Image 1 of 5 Amy Smith races in the Trans Andes (Image credit: Marcelo Tucana / Trans Andes) Image 2 of 5 A racer stirs up some dust during stage 4 of the Trans Andes (Image credit: Marcelo Tucana / Trans Andes) Image 3 of 5 A rider flies downhill around a bend during stage 4 of the Trans Andes (Image credit: Marcelo Tucana / Trans Andes) Image 4 of 5 A duo team during stage 4 (Image credit: Marcelo Tucana / Trans Andes) Image 5 of 5 A rider crosses a high suspension bridge in the Trans Andes (Image credit: Marcelo Tucana / Trans Andes)

Chilean rider Javier Püschel won stage 4 of the Trans Andes Challenge and came within a few minutes of moving into the overall lead. Portuguese rider Joao Marinho continues to head the general classification by about three minutes. Tiago Silva from Portugal is in third overall.

American Rebecca Rusch (Specialized) continues to top the women's GC, ahead of Spaniard Mercé Petit.

In the mixed duo team category, the leaders are Americans Mary McConneloug and Michael Broderick (Kenda/Seven/Stan's NoTubes). Canadians Matthew Hadley and Benoit Simard (Nativo) are atop the men's duo category.

The 77km stage was the most demanding and most beautiful one of the race. The peloton rolled out for a neutral start from the Menetúe Thermals at 9:30 am. The race went through the town of Curarrehue before beginning a long climb to the Hualalafquen Lake. This lagoon in a remote corner in the middle of the Andes Mountains is surrounded by Araucarias Pine Trees. Past the lagoon, racers flew downhill to a high suspension bridge. Then they spun back to the finish at Menetúe Hotsprings.

On stage 5 on Friday, racers will cover 75km to Pucón. It will be the last decisive stage in the race.

Full Results for stage 4. (GC after stage 4 not available.)

Solo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Javier Püschel (Chi) 3:35:53 2 João Marinho (Por) 0:12:33 3 Tiago Silva (Por) 0:26:09 4 Saul Novoa (Chi) 0:39:44 5 Rolando Garay (Chi) 0:43:53 6 Juan Jacob Cerón (Col) 0:47:32 7 Javier López (PRc) 8 Matthew Gilbert (Gal) 0:47:39 9 Robert Spies (USA) 1:14:05 10 Mariano Ortiz (Arg) 1:18:54 11 Christopher Latura (USA) 1:23:29 12 Klauss Shulz (Chi) 1:24:46 13 Patricio Ayerza (Arg) 1:25:59 14 Simon Sharp (GBr) 1:34:00 15 Marc Brummelhuis (Ned) 1:49:12 16 James Williamson (USA) 2:01:47 17 Aaron Nygren (USA) 2:03:37 18 Wayne Rice (RSA) 2:06:58 19 Nicholas Allain Saraiva (Bra) 2:24:57 20 Erik Simpson (USA) 2:28:40 21 Víctor Espinoza (Per) 2:47:05 22 Harrison Precourt (USA) 2:53:37 23 Gonzalo Moya (Chi) 3:14:42 24 Liberty Moore (Can) 3:21:17 25 Andrés Correa (Chi) 4:11:36 26 Rodrigo Hevia (Chi) 27 Abe Valdez (USA) 4:18:16

Solo women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Rusch (USA) 4:31:52 2 Merce Petit Llop (Spa) 0:31:42 3 Rita Esteves (Por) 0:56:40 4 La Kelley (USA) 1:03:53 5 Denisse Van Sint Jan (Chi) 1:07:38 6 Martine Nel (RSA) 1:34:21 7 Amy Smith (USA) 1:51:04 8 Diana Pico Rueda (Ecu) 2:33:59

Solo men 45+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hans Dielacher (Aus) 4:20:04 2 Raul Navarro (Ven) 0:13:27 3 Thomas Tetz (Can) 0:28:35 4 Michael Lella (Ger) 0:29:53 5 Fabián Pereyra (Arg) 6 Ignacio Torres (Chi) 0:30:20 7 Anthony Richard D'Amico (USA) 0:34:21 8 Scott Rake (USA) 0:36:03 9 Neil Bremmer (USA) 0:37:31 10 Michael Talbert (USA) 0:45:19 11 Don Sissons (Can) 0:49:09 12 Javier Moracho (Spa) 0:49:14 13 Greg Mckennis (USA) 0:49:49 14 Ned Barnett (USA) 0:51:24 15 Zbigniew Wizner (Pol) 0:53:02 16 Rob Westerink (Cur) 1:05:04 17 José Antonio Celsi (Chi) 1:08:25 18 Carles Arias-Aguilar (Spa) 1:21:28 19 Kevin Maldonado (USA) 1:35:04 20 Ludwik Zon (USA) 1:40:00 21 Miguel Arciniegas (Col) 1:40:31 22 Carlos Rivera (Mex) 1:44:29 23 Alasdair Condie (RSA) 1:46:09 24 Lood Rabie (RSA) 2:07:12 25 Marcello Cenci (Bra) 2:15:30 26 Paulo Coelho (Bra) 2:21:06 27 Bernie Verrills (GBr) 3:34:04

Solo women 45+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jana Morris (USA) 6:00:04 2 Debbie Hunter (USA) 0:22:53

Duo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benoit Simard (Can) & Matthew Hadley (Can) 4:05:23 2 Ricardo Püschel (Chi) & Alberto Rotger (Chi) 0:08:17 3 Nicolas Prudencio (Chi) & Juan Garcia (Chi) 0:08:18 4 Robert Schmitt (Lux) & Joe Kirch (Lux) 0:09:18 5 Fuzzy John Milne (USA) & Peter Butt (Aus) 0:25:33 6 Pablo Fredes (Chi) & Eduardo Bustos (Chi) 2:23:35

Duo men 60+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Llerena (Ecu) & Esteban Carrion (Ecu) 4:22:15 2 Cristóbal García-Huidobro (Chi) & Tomás Baeza (Chi) 0:01:18 3 Renato Cisneros (Ecu) & Eran Hayoun (Ecu) 0:05:46 4 Alfonso Cossio (Chi) & Jorge Moya (Chi) 0:41:10 5 Eduardo Santos (Bra) & Jhon Bermudez (Bra) 0:55:37 6 Andre Stander (RSA) & Matt Jerram (GBr) 1:11:29 7 Rodolpho Mattheis (Bra) & Rodrigo Freitas (Bra) 2:57:52

Duo men 80+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Cardemil (Chi) & Patricio Diaz (Chi) 4:34:34 2 Santiago Martínez (Col) & Alejandro Vila (Col) 0:44:47 3 Herivelto Paiva (Bra) & Rodrigo Argenta (Bra) 0:50:39 4 Pablo Urzua (Chi) & Gonzalo Urzua (Chi) 0:57:23 5 Julio Trillos (Col) & Iván Rincón (Col) 1:24:55 6 Erik Smuts (RSA) & Klaus Hass (RSA) 1:29:23 7 Antonio Casucci (Arg) & Ariel Roncayolo (Arg) 1:33:51 8 Juan Lopez (Col) & Santiago Ramírez (Col) 1:44:58 9 Jean Halle (Can) & Nelson Jr Moreau (Can) 1:47:31 10 Clive Leader (RSA) & Anthony Jankovich (RSA) 2:31:25

Duo men 100+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danneley Danneley (USA) & Bill Glore (USA) 4:39:06 2 Otta Matousek (Cze) & Ales Kilnar (Cze) 0:26:16 3 Greg Kidd (USA) & Erik Westra (NZl) 2:30:45

Duo mixed 60+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandre Silva (Bra) & Gabriela Venier (Bra) 5:30:49 2 Kirk Nordgren (USA) & Angie Rake (USA) 0:08:24 3 Gustavo Mendes (Bra) & Amanda Lopes (Bra) 2:22:37 DNF Osmar Telis (Uru) & Gabriela Cabrera (Uru)

Duo women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mary Danelley (USA) & Laura Knight (USA) 6:27:33 2 Alison Jones (Can) & Michele White (Can) 1:46:24

Duo mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mary McConneloug (USA) & Michael Broderick (USA) 4:10:05 2 Elisa García (Chi) & Claus Plaut (Chi) 0:46:02 3 Julyana Machado (Bra) & Weimar Pettengill (Bra) 1:11:15 4 Anne Whetzel (USA) & Scott Warren (USA) 1:21:30 5 Carlos Roberto Zanini (Bra) & Joana Guttler (Bra) 4:03:19