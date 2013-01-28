Trending

Püschel wins Trans Andes stage 4

Rusch continues to lead women's race

Amy Smith races in the Trans Andes

Amy Smith races in the Trans Andes
(Image credit: Marcelo Tucana / Trans Andes)
A racer stirs up some dust during stage 4 of the Trans Andes

A racer stirs up some dust during stage 4 of the Trans Andes
(Image credit: Marcelo Tucana / Trans Andes)
A rider flies downhill around a bend during stage 4 of the Trans Andes

A rider flies downhill around a bend during stage 4 of the Trans Andes
(Image credit: Marcelo Tucana / Trans Andes)
A duo team during stage 4

A duo team during stage 4
(Image credit: Marcelo Tucana / Trans Andes)
A rider crosses a high suspension bridge in the Trans Andes

A rider crosses a high suspension bridge in the Trans Andes
(Image credit: Marcelo Tucana / Trans Andes)

Chilean rider Javier Püschel won stage 4 of the Trans Andes Challenge and came within a few minutes of moving into the overall lead. Portuguese rider Joao Marinho continues to head the general classification by about three minutes. Tiago Silva from Portugal is in third overall.

American Rebecca Rusch (Specialized) continues to top the women's GC, ahead of Spaniard Mercé Petit.

In the mixed duo team category, the leaders are Americans Mary McConneloug and Michael Broderick (Kenda/Seven/Stan's NoTubes). Canadians Matthew Hadley and Benoit Simard (Nativo) are atop the men's duo category.

The 77km stage was the most demanding and most beautiful one of the race. The peloton rolled out for a neutral start from the Menetúe Thermals at 9:30 am. The race went through the town of Curarrehue before beginning a long climb to the Hualalafquen Lake. This lagoon in a remote corner in the middle of the Andes Mountains is surrounded by Araucarias Pine Trees. Past the lagoon, racers flew downhill to a high suspension bridge. Then they spun back to the finish at Menetúe Hotsprings.

On stage 5 on Friday, racers will cover 75km to Pucón. It will be the last decisive stage in the race.

Full Results for stage 4.  (GC after stage 4 not available.)

Solo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Javier Püschel (Chi)3:35:53
2João Marinho (Por)0:12:33
3Tiago Silva (Por)0:26:09
4Saul Novoa (Chi)0:39:44
5Rolando Garay (Chi)0:43:53
6Juan Jacob Cerón (Col)0:47:32
7Javier López (PRc)
8Matthew Gilbert (Gal)0:47:39
9Robert Spies (USA)1:14:05
10Mariano Ortiz (Arg)1:18:54
11Christopher Latura (USA)1:23:29
12Klauss Shulz (Chi)1:24:46
13Patricio Ayerza (Arg)1:25:59
14Simon Sharp (GBr)1:34:00
15Marc Brummelhuis (Ned)1:49:12
16James Williamson (USA)2:01:47
17Aaron Nygren (USA)2:03:37
18Wayne Rice (RSA)2:06:58
19Nicholas Allain Saraiva (Bra)2:24:57
20Erik Simpson (USA)2:28:40
21Víctor Espinoza (Per)2:47:05
22Harrison Precourt (USA)2:53:37
23Gonzalo Moya (Chi)3:14:42
24Liberty Moore (Can)3:21:17
25Andrés Correa (Chi)4:11:36
26Rodrigo Hevia (Chi)
27Abe Valdez (USA)4:18:16

Solo women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Rusch (USA)4:31:52
2Merce Petit Llop (Spa)0:31:42
3Rita Esteves (Por)0:56:40
4La Kelley (USA)1:03:53
5Denisse Van Sint Jan (Chi)1:07:38
6Martine Nel (RSA)1:34:21
7Amy Smith (USA)1:51:04
8Diana Pico Rueda (Ecu)2:33:59

Solo men 45+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hans Dielacher (Aus)4:20:04
2Raul Navarro (Ven)0:13:27
3Thomas Tetz (Can)0:28:35
4Michael Lella (Ger)0:29:53
5Fabián Pereyra (Arg)
6Ignacio Torres (Chi)0:30:20
7Anthony Richard D'Amico (USA)0:34:21
8Scott Rake (USA)0:36:03
9Neil Bremmer (USA)0:37:31
10Michael Talbert (USA)0:45:19
11Don Sissons (Can)0:49:09
12Javier Moracho (Spa)0:49:14
13Greg Mckennis (USA)0:49:49
14Ned Barnett (USA)0:51:24
15Zbigniew Wizner (Pol)0:53:02
16Rob Westerink (Cur)1:05:04
17José Antonio Celsi (Chi)1:08:25
18Carles Arias-Aguilar (Spa)1:21:28
19Kevin Maldonado (USA)1:35:04
20Ludwik Zon (USA)1:40:00
21Miguel Arciniegas (Col)1:40:31
22Carlos Rivera (Mex)1:44:29
23Alasdair Condie (RSA)1:46:09
24Lood Rabie (RSA)2:07:12
25Marcello Cenci (Bra)2:15:30
26Paulo Coelho (Bra)2:21:06
27Bernie Verrills (GBr)3:34:04

Solo women 45+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jana Morris (USA)6:00:04
2Debbie Hunter (USA)0:22:53

Duo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benoit Simard (Can) & Matthew Hadley (Can)4:05:23
2Ricardo Püschel (Chi) & Alberto Rotger (Chi)0:08:17
3Nicolas Prudencio (Chi) & Juan Garcia (Chi)0:08:18
4Robert Schmitt (Lux) & Joe Kirch (Lux)0:09:18
5Fuzzy John Milne (USA) & Peter Butt (Aus)0:25:33
6Pablo Fredes (Chi) & Eduardo Bustos (Chi)2:23:35

Duo men 60+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Llerena (Ecu) & Esteban Carrion (Ecu)4:22:15
2Cristóbal García-Huidobro (Chi) & Tomás Baeza (Chi)0:01:18
3Renato Cisneros (Ecu) & Eran Hayoun (Ecu)0:05:46
4Alfonso Cossio (Chi) & Jorge Moya (Chi)0:41:10
5Eduardo Santos (Bra) & Jhon Bermudez (Bra)0:55:37
6Andre Stander (RSA) & Matt Jerram (GBr)1:11:29
7Rodolpho Mattheis (Bra) & Rodrigo Freitas (Bra)2:57:52

Duo men 80+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Cardemil (Chi) & Patricio Diaz (Chi)4:34:34
2Santiago Martínez (Col) & Alejandro Vila (Col)0:44:47
3Herivelto Paiva (Bra) & Rodrigo Argenta (Bra)0:50:39
4Pablo Urzua (Chi) & Gonzalo Urzua (Chi)0:57:23
5Julio Trillos (Col) & Iván Rincón (Col)1:24:55
6Erik Smuts (RSA) & Klaus Hass (RSA)1:29:23
7Antonio Casucci (Arg) & Ariel Roncayolo (Arg)1:33:51
8Juan Lopez (Col) & Santiago Ramírez (Col)1:44:58
9Jean Halle (Can) & Nelson Jr Moreau (Can)1:47:31
10Clive Leader (RSA) & Anthony Jankovich (RSA)2:31:25

Duo men 100+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danneley Danneley (USA) & Bill Glore (USA)4:39:06
2Otta Matousek (Cze) & Ales Kilnar (Cze)0:26:16
3Greg Kidd (USA) & Erik Westra (NZl)2:30:45

Duo mixed 60+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandre Silva (Bra) & Gabriela Venier (Bra)5:30:49
2Kirk Nordgren (USA) & Angie Rake (USA)0:08:24
3Gustavo Mendes (Bra) & Amanda Lopes (Bra)2:22:37
DNFOsmar Telis (Uru) & Gabriela Cabrera (Uru)

Duo women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mary Danelley (USA) & Laura Knight (USA)6:27:33
2Alison Jones (Can) & Michele White (Can)1:46:24

Duo mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mary McConneloug (USA) & Michael Broderick (USA)4:10:05
2Elisa García (Chi) & Claus Plaut (Chi)0:46:02
3Julyana Machado (Bra) & Weimar Pettengill (Bra)1:11:15
4Anne Whetzel (USA) & Scott Warren (USA)1:21:30
5Carlos Roberto Zanini (Bra) & Joana Guttler (Bra)4:03:19

Duo mixed 80+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sandra Termes (Spa) & Pepe Quer (Spa)5:20:49
2Hans Bensik (Ned) & Corinne Bos (Ned)2:33:18
3María Teresa Armendariz (Arg) & Mario Rodolfo Martínez (Arg)2:33:20

