Image 1 of 25 Justin Lindine battles it out with Sam Koerber for early placement in the stage. (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 2 of 25 Ryan Dudek flying through a ferned section of trail. (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 3 of 25 Zachary Adams focused on a wide corner. (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 4 of 25 Jon Firth, duo men's GC leader, rides through camp at check in. (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 5 of 25 Riders chat while waiting for the start. (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 6 of 25 Alex Hawkins and Cody Hawkins, father and son, pose near the start. (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 7 of 25 Sonya Looney, Andrea Wilson, and Michael Wissell talk before the start. (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 8 of 25 Riders set out from camp to the official start in a neutral pack. (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 9 of 25 Brian Matter negotiates a rock garden near the beginning of the stage. (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 10 of 25 Sam Koerber displays his technical skills through a rocky section of trail (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 11 of 25 Gunner Bergey leads a chase group through a winding trail. (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 12 of 25 Eric McKeegan riding through the ferns midway through the stage. (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 13 of 25 Amanda Carey rides a wide corner through the woods. (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 14 of 25 Logan Taylor speeding through a berm. (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 15 of 25 Michael Kryzytski enjoying the sun and view from the Tussey Ridge. (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 16 of 25 A rider meanders along the top of Tussey Mountain. (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 17 of 25 Andrea Wilson making her way through the forest early in the stage. (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 18 of 25 Wes Richards leads Jon Firth and Drew Simson through the Three Bridges area of Tussey Mountain. (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 19 of 25 Sonya Looney makes her way over a rocky section with a smile. (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 20 of 25 Matt Salter riding a section of gravel road before the Tussey Ridge section of the stage. (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 21 of 25 Jim Matthews leads Nathan Ruch through a road section. (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 22 of 25 Sam Koerber pushes hard up a gravel ascent. (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 23 of 25 Mateus Kaplan nurses a broken hub midway through the stage. (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 24 of 25 Drew Edsall banks around a corner. (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 25 of 25 A rider on the final road section of the stage. (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography)

Justin Lindine (Redline/NBX) and Amanda Carey (Stan's NoTubes Women's Elite) won the queen stage of the Trans-Sylvania Epic mountain bike stage race on Friday. Stage 6 took racers over 40 miles, including gravel roads and rocky singletrack through Rothrock State Forest.

"I felt pretty good though it's always easy to say that after the fact," said Lindine. "Brian [Matter] and Sam [Koerber] had me on the rivet a couple of times. I had to work for it."

Carey said, "I felt pretty solid all day and had good legs."

Men

Lindine and Brian Matter (RACC / Trek / ProGold) escaped off the front together up the first major climb and descent.

"Today definitely seemed like more or less the last chance to possibly get my two minutes back on Sam," said Matter, who was in third in the GC and hoping to move back up to second. "It was fun to go out with the attitude that we're going to battle to the finish."

"The first climb of the day, a long doubletrack, I attacked and Justin followed. We got a gap on Sam, and I pushed it pretty hard. Sam was getting further and further behind, and I was like 'This is what I wanted.'"

Koerber [ProGold] was pushed to the limit. "Whew, man, I was hurting. I did the best I could to go fast, but I could not quite go that fast. I was by myself and going steady. They were gaining, gaining, gaining, and the gap got up to about 45 seconds."

What may have been the highlight of the day for Matter occurred on the high speed, bumpy, grassy double/singletrack descent down Detweiler. "We did that fast downhill, and I was either hallucinating or I saw a giant porcupine cross right in front of us."

Matter and Lindine stayed away up and over the next major climb on Bear Meadows Road. A fast, gravel descent followed with an abrupt right turn into the infamously rocky John Wert trail. Despite sunshine and hot temperatures, the John Wert trail was somehow full of slippery, wet rocks and roots.

Matter said, "I took a good line, but it wasn't on the trail any more. I was like 'This is really technical and rocky,' and I was picking my way through it, but I wasn't on the course any more. Justin was following me and was said, 'Brian, up here'. So I had to stop and go up the trail a little by foot. I got on Justin's wheel and he crashed. Then he crashed again."

It was enough to disrupt the rhythm of the two leaders.

"Sam's a great technical rider and he was back on us and smiling and like 'It didn't work guys'," said Matter. "From then on, it was status quo."

"It went pretty well on the John Wert trail, and by the end of that trail, I'd caught them. I was like 'Game on'. That was going to be the race," said Koerber.

The three riders regrouped and backed it off a little, taking turns pulling, but it wasn't an easy pace.

"I was hanging by a thread on the climbs, and Brian attacked a few times," said Koerber.

Matter said, "We rode hard on the climbs, but I think the heat and the fatigue were starting to get to everyone. Any chance I could, I was at the front and going pretty hard."

In fact, Lindine had a bottle bounce out on an early descent and was riding with limited water to the first aid station.

The three leaders were together down Lonberger, up Bear Meadows Road and onto the Tussey ridge. Matter, the only one of the three who was going for the enduro segments, set the tempo.

"Leading on Tussey, I was pushing the pace," said Matter. "I feel like I'd hit a section good and open up a gap, and then I'd get hit by a heat wave, like someone opened the oven door or someone stuck me inside a dryer. Then my five-second advantage would disappear. Toward the top of that ridge, I was out of energy. I was still riding smoothly, but I wasn't going that fast."

Lindine said, "It was so hot out there today - it was easy to get behind on hydration out there. It was easy to get overheated, and the heat fatigues you more quickly. I think you pay a higher price for having to go into the red zone in the heat. Tussey was exposed, and it was hard to drink up there because it's pretty technical. That was a taxing section - like 30 minutes without being able to drink."

The two enduro segments were back-to-back, and when Matter paused to swipe out of one and into the other, Koerber and Lindine got away for good.

Koerber had a small gap on Lindine, but the race leader closed it quickly on the roads that followed the final enduro section.

"I could draft for a few miles, but then Justin turned it on," said Koerber. "I was dying toward the finish, but I didn't get caught."

Lindine powered away from Koerber on the final gravel climbs. "We were kind of working together, but I could tell he was hurting, and I got on the front and took a giant pull," said Lindine. "I looked back and had a gap and then stuck it in after that. It was further to the finish than I thought it was."

"It felt good to win the queen stage. This was arguably the hardest stage of the week," said Lindine. "In the back of my mind, I thought it'd be cool to cap it off by winning this stage. I tried to play my cards well and it worked out."

Lindine rode in solo for the stage win, while Koerber rode alone into second. Matter followed in third.

While many racers found all the road sections to be a bit of a slog in the heat, most enjoyed the singletrack.

Koerber said, "This stage was the most fun stage with the best singletrack. If I came back here to ride, this is what I'd ride. There was more flow today. I kind of liked the road sections. If I was drafting somebody, those were great parts. All of these stages have been a good mix of road and singletrack. Nobody likes doing all singletrack. It drags it out too long."

Women

In the women's race, Andrea Wilson (Brickhouse Racing) rode aggressively at the start to defend her GC.

"Andrea took off on that first climb, and I jumped on her wheel," said Carey.

Sue Haywood (Stan's NoTubes) struggled to stay with them and was gapped off on the first two climbs. "Andrea started hard and was setting the pace up that first grassy climb. I was gapped off, but I could see her and Amanda," said Haywood. "The three of us were together down Detweiler. Andrea pushed the pace up Bear Meadows, and I gapped off again, but I caught them at the top of the climb. The three of us rolled into John Wert together, but then we never saw Andrea again."

Behind them, Sarah Kaufmann (Stan's NoTubes) chased alone.

"Yesterday took the wind out of my sails a little bit, but it was a little motivating to be under some serious pressure," said Kaufmann. "I kind of remembered the start, and I made the split up the first climb, then I full got popped on the doubletrack climb."

"I knew Andrea had to be under some pretty good pressure up there, so I tried to not kill myself to get her. I tried to be patient."

Wilson crashed on the John Wert trail, hard enough to want to take a minute to sit and recover afterward. She'd been pushing it to defend her second place in the GC.

Kaufmann said, "I caught Andrea in John Wert, then I could see Sue and Amanda forever, until Tussey."

Carey and Haywood set the pace at the front of the race. Carey enjoyed following Haywood through the rocky sections. "I held my own, but riding behind her is still inspiring. She's amazing," said Carey.

The two rode a majority of the stage together, including up and over Tussey Ridge. Carey said that pre-riding the stage prior to the race proved a big help as she knew what to expect on the slightly uphill, rocky technical singletrack.

"Amanda helped me out by setting the pace on all the roads," said Haywood. "We rolled Tussey together. None of that felt super fast. We just went steady on our pacing. At the end, with four or five miles to go, Amanda did her thing on the gravel, and I just suffered, thinking about time."

Carey said, "We had no idea where Andrea was, but we knew that the harder we rode, the more time we would make up. I had a little more left in the tank than Sue did on that last section."

Kaufmann rode alone in third, also trying to make up time on Wilson. "I cracked pretty hard up on Tussey and lost some major time up there. I just kept looking over my shoulder and tried to think it wasn't about beating her, but was about putting some time into her."

Carey rode away from Haywood in the final miles and took the stage victory. Haywood rolled in for second and moved up from third to second in the GC.

Kaufmann rode in for third after a long day, but with enough time on Wilson to move up into third in the GC while Wilson dropped from second to fourth in the overall.

Racers in all categories faced hot and humid conditions, especially in sections of road and trail exposed to the sun. Fortunately for them, much of the course was mostly shaded in the Pennsylvania woods.

"It was a hot day," said Carey. "That played a factor in how I planned to take on the stage. I didn't have a ton of work to do today, but I also wanted to get my fire back after yesterday. I pretty much went for it, but keeping in mind that I wanted to look after teammates and not hurt them."

U25

Local rider Madison Matthews (The Bicycle Shop/MBR/Maxxis) used stage 6 to put large chunks of time into his lead competitors and take the U25 leader's jersey.

"I went into it with the same mental attitude [as the day before]: just go from the start," said Matthews.

Matthews' aggressive start was not enough at first to shake Cory Rimmer (Piney Flats Bicycles/Dean Endurance), who desperately wanted to reclaim time lost from multiple flats in the previous stage. Coming into the aid station, Matthews had Rimmer in his sites and pursued him viciously.

"Once [Cory Rimmer] gets on your wheel, it's really hard to shake him off," said Matthews on Rimmer's resilience. The former race leader would not give up easily, but eventually lost time in the more technical sections of the race.

"I'm just mentally defeated in the rocks right now," said Rimmer. Matthews, who trains frequently on the trails featured in stage 6, mentioned that his tactical advantages in the stage came from his expertise in "riding the rocks and knowing where the tops of the climbs were".

Madison leads the U25 overall competition by 10 minutes over second-place Gunnar Bergey (Team Seifert) and by 16 minutes over Rimmer.

Despite his strong ride throughout the week, Rimmer remained despondent about his misfortune. "You come here to win," said Rimmer, "Second and third get pats on the back." Rimmer seemed open to the idea of returning to compete in the 2014 edition of the race, noting that he would be "a lot more prepared" for the race the next time around.

Singlespeed men

In the singlespeed men's competition, the day began with the typical neck-to-neck racing between race leader Matt Ferrari (FreezeThaw/Hubcap Cycles) and second-place Dax Massey(Breck Epic/Honey Stinger/Light and Motion).

"Dax was going a little slow on the climbs yesterday, so I decided to try to turn the heat up early on," said Ferrari. "I dropped him on the first couple and he would catch back up on the trail when I was trying to recover."

Massey rode persistently with Ferrari for most of the race. But when the riders entered Tussey Ridge, Ferrari found the day's heat unbearable. A local rider, Ferrari said, "I was dabbing on rocks I've ridden a hundred times." Pulling back his pace, Ferrari allowed Massey to develop a sizeable lead that would grow to two minutes at the end of the day. Dejay Birtch (Ride for Reading/Stan's NoTubes/Maxxis/Pivot) finished third in the stage.

Despite the strong finish in today's stage, Ferrari retains the leader's jersey by 12 minutes over Massey.

Masters men 40+

Nathan Ruch (Evolution) extended his lead with a first place finish of 3:20:02. Bob Radzwich (The Bicycle Shop/Vassago), used his local knowledge of the trails to boost his way to a second place finish. Alex Hawkins worked to chase Radzwich, but would finish two minutes back in third place.

In the overall GC, Ruch and Hawkins remain in first and second, respectively, while Radzwich's strong ride moves him to third place.

Masters men 50+

John Williams finished first with a time of 3:51:36, thereby adding 14 minutes to his already strong buffer over second place stage finisher Joe McCarthy. Jack Dalzell (Team CF-Ohio) finished third in the day and retained his third place standing in GC.

Duo Men

Jon Firth and Drew Simson (TransRockies/Honey Stinger/Planet Foods) rebounded after a rough stage 5 and continued to develop their lead in the GC. The duo had a finishing time of 3:14:50, over 24 minutes ahead of second-place Mike Festa and Craig Lebair (Philadelphia Ciclismo). Pawling Cycle and Sport riders Paul Wojciak and Christian Baks finished third, while a surprising fourth place went to Marc Basiliere and Tyler Benedict (Bikerumor.com).

In the GC competition, Firth and Simson remain in first place with almost an hour gap over Festa and Lebair in second. Baks and Wojciak remain in third.

Duo Co-ed

Lawrence Plug and Kaarin Tae (Java Blend) finished first in stage 6, only four minutes ahead of Crosshairs Cycling riders Libbey Sheldon and Chris Merriam. Though a close race, the first place finish allowed the Java Blend team to increase their lead in GC to over 32 minutes. Elizabeth Shaner and Sean Riley (Griggs Orthopedics) took third in the stage and remain third in the GC standings.

Enduro

In a heated enduro competition, Brian Matter (RACC/Trek/Progold) and Zach Adams (Toasted Head Racing) tied for first. With the tie-breaker, Adams was awarded first place in the stage. Derek Bissett (NoTubes/Trans-Sylvania Epic/BMC) came in with a very close time to finish third in the stage.

Despite the stage results, the enduro GC remained unchanged, with Drew Edsall (Kenda/Felt) retaining the leader's jersey, Bissett in second, and Adams in third.

Stage 7: Bald Eagle Little Poe

Racers will cover 26 miles with 3,300 feet of climbing during the final stage in Bald Eagle State Forest. While the men's and women's GC seem relatively set, anything can happen.

"Tomorrow is fun and has some good trails in it. It's generally fast... maybe two hours for us," said Lindine. "I don't have any big ambitions about tomorrow, but I think there are some people who are looking for a stage win, and we'll have some aggressive racing. I need to be careful and mark the right people. I'm cautiously optimistic."

Koerber said, "I'm sure Brian won't give up yet. He's probably working on his recovery right now."

Non-elite category reports written by Tim Darwick.

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Justin Lindine (Redline / NBX) 2:49:59 2 Sam Koerber (Progold) 0:02:47 3 Brian Matter (RACC / Trek / Progold) 0:04:57 4 Aaron Snyder (TSEpic Team) 0:09:21 5 Drew Edsall (Kenda / Felt) 0:13:42 6 Phil Grove (Hammer Nutrition) 0:17:20 7 Madison Matthews (The Bicycle Shop / MBR / Maxxis) 0:18:52 8 Michael Wissell (B2C2/ Boloco) 0:20:28 9 Cory Rimmer (Piney Flats Bicycles/Dean Endurance) 0:25:10 10 Wes Richards (Clemmons bicycle) 0:25:45 11 Theo Procopos (Keswick Cycle) 0:25:58 12 Peter Butt 0:28:53 13 Ben Welnak (Mountain Bike Radio) 0:37:13 13 Jesse Quagliaroli (Expo Wheelmen) 0:42:28 15 Steven Ordons (Philadelphia Ciclismo) 0:49:21 16 Kyle Centrella (Philadephia Ciclismo) 0:50:05 17 David Fahnestock (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:51:27 18 Michael Cosgrove (Bike Doctor Waldorf/SOMD Crew) 0:56:19 19 Cody Hawkins 1:04:55 20 Daniel Humm 1:11:58 21 Matthew Kesecker (CAMBO) 1:27:47 22 Derek Bissett (NoTubes / Trans-Sylvania Epic / BMC) 1:40:54 23 Zachary Adams (Toasted Head Racing) 1:40:56 24 Jorge Riba (CREMA) 1:55:07 25 Scott Molnar 1:58:26 26 Andrew Schmidt 2:09:06

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Carey (Stan's Notubes Women's Elite) 3:22:00 2 Sue Haywood 0:01:34 3 Sarah Kaufmann (NoTubes Elite Women) 0:09:40 4 Vicki Barclay (Stan's NoTubes Elite Womens Team) 0:15:32 5 Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon) 0:24:45 6 Andrea Wilson (Brickhouse Racing) 0:31:59 7 Vanessa Mccaffery (Corning/Stan's NoTubes Race Team) 0:43:30 8 Beverly Richardson (Blue Rige Adventure Team) 0:55:06 9 Karen Brooks (Dirt Rag) 1:03:43 10 Jana Morris (Giordana-Clif Bar) 1:08:17 11 Sue George (Cyclingnews.com) 1:10:42 12 Rhonda Pearce 1:17:41 13 Angie Sokorai (Action Wheels) 1:32:41 14 Donna Miller (TSEpic Team) 1:35:50 15 Jordan Salman (Pisgah Tavern) 1:45:40 16 Laura Gleason (TotalCyclist Mountain Bike Race Team) 1:57:42 17 Teresa Dewitt (Off the Front) 2:00:09 18 Carlota Moncada 2:54:41

U25 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Madison Matthews (The Bicycle Shop / MBR / Maxxis) 3:08:51 2 Cory Rimmer (Piney Flats Bicycles/Dean Endurance) 0:06:18 3 Gunnar Bergey (Team Seifert) 0:11:34 4 Logan Taylor (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor) 0:13:17 5 Cody Hawkins 0:46:03 6 Jonah Merriam 1:07:22 7 Derek Bissett (NoTubes / Trans-Sylvania Epic / BMC) 1:22:02 8 Zachary Adams (Toasted Head Racing) 1:22:04 9 Mateus Kaplan (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor) 1:24:09

Singlespeed men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dax Massey (Breck Epic/Honey Stinger/Light and Motion) 3:12:20 2 Matt Ferrari (FreezeThaw/Hubcap Cycles) 0:01:50 3 Dejay Birtch (Ride for Reading, Stan’s, Maxxis, Pivot) 0:20:46 4 David Yacobelli (Corning/NoTubes Race Team) 0:23:21 5 Rich Dillen (Faster Mustache) 0:29:48 6 Eric Mckeegan (Dirt Rag) 0:50:19 7 Tyler Welnak (Vision/Wheel and Sprocket) 1:10:49

Master men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Ruch (Evolution) 3:20:02 2 Bob Radzwich (The Bicycle Shop / Vassago) 0:04:18 3 Alex Hawkins 0:06:03 4 Rob Campbell 0:16:36 5 Brian Conroy (giordona clif bar) 0:21:10 6 Colby Waller (Juggernaut ESF) 0:22:08 7 Matt Lough (Juggernaut - ESF) 0:22:10 8 David Olsen (Juggernaut ESF) 0:22:21 9 Chris Cyr (Bikeman.Com) 0:25:05 10 Thori Wolfe (Juggernaut ESF) 0:42:58 11 Kevin Maldonado 0:52:15 12 Alan Avis (Bikes plus) 1:04:31 13 Rick Mceachran (Spinsanity Cycles) 1:25:43 14 Joaquin Gil Del Real (CREMA) 1:42:14

Master men 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jim Matthews 3:22:42 2 John Williams 0:28:54 3 Joe Mccarthy 0:42:51 4 Jack Dalzell (Team CF-Ohio) 0:54:57 5 Michael Kryzytski (The Bicycle Peddler) 1:30:47 6 Robert Eiserman (CAMBO Racing) 1:53:04 7 Scott Hammontree (Phoenix/Bike Source) 1:56:51

Duo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jon Firth (TransRockies/Planet Foods/HoneyStinger) 3:14:50 2 Drew Simson (TransRockies/Honeystinger/Planet Foods) 0:00:01 3 Craig Lebair (Philadelphia Ciclsimo) 0:23:42 4 Mike Festa (Philadelphia Ciclsimo) 0:23:44 5 Paul Wojciak (Pawling Cycle and Sport) 0:45:32 6 Christian Baks (Pawling Cycle and Sport) 0:45:35 7 Marc Basiliere (Bikerumor.com) 1:15:04 8 Tyler Benedict (Bikerumor.com) 1:15:07 9 Matt Johnson (Racing for Riley/Summit City Bikes) 1:31:20 10 Anthony Sanson (Racing for Riley/Summit City Bikes) 1:31:22 11 Drew Jordan (Revolution / Peak Fasteners) 1:53:59 12 Jim Wedge (Revolution / Peak Fasteners) 1:54:06

Duo co-ed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lawrence Plug (Java Blend) 4:10:13 2 Kaarin Tae (Java Blend) 3 Libbey Sheldon (Crosshairs Cycling) 0:04:04 4 Chris Merriam (Crosshairs Cycling) 0:04:08 5 Elizabeth Shaner (Griggs Orthopedics) 0:44:43 6 Sean Riley (Griggs Orthopedics) 0:44:45 7 Sandy Marshall (Giordana-Clif Bar) 1:17:04 8 Mark Deaton (Giordana-Clif Bar) 1:17:08

Men enduro # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brian Matter (RACC / Trek / Progold) 295 pts 1 Zachary Adams (Toasted Head Racing) 295 3 Derek Bissett (NoTubes / Trans-Sylvania Epic / BMC) 294 3 Drew Edsall (Kenda / Felt) 294 5 Marc Basiliere (Bikerumor.com) 292 6 Dax Massey (Breck Epic/Honey Stinger/Light and Motion) 288 7 Dejay Birtch (Ride for Reading, Stan’s, Maxxis, Pivot) 286 8 Tyler Benedict (Bikerumor.com) 283 9 Jesse Quagliaroli (Expo Wheelmen) 282 10 Colby Waller (Juggernaut ESF) 279 11 Rob Campbell 273 11 Brian Conroy (giordona clif bar) 273 13 Ryan Dudek (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor) 271 13 Matthew Kesecker (CAMBO) 271 15 Sean Riley (Griggs Orthopedics) 270 16 Stephen Saxton (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor) 265 17 Jorge Riba (CREMA) 260 18 Chris Wielgosz (Tex-Sylvanians) 258 18 Tyler Welnak (Vision/Wheel and Sprocket) 258 20 David Noletti (Team Seifert) 257 21 Ryan Eisenhauer (SMCC) 255 22 Andrew Schmidt 249 23 Joaquin Gil Del Real (CREMA) 248 24 Robert Eiserman (CAMBO Racing) 246 25 Scott Molnar 245 26 Matthew Davies (Bikeway) 244 27 Drew Jordan (Revolution / Peak Fasteners) 242 27 Smcc Member (SMCC) 242 29 Derek Papastrat (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor) 241 30 Jim Wedge (Revolution / Peak Fasteners) 238 31 Will Farwell (SMCC) 235 32 Chris Cyr (Bikeman.Com) 139 33 David Fahnestock (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 136 34 Eric Mckeegan (Dirt Rag) 135 35 Mateus Kaplan (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor) 134 36 Scott Hammontree (Phoenix/Bike Source) 119

Women enduro # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rhonda Pearce 297 pts 1 Andrea Wilson (Brickhouse Racing) 297 3 Beverly Richardson (Blue Rige Adventure Team) 293 4 Sue George (Cyclingnews.com) 290 5 Jana Morris (Giordana-Clif Bar) 288 5 Donna Miller (TSEpic Team) 288 7 Angie Sokorai (Action Wheels) 285 8 Jordan Salman (Pisgah Tavern) 284 9 Sandy Marshall (Giordana-Clif Bar) 283 10 Teresa Dewitt (Off the Front) 279 11 Karen Brooks (Dirt Rag) 145

Men general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Justin Lindine (Redline / NBX) 12:02:18 2 Sam Koerber (Progold) 0:14:50 3 Brian Matter (RACC / Trek / Progold) 0:19:26 4 Aaron Snyder (TSEpic Team) 0:41:27 5 Drew Edsall (Kenda / Felt) 0:59:22 6 Phil Grove (Hammer Nutrition) 1:10:14 7 Michael Wissell (B2C2/ Boloco) 1:13:54 8 Madison Matthews (The Bicycle Shop / MBR / Maxxis) 1:43:18 9 Cory Rimmer (Piney Flats Bicycles/Dean Endurance) 1:59:09 10 Wes Richards (Clemmons bicycle) 1:59:26 11 Theo Procopos (Keswick Cycle) 2:33:49 12 Ben Welnak (Mountain Bike Radio) 2:42:43 13 Steven Ordons (Philadelphia Ciclismo) 3:10:08 13 Peter Butt 3:10:41 15 Kyle Centrella (Philadephia Ciclismo) 3:36:32 16 David Fahnestock (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 3:57:05 17 Jesse Quagliaroli (Expo Wheelmen) 4:01:51 18 Zachary Adams (Toasted Head Racing) 4:09:52 19 Michael Cosgrove (Bike Doctor Waldorf/SOMD Crew) 4:10:26 20 Cody Hawkins 4:42:39 21 Daniel Humm 5:21:26 22 Derek Bissett (NoTubes / Trans-Sylvania Epic / BMC) 5:30:44 23 Matthew Kesecker (CAMBO) 5:45:21 24 Scott Molnar 7:11:47 25 Andrew Schmidt 7:49:19 26 Jorge Riba (CREMA) 8:52:47

Women general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Carey (Stan's Notubes Women's Elite) 14:48:08 2 Sue Haywood 0:14:05 3 Sarah Kaufmann (NoTubes Elite Women) 0:34:04 4 Andrea Wilson (Brickhouse Racing) 0:41:58 5 Vicki Barclay (Stan's NoTubes Elite Womens Team) 0:42:39 6 Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon) 1:00:12 7 Vanessa Mccaffery (Corning/Stan's NoTubes Race Team) 2:53:10 8 Karen Brooks (Dirt Rag) 3:50:11 9 Beverly Richardson (Blue Rige Adventure Team) 4:05:09 10 Sue George (Cyclingnews.com) 4:17:33 11 Rhonda Pearce 4:33:48 12 Jana Morris (Giordana-Clif Bar) 4:49:41 13 Jordan Salman (Pisgah Tavern) 5:03:03 14 Donna Miller (TSEpic Team) 6:06:17 15 Laura Gleason (TotalCyclist Mountain Bike Race Team) 6:08:04 16 Angie Sokorai (Action Wheels) 6:11:05 17 Teresa Dewitt (Off the Front) 7:14:50

U25 men general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Madison Matthews (The Bicycle Shop / MBR / Maxxis) 13:45:36 2 Gunnar Bergey (Team Seifert) 0:09:46 3 Cory Rimmer (Piney Flats Bicycles/Dean Endurance) 0:15:51 4 Logan Taylor (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor) 0:33:17 5 Zachary Adams (Toasted Head Racing) 2:26:34 6 Cody Hawkins 2:59:21 7 Derek Bissett (NoTubes / Trans-Sylvania Epic / BMC) 3:47:26 8 Mateus Kaplan (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor) 5:13:13 9 Jonah Merriam 5:38:22

Singlespeed men general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matt Ferrari (FreezeThaw/Hubcap Cycles) 13:39:28 2 Dax Massey (Breck Epic/Honey Stinger/Light and Motion) 0:12:21 3 David Yacobelli (Corning/NoTubes Race Team) 0:54:59 4 Rich Dillen (Faster Mustache) 1:21:50 5 Dejay Birtch (Ride for Reading, Stan’s, Maxxis, Pivot) 1:25:35 6 Eric Mckeegan (Dirt Rag) 2:51:03 7 Tyler Welnak (Vision/Wheel and Sprocket) 4:59:54

Master 40+ men general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Ruch (Evolution) 13:58:35 2 Alex Hawkins 0:15:12 3 Bob Radzwich (The Bicycle Shop / Vassago) 1:19:54 4 Rob Campbell 1:20:40 5 Brian Conroy (giordona clif bar) 1:37:18 6 Colby Waller (Juggernaut ESF) 1:48:24 7 Matt Lough (Juggernaut - ESF) 1:49:12 8 David Olsen (Juggernaut ESF) 2:01:41 9 Thori Wolfe (Juggernaut ESF) 2:58:04 10 Kevin Maldonado 4:19:16 11 Alan Avis (Bikes plus) 5:24:51 12 Rick Mceachran (Spinsanity Cycles) 6:35:04 13 Joaquin Gil Del Real (CREMA) 7:17:31

Master 50+ men general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Williams 16:04:30 2 Joe Mccarthy 1:09:07 3 Jack Dalzell (Team CF-Ohio) 1:49:58 4 Robert Eiserman (CAMBO Racing) 4:36:43 5 Michael Kryzytski (The Bicycle Peddler) 4:54:17 6 Scott Hammontree (Phoenix/Bike Source) 5:36:42

Duo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jon Firth (TransRockies/Planet Foods/HoneyStinger) 13:57:41 1 Drew Simson (TransRockies/Honeystinger/Planet Foods) 13:58:36 2 Mike Festa (Philadelphia Ciclsimo) 0:54:00 2 Craig Lebair (Philadelphia Ciclsimo) 0:00:02 3 Christian Baks (Pawling Cycle and Sport) 2:06:03 3 Paul Wojciak (Pawling Cycle and Sport) 2:06:25 4 Anthony Sanson (Racing for Riley/Summit City Bikes) 3:47:51 4 Matt Johnson (Racing for Riley/Summit City Bikes) 3:52:06 5 Marc Basiliere (Bikerumor.com) 4:08:57 5 Tyler Benedict (Bikerumor.com) 4:28:12 6 Jim Wedge (Revolution / Peak Fasteners) 5:25:31 6 Drew Jordan (Revolution / Peak Fasteners) 5:26:50

Duo co-ed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lawrence Plug (Java Blend) 16:58:00 1 Kaarin Tae (Java Blend) 16:58:12 2 Libbey Sheldon (Crosshairs Cycling) 0:32:22 2 Chris Merriam (Crosshairs Cycling) 0:01:17 3 Elizabeth Shaner (Griggs Orthopedics) 2:02:53 3 Sean Riley (Griggs Orthopedics) 2:09:38 4 Mark Deaton (Giordana-Clif Bar) 5:17:31 4 Sandy Marshall (Giordana-Clif Bar) 5:21:01

Men enduro classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Drew Edsall (Kenda / Felt) 1916 pts 2 Derek Bissett (NoTubes / Trans-Sylvania Epic / BMC) 1913 3 Zachary Adams (Toasted Head Racing) 1873 4 Brian Matter (RACC / Trek / Progold) 1871 5 Marc Basiliere (Bikerumor.com) 1814 6 Brian Conroy (giordona clif bar) 1712 7 Jesse Quagliaroli (Expo Wheelmen) 1688 8 Tyler Benedict (Bikerumor.com) 1656 9 Dax Massey (Breck Epic/Honey Stinger/Light and Motion) 1576 10 Colby Waller (Juggernaut ESF) 1555 11 Andrew Schmidt 1532 12 Stephen Saxton (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor) 1529 13 Matthew Kesecker (CAMBO) 1525 14 Jorge Riba (CREMA) 1501 15 Sean Riley (Griggs Orthopedics) 1474 16 Joaquin Gil Del Real (CREMA) 1462 17 Rob Campbell 1442 18 Robert Eiserman (CAMBO Racing) 1435 19 Ryan Dudek (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor) 1421 20 Will Farwell (SMCC) 1372 21 Larry Colvin (Tex-Sylvanians) 1334 22 Derek Papastrat (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor) 1316 23 Mateus Kaplan (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor) 1290 24 Tyler Welnak (Vision/Wheel and Sprocket) 1241 25 Chris Wielgosz (Tex-Sylvanians) 1162 26 David Olsen (Juggernaut ESF) 1133 27 Scott Hammontree (Phoenix/Bike Source) 1109 28 Matthew Davies (Bikeway) 1102 29 Jonah Merriam 1068 30 Drew Jordan (Revolution / Peak Fasteners) 1029 31 Dejay Birtch (Ride for Reading, Stan’s, Maxxis, Pivot) 967 32 Gunnar Bergey (Team Seifert) 964 33 David Noletti (Team Seifert) 950 34 Eric Mckeegan (Dirt Rag) 947 35 Jim Wedge (Revolution / Peak Fasteners) 919 36 Scott Molnar 863 37 John Williams 805 38 Madison Matthews (The Bicycle Shop / MBR / Maxxis) 735 38 Aaron Snyder (TSEpic Team) 735 40 Alex Hawkins 711 41 Cory Rimmer (Piney Flats Bicycles/Dean Endurance) 702 42 Jon Stang (Crosstown Velo/Industry Nine) 678 43 Theo Procopos (Keswick Cycle) 668 44 Alec Donahue (Cycle-Smart) 651 45 Lawrence Plug (Java Blend) 649 46 Jon Firth (TransRockies/Planet Foods/HoneyStinger) 647 46 David Fahnestock (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 647 48 Michael Wissell (B2C2/ Boloco) 644 49 Wes Richards (Clemmons bicycle) 642 50 Justin Lindine (Redline / NBX) 641 51 Matt Lough (Juggernaut - ESF) 636 52 Phil Grove (Hammer Nutrition) 634 53 Matt Ferrari (FreezeThaw/Hubcap Cycles) 630 54 David Yacobelli (Corning/NoTubes Race Team) 626 55 John Nguyen (Tex-Sylvanians) 620 56 Drew Simson (TransRockies/Honeystinger/Planet Foods) 617 57 Nathan Ruch (Evolution) 615 58 Jim Matthews 612 59 Bob Radzwich (The Bicycle Shop / Vassago) 598 59 Cody Hawkins 598 61 Sam Koerber (Progold) 582 62 Mike Festa (Philadelphia Ciclsimo) 577 63 Peter Butt 572 64 Ben Welnak (Mountain Bike Radio) 569 65 Steven Ordons (Philadelphia Ciclismo) 555 66 Logan Taylor (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor) 552 67 Joe Mccarthy 548 68 Craig Lebair (Philadelphia Ciclsimo) 542 69 Christian Baks (Pawling Cycle and Sport) 539 70 Paul Wojciak (Pawling Cycle and Sport) 519 71 Kyle Centrella (Philadephia Ciclismo) 512 72 Rich Dillen (Faster Mustache) 498 73 Matt Johnson (Racing for Riley/Summit City Bikes) 484 74 Thori Wolfe (Juggernaut ESF) 473 75 Don Harmeyer (Catamount/1K2GO) 470 76 Michael Cosgrove (Bike Doctor Waldorf/SOMD Crew) 461 77 Mark Deaton (Giordana-Clif Bar) 454 78 Matt Salter (Catamount/1K2GO) 452 79 Chris Merriam (Crosshairs Cycling) 445 80 Daniel Humm 438 81 Alan Avis (Bikes plus) 393 82 Anthony Sanson (Racing for Riley/Summit City Bikes) 373 83 Joel Kostelac (Team Seifert) 343 84 Chris Cyr (Bikeman.Com) 334 85 Jorge R Riba N 322 86 Michael Kryzytski (The Bicycle Peddler) 307 87 Stephan Kincaid (Team Seifert) 290 88 Rob Lichtenwalner (Team Seifert) 284 89 Rene Gonzalez Vargas 269 90 Ryan Eisenhauer (SMCC) 255 91 Smcc Member (SMCC) 242 92 Jack Dalzell (Team CF-Ohio) 76