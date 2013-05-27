Image 1 of 11 Justin Lindine (Redline/NBX) on his way to winning the time trial stage at the Trans-Sylvania Epic (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 2 of 11 Sue Haywood (Stan's No Tubes) lost the top of her seat and improvised a repair by wrapping an inner tube around the remaining rails. (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 3 of 11 Madison Matthews of State College followed his dad Jim's lead and brought a second leader's jersey to the Matthews household with a win in the U25 TT. (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 4 of 11 Master's racer and State College local Jim Matthews began his defense of the 50+ title with a commanding win in the ITT (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 5 of 11 Dax Massey, a former duo racer at Trans-Sylvania, is back in the SS category and squeaked out the win in the SS category riding for Honey Stinger/Breck Epic (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 6 of 11 Freeze Thaw's Matt Ferrari is a mere nine seconds behind Massey in the SS category after stage 1 (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 7 of 11 Zach Adams (Toasted Head Racing) is the first recipient of the SRAM/Bear Creek Enduro Leader's Jersey (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 8 of 11 Trans-Sylvania's sea of ferns welcomed riders after the day's enduro segment (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 9 of 11 This rider, immersed in the greenery of the first few hundred meters of the stage, is one of a crew of Panamanians who made the trip to this year's Trans-Sylvania Epic. (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 10 of 11 Aaron Snyder of the NoTubes TSEpic Team rode to third in the opening time trial (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 11 of 11 Amanda Carey (Stan's NoTubes Women's Elite Team) on her way to winning the stage 1 time trial at the Trans-Sylvania Epic (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography)

The fourth edition of the Trans-Sylvania Mountain Bike Epic began today with picturesque weather and ideal trail conditions. The riders raced through the 14-mile individual time trial in Bald Eagle State Forest in sunny, 60-degree temperatures and dry, tacky trails. The course took riders through a variety of terrain, from gravel roads, to rocky descents and freshly cut, serpentine trails.

Men

With three-time champion Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing) deciding not to race this year, the men's field became an even tougher race as riders fought for the previously dominated top podium spot.

Commenting on the talent in the 2013 field, Justine Lindine (Redline) stated that he was competing against "six or seven guys who are pretty tightly matched." Though he acknowledged the threat many riders pose, Lindine was able to secure his lead in the time trial with a confident and impressive 1:00:19, putting him over one minute ahead of runner-up Brain Matter (ProGold) in the standings and securing the first yellow leader's jersey of the race.

Lindine hopes to build on his lead through the remaining stages despite his history of misfortune at the TSE in recent years. On his past mechanical issues, Lindine said, "I think last year I spent eight miles riding a flat tire just to make it to the aid station. Knock on wood, I'd like to avoid that kind of calamity this year."

Local Aaron Snyder (TSEpic Team) also showed a strong performance as he overtook Drew Edsall (Kenda/Felt) with only two miles left in the course. Snyder's aggressive ride placed him in third, only three minutes behind leader Lindine.

Women

The women's field faced the formidable and dominating presence of the Stan's NoTubes Women's Elite team, which secured the top three podium positions for the day. Amanda Carey (Stan's NoTubes Women's Elite Team) won first place with her 1:12:29 ride while her teammates Sarah Kaufmann and Vicki Barclay took second and third, respectively. Kaufmann and Barclay showed very comparable form, separated by a mere 16 seconds in the standings.

Favored rider Sue Haywood broke her saddle during the race and lost just short of eight minutes to leader Carey, resulting in a fifth place finish. Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon) experienced a similarly difficult day and would later describe her sixth place finish as a "rough stage".

Singlespeed

Despite the over 1,400 feet of elevation gain in the stage, the top three finishers in the singlespeed class finished within two minutes of the race leader. Dax Massey (Breck Epic/Honey Stinger/Light and Motion) finished first with a time of 1:09:21. But Massey's finish hardly gives him a large time cushion, as runner-up Matt Ferrari (FreezeThaw/Hubcap Cycles) placed second with only a nine-second deficit. Dejay Birtch (Ride for Reading/Stan's/Maxxis/Pivot) clocked a time of 1:11:21 to secure third place. With today's close time gaps, the singlespeed category is sure to be extremely competitive in the coming stages.

Duo categories

The last of the duo men's teams out of the start, Mike Festa and Craig Lebair (Philadelphia Ciclismo) fought hard for their sub-1:12:40 finish time. But despite passing four of their competing teams during the time trial, they did not have enough speed to beat first place finishers Jon Firth and Drew Simson (TransRockies/Honeystinger/Planet Foods). Firth and Simson finished almost three minutes ahead of the Philadelphia Ciclismo duo, and almost nine minutes ahead of third place finishers Matt Johnson and Anthony Sanson (Racing for Riley/Summit City Bikes).

In the duo coed race, Lawrence Plug and Kaarin Tae (Java Blend) finished in first place, only a minute and a half ahead of Chris Merriam and Libbey Sheldon (Crosshairs Cycling).

Under 25

With an eighth place finish in the men's category, 21 year-old Madison Matthews (The Bicycle Shop/MBR/Maxxis) finished in an impressive 1:07:00 to take the BMC U25 leader's jersey. Only three minutes behind, Cory Rimmer (Piney Flats Bicycles/Dean Endurance) took the second place finish, while Logan Taylor (Kelpius Cycling & Logan Taylor) finished third.

The woman's BMC U25 leader's jersey was awarded to Donna Miller (TSEpic Team).

Masters

The closest race of the day goes to the Masters 40+ field, where the top three finishers were separated by only 21 seconds. Chris Cyr (Bikeman.com) took first place by a mere three seconds over Nathan Ruch (Evolution). Alex Hawkins crossed the line in third, finishing in 1:12:26.

In the Masters 50+ race, local rider Jim Matthews finished first with a time of 1:12:15. John Williams finished five minutes behind to take the second podium spot, and Jack Dalzell (Team CF-Ohio) rounded out the third podium position.

TSE teams

Unique to the Trans-Sylvania Epic, the Epic Team category enables riders to construct teams of two to five riders to focus on fun and camaraderie while competing in a GC event. While any and all team members may start any combination of stages, the Epic Team category requires at just one team member to finish a stage each day to compete in the GC competition. In the Epic Team category, Cycle-Smart finished first in the day with the winning time posted by Alec Donahue and supported by David Thompson.

Enduro

In the enduro competition wherein a daily leader's jersey is awarded based on timed downhill segments, the SRAM/Bear Creek men's leader's jersey was awarded to Zachary Adams (Toasted Head Racing), while the women's leader jersey went to Rhonda Pearce. Due to minor, and now corrected, complications with the scoring process, all riders will enter stage 2 tied in standings for the enduro competition.

Stage 2: Cooper's Gap

With the first day of racing wrapped up, riders now look forward to stage 2. The 36-mile stage will take riders through the beautiful, yet unforgiving, Cooper's Gap area of Rothrock State Forest. With 4,925 feet of elevation gain, and two SRAM/Bear Creek Enduro segments, the course will be sure to mix up the GC results and will test even the most experienced riders.

Full Results for stage 1 and general classification after stage 1

Men open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Justin Lindine (Redline / NBX) 1:00:19 2 Brian Matter (RACC / Trek/ PROGOLD) 0:01:14 3 Aaron Snyder (TSEpic Team) 0:03:01 4 Drew Edsall (Kenda / Felt) 0:03:26 5 Sam Koerber (Progold) 0:04:11 6 Phil Grove (Hammer Nutrition) 0:05:24 7 Wes Richards (Clemmons bicycle) 0:06:14 8 Madison Matthews (The Bicycle Shop / MBR / Maxxis) 0:06:41 9 Michael Wissell (B2C2/ Boloco) 0:06:49 10 Steven Ordons (Philadelphia Ciclismo) 0:08:03 11 Cory Rimmer (Piney Flats Bicycles/Dean Endurance) 0:10:01 12 Ben Welnak (Mountain Bike Radio) 0:11:51 13 Theo Procopos (Keswick Cycle) 0:12:55 14 Jesse Quagliaroli (Expo Wheelmen) 0:13:04 15 Peter Butt 0:13:24 16 Derek Bissett (NoTubes / Trans-Sylvania Epic / BMC) 0:13:55 17 David Fahnestock (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:14:53 18 Kyle Centrella (Philadephia Ciclismo) 0:17:46 19 Cody Hawkins 0:19:34 20 Michael Cosgrove (Bike Doctor Waldorf/SOMD Crew) 0:23:33 21 Matthew Kesecker (CAMBO) 0:23:37 22 Daniel Humm 0:26:14 23 Scott Molnar 0:32:09 24 Andrew Schmidt 0:35:17 25 Jorge Riba (CREMA) 0:36:37

Women open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Carey (Stan's Notubes Women's Elite) 1:12:29 2 Sarah Kaufmann (NoTubes Elite Women) 0:02:35 3 Vicki Barclay (Stan's NoTubes Elite Womens Team) 0:02:51 4 Andrea Wilson (Brickhouse Racing) 0:05:23 5 Sue Haywood 0:07:52 6 Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon) 0:09:50 7 Vanessa McCaffery (Corning/Stan's NoTubes Race Team) 0:14:06 8 Rhonda Pearce 0:14:33 9 Jordan Salman (Pisgah Tavern) 0:18:04 10 Jana Morris (Giordana-Clif Bar) 0:18:58 11 Karen Brooks (Dirt Rag) 0:20:04 12 Beverly Richardson (Blue Rige Adventure Team) 0:21:13 13 Angie Sokorai (Action Wheels) 0:22:02 14 Donna Miller (TSEpic Team) 0:22:21 15 Sue George (Cyclingnews.com) 0:23:31 16 Laura Gleason (TotalCyclist Mountain Bike Race Team) 0:25:00 17 Sandie Reynolds (Mason Dixon Velo/The Cycle Works) 0:34:58 18 Teresa DeWitt (Off the Front) 0:36:28 19 Carlota Moncada

Singlespeed men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dax Massey (Breck Epic/Honey Stinger/Light and Motion) 1:09:21 2 Matt Ferrari (FreezeThaw/Hubcap Cycles) 0:00:09 3 Dejay Birtch (Ride for Reading, Stan’s, Maxxis, Pivot) 0:02:00 4 David Yacobelli (Corning/NoTubes Race Team) 0:03:28 5 Rich Dillen (Faster Mustache) 0:05:23 6 Eric McKeegan (Dirt Rag) 0:11:14 7 Tyler Welnak (Vision/Wheel and Sprocket) 0:23:38

Master 40+ men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Cyr (Bikeman.com) 1:12:05 2 Nathan Ruch (Evolution) 0:00:03 3 Alex Hawkins 0:00:21 4 Bob Radzwich (The Bicycle Shop / Vassago) 0:03:29 5 Brian Conroy (giordona clif bar) 0:03:50 6 Rob Campbell 0:04:08 7 Jon Stang (Crosstown Velo/Industry Nine) 0:04:20 8 Colby Waller (Juggernaut ESF) 0:04:42 9 David Olsen 0:08:34 10 Thori Wolfe (Juggernaut ESF) 0:11:22 11 Kevin Maldonado 0:15:49 12 Rick McEachran (Spinsanity Cycles) 0:16:02 13 Matt Lough (Juggernaut - ESF) 0:21:34 14 Alan Avis (Bikes plus) 0:25:13 15 Joaquin Gil del Real (CREMA) 0:27:19

Master 50+ men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 JIm Matthews 1:12:15 2 John Williams 0:05:08 3 Jack Dalzell (Team CF-Ohio) 0:10:20 4 Joe McCarthy 0:14:26 5 Robert Eiserman (CAMBO Racing) 0:15:55 6 Michael kryzytski (The Bicycle Peddler) 0:28:18 7 Scott Hammontree (Phoenix/Bike Source) 0:38:06

Coed duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lawrence Plug (Java Blend) 1:24:53 2 Kaarin Tae (Java Blend) 0:00:01 3 Chris Merriam (Crosshairs Cycling) 0:01:23 4 Libbey Sheldon (Crosshairs Cycling) 0:01:26 5 Sean Riley (Griggs Orthopedics) 0:08:12 6 Elizabeth Shaner (Griggs Orthopedics) 0:08:16 7 Mark Deaton (Giordana-Clif Bar) 0:17:58 8 Sandy Marshall (Giordana-Clif Bar) 0:18:03