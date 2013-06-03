Image 1 of 28 Stage 8 champion is kissed by Sarah Kaufmann, Vicky Barclay and Amanda Carey. Note the rainbow armwarmers on Carey, who was serving as head official during stage 8 (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 2 of 28 Michael Wissell helps with set up (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 3 of 28 The sweatshirt dipping was an important beginning to each heat (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 4 of 28 Racers roll out on their bikes (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 5 of 28 There were some interesting obstacles on course (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 6 of 28 Who knows who you will find in a barrel during stage 8 (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 7 of 28 Sometimes the racers chose to dip themselves and not just their sweatshirts (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 8 of 28 Mid-race wrestling matches were not illegal (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 9 of 28 Rich Straub chose to run his bike over this obstacle instead of riding (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 10 of 28 Donna Miller during stage 8 (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 11 of 28 Andrea Wilson put her technical skills to use (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 12 of 28 Dax Massey coped ok with all the gears on his bike during stage 8 (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 13 of 28 Dax Massey demonstrates proper broom-spinning technique (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 14 of 28 It wouldn't be a proper race without some blood being drawn (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 15 of 28 Three riders run to dip their sweatshirts (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 16 of 28 Racers had a lot of support from others out on course (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 17 of 28 This section of the course was particularly demanding (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 18 of 28 Not everyone could ride it (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 19 of 28 Fire crackers added to the excitement (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 20 of 28 Dracula stacks it during his lap (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 21 of 28 Dax Massey shows how to ride the technical bits (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 22 of 28 Climbing a tree gave spectators a good viewpoint (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 23 of 28 Enduro contender Derek Bissett struggles to stay on course (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 24 of 28 Man down during stage 8 (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 25 of 28 Aaron Snyder had a local advantage all week (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 26 of 28 Aaron Snyder out on course (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 27 of 28 A racer recovers after his lap (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 28 of 28 The top three men on the podium, surrounded by the Stan's NoTubes ladies, the fastest podium ladies you'll ever meet (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography)

The Trans-Sylvania Epic is officially a seven-day, seven-stage mountain bike race in central Pennsylvania, but racers typically also enjoy an unofficial, optional final stage 8, run on the last evening of the race after the official racing is done.

The format varies from year to year, but this year, the Stan's NoTubes Women's Elite Team hosted stage 8. Sue Haywood, race winner Amanda Carey, Sarah Kaufmann and Vicki Barclay were the masterminds behind the antics, which included a sort of team relay-style short track that went under the official name of something like the "General Potter World Cup enduro eliminator".

In each heat, racers had to run to the pond, submerge their hooded race sweatshirts before putting them on, then run back to their bikes, do a lap around the pond, including dodging a few obstacles while firecrackers went off. Finally, they had to rack their bike, then spin around a broom three times before chugging an age-appropriate beverage of their choice and handing off the wet sweatshirt to the next teammate.

Heats included three teams of three, progressing through toward the finals.

The following gallery highlights the action.