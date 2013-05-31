Trending

Lindine and Carey win stage 6 of the Trans-Sylvania Epic

,

Both riders extend their overall leads during queen stage

Image 1 of 25

Justin Lindine battles it out with Sam Koerber for early placement in the stage.

Justin Lindine battles it out with Sam Koerber for early placement in the stage.
(Image credit: A.E Landes Photography)
Image 2 of 25

Ryan Dudek flying through a ferned section of trail.

Ryan Dudek flying through a ferned section of trail.
(Image credit: A.E Landes Photography)
Image 3 of 25

Zachary Adams focused on a wide corner.

Zachary Adams focused on a wide corner.
(Image credit: A.E Landes Photography)
Image 4 of 25

Jon Firth, duo men's GC leader, rides through camp at check in.

Jon Firth, duo men's GC leader, rides through camp at check in.
(Image credit: A.E Landes Photography)
Image 5 of 25

Riders chat while waiting for the start.

Riders chat while waiting for the start.
(Image credit: A.E Landes Photography)
Image 6 of 25

Alex Hawkins and Cody Hawkins, father and son, pose near the start.

Alex Hawkins and Cody Hawkins, father and son, pose near the start.
(Image credit: A.E Landes Photography)
Image 7 of 25

Sonya Looney, Andrea Wilson, and Michael Wissell talk before the start.

Sonya Looney, Andrea Wilson, and Michael Wissell talk before the start.
(Image credit: A.E Landes Photography)
Image 8 of 25

Riders set out from camp to the official start in a neutral pack.

Riders set out from camp to the official start in a neutral pack.
(Image credit: A.E Landes Photography)
Image 9 of 25

Brian Matter negotiates a rock garden near the beginning of the stage.

Brian Matter negotiates a rock garden near the beginning of the stage.
(Image credit: A.E Landes Photography)
Image 10 of 25

Sam Koerber displays his technical skills through a rocky section of trail

Sam Koerber displays his technical skills through a rocky section of trail
(Image credit: A.E Landes Photography)
Image 11 of 25

Gunner Bergey leads a chase group through a winding trail.

Gunner Bergey leads a chase group through a winding trail.
(Image credit: A.E Landes Photography)
Image 12 of 25

Eric McKeegan riding through the ferns midway through the stage.

Eric McKeegan riding through the ferns midway through the stage.
(Image credit: A.E Landes Photography)
Image 13 of 25

Amanda Carey rides a wide corner through the woods.

Amanda Carey rides a wide corner through the woods.
(Image credit: A.E Landes Photography)
Image 14 of 25

Logan Taylor speeding through a berm.

Logan Taylor speeding through a berm.
(Image credit: A.E Landes Photography)
Image 15 of 25

Michael Kryzytski enjoying the sun and view from the Tussey Ridge.

Michael Kryzytski enjoying the sun and view from the Tussey Ridge.
(Image credit: A.E Landes Photography)
Image 16 of 25

A rider meanders along the top of Tussey Mountain.

A rider meanders along the top of Tussey Mountain.
(Image credit: A.E Landes Photography)
Image 17 of 25

Andrea Wilson making her way through the forest early in the stage.

Andrea Wilson making her way through the forest early in the stage.
(Image credit: A.E Landes Photography)
Image 18 of 25

Wes Richards leads Jon Firth and Drew Simson through the Three Bridges area of Tussey Mountain.

Wes Richards leads Jon Firth and Drew Simson through the Three Bridges area of Tussey Mountain.
(Image credit: A.E Landes Photography)
Image 19 of 25

Sonya Looney makes her way over a rocky section with a smile.

Sonya Looney makes her way over a rocky section with a smile.
(Image credit: A.E Landes Photography)
Image 20 of 25

Matt Salter riding a section of gravel road before the Tussey Ridge section of the stage.

Matt Salter riding a section of gravel road before the Tussey Ridge section of the stage.
(Image credit: A.E Landes Photography)
Image 21 of 25

Jim Matthews leads Nathan Ruch through a road section.

Jim Matthews leads Nathan Ruch through a road section.
(Image credit: A.E Landes Photography)
Image 22 of 25

Sam Koerber pushes hard up a gravel ascent.

Sam Koerber pushes hard up a gravel ascent.
(Image credit: A.E Landes Photography)
Image 23 of 25

Mateus Kaplan nurses a broken hub midway through the stage.

Mateus Kaplan nurses a broken hub midway through the stage.
(Image credit: A.E Landes Photography)
Image 24 of 25

Drew Edsall banks around a corner.

Drew Edsall banks around a corner.
(Image credit: A.E Landes Photography)
Image 25 of 25

A rider on the final road section of the stage.

A rider on the final road section of the stage.
(Image credit: A.E Landes Photography)

Justin Lindine (Redline/NBX) and Amanda Carey (Stan's NoTubes Women's Elite) won the queen stage of the Trans-Sylvania Epic mountain bike stage race on Friday. Stage 6 took racers over 40 miles, including gravel roads and rocky singletrack through Rothrock State Forest.

"I felt pretty good though it's always easy to say that after the fact," said Lindine. "Brian [Matter] and Sam [Koerber] had me on the rivet a couple of times. I had to work for it."

Carey said, "I felt pretty solid all day and had good legs."

Men

Lindine and Brian Matter (RACC / Trek / ProGold) escaped off the front together up the first major climb and descent.

"Today definitely seemed like more or less the last chance to possibly get my two minutes back on Sam," said Matter, who was in third in the GC and hoping to move back up to second. "It was fun to go out with the attitude that we're going to battle to the finish."

"The first climb of the day, a long doubletrack, I attacked and Justin followed. We got a gap on Sam, and I pushed it pretty hard. Sam was getting further and further behind, and I was like 'This is what I wanted.'"

Koerber [ProGold] was pushed to the limit. "Whew, man, I was hurting. I did the best I could to go fast, but I could not quite go that fast. I was by myself and going steady. They were gaining, gaining, gaining, and the gap got up to about 45 seconds."

What may have been the highlight of the day for Matter occurred on the high speed, bumpy, grassy double/singletrack descent down Detweiler. "We did that fast downhill, and I was either hallucinating or I saw a giant porcupine cross right in front of us."

Matter and Lindine stayed away up and over the next major climb on Bear Meadows Road. A fast, gravel descent followed with an abrupt right turn into the infamously rocky John Wert trail. Despite sunshine and hot temperatures, the John Wert trail was somehow full of slippery, wet rocks and roots.

Matter said, "I took a good line, but it wasn't on the trail any more. I was like 'This is really technical and rocky,' and I was picking my way through it, but I wasn't on the course any more. Justin was following me and was said, 'Brian, up here'. So I had to stop and go up the trail a little by foot. I got on Justin's wheel and he crashed. Then he crashed again."

It was enough to disrupt the rhythm of the two leaders.

"Sam's a great technical rider and he was back on us and smiling and like 'It didn't work guys'," said Matter. "From then on, it was status quo."

"It went pretty well on the John Wert trail, and by the end of that trail, I'd caught them. I was like 'Game on'. That was going to be the race," said Koerber.

The three riders regrouped and backed it off a little, taking turns pulling, but it wasn't an easy pace.

"I was hanging by a thread on the climbs, and Brian attacked a few times," said Koerber.

Matter said, "We rode hard on the climbs, but I think the heat and the fatigue were starting to get to everyone. Any chance I could, I was at the front and going pretty hard."

In fact, Lindine had a bottle bounce out on an early descent and was riding with limited water to the first aid station.

The three leaders were together down Lonberger, up Bear Meadows Road and onto the Tussey ridge. Matter, the only one of the three who was going for the enduro segments, set the tempo.

"Leading on Tussey, I was pushing the pace," said Matter. "I feel like I'd hit a section good and open up a gap, and then I'd get hit by a heat wave, like someone opened the oven door or someone stuck me inside a dryer. Then my five-second advantage would disappear. Toward the top of that ridge, I was out of energy. I was still riding smoothly, but I wasn't going that fast."

Lindine said, "It was so hot out there today - it was easy to get behind on hydration out there. It was easy to get overheated, and the heat fatigues you more quickly. I think you pay a higher price for having to go into the red zone in the heat. Tussey was exposed, and it was hard to drink up there because it's pretty technical. That was a taxing section - like 30 minutes without being able to drink."

The two enduro segments were back-to-back, and when Matter paused to swipe out of one and into the other, Koerber and Lindine got away for good.

Koerber had a small gap on Lindine, but the race leader closed it quickly on the roads that followed the final enduro section.

"I could draft for a few miles, but then Justin turned it on," said Koerber. "I was dying toward the finish, but I didn't get caught."

Lindine powered away from Koerber on the final gravel climbs. "We were kind of working together, but I could tell he was hurting, and I got on the front and took a giant pull," said Lindine. "I looked back and had a gap and then stuck it in after that. It was further to the finish than I thought it was."

"It felt good to win the queen stage. This was arguably the hardest stage of the week," said Lindine. "In the back of my mind, I thought it'd be cool to cap it off by winning this stage. I tried to play my cards well and it worked out."

Lindine rode in solo for the stage win, while Koerber rode alone into second. Matter followed in third.

While many racers found all the road sections to be a bit of a slog in the heat, most enjoyed the singletrack.

Koerber said, "This stage was the most fun stage with the best singletrack. If I came back here to ride, this is what I'd ride. There was more flow today. I kind of liked the road sections. If I was drafting somebody, those were great parts. All of these stages have been a good mix of road and singletrack. Nobody likes doing all singletrack. It drags it out too long."

Women

In the women's race, Andrea Wilson (Brickhouse Racing) rode aggressively at the start to defend her GC.

"Andrea took off on that first climb, and I jumped on her wheel," said Carey.

Sue Haywood (Stan's NoTubes) struggled to stay with them and was gapped off on the first two climbs. "Andrea started hard and was setting the pace up that first grassy climb. I was gapped off, but I could see her and Amanda," said Haywood. "The three of us were together down Detweiler. Andrea pushed the pace up Bear Meadows, and I gapped off again, but I caught them at the top of the climb. The three of us rolled into John Wert together, but then we never saw Andrea again."

Behind them, Sarah Kaufmann (Stan's NoTubes) chased alone.

"Yesterday took the wind out of my sails a little bit, but it was a little motivating to be under some serious pressure," said Kaufmann. "I kind of remembered the start, and I made the split up the first climb, then I full got popped on the doubletrack climb."

"I knew Andrea had to be under some pretty good pressure up there, so I tried to not kill myself to get her. I tried to be patient."

Wilson crashed on the John Wert trail, hard enough to want to take a minute to sit and recover afterward. She'd been pushing it to defend her second place in the GC.

Kaufmann said, "I caught Andrea in John Wert, then I could see Sue and Amanda forever, until Tussey."

Carey and Haywood set the pace at the front of the race. Carey enjoyed following Haywood through the rocky sections. "I held my own, but riding behind her is still inspiring. She's amazing," said Carey.

The two rode a majority of the stage together, including up and over Tussey Ridge. Carey said that pre-riding the stage prior to the race proved a big help as she knew what to expect on the slightly uphill, rocky technical singletrack.

"Amanda helped me out by setting the pace on all the roads," said Haywood. "We rolled Tussey together. None of that felt super fast. We just went steady on our pacing. At the end, with four or five miles to go, Amanda did her thing on the gravel, and I just suffered, thinking about time."

Carey said, "We had no idea where Andrea was, but we knew that the harder we rode, the more time we would make up. I had a little more left in the tank than Sue did on that last section."

Kaufmann rode alone in third, also trying to make up time on Wilson. "I cracked pretty hard up on Tussey and lost some major time up there. I just kept looking over my shoulder and tried to think it wasn't about beating her, but was about putting some time into her."

Carey rode away from Haywood in the final miles and took the stage victory. Haywood rolled in for second and moved up from third to second in the GC.

Kaufmann rode in for third after a long day, but with enough time on Wilson to move up into third in the GC while Wilson dropped from second to fourth in the overall.

Racers in all categories faced hot and humid conditions, especially in sections of road and trail exposed to the sun. Fortunately for them, much of the course was mostly shaded in the Pennsylvania woods.

"It was a hot day," said Carey. "That played a factor in how I planned to take on the stage. I didn't have a ton of work to do today, but I also wanted to get my fire back after yesterday. I pretty much went for it, but keeping in mind that I wanted to look after teammates and not hurt them."

U25

Local rider Madison Matthews (The Bicycle Shop/MBR/Maxxis) used stage 6 to put large chunks of time into his lead competitors and take the U25 leader's jersey.

"I went into it with the same mental attitude [as the day before]: just go from the start," said Matthews.

Matthews' aggressive start was not enough at first to shake Cory Rimmer (Piney Flats Bicycles/Dean Endurance), who desperately wanted to reclaim time lost from multiple flats in the previous stage. Coming into the aid station, Matthews had Rimmer in his sites and pursued him viciously.

"Once [Cory Rimmer] gets on your wheel, it's really hard to shake him off," said Matthews on Rimmer's resilience. The former race leader would not give up easily, but eventually lost time in the more technical sections of the race.

"I'm just mentally defeated in the rocks right now," said Rimmer. Matthews, who trains frequently on the trails featured in stage 6, mentioned that his tactical advantages in the stage came from his expertise in "riding the rocks and knowing where the tops of the climbs were".

Madison leads the U25 overall competition by 10 minutes over second-place Gunnar Bergey (Team Seifert) and by 16 minutes over Rimmer.

Despite his strong ride throughout the week, Rimmer remained despondent about his misfortune. "You come here to win," said Rimmer, "Second and third get pats on the back." Rimmer seemed open to the idea of returning to compete in the 2014 edition of the race, noting that he would be "a lot more prepared" for the race the next time around.

Singlespeed men

In the singlespeed men's competition, the day began with the typical neck-to-neck racing between race leader Matt Ferrari (FreezeThaw/Hubcap Cycles) and second-place Dax Massey(Breck Epic/Honey Stinger/Light and Motion).

"Dax was going a little slow on the climbs yesterday, so I decided to try to turn the heat up early on," said Ferrari. "I dropped him on the first couple and he would catch back up on the trail when I was trying to recover."

Massey rode persistently with Ferrari for most of the race. But when the riders entered Tussey Ridge, Ferrari found the day's heat unbearable. A local rider, Ferrari said, "I was dabbing on rocks I've ridden a hundred times." Pulling back his pace, Ferrari allowed Massey to develop a sizeable lead that would grow to two minutes at the end of the day. Dejay Birtch (Ride for Reading/Stan's NoTubes/Maxxis/Pivot) finished third in the stage.

Despite the strong finish in today's stage, Ferrari retains the leader's jersey by 12 minutes over Massey.

Masters men 40+

Nathan Ruch (Evolution) extended his lead with a first place finish of 3:20:02. Bob Radzwich (The Bicycle Shop/Vassago), used his local knowledge of the trails to boost his way to a second place finish. Alex Hawkins worked to chase Radzwich, but would finish two minutes back in third place.

In the overall GC, Ruch and Hawkins remain in first and second, respectively, while Radzwich's strong ride moves him to third place.

Masters men 50+

John Williams finished first with a time of 3:51:36, thereby adding 14 minutes to his already strong buffer over second place stage finisher Joe McCarthy. Jack Dalzell (Team CF-Ohio) finished third in the day and retained his third place standing in GC.

Duo Men

Jon Firth and Drew Simson (TransRockies/Honey Stinger/Planet Foods) rebounded after a rough stage 5 and continued to develop their lead in the GC. The duo had a finishing time of 3:14:50, over 24 minutes ahead of second-place Mike Festa and Craig Lebair (Philadelphia Ciclismo). Pawling Cycle and Sport riders Paul Wojciak and Christian Baks finished third, while a surprising fourth place went to Marc Basiliere and Tyler Benedict (Bikerumor.com).

In the GC competition, Firth and Simson remain in first place with almost an hour gap over Festa and Lebair in second. Baks and Wojciak remain in third.

Duo Co-ed

Lawrence Plug and Kaarin Tae (Java Blend) finished first in stage 6, only four minutes ahead of Crosshairs Cycling riders Libbey Sheldon and Chris Merriam. Though a close race, the first place finish allowed the Java Blend team to increase their lead in GC to over 32 minutes. Elizabeth Shaner and Sean Riley (Griggs Orthopedics) took third in the stage and remain third in the GC standings.

Enduro

In a heated enduro competition, Brian Matter (RACC/Trek/Progold) and Zach Adams (Toasted Head Racing) tied for first. With the tie-breaker, Adams was awarded first place in the stage. Derek Bissett (NoTubes/Trans-Sylvania Epic/BMC) came in with a very close time to finish third in the stage.

Despite the stage results, the enduro GC remained unchanged, with Drew Edsall (Kenda/Felt) retaining the leader's jersey, Bissett in second, and Adams in third.

Stage 7: Bald Eagle Little Poe

Racers will cover 26 miles with 3,300 feet of climbing during the final stage in Bald Eagle State Forest. While the men's and women's GC seem relatively set, anything can happen.

"Tomorrow is fun and has some good trails in it. It's generally fast... maybe two hours for us," said Lindine. "I don't have any big ambitions about tomorrow, but I think there are some people who are looking for a stage win, and we'll have some aggressive racing. I need to be careful and mark the right people. I'm cautiously optimistic."

Koerber said, "I'm sure Brian won't give up yet. He's probably working on his recovery right now."

Non-elite category reports written by Tim Darwick.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Justin Lindine (Redline / NBX)2:49:59
2Sam Koerber (Progold)0:02:47
3Brian Matter (RACC / Trek / Progold)0:04:57
4Aaron Snyder (TSEpic Team)0:09:21
5Drew Edsall (Kenda / Felt)0:13:42
6Phil Grove (Hammer Nutrition)0:17:20
7Madison Matthews (The Bicycle Shop / MBR / Maxxis)0:18:52
8Michael Wissell (B2C2/ Boloco)0:20:28
9Cory Rimmer (Piney Flats Bicycles/Dean Endurance)0:25:10
10Wes Richards (Clemmons bicycle)0:25:45
11Theo Procopos (Keswick Cycle)0:25:58
12Peter Butt0:28:53
13Ben Welnak (Mountain Bike Radio)0:37:13
13Jesse Quagliaroli (Expo Wheelmen)0:42:28
15Steven Ordons (Philadelphia Ciclismo)0:49:21
16Kyle Centrella (Philadephia Ciclismo)0:50:05
17David Fahnestock (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:51:27
18Michael Cosgrove (Bike Doctor Waldorf/SOMD Crew)0:56:19
19Cody Hawkins1:04:55
20Daniel Humm1:11:58
21Matthew Kesecker (CAMBO)1:27:47
22Derek Bissett (NoTubes / Trans-Sylvania Epic / BMC)1:40:54
23Zachary Adams (Toasted Head Racing)1:40:56
24Jorge Riba (CREMA)1:55:07
25Scott Molnar1:58:26
26Andrew Schmidt2:09:06

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Carey (Stan's Notubes Women's Elite)3:22:00
2Sue Haywood0:01:34
3Sarah Kaufmann (NoTubes Elite Women)0:09:40
4Vicki Barclay (Stan's NoTubes Elite Womens Team)0:15:32
5Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon)0:24:45
6Andrea Wilson (Brickhouse Racing)0:31:59
7Vanessa Mccaffery (Corning/Stan's NoTubes Race Team)0:43:30
8Beverly Richardson (Blue Rige Adventure Team)0:55:06
9Karen Brooks (Dirt Rag)1:03:43
10Jana Morris (Giordana-Clif Bar)1:08:17
11Sue George (Cyclingnews.com)1:10:42
12Rhonda Pearce1:17:41
13Angie Sokorai (Action Wheels)1:32:41
14Donna Miller (TSEpic Team)1:35:50
15Jordan Salman (Pisgah Tavern)1:45:40
16Laura Gleason (TotalCyclist Mountain Bike Race Team)1:57:42
17Teresa Dewitt (Off the Front)2:00:09
18Carlota Moncada2:54:41

U25 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Madison Matthews (The Bicycle Shop / MBR / Maxxis)3:08:51
2Cory Rimmer (Piney Flats Bicycles/Dean Endurance)0:06:18
3Gunnar Bergey (Team Seifert)0:11:34
4Logan Taylor (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor)0:13:17
5Cody Hawkins0:46:03
6Jonah Merriam1:07:22
7Derek Bissett (NoTubes / Trans-Sylvania Epic / BMC)1:22:02
8Zachary Adams (Toasted Head Racing)1:22:04
9Mateus Kaplan (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor)1:24:09

Singlespeed men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dax Massey (Breck Epic/Honey Stinger/Light and Motion)3:12:20
2Matt Ferrari (FreezeThaw/Hubcap Cycles)0:01:50
3Dejay Birtch (Ride for Reading, Stan’s, Maxxis, Pivot)0:20:46
4David Yacobelli (Corning/NoTubes Race Team)0:23:21
5Rich Dillen (Faster Mustache)0:29:48
6Eric Mckeegan (Dirt Rag)0:50:19
7Tyler Welnak (Vision/Wheel and Sprocket)1:10:49

Master men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Ruch (Evolution)3:20:02
2Bob Radzwich (The Bicycle Shop / Vassago)0:04:18
3Alex Hawkins0:06:03
4Rob Campbell0:16:36
5Brian Conroy (giordona clif bar)0:21:10
6Colby Waller (Juggernaut ESF)0:22:08
7Matt Lough (Juggernaut - ESF)0:22:10
8David Olsen (Juggernaut ESF)0:22:21
9Chris Cyr (Bikeman.Com)0:25:05
10Thori Wolfe (Juggernaut ESF)0:42:58
11Kevin Maldonado0:52:15
12Alan Avis (Bikes plus)1:04:31
13Rick Mceachran (Spinsanity Cycles)1:25:43
14Joaquin Gil Del Real (CREMA)1:42:14

Master men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jim Matthews3:22:42
2John Williams0:28:54
3Joe Mccarthy0:42:51
4Jack Dalzell (Team CF-Ohio)0:54:57
5Michael Kryzytski (The Bicycle Peddler)1:30:47
6Robert Eiserman (CAMBO Racing)1:53:04
7Scott Hammontree (Phoenix/Bike Source)1:56:51

Duo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jon Firth (TransRockies/Planet Foods/HoneyStinger)3:14:50
2Drew Simson (TransRockies/Honeystinger/Planet Foods)0:00:01
3Craig Lebair (Philadelphia Ciclsimo)0:23:42
4Mike Festa (Philadelphia Ciclsimo)0:23:44
5Paul Wojciak (Pawling Cycle and Sport)0:45:32
6Christian Baks (Pawling Cycle and Sport)0:45:35
7Marc Basiliere (Bikerumor.com)1:15:04
8Tyler Benedict (Bikerumor.com)1:15:07
9Matt Johnson (Racing for Riley/Summit City Bikes)1:31:20
10Anthony Sanson (Racing for Riley/Summit City Bikes)1:31:22
11Drew Jordan (Revolution / Peak Fasteners)1:53:59
12Jim Wedge (Revolution / Peak Fasteners)1:54:06

Duo co-ed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lawrence Plug (Java Blend)4:10:13
2Kaarin Tae (Java Blend)
3Libbey Sheldon (Crosshairs Cycling)0:04:04
4Chris Merriam (Crosshairs Cycling)0:04:08
5Elizabeth Shaner (Griggs Orthopedics)0:44:43
6Sean Riley (Griggs Orthopedics)0:44:45
7Sandy Marshall (Giordana-Clif Bar)1:17:04
8Mark Deaton (Giordana-Clif Bar)1:17:08

Men enduro
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brian Matter (RACC / Trek / Progold)295pts
1Zachary Adams (Toasted Head Racing)295
3Derek Bissett (NoTubes / Trans-Sylvania Epic / BMC)294
3Drew Edsall (Kenda / Felt)294
5Marc Basiliere (Bikerumor.com)292
6Dax Massey (Breck Epic/Honey Stinger/Light and Motion)288
7Dejay Birtch (Ride for Reading, Stan’s, Maxxis, Pivot)286
8Tyler Benedict (Bikerumor.com)283
9Jesse Quagliaroli (Expo Wheelmen)282
10Colby Waller (Juggernaut ESF)279
11Rob Campbell273
11Brian Conroy (giordona clif bar)273
13Ryan Dudek (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor)271
13Matthew Kesecker (CAMBO)271
15Sean Riley (Griggs Orthopedics)270
16Stephen Saxton (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor)265
17Jorge Riba (CREMA)260
18Chris Wielgosz (Tex-Sylvanians)258
18Tyler Welnak (Vision/Wheel and Sprocket)258
20David Noletti (Team Seifert)257
21Ryan Eisenhauer (SMCC)255
22Andrew Schmidt249
23Joaquin Gil Del Real (CREMA)248
24Robert Eiserman (CAMBO Racing)246
25Scott Molnar245
26Matthew Davies (Bikeway)244
27Drew Jordan (Revolution / Peak Fasteners)242
27Smcc Member (SMCC)242
29Derek Papastrat (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor)241
30Jim Wedge (Revolution / Peak Fasteners)238
31Will Farwell (SMCC)235
32Chris Cyr (Bikeman.Com)139
33David Fahnestock (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)136
34Eric Mckeegan (Dirt Rag)135
35Mateus Kaplan (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor)134
36Scott Hammontree (Phoenix/Bike Source)119

Women enduro
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhonda Pearce297pts
1Andrea Wilson (Brickhouse Racing)297
3Beverly Richardson (Blue Rige Adventure Team)293
4Sue George (Cyclingnews.com)290
5Jana Morris (Giordana-Clif Bar)288
5Donna Miller (TSEpic Team)288
7Angie Sokorai (Action Wheels)285
8Jordan Salman (Pisgah Tavern)284
9Sandy Marshall (Giordana-Clif Bar)283
10Teresa Dewitt (Off the Front)279
11Karen Brooks (Dirt Rag)145

Men general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Justin Lindine (Redline / NBX)12:02:18
2Sam Koerber (Progold)0:14:50
3Brian Matter (RACC / Trek / Progold)0:19:26
4Aaron Snyder (TSEpic Team)0:41:27
5Drew Edsall (Kenda / Felt)0:59:22
6Phil Grove (Hammer Nutrition)1:10:14
7Michael Wissell (B2C2/ Boloco)1:13:54
8Madison Matthews (The Bicycle Shop / MBR / Maxxis)1:43:18
9Cory Rimmer (Piney Flats Bicycles/Dean Endurance)1:59:09
10Wes Richards (Clemmons bicycle)1:59:26
11Theo Procopos (Keswick Cycle)2:33:49
12Ben Welnak (Mountain Bike Radio)2:42:43
13Steven Ordons (Philadelphia Ciclismo)3:10:08
13Peter Butt3:10:41
15Kyle Centrella (Philadephia Ciclismo)3:36:32
16David Fahnestock (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)3:57:05
17Jesse Quagliaroli (Expo Wheelmen)4:01:51
18Zachary Adams (Toasted Head Racing)4:09:52
19Michael Cosgrove (Bike Doctor Waldorf/SOMD Crew)4:10:26
20Cody Hawkins4:42:39
21Daniel Humm5:21:26
22Derek Bissett (NoTubes / Trans-Sylvania Epic / BMC)5:30:44
23Matthew Kesecker (CAMBO)5:45:21
24Scott Molnar7:11:47
25Andrew Schmidt7:49:19
26Jorge Riba (CREMA)8:52:47

Women general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Carey (Stan's Notubes Women's Elite)14:48:08
2Sue Haywood0:14:05
3Sarah Kaufmann (NoTubes Elite Women)0:34:04
4Andrea Wilson (Brickhouse Racing)0:41:58
5Vicki Barclay (Stan's NoTubes Elite Womens Team)0:42:39
6Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon)1:00:12
7Vanessa Mccaffery (Corning/Stan's NoTubes Race Team)2:53:10
8Karen Brooks (Dirt Rag)3:50:11
9Beverly Richardson (Blue Rige Adventure Team)4:05:09
10Sue George (Cyclingnews.com)4:17:33
11Rhonda Pearce4:33:48
12Jana Morris (Giordana-Clif Bar)4:49:41
13Jordan Salman (Pisgah Tavern)5:03:03
14Donna Miller (TSEpic Team)6:06:17
15Laura Gleason (TotalCyclist Mountain Bike Race Team)6:08:04
16Angie Sokorai (Action Wheels)6:11:05
17Teresa Dewitt (Off the Front)7:14:50

U25 men general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Madison Matthews (The Bicycle Shop / MBR / Maxxis)13:45:36
2Gunnar Bergey (Team Seifert)0:09:46
3Cory Rimmer (Piney Flats Bicycles/Dean Endurance)0:15:51
4Logan Taylor (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor)0:33:17
5Zachary Adams (Toasted Head Racing)2:26:34
6Cody Hawkins2:59:21
7Derek Bissett (NoTubes / Trans-Sylvania Epic / BMC)3:47:26
8Mateus Kaplan (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor)5:13:13
9Jonah Merriam5:38:22

Singlespeed men general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Ferrari (FreezeThaw/Hubcap Cycles)13:39:28
2Dax Massey (Breck Epic/Honey Stinger/Light and Motion)0:12:21
3David Yacobelli (Corning/NoTubes Race Team)0:54:59
4Rich Dillen (Faster Mustache)1:21:50
5Dejay Birtch (Ride for Reading, Stan’s, Maxxis, Pivot)1:25:35
6Eric Mckeegan (Dirt Rag)2:51:03
7Tyler Welnak (Vision/Wheel and Sprocket)4:59:54

Master 40+ men general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Ruch (Evolution)13:58:35
2Alex Hawkins0:15:12
3Bob Radzwich (The Bicycle Shop / Vassago)1:19:54
4Rob Campbell1:20:40
5Brian Conroy (giordona clif bar)1:37:18
6Colby Waller (Juggernaut ESF)1:48:24
7Matt Lough (Juggernaut - ESF)1:49:12
8David Olsen (Juggernaut ESF)2:01:41
9Thori Wolfe (Juggernaut ESF)2:58:04
10Kevin Maldonado4:19:16
11Alan Avis (Bikes plus)5:24:51
12Rick Mceachran (Spinsanity Cycles)6:35:04
13Joaquin Gil Del Real (CREMA)7:17:31

Master 50+ men general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Williams16:04:30
2Joe Mccarthy1:09:07
3Jack Dalzell (Team CF-Ohio)1:49:58
4Robert Eiserman (CAMBO Racing)4:36:43
5Michael Kryzytski (The Bicycle Peddler)4:54:17
6Scott Hammontree (Phoenix/Bike Source)5:36:42

Duo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jon Firth (TransRockies/Planet Foods/HoneyStinger)13:57:41
1Drew Simson (TransRockies/Honeystinger/Planet Foods)13:58:36
2Mike Festa (Philadelphia Ciclsimo)0:54:00
2Craig Lebair (Philadelphia Ciclsimo)0:00:02
3Christian Baks (Pawling Cycle and Sport)2:06:03
3Paul Wojciak (Pawling Cycle and Sport)2:06:25
4Anthony Sanson (Racing for Riley/Summit City Bikes)3:47:51
4Matt Johnson (Racing for Riley/Summit City Bikes)3:52:06
5Marc Basiliere (Bikerumor.com)4:08:57
5Tyler Benedict (Bikerumor.com)4:28:12
6Jim Wedge (Revolution / Peak Fasteners)5:25:31
6Drew Jordan (Revolution / Peak Fasteners)5:26:50

Duo co-ed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lawrence Plug (Java Blend)16:58:00
1Kaarin Tae (Java Blend)16:58:12
2Libbey Sheldon (Crosshairs Cycling)0:32:22
2Chris Merriam (Crosshairs Cycling)0:01:17
3Elizabeth Shaner (Griggs Orthopedics)2:02:53
3Sean Riley (Griggs Orthopedics)2:09:38
4Mark Deaton (Giordana-Clif Bar)5:17:31
4Sandy Marshall (Giordana-Clif Bar)5:21:01

Men enduro classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Drew Edsall (Kenda / Felt)1916pts
2Derek Bissett (NoTubes / Trans-Sylvania Epic / BMC)1913
3Zachary Adams (Toasted Head Racing)1873
4Brian Matter (RACC / Trek / Progold)1871
5Marc Basiliere (Bikerumor.com)1814
6Brian Conroy (giordona clif bar)1712
7Jesse Quagliaroli (Expo Wheelmen)1688
8Tyler Benedict (Bikerumor.com)1656
9Dax Massey (Breck Epic/Honey Stinger/Light and Motion)1576
10Colby Waller (Juggernaut ESF)1555
11Andrew Schmidt1532
12Stephen Saxton (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor)1529
13Matthew Kesecker (CAMBO)1525
14Jorge Riba (CREMA)1501
15Sean Riley (Griggs Orthopedics)1474
16Joaquin Gil Del Real (CREMA)1462
17Rob Campbell1442
18Robert Eiserman (CAMBO Racing)1435
19Ryan Dudek (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor)1421
20Will Farwell (SMCC)1372
21Larry Colvin (Tex-Sylvanians)1334
22Derek Papastrat (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor)1316
23Mateus Kaplan (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor)1290
24Tyler Welnak (Vision/Wheel and Sprocket)1241
25Chris Wielgosz (Tex-Sylvanians)1162
26David Olsen (Juggernaut ESF)1133
27Scott Hammontree (Phoenix/Bike Source)1109
28Matthew Davies (Bikeway)1102
29Jonah Merriam1068
30Drew Jordan (Revolution / Peak Fasteners)1029
31Dejay Birtch (Ride for Reading, Stan’s, Maxxis, Pivot)967
32Gunnar Bergey (Team Seifert)964
33David Noletti (Team Seifert)950
34Eric Mckeegan (Dirt Rag)947
35Jim Wedge (Revolution / Peak Fasteners)919
36Scott Molnar863
37John Williams805
38Madison Matthews (The Bicycle Shop / MBR / Maxxis)735
38Aaron Snyder (TSEpic Team)735
40Alex Hawkins711
41Cory Rimmer (Piney Flats Bicycles/Dean Endurance)702
42Jon Stang (Crosstown Velo/Industry Nine)678
43Theo Procopos (Keswick Cycle)668
44Alec Donahue (Cycle-Smart)651
45Lawrence Plug (Java Blend)649
46Jon Firth (TransRockies/Planet Foods/HoneyStinger)647
46David Fahnestock (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)647
48Michael Wissell (B2C2/ Boloco)644
49Wes Richards (Clemmons bicycle)642
50Justin Lindine (Redline / NBX)641
51Matt Lough (Juggernaut - ESF)636
52Phil Grove (Hammer Nutrition)634
53Matt Ferrari (FreezeThaw/Hubcap Cycles)630
54David Yacobelli (Corning/NoTubes Race Team)626
55John Nguyen (Tex-Sylvanians)620
56Drew Simson (TransRockies/Honeystinger/Planet Foods)617
57Nathan Ruch (Evolution)615
58Jim Matthews612
59Bob Radzwich (The Bicycle Shop / Vassago)598
59Cody Hawkins598
61Sam Koerber (Progold)582
62Mike Festa (Philadelphia Ciclsimo)577
63Peter Butt572
64Ben Welnak (Mountain Bike Radio)569
65Steven Ordons (Philadelphia Ciclismo)555
66Logan Taylor (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor)552
67Joe Mccarthy548
68Craig Lebair (Philadelphia Ciclsimo)542
69Christian Baks (Pawling Cycle and Sport)539
70Paul Wojciak (Pawling Cycle and Sport)519
71Kyle Centrella (Philadephia Ciclismo)512
72Rich Dillen (Faster Mustache)498
73Matt Johnson (Racing for Riley/Summit City Bikes)484
74Thori Wolfe (Juggernaut ESF)473
75Don Harmeyer (Catamount/1K2GO)470
76Michael Cosgrove (Bike Doctor Waldorf/SOMD Crew)461
77Mark Deaton (Giordana-Clif Bar)454
78Matt Salter (Catamount/1K2GO)452
79Chris Merriam (Crosshairs Cycling)445
80Daniel Humm438
81Alan Avis (Bikes plus)393
82Anthony Sanson (Racing for Riley/Summit City Bikes)373
83Joel Kostelac (Team Seifert)343
84Chris Cyr (Bikeman.Com)334
85Jorge R Riba N322
86Michael Kryzytski (The Bicycle Peddler)307
87Stephan Kincaid (Team Seifert)290
88Rob Lichtenwalner (Team Seifert)284
89Rene Gonzalez Vargas269
90Ryan Eisenhauer (SMCC)255
91Smcc Member (SMCC)242
92Jack Dalzell (Team CF-Ohio)76

Women enduro classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Wilson (Brickhouse Racing)1930pts
2Rhonda Pearce1889
3Jordan Salman (Pisgah Tavern)1855
4Donna Miller (TSEpic Team)1835
5Angie Sokorai (Action Wheels)1829
6Beverly Richardson (Blue Rige Adventure Team)1815
7Sue George (Cyclingnews.com)1814
8Jana Morris (Giordana-Clif Bar)1804
9Sandy Marshall (Giordana-Clif Bar)1772
10Karen Brooks (Dirt Rag)1668
11Laura Gleason (TotalCyclist Mountain Bike Race Team)1540
12Sue Haywood1485
13Teresa Dewitt (Off the Front)1200
14Carlota Moncada1055
15Kaarin Tae (Java Blend)858
16Vicki Barclay (Stan's NoTubes Elite Womens Team)734
17Amanda Carey (Stan's Notubes Women's Elite)730
18Sarah Kaufmann (NoTubes Elite Women)721
19Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon)705
20Libbey Sheldon (Crosshairs Cycling)704
21Elizabeth Shaner (Griggs Orthopedics)671
22Vanessa Mccaffery (Corning/Stan's NoTubes Race Team)659
23Sandie Reynolds (Mason Dixon Velo/The Cycle Works)275
24Peggy Ortiz254

 

Latest on Cyclingnews