Image 1 of 23 Madison Matthews wows the crowd by pedaling through the rocky Wildcat Gap Trail. (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 2 of 23 Sue Haywood (Stan's NoTubes Elite Racing) (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 3 of 23 Justin Lindine rallies on the trail of stage 4. (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 4 of 23 Justin Lindine with an early mechanical at the bottom of the first enduro segment. (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 5 of 23 Sue Haywood looks ahead down the trail of stage 4. (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 6 of 23 Matt Lough descends through the wooded rocky trail of the enduro stage. (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 7 of 23 Peter Butt pulls through a loose corner. (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 8 of 23 Andrea Wilson corners a loose segment of stage 4. (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 9 of 23 Derek Bissett rolling down the rooty and loose enduro segment of stage 4. (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 10 of 23 Brian Matter descending through the first enduro segment. (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 11 of 23 Sam Koerber rallying through the first enduro descent (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 12 of 23 Drew Edsall creatively carries the enduro tag at the end of the fourth segment. (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 13 of 23 A rider in the enduro stage of the Trans-Sylvania Epic (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 14 of 23 Michael Wissell carries momentum past the onlookers at the bottom of Wildcat Gap Trail. (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 15 of 23 Sue George on the fifth segment of the enduro stage. (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 16 of 23 Colby Waller finishes the Three Bridges segment of the fifth segment. (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 17 of 23 Theo Procopos crosses at Three Bridges on the last segment of the enduro stage. (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 18 of 23 A rider falls on the rocky trailbed of Wildcat Gap Trail. (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 19 of 23 Vicki Barclay pulls through the end of the fourth segment of stage 4. (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 20 of 23 Colby Waller heads down the trail of the Wildcat Gap Trail. (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 21 of 23 Sue Haywood blasts by the crowd watching the fourth segment of stage 4. (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 22 of 23 Sonya Looney, Dax Massey, and Drew Simson in early banter before stage 4. (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 23 of 23 Madison Matthews rolls down the first double-track enduro segment of stage 3. (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography)

Madison Matthews (The Bicycle Shop / MBR / Maxxis) and Sue Haywood (Stan's NoTubes Women's Elite) won the enduro-formatted stage 4 of the Trans-Sylvania Epic on Wednesday. The 20-year-old Matthews schooled his elders, beating Derek Bissett (NoTubes / Trans-Sylvania Epic / BMC) and Drew Edsall (Kenda/Felt) as well as all the top GC riders.

It was the other way around in the women's race, in which veteran and former World Cup cross country racer Haywood out-descended Andrea Wilson (Brickhouse Racing) and local Vicki Barclay (Stan's NoTubes Women's Elite).

The stage was an unusual one for a mountain bike stage race. It featured five timed enduro segments, linked together by un-timed transfer stages. Generally, the transfers were mostly on gravel roads while the enduro segments were on the rocky, narrow singletrack common to the area.

Men

The young Matthews used his local knowledge of the trails to help him take the stage win.

"I tried to ride smoothly and not crash today," he said. "I live about two miles down the road from where we started today. These are all home trails. I probably didn't ride these trails as much as I should have with a big race coming through, but yes, I do ride them all the time."

"It's like a dream come true almost to race all these guys here."

The Trans-Sylvania Epic is Matthews' first-ever mountain bike stage race, but he has done two other enduros. Although he led the U25 category earlier in the week, mechanicals cost him some time and the lead spot among the U25s.

"The most important thing today was to not lose any more time and not crash, but I also wanted to chip away at the U25 GC and try to get back a little more time," said Matthews. "It's still anyone's race at this point."

Runner-up Bissett especially enjoyed enduro segments 3 (Croyle) and 4 (Wildcat). "The enduro segments today were more enduro like than in the rest of the race," he said. "It was good for big bikes and big tires."

Enduro GC leader Edsall kept his green jersey with a third place finish on the day.

"Today was the first true enduro race for me. I'm having a really good time on some fast, technical downhills. I was spinning as fast as I could today," he said. "I felt like a downhiller out there taking big risks. I took a crash, but nothing major, just went too fast in a corner."

"This week didn't start off the way I wanted to. I thought I had great fitness after winning Syllamo's last weekend, but it didn't play out that way. I've always been good at the downhill sections - that's why I got into the sport. Normally I don't push it quite as hard as I did today."

Although Edsall is planning to defend his enduro jersey, he's not giving up on the GC yet. "Looking back at last year's times, we're only about halfway through the overall race," he said. "I made up some good time today."

One of the favorites for the enduro, Sam Koerber (ProGold), who is third overall in GC finished fifth on the day, after Aaron Snyder (TSEpic Team) in fourth.

"It was fun. Those were some good, hard downhills," said Koerber, who then joked, "I don't know if I can live up to my reputation any more. I'm too cautious. I'm getting old."

Race leader Justin Lindine had a trying day from a mechanical perspective, but given that only the enduro segments and not the transfer segments counted toward the GC, it was probably the best day of the week to have to deal with mechanical problems.

"The day did not go exactly as planned. I had some mechanical issues before we got going, which is never good," said Lindine. "It happened at a good time in the parking lot beforehand. I had to make a last minute crank switch. It was a single ring set up that I borrowed, so I had to make a couple of changes. It took a little time to get that working correctly."

"You don't do seven days of racing without having some adversity."

During the stage, Lindine had more issues. He got a flat at the end of the first enduro segment, but it was just seconds before the end, so he lost little or no time. Later, he had to shorten his chain.

"I lost a little of my lead today so I don't have as much of a cushion, but we'll see about tomorrow and how everyone wants to race," said Lindine.

Women

The rocky, slightly damp, narrow singletrack descents were a perfect match for the skills of veteran racer Sue Haywood, who took her second stage win of the week.

"The stage was cool. It was a different format," said Haywood. "I've done super Ds and enduros, but not in the middle of this big stage race. It was a little hard to get in the rhythm."

Her first run got off to a sketchy start with a wreck in the first corner; however, once she got back into the groove of racing with cushy fat tires, she was unstoppable and wowed many with her fast descent of the super steep and technical Wildcat enduro segment #4.

"Today took a change in mindset. Not knowing where you were going made it exciting," said Haywood. "I liked it - but it was hard on the adrenal glands. After that Wildcat section, I wanted to go take a nap and rest my adrenal glands."

Andrea Wilson impressed everyone by taking the runner-up spot, despite cracking her frame somewhere en route after a crash during a timed segment.

"I broke my frame today. I don't know if it was a result of wrecking. I did have one wreck, and it seemed like my bike hit the ground harder than me," said Wilson. "It would be great if the second place prize was a new full suspension bike. I guess I'm riding my hardtail the rest of the race."

Wilson held the enduro jersey earlier in the week before Haywood took it over.

"I know Sue is real good going downhills, and she'd have to have a flat tire for me to make up time on her. Second on a stage is the best I've done all week," said a happy Wilson.

"The enduro stage format was a lot of fun. It seems like it was hard on everyone's body and equipment in a different way the the other stages the rest of this week."

Local Vicki Barclay took third on the day, despite breaking a shift lever during the stage.

Race leader Amanda Carey (Stans' NoTubes Women's Elite) finished fourth on the day and held onto her overall GC top spot. She took a spectacular crash at the bottom of the Wildcat descent, but somehow managed not to seriously hurt herself.

"I went into today to have some fun, ride conservatively and protect my GC lead," said Carey. "I put on some bigger tires and tried to keep it safe."

"I did have a pretty heavy crash in the last part of the fourth segment. They warned us to walk it, but I rolled up on it and didn't recognize it as something that I would need to walk. Half way in, I endoed and hit the deck the hardest I have hit it in a very long time. I was pretty shaken - I still can't believe I didn't break an arm, hand or shoulder!"

"I rolled the last segment way easier. I think I'll be fine for tomorrow. I really just feel lucky that I was able to ride away from it all."

Singlespeed

Race leader Matt Ferrari (FreezeThaw/Hubcap Cycles) adopted a more safe approach, holding back on some of the more aggressive descents to finish third in the stage. Dax Massey (Breck Epic/HoneyStinger/Light and Motion) pushed hard through the five enduro segments to finish first, over one and a half minutes ahead of second place Dejay Birtch (Ride for Reading/Stan’s NoTubes/Maxxis/Pivot).

U25 Men

The U25 men's race was dominated by Madison Matthews who not only won the U25 race, but the men's open stage overall. For Matthews this was sweet vindication after mechanicals on stages 2 and 3 took him almost 11 minutes out of the lead. Gunnar Bergey (Cannondale/Champion Systems) still holds second overall in U25 GC as Cory Rimmer defended his lead sensibly and sits five-plus minutes ahead of Bergey in the overall.

Duo men

The strong duo of Jon Firth and Drew Simson (TransRockies/HoneyStinger/Planet Foods) continued their control of the duo men field with another strong victory in stage 4. The pair added another three and a half minutes to their lead over Philadelphia Ciclismo riders Mike Festa and Craig Lebair, who finished second in today’s stage. Christian Baks and Paul Wojciak (Pawling Cycle and Sport) mixed up the top three with their third place finish in the stage.

Duo coed

The duo coed competition retained their status quo after stage 4, with Lawrence Plug and Kaarin Tae (Java Blend) once again taking first place over Libbey Sheldon and Chris Mariam (Crosshairs Cycling). Griggs Orthopedics riders Elizabeth Shaner and Sean Riley took third place, resulting in no changes to the overall GC standings.

Masters 40+

With Alex Hawkins taking a strong win in stage 4, he successfully unseated Nathan Ruch (Evolution) from the top position in GC and claimed the leader's jersey. Jon Stang, with a second place finish in the stage, remains in third for the GC. The 40+ category is one of the tightest competitions in the event and is far from over as Ruch calls tomorrows stage, "one of my favorites".

Masters 50+

For the first time this week, Jim Matthews relinquished his hold on the top podium position after a second place finish in stage 4. John Williams surpassed Matthews for the day, putting almost two minutes into the GC leader's time. However, his finish was not enough to unseat Matthews from the overall GC lead, as Matthews still leads by over an hour over second place.

Stage 5: R.B. Winter

Racers head to the second and final remote stage of the week on Thursday. Stage 5 will cover 26 miles in R.B. Winter State Park.

Race leader Lindine said, "R.B. Winter is usually pretty rough. I overheard that there might be some new sections. It's a short stage, only 26 miles, but it has almost as much climbing as we did earlier in the week. It's all really slow speed rock garden stuff. It takes a toll on you physically more than length would suggest."

The stage has a purported 4,457 feet of climbing and an infamously steep mid-race descent that will count as one of the day's two enduro segments.

Non-elite reports written by Tim Darwick.

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Madison Matthews (The Bicycle Shop / MBR / Maxxis) 0:20:11 2 Derek Bissett (NoTubes / Trans-Sylvania Epic / BMC) 0:00:23 3 Drew Edsall (Kenda / Felt) 0:00:53 4 Aaron Snyder (TSEpic Team) 0:01:02 5 Sam Koerber (Progold) 0:01:24 6 Cory Rimmer (Piney Flats Bicycles/Dean Endurance) 0:02:53 7 Zachary Adams (Toasted Head Racing) 0:02:54 8 Brian Matter (RACC / Trek / Progold) 0:03:13 9 Theo Procopos (Keswick Cycle) 0:04:28 10 Justin Lindine (Redline / NBX) 0:04:29 11 Michael Wissell (B2C2/ Boloco) 0:05:29 12 Phil Grove (Hammer Nutrition) 0:05:46 13 Wes Richards (Clemmons bicycle) 0:05:48 13 Jesse Quagliaroli (Expo Wheelmen) 0:06:37 15 Cody Hawkins 0:06:48 16 Peter Butt 0:08:24 17 Ben Welnak (Mountain Bike Radio) 0:08:31 18 Steven Ordons (Philadelphia Ciclismo) 0:08:54 19 Kyle Centrella (Philadephia Ciclismo) 0:10:55 20 David Fahnestock (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:11:19 21 Andrew Schmidt 0:11:38 22 Matthew Kesecker (CAMBO) 0:12:41 23 Jorge Riba (CREMA) 0:12:57 24 Michael Cosgrove (Bike Doctor Waldorf/SOMD Crew) 0:13:14 25 Daniel Humm 0:14:30 26 Scott Molnar 0:27:36

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sue Haywood 0:23:36 2 Andrea Wilson (Brickhouse Racing) 0:01:13 3 Vicki Barclay (Stan's NoTubes Elite Womens Team) 0:03:05 4 Amanda Carey (Stan's Notubes Women's Elite) 0:03:23 5 Sarah Kaufmann (NoTubes Elite Women) 0:05:30 6 Rhonda Pearce 0:06:00 7 Angie Sokorai (Action Wheels) 0:09:11 8 Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon) 0:09:47 9 Jordan Salman (Pisgah Tavern) 0:11:03 10 Donna Miller (TSEpic Team) 0:11:29 11 Sue George (Cyclingnews.com) 0:14:22 12 Laura Gleason (TotalCyclist Mountain Bike Race Team) 0:14:41 13 Jana Morris (Giordana-Clif Bar) 0:15:31 14 Karen Brooks (Dirt Rag) 0:18:56 15 Beverly Richardson (Blue Rige Adventure Team) 0:19:48 16 Vanessa Mccaffery (Corning/Stan's NoTubes Race Team) 0:22:25 17 Teresa Dewitt (Off the Front) 0:31:09

Singlespeed men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dax Massey (Breck Epic/Honey Stinger/Light and Motion) 0:22:16 2 Dejay Birtch (Ride for Reading, Stan’s, Maxxis, Pivot) 0:01:41 3 Matt Ferrari (FreezeThaw/Hubcap Cycles) 0:03:34 4 David Yacobelli (Corning/NoTubes Race Team) 0:03:56 5 Eric Mckeegan (Dirt Rag) 0:06:12 6 Rich Dillen (Faster Mustache) 0:10:27 7 Tyler Welnak (Vision/Wheel and Sprocket) 0:24:28

U25 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Madison Matthews (The Bicycle Shop / MBR / Maxxis) 0:20:11 2 Derek Bissett (NoTubes / Trans-Sylvania Epic / BMC) 0:00:23 3 Cory Rimmer (Piney Flats Bicycles/Dean Endurance) 0:02:53 4 Zachary Adams (Toasted Head Racing) 0:02:54 5 Gunnar Bergey (Team Seifert) 0:03:02 6 Cody Hawkins 0:06:48 7 Logan Taylor (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor) 0:09:53 8 Jonah Merriam 0:13:47 9 Mateus Kaplan (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor) 0:25:10

Masters men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Hawkins 8:12:22 2 Nathan Ruch (Evolution) 0:03:26 3 Jon Stang (Crosstown Velo/Industry Nine) 0:27:58 4 Rob Campbell 0:52:38 5 Brian Conroy (giordona clif bar) 0:53:51 6 Bob Radzwich (The Bicycle Shop / Vassago) 1:01:01 7 Colby Waller (Juggernaut ESF) 1:05:28 8 Matt Lough (Juggernaut - ESF) 1:06:14 9 David Olsen 1:14:36 10 Thori Wolfe (Juggernaut ESF) 1:44:08 11 Kevin Maldonado 3:10:08 12 Alan Avis (Bikes plus) 3:30:10 13 Joaquin Gil Del Real (CREMA) 4:11:56 14 Rick Mceachran (Spinsanity Cycles) 4:12:57

Masters men 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Williams 0:24:49 2 Jim Matthews 0:01:35 3 Joe Mccarthy 0:04:40 4 Robert Eiserman (CAMBO Racing) 0:11:03 5 Scott Hammontree (Phoenix/Bike Source) 0:16:56 6 Michael Kryzytski (The Bicycle Peddler) 0:17:17

Men duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jon Firth (TransRockies/Planet Foods/HoneyStinger) 8:07:32 1 Drew Simson (TransRockies/Honeystinger/Planet Foods) 8:08:26 2 Mike Festa (Philadelphia Ciclsimo) 0:32:08 2 Craig Lebair (Philadelphia Ciclsimo) 0:00:03 3 Matt Salter (Catamount/1K2GO) 1:07:18 3 Don Harmeyer (Catamount/1K2GO) 1:11:07 4 Matt Johnson (Racing for Riley/Summit City Bikes) 0:57:55 4 Anthony Sanson (Racing for Riley/Summit City Bikes) 1:13:15 5 Christian Baks (Pawling Cycle and Sport) 1:21:30 5 Paul Wojciak (Pawling Cycle and Sport) 1:21:56 6 Jim Wedge (Revolution / Peak Fasteners) 2:52:12 6 Drew Jordan (Revolution / Peak Fasteners) 2:53:41 7 Marc Basiliere (Bikerumor.com) 2:38:34 7 Tyler Benedict (Bikerumor.com) 2:57:43

Co-ed duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lawrence Plug (Java Blend) 9:45:44 1 Kaarin Tae (Java Blend) 9:45:56 2 Libbey Sheldon (Crosshairs Cycling) 0:28:34 2 Chris Merriam (Crosshairs Cycling) 0:01:15 3 Elizabeth Shaner (Griggs Orthopedics) 0:50:54 3 Sean Riley (Griggs Orthopedics) 0:57:41 4 Mark Deaton (Giordana-Clif Bar) 2:48:45 4 Sandy Marshall (Giordana-Clif Bar) 2:52:21

Men enduro # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Derek Bissett (NoTubes / Trans-Sylvania Epic / BMC) 737 pts 2 Madison Matthews (The Bicycle Shop / MBR / Maxxis) 735 2 Drew Edsall (Kenda / Felt) 735 2 Aaron Snyder (TSEpic Team) 735 5 Dax Massey (Breck Epic/Honey Stinger/Light and Motion) 713 6 Alex Hawkins 711 7 Zachary Adams (Toasted Head Racing) 702 7 Cory Rimmer (Piney Flats Bicycles/Dean Endurance) 702 9 Brian Matter (RACC / TREK / PROGOLD) 699 10 Gunnar Bergey (Team Seifert) 696 11 Dejay Birtch (Ride for Reading, Stan’s, Maxxis, Pivot) 681 12 Jon Stang (Crosstown Velo/Industry Nine) 678 13 Theo Procopos (Keswick Cycle) 668 14 John Williams 667 15 Alec Donahue (Cycle-Smart) 651 15 Marc Basiliere (Bikerumor.com) 651 17 Jon Firth (TransRockies/Planet Foods/HoneyStinger) 647 18 Michael Wissell (B2C2/ Boloco) 644 19 Wes Richards (Clemmons bicycle) 642 20 Justin Lindine (Redline / NBX) 641 21 Matt Lough (Juggernaut - ESF) 636 22 Phil Grove (Hammer Nutrition) 634 23 Matt Ferrari (FreezeThaw/Hubcap Cycles) 630 24 David Yacobelli (Corning/NoTubes Race Team) 626 25 Drew Simson (TransRockies/Honeystinger/Planet Foods) 617 26 Nathan Ruch (Evolution) 615 27 Jim Matthews 612 28 Brian Conroy (giordona clif bar) 608 29 Bob Radzwich (The Bicycle Shop / Vassago) 598 29 Cody Hawkins 598 31 Jesse Quagliaroli (Expo Wheelmen) 593 32 Ryan Dudek (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor) 590 33 Sam Koerber (Progold) 582 34 Mike Festa (Philadelphia Ciclsimo) 577 35 Peter Butt 572 36 Ben Welnak (Mountain Bike Radio) 569 37 Steven Ordons (Philadelphia Ciclismo) 555 38 Logan Taylor (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor) 552 39 Eric Mckeegan (Dirt Rag) 551 40 Joe Mccarthy 548 41 Craig Lebair (Philadelphia Ciclsimo) 542 42 Christian Baks (Pawling Cycle and Sport) 539 43 Paul Wojciak (Pawling Cycle and Sport) 519 44 Larry Colvin (Tex-Sylvanians) 517 45 Kyle Centrella (Philadephia Ciclismo) 512 46 Lawrence Plug (Java Blend) 511 46 David Fahnestock (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 511 48 Tyler Benedict (Bikerumor.com) 504 49 Andrew Schmidt 502 50 Rich Dillen (Faster Mustache) 498 51 Chris Wielgosz (Tex-Sylvanians) 495 52 Rob Campbell 488 53 Matt Johnson (Racing for Riley/Summit City Bikes) 484 54 Matthew Kesecker (CAMBO) 483 55 Thori Wolfe (Juggernaut ESF) 473 56 David Olsen 472 57 Don Harmeyer (Catamount/1K2GO) 470 58 Colby Waller (Juggernaut ESF) 465 59 Stephen Saxton (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor) 462 60 Jorge Riba (CREMA) 461 60 Michael Cosgrove (Bike Doctor Waldorf/SOMD Crew) 461 62 Matt Salter (Catamount/1K2GO) 452 63 Jonah Merriam 451 64 Chris Merriam (Crosshairs Cycling) 445 65 Joaquin Gil Del Real (CREMA) 443 66 David Noletti (Team Seifert) 440 67 Daniel Humm 438 68 Robert Eiserman (CAMBO Racing) 428 69 Jim Wedge (Revolution / Peak Fasteners) 419 70 Drew Jordan (Revolution / Peak Fasteners) 400 71 Alan Avis (Bikes plus) 393 72 John Nguyen (Tex-Sylvanians) 383 73 Scott Hammontree (Phoenix/Bike Source) 380 74 Scott Molnar 375 75 Mateus Kaplan (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor) 374 76 Anthony Sanson (Racing for Riley/Summit City Bikes) 373 77 Sean Riley (Griggs Orthopedics) 370 78 Tyler Welnak (Vision/Wheel and Sprocket) 368 79 Will Farwell (SMCC) 364 80 Matthew Davies (Bikeway) 363 81 Derek Papastrat (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor) 349 82 Joel Kostelac (Team Seifert) 343 83 Mark Deaton (Giordana-Clif Bar) 340 84 Jorge R Riba N 322 85 Michael Kryzytski (The Bicycle Peddler) 307 86 Rene Gonzalez Vargas 269 87 Chris Cyr (BIKEMAN.COM) 195 88 Jack Dalzell (Team CF-Ohio) 76

Women enduro # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Wilson (Brickhouse Racing) 1336 pts 1 Sue Haywood 1336 3 Rhonda Pearce 1298 4 Jordan Salman (Pisgah Tavern) 1285 5 Angie Sokorai (Action Wheels) 1269 6 Donna Miller (TSEpic Team) 1259 7 Laura Gleason (TotalCyclist Mountain Bike Race Team) 1251 8 Beverly Richardson (Blue Rige Adventure Team) 1240 9 Sue George (Cyclingnews.com) 1236 10 Jana Morris (Giordana-Clif Bar) 1235 10 Karen Brooks (Dirt Rag) 1235 12 Sandy Marshall (Giordana-Clif Bar) 1216 13 Carlota Moncada 781 14 Vicki Barclay (Stan's NoTubes Elite Womens Team) 734 15 Amanda Carey (Stan's Notubes Women's Elite) 730 16 Sarah Kaufmann (NoTubes Elite Women) 721 17 Kaarin Tae (Java Blend) 711 18 Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon) 705 19 Libbey Sheldon (Crosshairs Cycling) 704 20 Elizabeth Shaner (Griggs Orthopedics) 671 21 Vanessa Mccaffery (Corning/Stan's NoTubes Race Team) 659 22 Teresa Dewitt (Off the Front) 648 23 Peggy Ortiz 254

Men general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Justin Lindine (Redline / NBX) 7:07:39 2 Brian Matter (RACC / Trek / Progold) 0:09:09 3 Sam Koerber (Progold) 0:12:04 4 Aaron Snyder (TSEpic Team) 0:25:38 5 Michael Wissell (B2C2/ Boloco) 0:39:16 6 Drew Edsall (Kenda / Felt) 0:40:22 7 Phil Grove (Hammer Nutrition) 0:44:43 8 Cory Rimmer (Piney Flats Bicycles/Dean Endurance) 0:55:54 9 Madison Matthews (The Bicycle Shop / MBR / Maxxis) 1:06:47 10 Theo Procopos (Keswick Cycle) 1:08:46 11 Ben Welnak (Mountain Bike Radio) 1:13:30 12 Zachary Adams (Toasted Head Racing) 1:14:02 13 Wes Richards (Clemmons bicycle) 1:22:11 13 Steven Ordons (Philadelphia Ciclismo) 1:28:21 15 Kyle Centrella (Philadephia Ciclismo) 1:55:01 16 Peter Butt 2:13:11 17 Jesse Quagliaroli (Expo Wheelmen) 2:24:45 18 David Fahnestock (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 2:26:12 19 Michael Cosgrove (Bike Doctor Waldorf/SOMD Crew) 2:29:24 20 Derek Bissett (NoTubes / Trans-Sylvania Epic / BMC) 2:34:54 21 Cody Hawkins 2:43:00 22 Daniel Humm 2:58:42 23 Matthew Kesecker (CAMBO) 3:11:02 24 Scott Molnar 4:01:25 25 Andrew Schmidt 4:17:53 26 Jorge Riba (CREMA) 5:12:49

Women general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Carey (Stan's Notubes Women's Elite) 8:29:03 2 Sue Haywood 0:10:45 3 Vicki Barclay (Stan's NoTubes Elite Womens Team) 0:13:04 4 Sarah Kaufmann (NoTubes Elite Women) 0:14:59 5 Andrea Wilson (Brickhouse Racing) 0:25:05 6 Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon) 0:50:32 7 Vanessa Mccaffery (Corning/Stan's NoTubes Race Team) 2:03:01 8 Karen Brooks (Dirt Rag) 2:27:12 9 Beverly Richardson (Blue Rige Adventure Team) 2:43:08 10 Sue George (Cyclingnews.com) 2:50:55 11 Rhonda Pearce 2:53:02 12 Jordan Salman (Pisgah Tavern) 2:57:20 13 Jana Morris (Giordana-Clif Bar) 3:02:46 14 Angie Sokorai (Action Wheels) 3:18:44 15 Laura Gleason (TotalCyclist Mountain Bike Race Team) 3:44:31 16 Donna Miller (TSEpic Team) 3:47:02 17 Teresa Dewitt (Off the Front) 4:14:57

Singlespeed men general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matt Ferrari (FreezeThaw/Hubcap Cycles) 8:04:16 2 Dax Massey (Breck Epic/Honey Stinger/Light and Motion) 0:14:12 3 David Yacobelli (Corning/NoTubes Race Team) 0:20:40 4 Dejay Birtch (Ride for Reading, Stan’s, Maxxis, Pivot) 0:25:29 5 Rich Dillen (Faster Mustache) 0:33:25 6 Eric Mckeegan (Dirt Rag) 1:33:45 7 Tyler Welnak (Vision/Wheel and Sprocket) 2:27:49

U25 men general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cory Rimmer (Piney Flats Bicycles/Dean Endurance) 8:03:33 2 Gunnar Bergey (Team Seifert) 0:05:03 3 Madison Matthews (The Bicycle Shop / MBR / Maxxis) 0:10:53 4 Zachary Adams (Toasted Head Racing) 0:18:08 5 Logan Taylor (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor) 0:27:32 6 Derek Bissett (NoTubes / Trans-Sylvania Epic / BMC) 1:39:00 7 Cody Hawkins 1:47:06 8 Mateus Kaplan (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor) 3:02:38 9 Jonah Merriam 4:01:50

Masters 40+ general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Hawkins 8:12:22 2 Nathan Ruch (Evolution) 0:03:26 3 Jon Stang (Crosstown Velo/Industry Nine) 0:27:58 4 Rob Campbell 0:52:38 5 Brian Conroy (giordona clif bar) 0:53:51 6 Bob Radzwich (The Bicycle Shop / Vassago) 1:01:01 7 Colby Waller (Juggernaut ESF) 1:05:28 8 Matt Lough (Juggernaut - ESF) 1:06:14 9 David Olsen 1:14:36 10 Thori Wolfe (Juggernaut ESF) 1:44:08 11 Kevin Maldonado 3:10:08 12 Alan Avis (Bikes plus) 3:30:10 13 Joaquin Gil Del Real (CREMA) 4:11:56 14 Rick Mceachran (Spinsanity Cycles) 4:12:57

Masters 50+ general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jim Matthews 8:23:59 2 John Williams 1:01:15 3 Joe Mccarthy 1:42:29 4 Jack Dalzell (Team CF-Ohio) 2:53:45 5 Robert Eiserman (CAMBO Racing) 3:13:03 6 Michael Kryzytski (The Bicycle Peddler) 4:03:20 7 Scott Hammontree (Phoenix/Bike Source) 4:05:37

Men duo general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jon Firth (TransRockies/Planet Foods/HoneyStinger) 8:07:32 1 Drew Simson (TransRockies/Honeystinger/Planet Foods) 8:08:26 2 Mike Festa (Philadelphia Ciclsimo) 0:32:08 2 Craig Lebair (Philadelphia Ciclsimo) 0:00:03 3 Matt Salter (Catamount/1K2GO) 1:07:18 3 Don Harmeyer (Catamount/1K2GO) 1:11:07 4 Matt Johnson (Racing for Riley/Summit City Bikes) 0:57:55 4 Anthony Sanson (Racing for Riley/Summit City Bikes) 1:13:15 5 Christian Baks (Pawling Cycle and Sport) 1:21:30 5 Paul Wojciak (Pawling Cycle and Sport) 1:21:56 6 Jim Wedge (Revolution / Peak Fasteners) 2:52:12 6 Drew Jordan (Revolution / Peak Fasteners) 2:53:41 7 Marc Basiliere (Bikerumor.com) 2:38:34 7 Tyler Benedict (Bikerumor.com) 2:57:43

Co-ed duo general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lawrence Plug (Java Blend) 9:45:44 1 Kaarin Tae (Java Blend) 9:45:56 2 Libbey Sheldon (Crosshairs Cycling) 0:28:34 2 Chris Merriam (Crosshairs Cycling) 0:01:15 3 Elizabeth Shaner (Griggs Orthopedics) 0:50:54 3 Sean Riley (Griggs Orthopedics) 0:57:41 4 Mark Deaton (Giordana-Clif Bar) 2:48:45 4 Sandy Marshall (Giordana-Clif Bar) 2:52:21

Men's enduro classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Drew Edsall (Kenda / Felt) 1326 pts 2 Derek Bissett (NoTubes / Trans-Sylvania Epic / BMC) 1323 3 Brian Matter (RACC / TREK / PROGOLD) 1286 4 Zachary Adams (Toasted Head Racing) 1282 5 Marc Basiliere (Bikerumor.com) 1234 6 Brian Conroy (giordona clif bar) 1160 7 Jesse Quagliaroli (Expo Wheelmen) 1137 8 Tyler Benedict (Bikerumor.com) 1085 9 Larry Colvin (Tex-Sylvanians) 1054 10 Andrew Schmidt 1020 11 Matthew Kesecker (CAMBO) 1012 12 Colby Waller (Juggernaut ESF) 1011 13 Dax Massey (Breck Epic/Honey Stinger/Light and Motion) 998 14 Stephen Saxton (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor) 994 15 Jorge Riba (CREMA) 979 16 Joaquin Gil Del Real (CREMA) 960 17 Robert Eiserman (CAMBO Racing) 933 18 Sean Riley (Griggs Orthopedics) 926 19 Mateus Kaplan (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor) 903 20 Rob Campbell 901 21 Will Farwell (SMCC) 898 22 David Olsen 876 23 Ryan Dudek (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor) 871 24 Derek Papastrat (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor) 841 25 Gunnar Bergey (Team Seifert) 836 26 Jonah Merriam 818 27 John Williams 805 28 Scott Hammontree (Phoenix/Bike Source) 752 29 Tyler Welnak (Vision/Wheel and Sprocket) 749 30 Madison Matthews (The Bicycle Shop / MBR / Maxxis) 735 30 Aaron Snyder (TSEpic Team) 735 32 Alex Hawkins 711 33 Cory Rimmer (Piney Flats Bicycles/Dean Endurance) 702 34 Jim Wedge (Revolution / Peak Fasteners) 681 34 Dejay Birtch (Ride for Reading, Stan’s, Maxxis, Pivot) 681 36 Jon Stang (Crosstown Velo/Industry Nine) 678 37 Theo Procopos (Keswick Cycle) 668 38 Drew Jordan (Revolution / Peak Fasteners) 659 39 Alec Donahue (Cycle-Smart) 651 40 Jon Firth (TransRockies/Planet Foods/HoneyStinger) 647 41 Michael Wissell (B2C2/ Boloco) 644 42 Wes Richards (Clemmons bicycle) 642 43 Justin Lindine (Redline / NBX) 641 44 Matt Lough (Juggernaut - ESF) 636 45 Phil Grove (Hammer Nutrition) 634 46 Matt Ferrari (FreezeThaw/Hubcap Cycles) 630 47 Chris Wielgosz (Tex-Sylvanians) 626 47 David Yacobelli (Corning/NoTubes Race Team) 626 49 Drew Simson (TransRockies/Honeystinger/Planet Foods) 617 50 Nathan Ruch (Evolution) 615 51 Matthew Davies (Bikeway) 613 52 Jim Matthews 612 53 Bob Radzwich (The Bicycle Shop / Vassago) 598 53 Cody Hawkins 598 55 Sam Koerber (Progold) 582 56 Mike Festa (Philadelphia Ciclsimo) 577 57 Peter Butt 572 58 Ben Welnak (Mountain Bike Radio) 569 59 Steven Ordons (Philadelphia Ciclismo) 555 60 Logan Taylor (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor) 552 61 Eric Mckeegan (Dirt Rag) 551 62 Joe Mccarthy 548 63 Craig Lebair (Philadelphia Ciclsimo) 542 64 Christian Baks (Pawling Cycle and Sport) 539 65 Paul Wojciak (Pawling Cycle and Sport) 519 66 Kyle Centrella (Philadephia Ciclismo) 512 67 Lawrence Plug (Java Blend) 511 67 David Fahnestock (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 511 69 Rich Dillen (Faster Mustache) 498 70 Matt Johnson (Racing for Riley/Summit City Bikes) 484 71 Thori Wolfe (Juggernaut ESF) 473 72 Don Harmeyer (Catamount/1K2GO) 470 73 Michael Cosgrove (Bike Doctor Waldorf/SOMD Crew) 461 74 Matt Salter (Catamount/1K2GO) 452 75 Chris Merriam (Crosshairs Cycling) 445 76 David Noletti (Team Seifert) 440 77 Daniel Humm 438 78 Alan Avis (Bikes plus) 393 79 John Nguyen (Tex-Sylvanians) 383 80 Scott Molnar 375 81 Anthony Sanson (Racing for Riley/Summit City Bikes) 373 82 Joel Kostelac (Team Seifert) 343 83 Mark Deaton (Giordana-Clif Bar) 340 84 Jorge R Riba N 322 85 Michael Kryzytski (The Bicycle Peddler) 307 86 Stephan Kincaid (Team Seifert) 290 87 Rob Lichtenwalner (Team Seifert) 284 88 Rene Gonzalez Vargas 269 89 Chris Cyr (BIKEMAN.COM) 195 90 Jack Dalzell (Team CF-Ohio) 76