bicycle Shop / MBR / Maxxis)0:20:11
2Derek Bissett (NoTubes / Trans-Sylvania Epic / BMC)0:00:23
3Drew Edsall (Kenda / Felt)0:00:53
4Aaron Snyder (TSEpic Team)0:01:02
5Sam Koerber (Progold)0:01:24
6Cory Rimmer (Piney Flats Bicycles/Dean Endurance)0:02:53
7Zachary Adams (Toasted Head Racing)0:02:54
8Brian Matter (RACC / Trek / Progold)0:03:13
9Theo Procopos (Keswick Cycle)0:04:28
10Justin Lindine (Redline / NBX)0:04:29
11Michael Wissell (B2C2/ Boloco)0:05:29
12Phil Grove (Hammer Nutrition)0:05:46
13Wes Richards (Clemmons bicycle)0:05:48
13Jesse Quagliaroli (Expo Wheelmen)0:06:37
15Cody Hawkins0:06:48
16Peter Butt0:08:24
17Ben Welnak (Mountain Bike Radio)0:08:31
18Steven Ordons (Philadelphia Ciclismo)0:08:54
19Kyle Centrella (Philadephia Ciclismo)0:10:55
20David Fahnestock (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:11:19
21Andrew Schmidt0:11:38
22Matthew Kesecker (CAMBO)0:12:41
23Jorge Riba (CREMA)0:12:57
24Michael Cosgrove (Bike Doctor Waldorf/SOMD Crew)0:13:14
25Daniel Humm0:14:30
26Scott Molnar0:27:36

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sue Haywood0:23:36
2Andrea Wilson (Brickhouse Racing)0:01:13
3Vicki Barclay (Stan's NoTubes Elite Womens Team)0:03:05
4Amanda Carey (Stan's Notubes Women's Elite)0:03:23
5Sarah Kaufmann (NoTubes Elite Women)0:05:30
6Rhonda Pearce0:06:00
7Angie Sokorai (Action Wheels)0:09:11
8Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon)0:09:47
9Jordan Salman (Pisgah Tavern)0:11:03
10Donna Miller (TSEpic Team)0:11:29
11Sue George (Cyclingnews.com)0:14:22
12Laura Gleason (TotalCyclist Mountain Bike Race Team)0:14:41
13Jana Morris (Giordana-Clif Bar)0:15:31
14Karen Brooks (Dirt Rag)0:18:56
15Beverly Richardson (Blue Rige Adventure Team)0:19:48
16Vanessa Mccaffery (Corning/Stan's NoTubes Race Team)0:22:25
17Teresa Dewitt (Off the Front)0:31:09

Singlespeed men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dax Massey (Breck Epic/Honey Stinger/Light and Motion)0:22:16
2Dejay Birtch (Ride for Reading, Stan’s, Maxxis, Pivot)0:01:41
3Matt Ferrari (FreezeThaw/Hubcap Cycles)0:03:34
4David Yacobelli (Corning/NoTubes Race Team)0:03:56
5Eric Mckeegan (Dirt Rag)0:06:12
6Rich Dillen (Faster Mustache)0:10:27
7Tyler Welnak (Vision/Wheel and Sprocket)0:24:28

U25 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Madison Matthews (The Bicycle Shop / MBR / Maxxis)0:20:11
2Derek Bissett (NoTubes / Trans-Sylvania Epic / BMC)0:00:23
3Cory Rimmer (Piney Flats Bicycles/Dean Endurance)0:02:53
4Zachary Adams (Toasted Head Racing)0:02:54
5Gunnar Bergey (Team Seifert)0:03:02
6Cody Hawkins0:06:48
7Logan Taylor (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor)0:09:53
8Jonah Merriam0:13:47
9Mateus Kaplan (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor)0:25:10

Masters men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Hawkins8:12:22
2Nathan Ruch (Evolution)0:03:26
3Jon Stang (Crosstown Velo/Industry Nine)0:27:58
4Rob Campbell0:52:38
5Brian Conroy (giordona clif bar)0:53:51
6Bob Radzwich (The Bicycle Shop / Vassago)1:01:01
7Colby Waller (Juggernaut ESF)1:05:28
8Matt Lough (Juggernaut - ESF)1:06:14
9David Olsen1:14:36
10Thori Wolfe (Juggernaut ESF)1:44:08
11Kevin Maldonado3:10:08
12Alan Avis (Bikes plus)3:30:10
13Joaquin Gil Del Real (CREMA)4:11:56
14Rick Mceachran (Spinsanity Cycles)4:12:57

Masters men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Williams0:24:49
2Jim Matthews0:01:35
3Joe Mccarthy0:04:40
4Robert Eiserman (CAMBO Racing)0:11:03
5Scott Hammontree (Phoenix/Bike Source)0:16:56
6Michael Kryzytski (The Bicycle Peddler)0:17:17

Men duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jon Firth (TransRockies/Planet Foods/HoneyStinger)8:07:32
1Drew Simson (TransRockies/Honeystinger/Planet Foods)8:08:26
2Mike Festa (Philadelphia Ciclsimo)0:32:08
2Craig Lebair (Philadelphia Ciclsimo)0:00:03
3Matt Salter (Catamount/1K2GO)1:07:18
3Don Harmeyer (Catamount/1K2GO)1:11:07
4Matt Johnson (Racing for Riley/Summit City Bikes)0:57:55
4Anthony Sanson (Racing for Riley/Summit City Bikes)1:13:15
5Christian Baks (Pawling Cycle and Sport)1:21:30
5Paul Wojciak (Pawling Cycle and Sport)1:21:56
6Jim Wedge (Revolution / Peak Fasteners)2:52:12
6Drew Jordan (Revolution / Peak Fasteners)2:53:41
7Marc Basiliere (Bikerumor.com)2:38:34
7Tyler Benedict (Bikerumor.com)2:57:43

Co-ed duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lawrence Plug (Java Blend)9:45:44
1Kaarin Tae (Java Blend)9:45:56
2Libbey Sheldon (Crosshairs Cycling)0:28:34
2Chris Merriam (Crosshairs Cycling)0:01:15
3Elizabeth Shaner (Griggs Orthopedics)0:50:54
3Sean Riley (Griggs Orthopedics)0:57:41
4Mark Deaton (Giordana-Clif Bar)2:48:45
4Sandy Marshall (Giordana-Clif Bar)2:52:21

Men enduro
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Derek Bissett (NoTubes / Trans-Sylvania Epic / BMC)737pts
2Madison Matthews (The Bicycle Shop / MBR / Maxxis)735
2Drew Edsall (Kenda / Felt)735
2Aaron Snyder (TSEpic Team)735
5Dax Massey (Breck Epic/Honey Stinger/Light and Motion)713
6Alex Hawkins711
7Zachary Adams (Toasted Head Racing)702
7Cory Rimmer (Piney Flats Bicycles/Dean Endurance)702
9Brian Matter (RACC / TREK / PROGOLD)699
10Gunnar Bergey (Team Seifert)696
11Dejay Birtch (Ride for Reading, Stan’s, Maxxis, Pivot)681
12Jon Stang (Crosstown Velo/Industry Nine)678
13Theo Procopos (Keswick Cycle)668
14John Williams667
15Alec Donahue (Cycle-Smart)651
15Marc Basiliere (Bikerumor.com)651
17Jon Firth (TransRockies/Planet Foods/HoneyStinger)647
18Michael Wissell (B2C2/ Boloco)644
19Wes Richards (Clemmons bicycle)642
20Justin Lindine (Redline / NBX)641
21Matt Lough (Juggernaut - ESF)636
22Phil Grove (Hammer Nutrition)634
23Matt Ferrari (FreezeThaw/Hubcap Cycles)630
24David Yacobelli (Corning/NoTubes Race Team)626
25Drew Simson (TransRockies/Honeystinger/Planet Foods)617
26Nathan Ruch (Evolution)615
27Jim Matthews612
28Brian Conroy (giordona clif bar)608
29Bob Radzwich (The Bicycle Shop / Vassago)598
29Cody Hawkins598
31Jesse Quagliaroli (Expo Wheelmen)593
32Ryan Dudek (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor)590
33Sam Koerber (Progold)582
34Mike Festa (Philadelphia Ciclsimo)577
35Peter Butt572
36Ben Welnak (Mountain Bike Radio)569
37Steven Ordons (Philadelphia Ciclismo)555
38Logan Taylor (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor)552
39Eric Mckeegan (Dirt Rag)551
40Joe Mccarthy548
41Craig Lebair (Philadelphia Ciclsimo)542
42Christian Baks (Pawling Cycle and Sport)539
43Paul Wojciak (Pawling Cycle and Sport)519
44Larry Colvin (Tex-Sylvanians)517
45Kyle Centrella (Philadephia Ciclismo)512
46Lawrence Plug (Java Blend)511
46David Fahnestock (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)511
48Tyler Benedict (Bikerumor.com)504
49Andrew Schmidt502
50Rich Dillen (Faster Mustache)498
51Chris Wielgosz (Tex-Sylvanians)495
52Rob Campbell488
53Matt Johnson (Racing for Riley/Summit City Bikes)484
54Matthew Kesecker (CAMBO)483
55Thori Wolfe (Juggernaut ESF)473
56David Olsen472
57Don Harmeyer (Catamount/1K2GO)470
58Colby Waller (Juggernaut ESF)465
59Stephen Saxton (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor)462
60Jorge Riba (CREMA)461
60Michael Cosgrove (Bike Doctor Waldorf/SOMD Crew)461
62Matt Salter (Catamount/1K2GO)452
63Jonah Merriam451
64Chris Merriam (Crosshairs Cycling)445
65Joaquin Gil Del Real (CREMA)443
66David Noletti (Team Seifert)440
67Daniel Humm438
68Robert Eiserman (CAMBO Racing)428
69Jim Wedge (Revolution / Peak Fasteners)419
70Drew Jordan (Revolution / Peak Fasteners)400
71Alan Avis (Bikes plus)393
72John Nguyen (Tex-Sylvanians)383
73Scott Hammontree (Phoenix/Bike Source)380
74Scott Molnar375
75Mateus Kaplan (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor)374
76Anthony Sanson (Racing for Riley/Summit City Bikes)373
77Sean Riley (Griggs Orthopedics)370
78Tyler Welnak (Vision/Wheel and Sprocket)368
79Will Farwell (SMCC)364
80Matthew Davies (Bikeway)363
81Derek Papastrat (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor)349
82Joel Kostelac (Team Seifert)343
83Mark Deaton (Giordana-Clif Bar)340
84Jorge R Riba N322
85Michael Kryzytski (The Bicycle Peddler)307
86Rene Gonzalez Vargas269
87Chris Cyr (BIKEMAN.COM)195
88Jack Dalzell (Team CF-Ohio)76

Women enduro
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Wilson (Brickhouse Racing)1336pts
1Sue Haywood1336
3Rhonda Pearce1298
4Jordan Salman (Pisgah Tavern)1285
5Angie Sokorai (Action Wheels)1269
6Donna Miller (TSEpic Team)1259
7Laura Gleason (TotalCyclist Mountain Bike Race Team)1251
8Beverly Richardson (Blue Rige Adventure Team)1240
9Sue George (Cyclingnews.com)1236
10Jana Morris (Giordana-Clif Bar)1235
10Karen Brooks (Dirt Rag)1235
12Sandy Marshall (Giordana-Clif Bar)1216
13Carlota Moncada781
14Vicki Barclay (Stan's NoTubes Elite Womens Team)734
15Amanda Carey (Stan's Notubes Women's Elite)730
16Sarah Kaufmann (NoTubes Elite Women)721
17Kaarin Tae (Java Blend)711
18Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon)705
19Libbey Sheldon (Crosshairs Cycling)704
20Elizabeth Shaner (Griggs Orthopedics)671
21Vanessa Mccaffery (Corning/Stan's NoTubes Race Team)659
22Teresa Dewitt (Off the Front)648
23Peggy Ortiz254

Men general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Justin Lindine (Redline / NBX)7:07:39
2Brian Matter (RACC / Trek / Progold)0:09:09
3Sam Koerber (Progold)0:12:04
4Aaron Snyder (TSEpic Team)0:25:38
5Michael Wissell (B2C2/ Boloco)0:39:16
6Drew Edsall (Kenda / Felt)0:40:22
7Phil Grove (Hammer Nutrition)0:44:43
8Cory Rimmer (Piney Flats Bicycles/Dean Endurance)0:55:54
9Madison Matthews (The Bicycle Shop / MBR / Maxxis)1:06:47
10Theo Procopos (Keswick Cycle)1:08:46
11Ben Welnak (Mountain Bike Radio)1:13:30
12Zachary Adams (Toasted Head Racing)1:14:02
13Wes Richards (Clemmons bicycle)1:22:11
13Steven Ordons (Philadelphia Ciclismo)1:28:21
15Kyle Centrella (Philadephia Ciclismo)1:55:01
16Peter Butt2:13:11
17Jesse Quagliaroli (Expo Wheelmen)2:24:45
18David Fahnestock (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)2:26:12
19Michael Cosgrove (Bike Doctor Waldorf/SOMD Crew)2:29:24
20Derek Bissett (NoTubes / Trans-Sylvania Epic / BMC)2:34:54
21Cody Hawkins2:43:00
22Daniel Humm2:58:42
23Matthew Kesecker (CAMBO)3:11:02
24Scott Molnar4:01:25
25Andrew Schmidt4:17:53
26Jorge Riba (CREMA)5:12:49

Women general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Carey (Stan's Notubes Women's Elite)8:29:03
2Sue Haywood0:10:45
3Vicki Barclay (Stan's NoTubes Elite Womens Team)0:13:04
4Sarah Kaufmann (NoTubes Elite Women)0:14:59
5Andrea Wilson (Brickhouse Racing)0:25:05
6Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon)0:50:32
7Vanessa Mccaffery (Corning/Stan's NoTubes Race Team)2:03:01
8Karen Brooks (Dirt Rag)2:27:12
9Beverly Richardson (Blue Rige Adventure Team)2:43:08
10Sue George (Cyclingnews.com)2:50:55
11Rhonda Pearce2:53:02
12Jordan Salman (Pisgah Tavern)2:57:20
13Jana Morris (Giordana-Clif Bar)3:02:46
14Angie Sokorai (Action Wheels)3:18:44
15Laura Gleason (TotalCyclist Mountain Bike Race Team)3:44:31
16Donna Miller (TSEpic Team)3:47:02
17Teresa Dewitt (Off the Front)4:14:57

Singlespeed men general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Ferrari (FreezeThaw/Hubcap Cycles)8:04:16
2Dax Massey (Breck Epic/Honey Stinger/Light and Motion)0:14:12
3David Yacobelli (Corning/NoTubes Race Team)0:20:40
4Dejay Birtch (Ride for Reading, Stan’s, Maxxis, Pivot)0:25:29
5Rich Dillen (Faster Mustache)0:33:25
6Eric Mckeegan (Dirt Rag)1:33:45
7Tyler Welnak (Vision/Wheel and Sprocket)2:27:49

U25 men general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cory Rimmer (Piney Flats Bicycles/Dean Endurance)8:03:33
2Gunnar Bergey (Team Seifert)0:05:03
3Madison Matthews (The Bicycle Shop / MBR / Maxxis)0:10:53
4Zachary Adams (Toasted Head Racing)0:18:08
5Logan Taylor (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor)0:27:32
6Derek Bissett (NoTubes / Trans-Sylvania Epic / BMC)1:39:00
7Cody Hawkins1:47:06
8Mateus Kaplan (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor)3:02:38
9Jonah Merriam4:01:50

Masters 40+ general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Hawkins8:12:22
2Nathan Ruch (Evolution)0:03:26
3Jon Stang (Crosstown Velo/Industry Nine)0:27:58
4Rob Campbell0:52:38
5Brian Conroy (giordona clif bar)0:53:51
6Bob Radzwich (The Bicycle Shop / Vassago)1:01:01
7Colby Waller (Juggernaut ESF)1:05:28
8Matt Lough (Juggernaut - ESF)1:06:14
9David Olsen1:14:36
10Thori Wolfe (Juggernaut ESF)1:44:08
11Kevin Maldonado3:10:08
12Alan Avis (Bikes plus)3:30:10
13Joaquin Gil Del Real (CREMA)4:11:56
14Rick Mceachran (Spinsanity Cycles)4:12:57

Masters 50+ general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jim Matthews8:23:59
2John Williams1:01:15
3Joe Mccarthy1:42:29
4Jack Dalzell (Team CF-Ohio)2:53:45
5Robert Eiserman (CAMBO Racing)3:13:03
6Michael Kryzytski (The Bicycle Peddler)4:03:20
7Scott Hammontree (Phoenix/Bike Source)4:05:37

Men duo general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jon Firth (TransRockies/Planet Foods/HoneyStinger)8:07:32
1Drew Simson (TransRockies/Honeystinger/Planet Foods)8:08:26
2Mike Festa (Philadelphia Ciclsimo)0:32:08
2Craig Lebair (Philadelphia Ciclsimo)0:00:03
3Matt Salter (Catamount/1K2GO)1:07:18
3Don Harmeyer (Catamount/1K2GO)1:11:07
4Matt Johnson (Racing for Riley/Summit City Bikes)0:57:55
4Anthony Sanson (Racing for Riley/Summit City Bikes)1:13:15
5Christian Baks (Pawling Cycle and Sport)1:21:30
5Paul Wojciak (Pawling Cycle and Sport)1:21:56
6Jim Wedge (Revolution / Peak Fasteners)2:52:12
6Drew Jordan (Revolution / Peak Fasteners)2:53:41
7Marc Basiliere (Bikerumor.com)2:38:34
7Tyler Benedict (Bikerumor.com)2:57:43

Co-ed duo general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lawrence Plug (Java Blend)9:45:44
1Kaarin Tae (Java Blend)9:45:56
2Libbey Sheldon (Crosshairs Cycling)0:28:34
2Chris Merriam (Crosshairs Cycling)0:01:15
3Elizabeth Shaner (Griggs Orthopedics)0:50:54
3Sean Riley (Griggs Orthopedics)0:57:41
4Mark Deaton (Giordana-Clif Bar)2:48:45
4Sandy Marshall (Giordana-Clif Bar)2:52:21

Men's enduro classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Drew Edsall (Kenda / Felt)1326pts
2Derek Bissett (NoTubes / Trans-Sylvania Epic / BMC)1323
3Brian Matter (RACC / TREK / PROGOLD)1286
4Zachary Adams (Toasted Head Racing)1282
5Marc Basiliere (Bikerumor.com)1234
6Brian Conroy (giordona clif bar)1160
7Jesse Quagliaroli (Expo Wheelmen)1137
8Tyler Benedict (Bikerumor.com)1085
9Larry Colvin (Tex-Sylvanians)1054
10Andrew Schmidt1020
11Matthew Kesecker (CAMBO)1012
12Colby Waller (Juggernaut ESF)1011
13Dax Massey (Breck Epic/Honey Stinger/Light and Motion)998
14Stephen Saxton (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor)994
15Jorge Riba (CREMA)979
16Joaquin Gil Del Real (CREMA)960
17Robert Eiserman (CAMBO Racing)933
18Sean Riley (Griggs Orthopedics)926
19Mateus Kaplan (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor)903
20Rob Campbell901
21Will Farwell (SMCC)898
22David Olsen876
23Ryan Dudek (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor)871
24Derek Papastrat (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor)841
25Gunnar Bergey (Team Seifert)836
26Jonah Merriam818
27John Williams805
28Scott Hammontree (Phoenix/Bike Source)752
29Tyler Welnak (Vision/Wheel and Sprocket)749
30Madison Matthews (The Bicycle Shop / MBR / Maxxis)735
30Aaron Snyder (TSEpic Team)735
32Alex Hawkins711
33Cory Rimmer (Piney Flats Bicycles/Dean Endurance)702
34Jim Wedge (Revolution / Peak Fasteners)681
34Dejay Birtch (Ride for Reading, Stan’s, Maxxis, Pivot)681
36Jon Stang (Crosstown Velo/Industry Nine)678
37Theo Procopos (Keswick Cycle)668
38Drew Jordan (Revolution / Peak Fasteners)659
39Alec Donahue (Cycle-Smart)651
40Jon Firth (TransRockies/Planet Foods/HoneyStinger)647
41Michael Wissell (B2C2/ Boloco)644
42Wes Richards (Clemmons bicycle)642
43Justin Lindine (Redline / NBX)641
44Matt Lough (Juggernaut - ESF)636
45Phil Grove (Hammer Nutrition)634
46Matt Ferrari (FreezeThaw/Hubcap Cycles)630
47Chris Wielgosz (Tex-Sylvanians)626
47David Yacobelli (Corning/NoTubes Race Team)626
49Drew Simson (TransRockies/Honeystinger/Planet Foods)617
50Nathan Ruch (Evolution)615
51Matthew Davies (Bikeway)613
52Jim Matthews612
53Bob Radzwich (The Bicycle Shop / Vassago)598
53Cody Hawkins598
55Sam Koerber (Progold)582
56Mike Festa (Philadelphia Ciclsimo)577
57Peter Butt572
58Ben Welnak (Mountain Bike Radio)569
59Steven Ordons (Philadelphia Ciclismo)555
60Logan Taylor (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor)552
61Eric Mckeegan (Dirt Rag)551
62Joe Mccarthy548
63Craig Lebair (Philadelphia Ciclsimo)542
64Christian Baks (Pawling Cycle and Sport)539
65Paul Wojciak (Pawling Cycle and Sport)519
66Kyle Centrella (Philadephia Ciclismo)512
67Lawrence Plug (Java Blend)511
67David Fahnestock (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)511
69Rich Dillen (Faster Mustache)498
70Matt Johnson (Racing for Riley/Summit City Bikes)484
71Thori Wolfe (Juggernaut ESF)473
72Don Harmeyer (Catamount/1K2GO)470
73Michael Cosgrove (Bike Doctor Waldorf/SOMD Crew)461
74Matt Salter (Catamount/1K2GO)452
75Chris Merriam (Crosshairs Cycling)445
76David Noletti (Team Seifert)440
77Daniel Humm438
78Alan Avis (Bikes plus)393
79John Nguyen (Tex-Sylvanians)383
80Scott Molnar375
81Anthony Sanson (Racing for Riley/Summit City Bikes)373
82Joel Kostelac (Team Seifert)343
83Mark Deaton (Giordana-Clif Bar)340
84Jorge R Riba N322
85Michael Kryzytski (The Bicycle Peddler)307
86Stephan Kincaid (Team Seifert)290
87Rob Lichtenwalner (Team Seifert)284
88Rene Gonzalez Vargas269
89Chris Cyr (BIKEMAN.COM)195
90Jack Dalzell (Team CF-Ohio)76

Women's enduro classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Wilson (Brickhouse Racing)1336pts
1Sue Haywood1336
3Rhonda Pearce1298
4Jordan Salman (Pisgah Tavern)1285
5Angie Sokorai (Action Wheels)1269
6Donna Miller (TSEpic Team)1259
7Laura Gleason (TotalCyclist Mountain Bike Race Team)1251
8Beverly Richardson (Blue Rige Adventure Team)1240
9Sue George (Cyclingnews.com)1236
10Jana Morris (Giordana-Clif Bar)1235
10Karen Brooks (Dirt Rag)1235
12Sandy Marshall (Giordana-Clif Bar)1216
13Carlota Moncada781
14Vicki Barclay (Stan's NoTubes Elite Womens Team)734
15Amanda Carey (Stan's Notubes Women's Elite)730
16Sarah Kaufmann (NoTubes Elite Women)721
17Kaarin Tae (Java Blend)711
18Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon)705
19Libbey Sheldon (Crosshairs Cycling)704
20Elizabeth Shaner (Griggs Orthopedics)671
21Vanessa Mccaffery (Corning/Stan's NoTubes Race Team)659
22Teresa Dewitt (Off the Front)648
23Peggy Ortiz254

 

Latest on Cyclingnews