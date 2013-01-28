Trending

Püschel wins Trans Andes stage 5 and takes over lead

Rusch continues to top women's category

Cristóbal García-Huidobro

(Image credit: Marcelo Tucana / Trans Andes)
Mary Danelley

(Image credit: Marcelo Tucana / Trans Andes)
Julio Trillos

(Image credit: Marcelo Tucana / Trans Andes)
Benoit Simard

(Image credit: Marcelo Tucana / Trans Andes)
Racers along the shore of a lake during stage 5 of the Trans Andes

(Image credit: Marcelo Tucana / Trans Andes)
Elisa García

(Image credit: Marcelo Tucana / Trans Andes)

Chilean Javier Püschel overtook Portugal's Joao Marinho in the Trans Andes general classification during stage 5. Püschel won the day's stage and moved into the race lead while Marinho slipped back to second overall.

Third across the line on the day was Canadian men's duo team Nativo with Matthew Hadley and Benoit Simard, who have secured first place in their category.

Americans Mary McConneloug and Michael Broderick (Kenda/Seven/Stan's NoTubes) got their fifth win in the mixed duo category and are leading the overall.

Rebecca Rusch (Specialized) took another victory in the women's race and is virtually assured the women's overall win.

During today's stage, racers departed the Menetúe Thermals and began a technical but fun trail located on the banks of a lake. Then came the most demanding section of the day's stage - a long and steep climb where participants had to walk pushing their bikes. From the highest point, participants could see and appreciate five different volcanoes of the Andes Mountains. Then came a descent to the shores of the Caburgua Lake, where riders took a secondary route to the finish line located in the town of Pucon.

Tomorrow's 45km stage will wrap up the Trans Andes Challenge and will stat and finishin downtown Pucon. Racers will climb up to the top of a ski resort on the Villarrica Volcano, then coast back down toward Pucon.

Full Results for stage 5. (GC after stage 5 not available).

Solo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Javier Püschel (Chi)3:40:21
2João Marinho (Por)0:11:07
3Tiago Silva (Por)0:18:48
4Saul Novoa (Chi)0:39:14
5Javier López (PRc)0:48:15
6Matthew Gilbert (Gal)0:49:03
7Rolando Garay (Chi)0:55:42
8Juan Jacob Cerón (Col)0:59:08
9Christopher Latura (USA)1:00:35
10Klauss Shulz (Chi)1:11:34
11Simon Sharp (GBr)1:23:25
12Patricio Ayerza (Arg)1:26:06
13Robert Spies (USA)1:26:13
14Marc Brummelhuis (Ned)1:36:25
15Mariano Ortiz (Arg)1:39:16
16James Williamson (USA)1:52:09
17Wayne Rice (RSA)2:00:12
18Harrison Precourt (USA)2:07:40
19Nicholas Allain Saraiva (Bra)2:39:41
20Aaron Nygren (USA)2:48:59
21Erik Simpson (USA)3:04:55
22Liberty Moore (Can)3:06:21
23Abe Valdez (USA)3:14:26
24Víctor Espinoza (Per)3:15:01
25Gonzalo Moya (Chi)3:29:47
26Andrés Correa (Chi)4:09:26
27Rodrigo Hevia (Chi)

Solo women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Rusch (USA)4:40:38
2Merce Petit Llop (Spa)0:35:08
3La Kelley (USA)0:56:05
4Rita Esteves (Por)
5Denisse Van Sint Jan (Chi)1:11:11
6Martine Nel (RSA)1:11:13
7Amy Smith (USA)1:48:46
8Sarah Tona (USA)2:05:28
9Diana Pico Rueda (Ecu)2:45:55

Solo men 45+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hans Dielacher (Aus)4:24:00
2Ignacio Torres (Chi)0:13:26
3Raul Navarro (Ven)
4Zbigniew Wizner (Pol)0:15:09
5Carles Arias-Aguilar (Spa)0:16:23
6Scott Rake (USA)0:16:38
7Thomas Tetz (Can)0:21:48
8Javier Moracho (Spa)0:25:29
9Greg Mckennis (USA)0:35:43
10Anthony Richard D'Amico (USA)0:38:08
11Neil Bremmer (USA)0:40:31
12Michael Talbert (USA)0:52:52
13Fabián Pereyra (Arg)0:55:43
14Michael Lella (Ger)1:07:01
15José Antonio Celsi (Chi)1:13:50
16Don Sissons (Can)1:20:25
17Ned Barnett (USA)1:25:35
18Kevin Maldonado (USA)1:33:17
19Marcello Cenci (Bra)1:41:30
20Alasdair Condie (RSA)1:41:41
21Lood Rabie (RSA)2:04:16
22Paulo Coelho (Bra)2:15:01
23Miguel Arciniegas (Col)2:18:37
24Ludwik Zon (USA)2:23:08
25Rob Westerink (Cur)2:34:17
26Carlos Rivera (Mex)3:08:16
27Bernie Verrills (GBr)3:58:30

Solo women 45+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Debbie Hunter (USA)6:16:15
2Jana Morris (USA)0:30:53

Duo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benoit Simard (Can) & Matthew Hadley (Can)3:59:08
2Ricardo Püschel (Chi) & Alberto Rotger (Chi)0:03:08
3Nicolas Prudencio (Chi) & Juan Garcia (Chi)0:11:52
4Robert Schmitt (Lux) & Joe Kirch (Lux)0:12:06
5Fuzzy John Milne (USA) & Peter Butt (Aus)0:49:27
6Pablo Fredes (Chi) & Eduardo Bustos (Chi)1:57:05

Duo men 60+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cristóbal García-Huidobro (Chi) & Tomás Baeza (Chi)4:23:59
2Francisco Llerena (Ecu) & Esteban Carrion (Ecu)0:05:09
3Alfonso Cossio (Chi) & Jorge Moya (Chi)0:38:01
4Renato Cisneros (Ecu) & Eran Hayoun (Ecu)0:54:46
5Rodolpho Mattheis (Bra) & Rodrigo Freitas (Bra)1:16:59
6Eduardo Santos (Bra) & Jhon Bermudez (Bra)1:17:34
7Andre Stander (RSA) & Matt Jerram (GBr)2:01:58

Duo men 80+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Cardemil (Chi) & Patricio Diaz (Chi)4:37:06
2Santiago Martínez (Col) & Alejandro Vila (Col)0:37:18
3Pablo Urzua (Chi) & Gonzalo Urzua (Chi)0:54:01
4Antonio Casucci (Arg) & Ariel Roncayolo (Arg)1:06:12
5Erik Smuts (RSA) & Klaus Hass (RSA)1:08:21
6Herivelto Paiva (Bra) & Rodrigo Argenta (Bra)1:11:21
7Julio Trillos (Col) & Iván Rincón (Col)1:25:08
8Juan Lopez (Col) & Santiago Ramírez (Col)1:27:12
9Jean Halle (Can) & Nelson Jr Moreau (Can)1:46:18
10Clive Leader (RSA) & Anthony Jankovich (RSA)2:22:52

Duo men 100+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danneley Danneley (USA) & Bill Glore (USA)4:45:15
2Otta Matousek (Cze) & Ales Kilnar (Cze)0:09:51
3Greg Kidd (USA) & Erik Westra (NZl)3:26:09

Duo women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mary Danelley (USA) & Laura Knight (USA)6:08:10
2Alison Jones (Can) & Michele White (Can)2:11:49

Duo mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mary McConneloug (USA) & Michael Broderick (USA)4:09:35
2Elisa García (Chi) & Claus Plaut (Chi)0:36:18
3Anne Whetzel (USA) & Scott Warren (USA)1:14:51
4Julyana Machado (Bra) & Weimar Pettengill (Bra)1:17:33

Duo mixed 60+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirk Nordgren (USA) & Angie Rake (USA)5:19:25
2Alexandre Silva (Bra) & Gabriela Venier (Bra)0:04:21
3Gustavo Mendes (Bra) & Amanda Lopes (Bra)2:37:46
4Osmar Telis (Uru) & Gabriela Cabrera (Uru)4:03:56

Duo mixed 80+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sandra Termes (Spa) & Pepe Quer (Spa)5:23:20
2Hans Bensik (Ned) & Corinne Bos (Ned)1:51:42
3María Teresa Armendariz (Arg) & Mario Rodolfo Martínez (Arg)2:50:57

