Image 1 of 6 Cristóbal García-Huidobro (Image credit: Marcelo Tucana / Trans Andes) Image 2 of 6 Mary Danelley (Image credit: Marcelo Tucana / Trans Andes) Image 3 of 6 Julio Trillos (Image credit: Marcelo Tucana / Trans Andes) Image 4 of 6 Benoit Simard (Image credit: Marcelo Tucana / Trans Andes) Image 5 of 6 Racers along the shore of a lake during stage 5 of the Trans Andes (Image credit: Marcelo Tucana / Trans Andes) Image 6 of 6 Elisa García (Image credit: Marcelo Tucana / Trans Andes)

Chilean Javier Püschel overtook Portugal's Joao Marinho in the Trans Andes general classification during stage 5. Püschel won the day's stage and moved into the race lead while Marinho slipped back to second overall.

Third across the line on the day was Canadian men's duo team Nativo with Matthew Hadley and Benoit Simard, who have secured first place in their category.

Americans Mary McConneloug and Michael Broderick (Kenda/Seven/Stan's NoTubes) got their fifth win in the mixed duo category and are leading the overall.

Rebecca Rusch (Specialized) took another victory in the women's race and is virtually assured the women's overall win.

During today's stage, racers departed the Menetúe Thermals and began a technical but fun trail located on the banks of a lake. Then came the most demanding section of the day's stage - a long and steep climb where participants had to walk pushing their bikes. From the highest point, participants could see and appreciate five different volcanoes of the Andes Mountains. Then came a descent to the shores of the Caburgua Lake, where riders took a secondary route to the finish line located in the town of Pucon.

Tomorrow's 45km stage will wrap up the Trans Andes Challenge and will stat and finishin downtown Pucon. Racers will climb up to the top of a ski resort on the Villarrica Volcano, then coast back down toward Pucon.

Full Results for stage 5. (GC after stage 5 not available).

Solo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Javier Püschel (Chi) 3:40:21 2 João Marinho (Por) 0:11:07 3 Tiago Silva (Por) 0:18:48 4 Saul Novoa (Chi) 0:39:14 5 Javier López (PRc) 0:48:15 6 Matthew Gilbert (Gal) 0:49:03 7 Rolando Garay (Chi) 0:55:42 8 Juan Jacob Cerón (Col) 0:59:08 9 Christopher Latura (USA) 1:00:35 10 Klauss Shulz (Chi) 1:11:34 11 Simon Sharp (GBr) 1:23:25 12 Patricio Ayerza (Arg) 1:26:06 13 Robert Spies (USA) 1:26:13 14 Marc Brummelhuis (Ned) 1:36:25 15 Mariano Ortiz (Arg) 1:39:16 16 James Williamson (USA) 1:52:09 17 Wayne Rice (RSA) 2:00:12 18 Harrison Precourt (USA) 2:07:40 19 Nicholas Allain Saraiva (Bra) 2:39:41 20 Aaron Nygren (USA) 2:48:59 21 Erik Simpson (USA) 3:04:55 22 Liberty Moore (Can) 3:06:21 23 Abe Valdez (USA) 3:14:26 24 Víctor Espinoza (Per) 3:15:01 25 Gonzalo Moya (Chi) 3:29:47 26 Andrés Correa (Chi) 4:09:26 27 Rodrigo Hevia (Chi)

Solo women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Rusch (USA) 4:40:38 2 Merce Petit Llop (Spa) 0:35:08 3 La Kelley (USA) 0:56:05 4 Rita Esteves (Por) 5 Denisse Van Sint Jan (Chi) 1:11:11 6 Martine Nel (RSA) 1:11:13 7 Amy Smith (USA) 1:48:46 8 Sarah Tona (USA) 2:05:28 9 Diana Pico Rueda (Ecu) 2:45:55

Solo men 45+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hans Dielacher (Aus) 4:24:00 2 Ignacio Torres (Chi) 0:13:26 3 Raul Navarro (Ven) 4 Zbigniew Wizner (Pol) 0:15:09 5 Carles Arias-Aguilar (Spa) 0:16:23 6 Scott Rake (USA) 0:16:38 7 Thomas Tetz (Can) 0:21:48 8 Javier Moracho (Spa) 0:25:29 9 Greg Mckennis (USA) 0:35:43 10 Anthony Richard D'Amico (USA) 0:38:08 11 Neil Bremmer (USA) 0:40:31 12 Michael Talbert (USA) 0:52:52 13 Fabián Pereyra (Arg) 0:55:43 14 Michael Lella (Ger) 1:07:01 15 José Antonio Celsi (Chi) 1:13:50 16 Don Sissons (Can) 1:20:25 17 Ned Barnett (USA) 1:25:35 18 Kevin Maldonado (USA) 1:33:17 19 Marcello Cenci (Bra) 1:41:30 20 Alasdair Condie (RSA) 1:41:41 21 Lood Rabie (RSA) 2:04:16 22 Paulo Coelho (Bra) 2:15:01 23 Miguel Arciniegas (Col) 2:18:37 24 Ludwik Zon (USA) 2:23:08 25 Rob Westerink (Cur) 2:34:17 26 Carlos Rivera (Mex) 3:08:16 27 Bernie Verrills (GBr) 3:58:30

Solo women 45+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Debbie Hunter (USA) 6:16:15 2 Jana Morris (USA) 0:30:53

Duo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benoit Simard (Can) & Matthew Hadley (Can) 3:59:08 2 Ricardo Püschel (Chi) & Alberto Rotger (Chi) 0:03:08 3 Nicolas Prudencio (Chi) & Juan Garcia (Chi) 0:11:52 4 Robert Schmitt (Lux) & Joe Kirch (Lux) 0:12:06 5 Fuzzy John Milne (USA) & Peter Butt (Aus) 0:49:27 6 Pablo Fredes (Chi) & Eduardo Bustos (Chi) 1:57:05

Duo men 60+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cristóbal García-Huidobro (Chi) & Tomás Baeza (Chi) 4:23:59 2 Francisco Llerena (Ecu) & Esteban Carrion (Ecu) 0:05:09 3 Alfonso Cossio (Chi) & Jorge Moya (Chi) 0:38:01 4 Renato Cisneros (Ecu) & Eran Hayoun (Ecu) 0:54:46 5 Rodolpho Mattheis (Bra) & Rodrigo Freitas (Bra) 1:16:59 6 Eduardo Santos (Bra) & Jhon Bermudez (Bra) 1:17:34 7 Andre Stander (RSA) & Matt Jerram (GBr) 2:01:58

Duo men 80+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Cardemil (Chi) & Patricio Diaz (Chi) 4:37:06 2 Santiago Martínez (Col) & Alejandro Vila (Col) 0:37:18 3 Pablo Urzua (Chi) & Gonzalo Urzua (Chi) 0:54:01 4 Antonio Casucci (Arg) & Ariel Roncayolo (Arg) 1:06:12 5 Erik Smuts (RSA) & Klaus Hass (RSA) 1:08:21 6 Herivelto Paiva (Bra) & Rodrigo Argenta (Bra) 1:11:21 7 Julio Trillos (Col) & Iván Rincón (Col) 1:25:08 8 Juan Lopez (Col) & Santiago Ramírez (Col) 1:27:12 9 Jean Halle (Can) & Nelson Jr Moreau (Can) 1:46:18 10 Clive Leader (RSA) & Anthony Jankovich (RSA) 2:22:52

Duo men 100+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danneley Danneley (USA) & Bill Glore (USA) 4:45:15 2 Otta Matousek (Cze) & Ales Kilnar (Cze) 0:09:51 3 Greg Kidd (USA) & Erik Westra (NZl) 3:26:09

Duo women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mary Danelley (USA) & Laura Knight (USA) 6:08:10 2 Alison Jones (Can) & Michele White (Can) 2:11:49

Duo mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mary McConneloug (USA) & Michael Broderick (USA) 4:09:35 2 Elisa García (Chi) & Claus Plaut (Chi) 0:36:18 3 Anne Whetzel (USA) & Scott Warren (USA) 1:14:51 4 Julyana Machado (Bra) & Weimar Pettengill (Bra) 1:17:33

Duo mixed 60+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirk Nordgren (USA) & Angie Rake (USA) 5:19:25 2 Alexandre Silva (Bra) & Gabriela Venier (Bra) 0:04:21 3 Gustavo Mendes (Bra) & Amanda Lopes (Bra) 2:37:46 4 Osmar Telis (Uru) & Gabriela Cabrera (Uru) 4:03:56