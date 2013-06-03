Stage 8 wraps up Trans-Sylvania Epic
Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor
Stan's NoTubes Ladies host unofficial final stage
Stage 8: The unofficial final stage: -
The Trans-Sylvania Epic is officially a seven-day, seven-stage mountain bike race in central Pennsylvania, but racers typically also enjoy an unofficial, optional final stage 8, run on the last evening of the race after the official racing is done.
The format varies from year to year, but this year, the Stan's NoTubes Women's Elite Team hosted stage 8. Sue Haywood, race winner Amanda Carey, Sarah Kaufmann and Vicki Barclay were the masterminds behind the antics, which included a sort of team relay-style short track that went under the official name of something like the "General Potter World Cup enduro eliminator".
In each heat, racers had to run to the pond, submerge their hooded race sweatshirts before putting them on, then run back to their bikes, do a lap around the pond, including dodging a few obstacles while firecrackers went off. Finally, they had to rack their bike, then spin around a broom three times before chugging an age-appropriate beverage of their choice and handing off the wet sweatshirt to the next teammate.
Heats included three teams of three, progressing through toward the finals.
The following gallery highlights the action.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy